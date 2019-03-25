26th February 2026 marks the 15th anniversary of the Nintendo 3DS' Japanese debut. The first in the "3DS family of systems" that would grow substantially over the years, this system boasts one of the best libraries of any console ever.
In honour of this fine machine's 15th birthday, we're republishing this list of the 50 best 3DS games. Enjoy!
The 3DS may have had a slow start back in 2011, but this follow-up to Nintendo's massively successful DS steadily went from strength to strength and amassed a huge library of quality titles — enough to rival the company's finest.
We've compiled this list of the very best 3DS games of all time to remind you just how many great games it had, and maybe help fill some gaps in your collection. If your 3DS is collecting dust in some forgotten cupboard, you owe it to yourself to get reacquainted!
And if you somehow skipped it completely, this dynamic list (which can change over time) will show you where to start with Nintendo's glasses-free 3D system, its last handheld before Switch.
The 50 Top 3DS Games
50. Luigi's Mansion (3DS)
Luigi’s Mansion proved that there was still life in the 3DS, even as the Switch swooped in and barged it out of the spotlight. With this version, we got to play a lost piece of Nintendo’s history: a game that was originally envisioned as a stereoscopic 3D GameCube experience which never came to fruition in that form. You could finally play Luigi's Mansion as the designers did before the idea was scrapped.
If you’ve never played this charming GC launch title before, you should seek this out. If you already have, the 3DS port's added functionality provides reason enough to pick up the Poltergust one more time. If you found the 2001 original disappointingly lightweight, though (yes, such people exist), this update won't change your mind.
49. Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor Overclocked (3DS)
If you already own or played Devil Survivor on DS, then Overclocked may not be the new version you were hoping for. For those coming to the title fresh, however, prepare to be impressed.
Even though the game doesn't offer up much of an overhaul, it remains a stellar, stylish RPG that handily melds strategy and turn-based battle. It's definitely one of the heftier 3DS games out there, too, with multiple endings and tons of content to explore.
48. Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World (3DS)
While Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS fell slightly below the standards of the Wii U original in our view (and scored as such), the same can't be said of Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World. It takes fantastic material and carefully tailors it for the portable, with extras compensating for one lost feature: local co-op.
Both this and the home console version deliver the same terrific core game. If you haven't played this on Wii U and like Yoshi, 2D platformers, or just plain-charming games, then this is an excellent 3DS platformer, especially for kids.
47. Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward (3DS)
Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward spins a fantastic yarn, tackling various topics with maturity, intelligence, and even a little humour.
Its smart puzzles can be a little fiddly, but if you have any interest whatsoever in story in games and can deal with its murderous subject matter, this is a must-play that will keep you engaged for dozens of hours.
46. Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon (3DS)
If you're a Pokémon or Mystery Dungeon fan, you'll find a lot to love in Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon — the amount of things to do is staggering and the new form of recruitment through missions makes for a streamlined means of achieving the goal of catching 'em all.
We'd recommend this to those of you who don't mind a lot of grinding in RPGs, as there's plenty to enjoy here if you can push on through the copious amounts of padding. Repetition is present in nearly every aspect and makes for an experience that can sometimes feel like a chore rather than entertainment. If that doesn't sound up your alley it may be best to pass. There's no shortage of Pokémon games, right?
45. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice (3DS eShop)
Spirit of Justice is every bit as brilliant as Wright's earlier escapades, with phenomenal writing, satisfying gameplay, and tons of irresistibly clever courtroom drama.
The high-altitude Himalayan setting is fresh and fun, and much more than just window dressing; the thrilling Divination Séances are a wonderful on-theme addition, the new characters are as memorable as any in the series, and Khura'in's customs makes for both enjoyable virtual tourism and a constant source of plot-twisting courtroom culture-shock.
Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time offender, no further deliberation is required — this is a court date you shouldn't miss.
Note. Playable on Switch as part of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy.
44. Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past (3DS)
An island-hopping adventure spanning space and time originally released on PlayStation, Dragon Quest VII is a JRPG masterpiece.
