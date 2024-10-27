Toby Fox has shared an incredibly brief update about the ongoing development of his latest game Deltarune.

In a post on social media, he mentioned how he's working on Chapter 5 "every day" and "was planning on" having the next newsletter for the game out by "late December".

An update from Fox earlier this year in August mentioned how Chapter 4 was "basically playable minus some polish" and at the time, he also mentioned how the initial development of Chapter 5 was "progressing steadily".

So it seems all the focus is on Chapter 5 now. Here's what he had to say about the "release schedule" for Deltarune in the same August update:

"With the progress on Chapter 5, I’m feeling confident that once Chapter 3 and 4 come out, the release schedule for the following chapters will be a lot smoother!! It’s still going to take a good while to get there, but once we do, you’ll never have to wait so long for a Chapter ever again!"

