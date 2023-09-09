Update: We've given the inventory a bit of a clean-out and tidied up this list to give you the best selection of RPGs you can pick up on the Switch. We've also added the gorgeous 16-bit inspired Sea of Stars from Sabotage Studio. Enjoy!

Nintendo Switch has amassed a huge number of quality titles across almost every category since launching back in 2017, and the RPG genre is certainly no exception. Below you'll find our picks for the console's essential role-playing games, in no particular order. This selection will evolve over time as Switch's library expands even further.

But where's Witcher 3? Where's Dragon's Dogma? Where's Game X, Game Y and Game Z? Well, given Switch's ample library, we feel that spreading out the genres a little gives games across the spectrum more room to breathe. Therefore, this collection steps away from the 'action' prefixed branch of RPGs, instead embracing a more traditional role-playing flavour. Debates will forever rage over stratified categories, granular sub-genres, side-genres, -likes, -lites, -like-lites, etc, when it comes to RPGs, but that's all part of the fun, no? The titles below are a standout selection of games with more traditional RPG mechanics.

Prefer real-time combat? Check out our selection of the best action-RPGs on Switch. If you're a fan of strategy RPGs you'll want to peruse our picks of the best strategy games on Switch. And if you're looking for more info, be sure to dive into our reviews via the appropriately titled 'Our Review' button for detailed breakdowns on each and every game below.

So sit back, relax and get ready to enjoy some sweeping epics...

Undertale (Switch eShop) Publisher: 8-4 / Developer: 8-4 Release Date: 18th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 18th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU )









Undertale is a brilliant and smartly designed game that understands well what makes a good RPG work; so much so that it can upend expectations and deliver something that’s almost a satire of the genre. You fall into the underworld and explore a humour-tinged world full of fun things to do. You'll date a skeleton, dance with a robot, and cook delicious dishes with a woman who's part-fish. Or, you can do none of those things – Undertale delights in letting you decide what to do.



It manages to surprise you in so many unique ways, and even if it doesn’t look like much, Undertale has way more going for it under the surface. Excellently written characters, a genre-bending battle system and a solid soundtrack make this one an easy recommendation. Do yourself a favour and give this one a download.

Final Fantasy VII (Switch eShop) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 26th Mar 2019 ( USA ) / 26th Mar 2019 ( UK/EU )









Final Fantasy VII is the sort of game that speaks for itself, a touchstone of game design that played a large role in setting the standard of RPGs for years to come. It goes without saying that you should give Final Fantasy VII a shot if you consider yourself to be a fan of RPGs, as this is an experience unlike any other in many ways. With that being said, it’s also the sort of thing that has since been surpassed in almost every manner by games that took the concepts it introduced and expanded upon them in plenty of new and more interesting ways. Final Fantasy VII is a relic of its time, but that doesn’t mean it’s to be respected any less; if you can look past the obviously antiquated elements, this is a well-paced, engaging RPG that’s still fun to play today.

Earthlock (Switch eShop) Publisher: SnowCastle Games / Developer: SnowCastle Games Release Date: 8th Mar 2018 ( USA ) / 8th Mar 2018 ( UK/EU )









An indie adventure with a lush world, fun characters, and enjoyable battles, Earthlock brings the soul of PS1-era JRPGs to the Switch with excellent results. Inconsistent dialogue and notable load times are among its few missteps, but as a package, it captures the appeal of the epoch wonderfully. If you’re looking for a fresh-feeling JRPG that still calls back to the classics, this is a lovely choice.

West of Loathing (Switch eShop) Publisher: Asymmetric / Developer: Asymmetric Release Date: 31st May 2018 ( USA ) / 31st May 2018 ( UK/EU )







West of Loathing is not your average RPG; in fact we’d go so far as to say you’ve probably never played anything quite like it in your life. Its combat won’t blow you away but don’t be lulled into believing that’s what this game is about, as really the whole thing is an adventure in exploration and interaction with a bit of fighting sprinkled in. It can occasionally be a little bit difficult to decipher, but the satisfaction felt upon working out a problem totally makes up for it. The humour is as wonderfully dry as the desert you’re traversing and the writing is some of the best you can find on the Switch. Unless you’ve not got a humorous bone in your body, this is one RPG you can’t risk skipping.

Golf Story (Switch eShop) Publisher: Sidebar Games / Developer: Sidebar Games Release Date: 28th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 28th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU )









Golf Story is a Switch exclusive RPG that borrows liberally from Mario Golf on the Game Boy Color. It's absolutely bonkers and you should be prepared to put your golf skills to use in a variety of contexts, including feeding hungry alligators and knocking things off high surfaces, plus winning the occasional round of pitch 'n' putt. With a hilarious script and a wide variety of activities, it remains fresh throughout and will have you coming back for many hours in the Story mode alone; the multiplayer offers decent replayability, too. We would highly recommend Golf Story to anyone looking for something a little different. There’s a whole lot to love here, and if you’re a fan of RPGs or golf games, this is a must buy.