If you played the PlayStation original, this 3DS version is as perfect a remake as you could ask for, with beautiful 3D graphics, a smartly streamlined opening, and lots of welcome quality-of-life updates. This journey through Estard showcases great writing, a fun class system, lovely animations and a stellar soundtrack which make for a fully engrossing adventure throughout.
It's a massive game, but don't let that scare you off; with short story-style pacing and a huge variety of settings, speech patterns, and scenarios, it feels less like an epic tome and more like a shelf-full of storybooks stuffed into a little 3DS cart. This game is an absolute pleasure and a must-play for RPG fans.
43. Shantae And The Pirate's Curse (3DS eShop)
Whether or not you’re a platforming fan, and whether or not you’ve played any of the previous titles in this series, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse is an exceptionally well-crafted game that should not be ignored.
The art style and sense of humour aren’t going to appeal to everyone, but they work well together and manage to set a very specific tone that WayForward has spent years perfecting. There is little reason for any 3DS owner to avoid adding this gem to their treasure chest.
42. Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon (3DS)
With X/Y and Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire, 3DS already had some excellent Pokémons to its name, but Pokémon Sun and Moon felt like a new start for players who had perhaps fallen off the RPG collectathon bandwagon.
With improved character models and customisation, plus the addition of powerful Z-moves, the return of fan-favourite Gen I pocket monsters in new Alolan forms helped enthuse the franchise faithful as well as people who can only reliably recall the first 151. Extra forms, moves and activities in these Ultra editions make them the most ‘complete’ variants.
Although it’s a shame we never got to see our favourite monsters in stereoscopic 3D, this is the crème de la crème of traditional-style Pokémon on 3DS.
41. Bravely Second: End Layer (3DS)
As a sequel, Bravely Second: End Layer does everything right. It improves on its predecessor in nearly every way, shakes things up enough to still be exciting for players who may have recently poured 60 hours into the first game, and offers a meaningful chance to reconnect with beloved characters.
Even better, it's a nearly perfect JRPG in its own right. Beautiful, well-written, and endlessly engaging in gameplay and story, this is a wonderful example of why people fall in love with the genre. Simply put, Bravely Second is a must-play, and one of the 3DS' finest games.
40. Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (3DS)
Professor Layton Vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney delivers an utterly charming, enjoyable experience to satisfy fans of both franchises; it's a crossover that, when experienced, feels entirely natural. The individual parts are pleasurable and entertaining, as always, though perhaps fall below the exceptional standards of their main-series contemporaries, and there's a lingering sense that more gameplay innovation to blend the two brands could have been explored.
These are minor complaints in the grand scheme of a lengthy adventure; Level-5 and Capcom have done a commendable job. The end result is another 3DS title that exemplifies much of what sets Nintendo's portable hardware and supporting software apart; it provides heart-warming, accessible fun, and entertainment to last for many hours.
39. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies (3DS eShop)
Wonderfully witty as ever, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies is another excellent entry into the Ace Attorney series. Bursting with humour and new extravagant personalities, Phoenix Wright fans will find much to enjoy, thanks largely to the excellent skills of the localisation and script-writing team at Capcom.
The few minor gameplay additions do somewhat polish the investigation and courtroom experience, but — as with any visual novel — it's the story, character developments, and gob-smacking plot twists that you really play for, and this one will keep you screaming 'OBJECTION' until the gavel drops.
Also, this is the one where you get to defend an orca.
Note. Playable on Switch as part of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy.
38. Pokémon Sun and Moon (3DS)
Pokémon Sun and Moon are some of the best Pokémon games that Game Freak has ever produced. Poké Pelago, the side quests, the absolutely stunning nature of the presentation, it's all a sheer joy from start to finish.
Game Freak managed to carefully balance the inclusion of new mechanics without totally ruining things for the most hardcore fans. It's got content coming out of its ears, a much more interesting story than some previous efforts, and it rewards exploration in a way no other title in the series had to that point.
Whether you're a Pokémon fan new or old, this should be in your 3DS library.
37. Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call (3DS)
Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call is far more than a simple expansion to the original release. The volume of extra content is truly impressive, but it also shakes up the formula with new modes to give the experience a fresh feel.
