Let's kick things off in our list of the best short Switch games — in no particular order — with a short, sugary treat...

Gato Roboto (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Doinksoft Release Date: 30th May 2019 ( USA ) / 30th May 2019 ( UK/EU )









With tight controls, retro-styled minimal art style and a superb sense of progression, Gato Roboto is the perfect Metroidvania to play whilst you’re waiting for an actual Metroid or appropriate Castlevania game. Only its difficulty leaves a bit to be desired at times - anybody with a lick of experience will likely breeze through it in no time, and its quality is such that you may end up wishing it lasted a little longer. Nevertheless, it's chock full of meaningful upgrades, secrets and spectacular boss battles to keep you joyously busy for a few hours.

Gone Home (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Annapurna Interactive Release Date: 6th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 6th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU )











Several years on, there’s no denying the cultural and developmental impact Gone Home has had on the game industry. Both as a near-perfect exercise in interactive storytelling and an example of how to handle complex and very real ideas in a game, only Life is Strange has ever come close to matching its significance. While there still isn’t much ‘game’ to be found here, the story you unravel through exploring an empty home will stay with you long after you’ve put down your Switch. Essential.

Pikuniku (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Devolver Digital Release Date: 24th Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 24th Jan 2019 ( UK/EU )









We struggle to recall a dystopia quite as cheerful as the one found in Pikuniku. It’s a short game, but one packed with heart and imagination, with a great single-player component and excellent couch co-op that can genuinely be enjoyed by anyone. It makes us remember the fun we had cutting pieces from our friends in Snipperclips, but where we occasionally hit a brick wall with that game, Pikuniku sidesteps frustration in favour of a breezy and charming adventure; a perfect salve if you need a break from the backlog, but don’t dive in expecting endless hours of gameplay.

Firewatch (Switch eShop) Publisher: Campo Santo / Developer: Campo Santo Release Date: 17th Dec 2018 ( USA ) / 17th Dec 2018 ( UK/EU )







Firewatch is just as engrossing and enchanting on Switch as it was the first time around. From the warm glow of its forests in the morning summer light to the subtle tension of exploring a rocky gorge in the isolating silence of night, Shoshone National Forest is a character in its own right. With a story that’s both funny and heartbreaking – and enhanced by some brilliant performances by its two central actors – this is an essential purchase, irrespective of whether you're playing it for the first time on Switch or simply using it as an excuse to revisit an old favourite.

Donut County (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Ben Esposito Release Date: 18th Dec 2018 ( USA ) / 18th Dec 2018 ( UK/EU )







Donut County is perfect if you're looking for a short, relaxing, funny puzzle game. It's an enjoyable experience that has just enough charm to justify its existence, and although some might find the relatively high price tag a tough pill to swallow for three hours max of content, it's a tasty little treat of a game that you can devour in a single sitting. Short and sweet, indeed.

GRIS (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Nomada Studio Release Date: 13th Dec 2018 ( USA ) / 13th Dec 2018 ( UK/EU )

















We’re very careful when we use this word, but Gris is a masterpiece. Its jaw-dropping visual style and heart-wrenching score combine for one of the most emotional pieces of interactive art you’ll ever play. It may be too short for some, its puzzles may be on the simple side and the lack of any real challenge may not be to everyone’s taste, but this is a game focused more on fragility than ability and as long as you’re willing to go along for the ride, it’s one that will stick with you for a very long time indeed.

Abzu (Switch eShop) Publisher: 505 Games / Developer: Giant Squid Release Date: 29th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 29th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )









Abzû is certainly a standout release on the eShop, offering up an experience that breaks from the norm of goal-based gaming in favour of something that’s more focused on simply existing in a world and enjoying all its little intricacies. Those of you who appreciate casual adventures like taking a walk in a forest will be sure to enjoy what Abzû has to offer, as the dreamlike visuals, entrancing orchestral score and deliberately sedate pace do a fantastic job of drawing the player into this alien world. We’d give Abzû a high recommendation to anybody looking for something a little more gentle for their Switch; it’s not a game about winning, but about the journey (no pun intended) you take getting there.

Inside (Switch eShop) Publisher: Playdead / Developer: Playdead Release Date: 28th Jun 2018 ( USA ) / 28th Jun 2018 ( UK/EU )









Inside is the spiritual successor to Limbo (also thoroughly worth checking out if you enjoy creepy 2D experiences), and it builds on its predecessor in every imaginable way. A grimly beautiful platform-puzzler that, while brief, is packed full of jaw-dropping highlights, its dark tone won't be for everyone, but it's been executed brilliantly, with gently taxing physics-based conundrums woven into a haunting wordless narrative. It's a very similar game to its predecessor in many ways, with side-scrolling elements, a gorgeous, moody art style, and a vulnerable protagonist at the heart of it. Everything's just bigger, better, and more affecting.

Kamiko (Switch eShop) Publisher: CIRCLE Entertainment / Developer: Skipmore Release Date: 27th Apr 2017 ( USA ) / 27th Apr 2017 ( UK/EU )









Stunningly stylish and with an irresistibly kinetic sense of motion, Kamiko was an early Switch release and a true gem. It's a quick ride, to be sure, but gorgeous pixel-art visuals, a lush soundtrack and three very different characters with plenty of speedrunning potential make it well worth coming back to. A uniquely appealing, action-packed package, this is an easy recommendation for any Switch owner.

Superhot (Switch eShop) Publisher: SUPERHOT / Developer: SUPERHOT Release Date: 19th Aug 2019 ( USA ) / 19th Aug 2019 ( UK/EU )







Superhot offers a first-person shooter experience unlike any other, and although the main campaign is a little bit on the short side - a boon in this case - once you’ve made it through you’ll have dozens of new ways to replay it should you wish. In a genre that can feel a little tired sometimes, Superhot feels like the most innovative shooter we’ve played in years.