Happy Pride month, everyone! Yes, it obviously began a few weeks back when a certain console launch was occupying our every waking moment (so please forgive the tardiness!), but we're updating and republishing this list of some of Switch's best and most inclusive games in celebration. Enjoy!

The games industry has not always been good at portraying LGBTQ+ relationships and identities, but thanks to the efforts of small studios, indie developers, and LGBTQ+ creators, that's beginning to change. Not only do we have enough games with strong LGBTQ+ themes on the Nintendo Switch that we can actually make a list, but all of these games are exceptionally good. We're spoiled for choice!

But what exactly constitutes an "LGBTQ+ game", anyway? Beyond games that simply have some representation, we're talking about games that are proudly representative — games that celebrate queer characters and wear their queerness on their sleeve.

For example, we're not counting games like Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which features the wonderful Vivian, or Overwatch, which has LGBTQ+ representation in characters like Tracer and Soldier 76 but who were both confirmed to be gay in material outside of the game.

Before we begin, please be aware that, for many of these games, their LGBTQ+ content is a plot point, and so there are a lot of spoilers in here. Happy spoilers, but spoilers nonetheless!

Although Night in the Woods' plot is predominantly about the mysterious goings-on in Possum Springs, and protagonist Mae Borowski's own personal demons, the actual day-to-day of the game involves Mae and her friends being gay and doing crimes. No, literally — that's their catchphrase: "Be gay, do crimes". With a portrayal of a loving gay relationship between Gregg and Angus, plus Mae's own pansexuality, Night in the Woods paints a picture of a group of friends who aren't afraid to be their most authentic selves.

Imagine a game like Harry Potter, but set in a world that's both welcoming and proud of its trans, pansexual, non-binary, gay and queer characters, and you've got Ikenfell, a Chrono Trigger-style RPG about saving the world from magic gone wrong. The teens at Ikenfell's wizarding school range from "discovering their sexuality" to being out-and-out flirts, which is a refreshing take on the "all teens are nervous about kissing" trope. It's also one of the only games we've ever played to feature neo-pronouns, with one of the teachers using ze/zir.

Undertale's most overt LGBTQ+ reference is the "best ending", which — spoilers — involves the absolutely WONDERFUL lesbian relationship between Alphys and Undyne, which you can easily miss unless you're doing a pacifist run. Various other low-key queer representations abound, from Mettatron's gender presentation to the main character's use of they/them pronouns.

Gone Home is one of the first narrative games that is told almost entirely by found objects, as Katie Greenbriar returns home to her family's empty house. By walking around and finding various diary entries, cassette tapes, and pieces of paper, Katie can put together what happened to her sister, Sam. While we never get more information than what the game tells us in snippets of text, and Sam's story is never expanded upon, Gone Home is a delicately told, surprisingly heartwarming tale despite seeming, at first, like a horror game.

What would you do if you found a locked phone belonging to a stranger? If the answer is "I'd go through all the texts and emails, but I'd feel REALLY bad about it," then perhaps you can indulge your curiosity harmlessly with A Normal Lost Phone. You find the phone of Sam, a teenager whose life you slowly unwrap as you go through their correspondence with friends and family. Eventually, it will become clear why Sam has abandoned the phone: to start a new life away from their homophobic and transphobic family, and live authentically.