Terrific music and tight controls are the stars, while competitive players will surely get a kick out of the online mode; whether you're a fan of music rhythm games, Final Fantasy or both, this is a must-buy.
36. Resident Evil Revelations (3DS)
Resident Evil Revelations is a truly impressive achievement and perhaps the definitive ‘mature’ title on the 3DS. With production values worthy of a home console release (which actually arrived later), a significant volume of content, a blend of the series’ different game styles, and a subtly evolved control system, this title feels like a tribute to and progression of the franchise.
There are some downsides though, including spikes in difficulty and drops in frame rate that are occasionally jarring in contrast to the rest of the title. All the same, Revelations has something to offer Resi fans old and new – there are few experiences on the 3DS more engrossing or exciting.
35. Fantasy Life (3DS)
Given the game’s relative age, Fantasy Life isn’t the shiniest toy on the 3DS shelf, but it just may be the happiest. Providing quality gameplay in both its life sim and action RPG aspects, served up with more colourful wit and charm than anyone could ask for, it serves as a jewel in the crown of a games studio that helped create some of the most memorable role-playing video games ever.
It may now be 1-UP Studios, but Brownie Brown hit its marks with Level 5 in this game. As a farewell for the company in its old guise, this was an excellent game for the occasion.
34. WarioWare Gold (3DS)
The irreverent microgame series came to 3DS late in life at a time when many might have preferred to see it land on Switch, but it’s hard to be too miffed. WarioWare Gold makes use of the console’s particular features – from its two screens to its tiny microphone – and curates many of the series’ most popular games while also adding 50ish new ones into the bargain.
Similar to Rhythm Heaven Megamix, the series has many standout entries across consoles and this is an excellent ‘best of’ package.
33. Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers (3DS)
For Shin Megami Tensei or Persona fans, this is a no-brainer - Soul Hackers is a fantastic entry in the series and you won't be disappointed. Even better, it's an excellent place for newcomers to jump in, with a relatively smooth difficulty curve and user-friendly hacks to help you out of tight spots.
If you're a hardened SMT fan, then you might find the dungeons a little bland, but if you're looking for a good place to start, or are a fan of deep, dark, story-driven dungeon crawlers with soul, the Spookies await your call.
32. SteamWorld Heist (3DS eShop)
SteamWorld Heist is an entirely different proposition from its predecessor SteamWorld Dig, and that's no bad thing. Its quirky blend of a 2D perspective, allied with turn-based strategy and skill-based attacks, is a surprisingly addictive combination.
There's impressive depth to the overall mechanics, and it's all topped off with a level of presentation that's both charming and accomplished. Whether seeking challenging strategy or an entertaining story, Heist delivers both in its unique way and certainly stolen plenty of our time - and we haven't even got all the hats yet. Wherever you choose to play it, you won't regret it.
31. Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 Record Breaker (3DS)
With fun, strategic battles, a roller-coaster narrative that never lets up, and a fantastic sense of upbeat, apocalyptic style, Devil Survivor 2 is a full-on blast from start to finish. If you missed out on the original release, you're in for a treat, and the Triangulum scenario adds another immediately accessible full-length adventure to the experience.
It's a more lighthearted experience than most other games in the series, too. Whether you're a longtime MegaTen fan or just enjoy deep, strategic RPGs, summon up your courage and sign in to Nicaea; you won't regret it.
30. Pokémon X & Y (3DS)
Game Freak hit the nail squarely on the head once again with Pokémon X and Y. A wonderful blend of excitement and nostalgia, it evolved the core series with its impressive polygonal 3D environments and masterful camera angles, adding a few technical adjustments along with a brand new Pokémon type to the original formula that we all know and love.
It wasn't quite a revolution, no — and was hindered slightly by the meagre use of its host platform's glasses-free 3D capabilities — but X and Y remain a very fine pair.
29. Super Mario 3D Land (3DS)
Billed as a stepping stone between the 2D and 3D games, Super Mario 3D Land scaled down the grand playgrounds of the mainline titles into smaller courses that worked better on a handheld screen.
