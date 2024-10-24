Spooky season is almost upon us so Nintendo is celebrating the only way it knows how: a big old eShop sale.

The creatively named 'Halloween Sale' is now available on the European eShop, and it will be sticking around until 3rd November, so you have a little over a week to make the most of the spooky savings.

This one packs in some suitably creepy picks like Alien: Isolation, Signalis and Castlevania Dominus Collection, but there are also plenty of games in there that don't require a seat behind the sofa, so there's something for everyone.

There are so many wonderful titles, in fact, that we have picked out the best of the best and laid them out for you below. These are all the titles included in the Halloween Sale that we scored a 9/10 or higher — so you're looking at the cream of the creepy crop. All the following have been listed in GBP, but you can find EUR prices by checking out your respective eShop.

Oh, and if you want to load up on eShop credit before diving in, you'll find our store link below.

Here are our top picks from the Halloween eShop sale, in no particular order:

Crawl (Switch eShop) Publisher: Powerhoof / Developer: Powerhoof Release Date: 19th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 19th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )









£2.59 (-80%) We really like Crawl, and we’d bet our collected stash of gold and wrath you will, too. A dungeon-crawling hack-and-slash affair with roguelike elements, one player is the hero trying to get through a dungeon and the others play as monster-controlling ghosts attempting to kill said hero and take their place. It's an everyone-for-themselves free-for-all, yet there are opportunities for frantic 3v1 co-operative play — a necessity when all the non-hero ghost characters must take joint control of bosses the hero faces. It’s great fun in single-player thanks to some aggressive AI, but that consistent danger takes on a new dimension when you and three of your friends are jostling for XP and that all-important killing blow. Competitive couchplay doesn’t get much better than this on Switch.

Everhood (Switch eShop) Publisher: Foreign Gnomes / Developer: Foreign Gnomes Release Date: 4th Mar 2021 ( USA ) / 4th Mar 2021 ( UK/EU )

















£6.74 (-50%) Everhood is one of the most memorable games we’ve played in recent years. A mad mix of RPG, rhythm action, kart racing and bullet-hell shmup, its utterly bonkers plot and weird cast of characters is reason enough to check it out, but the instantly accessible rhythmic combat will keep you hooked from the very first battle to the epic final boss encounter. Some may be put off by the minimal visual design and deliberately vague sequence of events, but for those after something a bit different, Everhood delivers originality and unique gameplay in spades and absolutely deserves a place in your Switch library.

Rogue Legacy (Switch eShop) Publisher: Cellar Door Games / Developer: Cellar Door Games Release Date: 6th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 6th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )









£2.19 (-80%) Rogue Legacy is a simple take on the tried-and-true roguelike formula, but it executes what it sets out to do exceptionally well, making for an endlessly replayable and enjoyable action adventure that no fan of the genre will want to miss out on. A high difficulty level, funny writing, tight controls and rewarding RPG mechanics make this one an effortless recommendation; the design of the game makes it easy to play in short bursts or long sessions, which means it's a great fit for the Switch. If you enjoyed Dead Cells, Castlevania, or any 2D sidescroller in that style, you’re almost certain to have a blast with this one.

A Short Hike (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU )

















£3.77 (-40%) A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us just sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain. What we have here is something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer and richer the more you play. An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.

Stories Untold (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: No Code Release Date: 16th Jan 2020 ( USA ) / 16th Jan 2020 ( UK/EU )

















£1.79 (-80%) Stories Untold is a chilling adventure that manages to draw us right into its world through the ingenious use of its UI and perfectly realised lo-fi aesthetic. Through the walls of old technology and complicated machinery, it creates a uniquely strong bond between player and narrative, giving you a real sense of place within its world as it slowly corrupts and twists from the comfortingly familiar to something else entirely. It's one of the best interactive horror stories we've ever played and a perfect fit for enjoying alone in the dark on Switch.