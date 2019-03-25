26th February 2026 marks the 15th anniversary of the Nintendo 3DS' Japanese debut. The first in the "3DS family of systems" that would grow substantially over the years, this system boasts one of the best libraries of any console ever.

In honour of this fine machine's 15th birthday, we're republishing this list of the 50 best 3DS games. Enjoy!



The 3DS may have had a slow start back in 2011, but this follow-up to Nintendo's massively successful DS steadily went from strength to strength and amassed a huge library of quality titles — enough to rival the company's finest.

We've compiled this list of the very best 3DS games of all time to remind you just how many great games it had, and maybe help fill some gaps in your collection. If your 3DS is collecting dust in some forgotten cupboard, you owe it to yourself to get reacquainted!

And if you somehow skipped it completely, this dynamic list (which can change over time) will show you where to start with Nintendo's glasses-free 3D system, its last handheld before Switch.

50. Luigi's Mansion (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 12th Oct 2018 ( USA ) / 19th Oct 2018 ( UK/EU )













Luigi’s Mansion proved that there was still life in the 3DS, even as the Switch swooped in and barged it out of the spotlight. With this version, we got to play a lost piece of Nintendo’s history: a game that was originally envisioned as a stereoscopic 3D GameCube experience which never came to fruition in that form. You could finally play Luigi's Mansion as the designers did before the idea was scrapped. If you’ve never played this charming GC launch title before, you should seek this out. If you already have, the 3DS port's added functionality provides reason enough to pick up the Poltergust one more time. If you found the 2001 original disappointingly lightweight, though (yes, such people exist), this update won't change your mind.

49. Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor Overclocked (3DS) Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Atlus Release Date: 23rd Aug 2011 ( USA ) / 29th Mar 2013 ( UK/EU )







If you already own or played Devil Survivor on DS, then Overclocked may not be the new version you were hoping for. For those coming to the title fresh, however, prepare to be impressed. Even though the game doesn't offer up much of an overhaul, it remains a stellar, stylish RPG that handily melds strategy and turn-based battle. It's definitely one of the heftier 3DS games out there, too, with multiple endings and tons of content to explore.

46. Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Spike Chunsoft Release Date: 20th Nov 2015 ( USA ) / 19th Feb 2016 ( UK/EU )



















If you're a Pokémon or Mystery Dungeon fan, you'll find a lot to love in Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon — the amount of things to do is staggering and the new form of recruitment through missions makes for a streamlined means of achieving the goal of catching 'em all. We'd recommend this to those of you who don't mind a lot of grinding in RPGs, as there's plenty to enjoy here if you can push on through the copious amounts of padding. Repetition is present in nearly every aspect and makes for an experience that can sometimes feel like a chore rather than entertainment. If that doesn't sound up your alley it may be best to pass. There's no shortage of Pokémon games, right?

36. Resident Evil Revelations (3DS) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 7th Feb 2012 ( USA ) / 27th Jan 2012 ( UK/EU )

















Resident Evil Revelations is a truly impressive achievement and perhaps the definitive ‘mature’ title on the 3DS. With production values worthy of a home console release (which actually arrived later), a significant volume of content, a blend of the series’ different game styles, and a subtly evolved control system, this title feels like a tribute to and progression of the franchise. There are some downsides though, including spikes in difficulty and drops in frame rate that are occasionally jarring in contrast to the rest of the title. All the same, Revelations has something to offer Resi fans old and new – there are few experiences on the 3DS more engrossing or exciting.

35. Fantasy Life (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Level-5 Release Date: 24th Oct 2014 ( USA ) / 26th Sep 2014 ( UK/EU )



















Given the game’s relative age, Fantasy Life isn’t the shiniest toy on the 3DS shelf, but it just may be the happiest. Providing quality gameplay in both its life sim and action RPG aspects, served up with more colourful wit and charm than anyone could ask for, it serves as a jewel in the crown of a games studio that helped create some of the most memorable role-playing video games ever. It may now be 1-UP Studios, but Brownie Brown hit its marks with Level 5 in this game. As a farewell for the company in its old guise, this was an excellent game for the occasion.

34. WarioWare Gold (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 3rd Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 27th Jul 2018 ( UK/EU )











The irreverent microgame series came to 3DS late in life at a time when many might have preferred to see it land on Switch, but it’s hard to be too miffed. WarioWare Gold makes use of the console’s particular features – from its two screens to its tiny microphone – and curates many of the series’ most popular games while also adding 50ish new ones into the bargain. Similar to Rhythm Heaven Megamix, the series has many standout entries across consoles and this is an excellent ‘best of’ package.

26. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (3DS) Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Atlus Release Date: 15th May 2018 ( USA ) / 17th May 2018 ( UK/EU )







From its demon collecting and killer combat to its sci-fi South Pole setting, Strange Journey Redux is a fantastically engrossing adventure, and an excellent reason to get lost in your 3DS once again. As a remake of a DS classic, Redux adds in enough new content to make a replay worth your time, along with plenty of welcome accessibility tweaks to help let newcomers in on one of Shin Megami Tensei’s best-kept secrets. Many consider this to be inferior to the original DS game, but we think Strange Journey — Redux or otherwise — is a can’t-miss trip for JRPG fans.

24. Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Monster Games Release Date: 24th May 2013 ( USA ) / 24th May 2013 ( UK/EU )





Another of the home console games to migrate to the handheld, Retro’s Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D took us back to the sidescrolling antics of Rare’s classic SNES series, updating it with beautiful new graphics and mechanics. This version includes an extra world and the system’s autostereoscopic 3D once again enhances the experience, turning those lush environments into mesmerising dioramas that have you playing about with the 3D slider like a kid. The game slots perfectly into the console’s collection of quality platformers, and that soundtrack is pretty great through headphones, too.

23. Fire Emblem Fates (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: 19th Feb 2016 ( USA ) / 20th May 2016 ( UK/EU )



















Following the 'revival' of the series, Fire Emblem Fates stepped things up a gear with a two-pronged assault. Comprised of two separate games, the Birthright campaign had you siding with your blood relatives in Hoshido while Conquest saw protagonist Corrin siding with the kingdom of Nohr. The latter choice upped the difficulty to old-school levels and asked a little more of you, but regardless of the path you took, you were guaranteed a lengthy campaign that built on the foundation of Awakening and added a host of extras, including more varied and interactive battlefield environments, the ability to bring past heroes into the game via their amiibo figures and, very importantly, feet for the characters. After all, 3DS was all about stability. And if two paths weren't enough for you, Nintendo kindly provided a third option, Pokémon-style, with the DLC campaign Revelation in which Corrin refused to pick sides. Best enjoyed once you've polished off the previous campaigns, it was another triumphant part of a fabulous Fire Emblem feast. Fates was nothing if not substantial, and while the story can feel like it's dragging at times, it's tough to hold too many grudges against padding since the core loop is so polished and fun.

22. Kirby: Triple Deluxe (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: HAL Laboratory Release Date: 2nd May 2014 ( USA ) / 16th May 2014 ( UK/EU )



















Kirby: Triple Deluxe is a pleasant platforming package that doesn’t push the envelope very far. The Story Mode is an elegant but conservative adventure that trades too greatly in familiarity and simplicity, the same type of neo-nostalgia that Nintendo courts so successfully with the Mario and Zelda franchises. Triple Deluxe is sure to scratch that Kirby itch — or create one for new players — but fails to move the franchise forward in any meaningful direction. However, the rest of the package holds its own quite well and birthed more than one standalone title in Kirby Fighters and Dedede's Drum Dash. A fine introduction to Kirby's brand of adventuring, then, just not a very ambitious one.

21. Mario Kart 7 (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 4th Dec 2011 ( USA ) / 2nd Dec 2011 ( UK/EU )

















The DS entry in the series did a marvellous job of giving players the full-blooded 3D experience, but 3DS’ extra horsepower made this feel more like a home console release than ever before. Mario Kart 7 (the first game in the series to have a number at the end of its title, fact fans) is perhaps one of the finest racers ever made, and certainly one of the best on the 3DS. Bringing back coins during races and introducing vehicle customisation and underwater driving to the series, its excellent autostereoscopic 3D once again proved that, in the right hands, the system's namesake feature could really add some special sauce, helping flesh out the world just that little bit more. Booting it up now makes us miss having the option — roll on Nintendo 3DSwitch! (Calm down, that’s a joke… or is it?)

16. Xenoblade Chronicles 3D (New 3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Monster Games Release Date: 10th Apr 2015 ( USA ) / 2nd Apr 2015 ( UK/EU )















A technical marvel, quite how Monster Games fit Monolith Soft’s 3D epic onto this tiny handheld in 2015 is still something of a mystery. Most of the Wii original’s HUD gubbins were shifted to the bottom screen, leaving the top one to deliver the grandeur of the Bionis and the Mechonis on an uncluttered canvas. The scope of Xenoblade Chronicles 3D meant it was restricted to running only on the updated ‘New’ 3DS models, though - one of very few exclusives that weren't playable on earlier models. It was never going to beat the Wii version in a beauty pageant, but having it on a handheld gave busy gamers a better shot at seeing everything this brilliant 100-hour action RPG has to offer. That’s as true today as it was in 2015, and while the 2020 Switch port stole its portable thunder, the first portable Xenoblade game still holds a place in our hearts.

13. Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Sora Release Date: 3rd Oct 2014 ( USA ) / 3rd Oct 2014 ( UK/EU )



















Squeezing Smash’s frantic brawling onto a handheld seemed like an impossible feat, but Sakurai’s team of wizards managed to get practically everything from the Wii U version onto the 3DS while also adding stereoscopic 3D, plus exclusive modes (Smash Run and StreetSmash) and stages. This one introduced the ability to customise your fighters by changing their attacks and providing unique power-ups to create a playstyle that works best for you. It also introduced amiibo support, allowing you to train CPU characters and import them into a match with a simple tap of the figure on the console. Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS even allowed you to use the 3DS as a controller for the Wii U version – of course, the constant tension and rapid button presses mean it’s definitely not the most comfortable way to play, but back in 2014 3DS owners were treated to an honest-to-goodness, full-fat Super Smash Bros. on a handheld, and over a month before it came to Wii U. It’s still an impressive game to this day and worthy of a place in your collection.

11. Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: MercurySteam Release Date: 15th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 15th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU )



















The Game Boy sequel to the original Metroid on NES was remarkable back in the day, but if there was ever a perfect candidate for a remake in Nintendo’s back catalogue, that was the one. MercurySteam did a fabulous job updating Metroid II’s mechanics for the 21st century, giving a whole new audience the chance to experience an important chapter in the series’ story. Handy additions like the map were joined with a new melee attack which introduced a delicate balance of risk versus reward, and the result was one of the best games on the system. It was no surprise that Nintendo partnered with the developer on Metroid Dread.

10. Shovel Knight (3DS eShop) Publisher: Yacht Club Games / Developer: Yacht Club Games Release Date: 26th Jun 2014 ( USA ) / 11th Jun 2015 ( UK/EU )



















Shovel Knight is more than just a great platformer; it's a celebration of classic gaming. Excellent controls, gorgeous graphics, an incredible soundtrack and endearing characters make the game worth playing, but top-notch level design, varied gameplay, hidden rooms, optional challenges and a deceptively rich combat system make it brilliantly memorable. The entire experience comes together so naturally that it feels more like a recently unearthed gem from the days of the NES than it does a latter-day attempt to milk nostalgia. Shovel Knight is the rarest kind of game: one that set sky-high expectations prior to release, and then managed to exceed all of them. One of the most charming and satisfying retro-styled platformers on 3DS.

6. Kirby: Planet Robobot (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: HAL Laboratory Release Date: 10th Jun 2016 ( USA ) / 10th Jun 2016 ( UK/EU )











Building on the solid foundation of Kirby: Triple Deluxe, this is a game where the pink ball can transform into Mech Kirby. Personally, we would have scribbled that into the design doc, grinned from ear to ear and gone down the pub for a celebratory pint, but the consummate professionals at HAL took that winning central idea and surrounded it with brilliantly designed worlds, trademark rainbow visuals and enough charming moments to make Kirby: Planet Robobot the finest outing on 3DS — and arguably on any system — for The Most Powerful Video Game Character Of Them All™. We always knew he was more than candyfloss with a face.

5. Animal Crossing: New Leaf (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 9th Jun 2013 ( USA ) / 14th Jun 2013 ( UK/EU )

















Becoming mayor in Animal Crossing: New Leaf gives you licence to shape your village more than ever before, with the help of secretary Isabelle, of course. The most evergreen of games, Animal Crossing is a joyous pastime that enters your life and becomes part of your routine. Whether catching comedian Dr Shrunk or resident musician/DJ K.K. Slider at Club LOL, taking fossils and artworks to Blathers for verification, or simply wandering around catching bugs and fishing, there’s enough to keep you occupied for days, months, years. It never overwhelms you, though; you can go deep with breeding flowers or working the stalk market, or kick back and collect fruit, decorate your house or simply chat with fellow villagers throughout the changing seasons. The addition of the campsite and amiibo support in the Welcome amiibo update gave us more reasons to return. Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be the shinier, newer version, but New Leaf is still a very fine way to experience the charm of this relaxing series.