Beyond a handful of obvious and gimmicky perspective puzzles, this platformer showcased the console’s autostereoscopic 3D by subtly signalling distance and perspective – you weren’t relying on Mario’s shadow quite so much (a fact we more fully appreciated when we first played this game’s ‘big brother’, the excellent Super Mario 3D World).
It was games like this and The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds which really showed off the 3DS' namesake feature and how it could enhance the gameplay experience without poking your eye out. Comfortably contained and wonderfully tailored to the hardware, Mario 3D Land should really be in your collection already.
28. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (3DS eShop)
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is an excellent package wherever you choose to play it, delivering hours and hours of entertaining and quirky interactive novel gameplay. It remains unique in the market, at least in its consistent levels of quality, and for those new to the franchise — or fans of Dual Destinies — it's a must-buy.
If you've played the originals to death, the prospect of replaying them on other platforms is a trickier sell. The enhancements are minor enough that they're not worth buying as opposed to simply firing up that old DS cart. As an isolated product, however, this is a wonderful addition to the 3DS library (as is the Switch version); surreal, funny, and huge value, it's definitely Guilty of being excellent.
27. Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse (3DS)
As a sequel, we think Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse is just about perfect, but we're aware it has a more controversial reputation among die-hard fans. It lets you revisit a familiar world from a new perspective and adds in several small but significant mechanical improvements that make for a smoother game throughout.
We recommend playing through SMTIV first to get the most out of Apocalypse and to experience one of the 3DS' finest JRPGs, but Apocalypse is still a delightfully dark adventure dripping with dystopian charm. Between the personable demons, deeply satisfying combat and killer aesthetic, we couldn't get enough. The end times have never been so good.
26. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (3DS)
From its demon collecting and killer combat to its sci-fi South Pole setting, Strange Journey Redux is a fantastically engrossing adventure, and an excellent reason to get lost in your 3DS once again.
As a remake of a DS classic, Redux adds in enough new content to make a replay worth your time, along with plenty of welcome accessibility tweaks to help let newcomers in on one of Shin Megami Tensei’s best-kept secrets.
Many consider this to be inferior to the original DS game, but we think Strange Journey — Redux or otherwise — is a can’t-miss trip for JRPG fans.
25. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate (3DS)
Monster Hunter: World did the business on other platforms and attracted a far broader audience than ever before to a series that already enthused a sizeable player base, especially in the East.
The Monster Hunter games have always required a significant investment and many fans insist the 'traditional' grind and other franchise foibles are necessary to the 'authentic' MH experience. Crafting items from the enormous beasts you’ve taken down can be hugely rewarding, and Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate is possibly the best of the 'classic style' — a good way to find out if you’ve got the bug for the series, although the newer iterations are more approachable overall.
Although Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate works on an original model 3DS, we’d recommend playing on a New 3DS for camera control and a better frame rate.
24. Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D (3DS)
Another of the home console games to migrate to the handheld, Retro’s Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D took us back to the sidescrolling antics of Rare’s classic SNES series, updating it with beautiful new graphics and mechanics.
This version includes an extra world and the system’s autostereoscopic 3D once again enhances the experience, turning those lush environments into mesmerising dioramas that have you playing about with the 3D slider like a kid. The game slots perfectly into the console’s collection of quality platformers, and that soundtrack is pretty great through headphones, too.
23. Fire Emblem Fates (3DS)
Following the 'revival' of the series, Fire Emblem Fates stepped things up a gear with a two-pronged assault. Comprised of two separate games, the Birthright campaign had you siding with your blood relatives in Hoshido while Conquest saw protagonist Corrin siding with the kingdom of Nohr.
The latter choice upped the difficulty to old-school levels and asked a little more of you, but regardless of the path you took, you were guaranteed a lengthy campaign that built on the foundation of Awakening and added a host of extras, including more varied and interactive battlefield environments, the ability to bring past heroes into the game via their amiibo figures and, very importantly, feet for the characters. After all, 3DS was all about stability.
And if two paths weren't enough for you, Nintendo kindly provided a third option, Pokémon-style, with the DLC campaign Revelation in which Corrin refused to pick sides. Best enjoyed once you've polished off the previous campaigns, it was another triumphant part of a fabulous Fire Emblem feast.
Fates was nothing if not substantial, and while the story can feel like it's dragging at times, it's tough to hold too many grudges against padding since the core loop is so polished and fun.
22. Kirby: Triple Deluxe (3DS)
Kirby: Triple Deluxe is a pleasant platforming package that doesn’t push the envelope very far. The Story Mode is an elegant but conservative adventure that trades too greatly in familiarity and simplicity, the same type of neo-nostalgia that Nintendo courts so successfully with the Mario and Zelda franchises. Triple Deluxe is sure to scratch that Kirby itch — or create one for new players — but fails to move the franchise forward in any meaningful direction.
However, the rest of the package holds its own quite well and birthed more than one standalone title in Kirby Fighters and Dedede's Drum Dash. A fine introduction to Kirby's brand of adventuring, then, just not a very ambitious one.
21. Mario Kart 7 (3DS)
The DS entry in the series did a marvellous job of giving players the full-blooded 3D experience, but 3DS’ extra horsepower made this feel more like a home console release than ever before. Mario Kart 7 (the first game in the series to have a number at the end of its title, fact fans) is perhaps one of the finest racers ever made, and certainly one of the best on the 3DS.
Bringing back coins during races and introducing vehicle customisation and underwater driving to the series, its excellent autostereoscopic 3D once again proved that, in the right hands, the system's namesake feature could really add some special sauce, helping flesh out the world just that little bit more. Booting it up now makes us miss having the option — roll on Nintendo 3DSwitch! (Calm down, that’s a joke… or is it?)
20. Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey (3DS)
This spruce-up of the DS original, along with Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn, gave the 3DS a truly great swansong, even if most Nintendo fans had moved on to Switch by January 2019.
With updated visuals, a brand-new side story involving Bowser Jr., and the ability to speed up gameplay, Bowser's Inside Story on 3DS is the best version of arguably the best of the Mario & Luigi RPG series. Plus, you get to root around in the intestines of a giant fire-breathing lizard. What’s not to like?
19. Bravely Default (3DS)
Wisely eschewing its Flying Fairy subtitle in the West, this JRPG has fine pedigree and shook up some of the dustier elements of the genre with its eponymous Brave/Default mechanic, but still retained the customary hero’s tale and beautiful presentation of Square Enix’s finest titles.
It’s a hell of a ride and aside from some questionable (though relatively unobtrusive) microtransactions, it’s up there (along with its direct sequel, Bravely Second: End Layer) with the finest 3DS exclusives and well worth going back to if you missed it first time round.
18. Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (3DS)
A remake of Fire Emblem Gaiden, the second game in the series, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia stepped back from the triple-route complexities of its immediate predecessor, Fire Emblem Fates.
Returning to the purity of an earlier time didn't mean a simpler game, though, as the original Japan-only Gaiden incorporated dungeon crawling and free-roaming RPG elements that were ideal fodder for a remake using systems developed for the previous 3DS entries.
Indeed, it served as a sterling farewell for the series on the 3DS — a platform which kicked the series into the big-time success it so deserved in the West — although we can't help wishing more people had got to experience it through a Switch release. Still, this is a fine game; yet another to benefit from the localisation talents of 8-4.
17. Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon (3DS)
By the time this sequel arrived, people had come around to Luigi’s Mansion. The GameCube original rubbed those expecting a Mario game at launch the wrong way, but with suitably adjusted expectations most players came to appreciate the beauty and comedy of Luigi’s haunted house exploits.
Next Level’s sequel brought to fruition the planned stereoscopic 3D of the original to fantastic effect, making the mansion in Dark Moon really feel like a diorama as the green plumber tip-toes around sucking up ghosts and coins. A port of the original also came to 3DS, and they’re both excellent ways to prepare for the upcoming Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Switch.
16. Xenoblade Chronicles 3D (New 3DS)
A technical marvel, quite how Monster Games fit Monolith Soft’s 3D epic onto this tiny handheld in 2015 is still something of a mystery.
Most of the Wii original’s HUD gubbins were shifted to the bottom screen, leaving the top one to deliver the grandeur of the Bionis and the Mechonis on an uncluttered canvas. The scope of Xenoblade Chronicles 3D meant it was restricted to running only on the updated ‘New’ 3DS models, though - one of very few exclusives that weren't playable on earlier models.
It was never going to beat the Wii version in a beauty pageant, but having it on a handheld gave busy gamers a better shot at seeing everything this brilliant 100-hour action RPG has to offer. That’s as true today as it was in 2015, and while the 2020 Switch port stole its portable thunder, the first portable Xenoblade game still holds a place in our hearts.
15. Shin Megami Tensei IV (3DS)
Shin Megami Tensei IV has it all: an exciting story with multiple paths and memorable characters, a captivating cast of monsters, fun, engaging combat, and a whole heap of style. Any RPG fan up for a dark adventure will have a blast here; you don't need any background in the MegaTen series to enjoy it, and the well-balanced Easy mode means anyone can get in on the action.
Even with the 3DS being abundant with RPGs, SMTIV still stands out from the pack and is a game to savour for fans or newcomers alike.
14. Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (3DS)
Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga is a classic, and this version is arguably the definitive one. Bowser's Minions is a harmless but shallow add-on, but the Superstars are the real attraction. This series has a distinct and special place within Nintendo gaming, and after experimentation and not-always-popular approaches in the 3DS era, this took us back to its roots.
What a treat it is, too - funny, smartly designed, and pure unpretentious joy. This is a great starting point for those who missed the original on Game Boy Advance (though you can play that now via Nintendo Switch Online).
13. Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (3DS)
Squeezing Smash’s frantic brawling onto a handheld seemed like an impossible feat, but Sakurai’s team of wizards managed to get practically everything from the Wii U version onto the 3DS while also adding stereoscopic 3D, plus exclusive modes (Smash Run and StreetSmash) and stages.
This one introduced the ability to customise your fighters by changing their attacks and providing unique power-ups to create a playstyle that works best for you. It also introduced amiibo support, allowing you to train CPU characters and import them into a match with a simple tap of the figure on the console.
Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS even allowed you to use the 3DS as a controller for the Wii U version – of course, the constant tension and rapid button presses mean it’s definitely not the most comfortable way to play, but back in 2014 3DS owners were treated to an honest-to-goodness, full-fat Super Smash Bros. on a handheld, and over a month before it came to Wii U. It’s still an impressive game to this day and worthy of a place in your collection.
12. Star Fox 64 3D (3DS)
Post-Star Fox 64, subsequent entries in the series have had interesting elements and plenty of great moments, but none have quite captured — certainly not consistently — the cinematic formula we fell in love with back in 1997.
Fortunately, this 3DS remake reminded everyone just how good it can be, with sumptuous autostereoscopic 3D added for good measure. Of course, we miss the chunky Rumble Pak and the N64’s peculiar pad, but Star Fox 64 3D is arguably the best way to find out why we still get a tiny buzz every time someone cracks out a tired ‘barrel roll’ reference.
11. Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS)
The Game Boy sequel to the original Metroid on NES was remarkable back in the day, but if there was ever a perfect candidate for a remake in Nintendo’s back catalogue, that was the one. MercurySteam did a fabulous job updating Metroid II’s mechanics for the 21st century, giving a whole new audience the chance to experience an important chapter in the series’ story.
Handy additions like the map were joined with a new melee attack which introduced a delicate balance of risk versus reward, and the result was one of the best games on the system. It was no surprise that Nintendo partnered with the developer on Metroid Dread.
10. Shovel Knight (3DS eShop)
Shovel Knight is more than just a great platformer; it's a celebration of classic gaming. Excellent controls, gorgeous graphics, an incredible soundtrack and endearing characters make the game worth playing, but top-notch level design, varied gameplay, hidden rooms, optional challenges and a deceptively rich combat system make it brilliantly memorable. The entire experience comes together so naturally that it feels more like a recently unearthed gem from the days of the NES than it does a latter-day attempt to milk nostalgia.
Shovel Knight is the rarest kind of game: one that set sky-high expectations prior to release, and then managed to exceed all of them. One of the most charming and satisfying retro-styled platformers on 3DS.
9. Kid Icarus: Uprising (3DS)
Kid Icarus: Uprising is one of the most attractive, exhilarating, entertaining and outrageously fun titles on 3DS. Uprising provides a substantial amount of content, its own brand of adrenaline-pumping set pieces and wonderful humour.
Arguably awkward controls aside, it sweeps you along at breakneck speed and is a must-have title for that very reason.
8. Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (3DS)
Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire seem very similar to Pokémon X & Y, as you might expect, but the story and the environments you encounter feel — despite the fact that they are remakes — very fresh and unique. They’re not an extensive upgrade from their other 3DS counterparts, but any Poké-fan who’s played one of the series remakes in the past knows not to expect radical overhauls.
These titles should be considered as more-than-worthy accompaniments to X & Y, even though they arguably surpassed those games by pushing new ideas such as the Soar ability.
7. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (3DS)
Originally released on PS2, this 3DS remake is yet another brilliant instalment in the legendary series. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King showcases its trademark style with great music, a memorable roster of characters and all the quality-of-life improvements you’d expect with a more modern remake of an RPG classic. Incredibly, this was the first game in the mainline series to launch in PAL regions, and it was also the first to ditch the 'Warrior' from the North American version.
The 3DS version adds new characters, too, so many consider this the definitive version of an all-time favourite. And, unlike some other games in the franchise, its sprightly pace makes it an excellent choice for new players, too. 200-hour grinds are all well and good, but how are you going to fit in all the other 3DS gems?
6. Kirby: Planet Robobot (3DS)
Building on the solid foundation of Kirby: Triple Deluxe, this is a game where the pink ball can transform into Mech Kirby.
Personally, we would have scribbled that into the design doc, grinned from ear to ear and gone down the pub for a celebratory pint, but the consummate professionals at HAL took that winning central idea and surrounded it with brilliantly designed worlds, trademark rainbow visuals and enough charming moments to make Kirby: Planet Robobot the finest outing on 3DS — and arguably on any system — for The Most Powerful Video Game Character Of Them All™.
We always knew he was more than candyfloss with a face.
5. Animal Crossing: New Leaf (3DS)
Becoming mayor in Animal Crossing: New Leaf gives you licence to shape your village more than ever before, with the help of secretary Isabelle, of course. The most evergreen of games, Animal Crossing is a joyous pastime that enters your life and becomes part of your routine. Whether catching comedian Dr Shrunk or resident musician/DJ K.K. Slider at Club LOL, taking fossils and artworks to Blathers for verification, or simply wandering around catching bugs and fishing, there’s enough to keep you occupied for days, months, years.
It never overwhelms you, though; you can go deep with breeding flowers or working the stalk market, or kick back and collect fruit, decorate your house or simply chat with fellow villagers throughout the changing seasons. The addition of the campsite and amiibo support in the Welcome amiibo update gave us more reasons to return. Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be the shinier, newer version, but New Leaf is still a very fine way to experience the charm of this relaxing series.
4. The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D (3DS)
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D was a magnificent refurbishment. A visual overhaul and streamlined features make this version even more enjoyable than the original N64 release.
Minor flaws seem insignificant against its unique gameplay ideas, its dark and haunting theme, and the ticking clock of its cleverly crafted world. It's strange, perhaps, that a game in which the main premise revolves around repeatedly travelling back in time was so ahead of its time.
In its enhanced form, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D belies its age and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the very best games on its host system or anywhere else. Simply put, it's a masterpiece that every 3DS owner should play.
3. Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS)
Fire Emblem has always enjoyed the adulation of a passionate fanbase, but it wasn’t until Fire Emblem: Awakening with fan-favourite characters Chrom and Robin that its popularity went mainstream. Beyond series-best mechanics, subtle use of stereoscopic 3D made the battlefields even more readable and wonderful writing made a large roster of characters truly memorable.
The relationships and bonds we created on and off the battlefield here stick in our minds to this day (ah, Sully). The contribution made by 8-4's fantastic localisation can't be overstated, and the characters became far more than mere units to level up; you really invested emotionally in the fates of Chrom, Cordelia, Lon'qu, Tharja, Gregor, Donnel, and company.
Without Awakening, it's quite possible that the series would be languishing in the doldrums of dormant Nintendo franchises. This game rejuvenated the series, catapulting it into the top tier of Nintendo IPs on the international stage in a way Intelligent Systems hadn't achieved previously. You can’t really go wrong with any entries in the Fire Emblem series, but the first 3DS game left a particularly strong impression.
2. The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (3DS)
When we first heard that the 3DS entry in this venerable series would revisit the world of A Link To The Past, our excitement was tempered with trepidation. The SNES classic is sacred ground and perhaps returning to that Hyrule might sully our memories, or worse, reveal that it wasn’t quite as good as we remember.
Of course, our concern was unwarranted; A Link Between Worlds proved to be spectacular. Like all the best mechanics in the series, its novel wall-painting transformation puzzles were so ingeniously simple that you wondered why the concept hadn’t been hit upon before.
Great use of the system’s 3D feature brought Hyrule to life in a game that rivals the greatest in the series. If – shock! horror! – you’re reading this and you don’t own a 3DS, it’s time to track one down and play one of the very best games in a franchise of winners.
1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS)
As if its library wasn't impressive enough, the 3DS got a wonderful reworking of a game which collects ‘Best Game Of All Time’ awards like beer mats.
It was always going to be good, but Grezzo managed to strike the perfect balance between evoking nostalgia for the N64 original and carefully updating and polishing Ocarina of Time to help it shine in the 21st century. It’s just like you remember, but going back and actually comparing the two reveals that it’s vastly improved and overhauled, from UI to textures to character models and beyond.
We might miss the Stone of Agony's rumble, but all Ocarina of Time 3D's modifications make it the best way to play the game in the present day. And everybody should play Ocarina of Time.
Phew, well done on making it to the end of that massive 3DS games list. What a console!
Nintendo 3DS FAQ
Before we head off, let's answer some common questions readers have about the 3DS.
When did 3DS come out?
The 3DS release date varied depending on your territory, with the system launching worldwide between February and March 2011.
It launched in Japan first, with the North American, European, and Australasian launches coming approximately one month later.
Here's when 3DS released in each of the three main territories:
- Japan: 26th February 2011
- Europe: 25th March 2011
- North America: 27th March 2011
How many 3DS games are there?
According to Wikipedia’s list of 3DS games, a total of 1817 Nintendo 3DS games were released during the console’s entire lifespan.
The exact number of releases varies depending on the territory (Europe, Japan, North America), but you'll find all 3DS games listed by region on that page.
How much does a 3DS cost?
The 3DS was discontinued in September 2020 and these days you won't find a new console on the shelves of major retailers.
As a result, secondhand prices have shot up since 2020. These days you should expect to pay between $100-200 for a 3DS in decent condition, although later-era hardware can cost considerably more, especially if you're looking for a complete-in-box New 3DS.
And for the rarer variants (like the Super NES version or one of the Pokémon editions) you can expect to pay $300-400 - possibly more!
If you're looking for a used 3DS, eBay and Facebook Marketplace are a good place to start. If you're lucky, retailers such as GameStop in the US or GAME in Europe may still have reasonably priced secondhand units sitting in display cabinets, so it's worth checking your local stores just in case. Software is getting harder and harder to find these days, too, unfortunately.
Specialist retro gaming shops should still have a decent 3DS collection, though.
Can you play DS games on 3DS?
3DS is backwards compatible with original DS software, yes - DS games fit into the 3DS cart slot just fine.
Peripherals that used the GBA slot on the original DS and DS Lite no longer function thanks to the absence of that cartridge slot, but the software itself will run fine. Indeed, backwards compatibility opened an avenue to another whole console’s worth of fabulous games.
Unlike its predecessor, however, 3DS is region-locked. So while you're able to play DS games from any region on any 3DS, you can't play 3DS games on a system from a different region. (For instance, a US copy of Super Mario 3D Land won't play on a Japanese 3DS.)
Can you still buy games on the 3DS eShop?
Unfortunately not. The 3DS eShop closed on 27th March 2023 and it's no longer possible to buy games via the console's online store.
You can still redownload previous purchases, though. Check out our 3DS eShop closure guide for the full rundown.