Nintendo DS was an experiment, a quirky dual-screened handheld which Nintendo famously introduced as a "third pillar" alongside the GBA and GameCube. However, within a handful of years, its innovative games and wide appeal led to the Game Boy brand's retirement and the dawning of a new era of Nintendo handhelds.
We've compiled a list of the very best DS games of all time that no self-respecting Nintendo fan should miss out on.
The 50 Best DS Games
50. Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift (DS)
Toning down the difficulty but retaining the charm of the first Tactics Advance game, Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift is still a fantastic example of just how well the Final Fantasy formula translated to a grid-based combat system.
With extremely deep gameplay and a myriad of systems to get stuck into, this is absolutely worth tracking down if you're a fan of strategy RPGs.
49. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
While divisive among fans of the 8- and 16-bit classics, there was no denying the popularity of the 'New' series. In 2006, the original New Super Mario Bros. opened up 2D Mario to an entirely new generation, even if gives off a 'been there, done that' vibe these days.
The minigames were fun, and although we might pine for pixels and the 'classic' games, or wax lyrical about the myriad enhancements Mario Wonder brought with it, that shouldn't detract from what remains a remarkably solid Mario platformer.
So, absolutely essential it is not, but faults aside, there's plenty to like in Mario's oldest New adventure. Is that enough qualifications?
48. The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (DS)
The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks suffers from a bad reputation, but if you can get past being tied to a track, it really is an excellent game. Trading sailing the high seas for choo-chooing across the kingdom by rail, you plot a route, set the speed, and clear the path of enemies using the train-mounted cannon.
Spirit Tracks gave Zelda a proper role for once and also famously used the DS's microphone; you could blow into it to use the Whirlwind and Spirit Pipes, among other items. A fun idea in concept, although playing in a noisy environment would interfere with its function.
Tweaking, expanding, and in some ways improving on Phantom Hourglass while throwing in new novelties, with a fabulous soundtrack that stands alongside the best of the series, we think it's time to reevaluate this entry in the storied franchise. C'mon, ride the train.
47. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Justice For All (DS)
The second in the DS trilogy of Ace Attorney games (that originally appeared on Game Boy Advance in Japan), Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Justice For All takes the baton and simply runs with it.
A new psyche-lock mechanic was the only real addition — you can unlock these mental barriers by finding clues relating to the secret they contain while questioning witnesses.
This is the middle part of an overarching story — one that's collected together as a whole in Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy on 3DS and Switch — but as a short and sweet courtroom visual novel, this second chapter is still one of the best and worth playing wherever you find it.
46. Final Fantasy IV (DS)
Final Fantasy IV has seen more remakes and re-releases than most other Final Fantasy games, but don't let that put you off of this version. Final Fantasy IV on DS is a very challenging RPG with superb visuals, a great soundtrack, and all the top-notch gameplay of the SNES original.
Fresh features such as the Augmentation system and voice acting also add new wrinkles to the classic. Aesthetic preferences aside, it's tough to play a 'bad' version of this game, so take your pick.
45. Picross DS (DS)
It's Picross. It's on DS. It's great. There's really not much else to say about Picross DS.
Oh, go on then. The introduction of touch controls opened up this series to a much wider audience at a time when you couldn't board any form of public transport without bumping elbows with somebody filling out Sudoku puzzles in a newspaper. This was the perfect way to zone out with a brain teaser and ignore all those sweating commuters.
Plus, you got 100% less newsprint on the side of your palm. Result!
44. Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (DS)
Nintendo gamers might have missed out on the big GTAs, but we did get this bespoke little entry which tuned out better than anyone dared dream.
Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars truly is one the best titles ever to grace the Nintendo DS. Despite the fact it took on an old-style graphical approach, Rockstar Leeds brought along almost every aspect of the home console games and compressed it in a way that made sense on Nintendo's handheld.
Chinatown Wars sees a return of the traditional top-down gameplay of the first two GTAs but blends elements from the later games to create a unique and thrilling game that still stands up today.
43. Picross 3D (DS)
Picross 3D is an addictive game which takes everything you love about regular old Picross and adds the third dimension to really start twisting your melon (man).
Developed not by Jupiter — the studio responsible for the steady flow of 2D games on Nintendo platforms — but instead by HAL Laboratory, the rules might be a little more complicated but the game offers hours of brilliant puzzle-y content for those willing to persevere, and for anyone who has already played boring old 'normal' Picross to absolute death.
Picross 3D Round 2 on 3DS brought stereoscopic 3D to the table and really fulfilled the promise of this first round, but the original is still a winner. After all, you can never have too much Picross. Just ask Jupiter.
42. Dragon Quest Heroes: Rocket Slime (DS)
This spin-off title of the venerable RPG series is a sequel to a Japan-only Game Boy Advance title which follows the exploits of a Slime named Rocket. A cute spin-off it may be, but Dragon Quest Heroes: Rocket Slime is anything but a quick cash-in.
As with many spin-offs, Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii had a hand in this and while it's skewed towards a younger audience, developer Tose crafted a great experience that took advantage of the host platform's features and is still worth tracking down today.
41. Pokémon Conquest (DS)
Pokémon Conquest is a game that no one asked for, but many will enjoy. Blending the world of Pokémon with the tactics of Koei Tecmo's (well, Tecmo Koei back in 2012) Nobunaga's Ambition, fans of either series will be drawn in by the familiar and will learn to love what’s new.
This does just about everything right, though there are shortcomings: more Pokémon being included would have helped, as would a deeper story – Pokémon Black and White showed that the monster-catching series is capable of telling a story with some heft to it.
These are little more than nicks in the armour, though. Pokémon Conquest absolutely stands with Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Puzzle League as one of the best spin-offs the franchise has seen.
40. Plants vs. Zombies (DS)
"Get ready to soil your plants!"
How can that little bit of wordplay not bring a smile to your face? The DS version of PopCap's Plants vs. Zombies did a decent job of bringing the mobile/tablet tower defence hit to Nintendo gamers back in 2011. True to its name, you drop pollen-poppin', sentient plants into lanes to defend against an onslaught of the undead shambling across the lawn.
Plants vs. Zombies did exactly what it said on the tin and did it very well.
39. Last Window: The Secret of Cape West (DS)
A sequel to graphic adventure game Hotel Dusk: Room 215, the pace of Last Window: The Secret of Cape West is a lot slower than similar games on the DS, and one that requires time and patience to get through.
It's text-heavy, but its pencil-drawn character art over colour backgrounds still look good in the UHD era. For those who are happy to read, it makes notable improvements over its predecessor resulting in a rewarding experience that will keep you occupied for hours.
38. Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 (DS)
With fun, strategic battles, a roller-coaster narrative that never lets up, and a fantastic sense of upbeat, apocalyptic style, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 is a full-on blast of strategy RPG goodness from start to finish.
Even with the 3DS port, which comes with extra bells and whistles, the original is still an excellent way to play if you're a Shin Megami Tensei or SRPG fan.
37. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey (DS)
From its demon collecting and killer combat to its sci-fi South Pole setting, Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey is a fantastically engrossing adventure.
This MegaTen title also received an updated 3DS 'Redux' edition which, while more accessible, is usually considered the weaker version. Strange Journey, however, is beloved by fans, and if you've got access to a DS and can find a copy of this, you're in for a treat.
36. Mega Man Zero Collection (DS)
Collecting together all four of the Game Boy Advance games in one convenient package, Inti Creates added an Easy mode and a couple of extra bits and pieces while assembling the Mega Man Zero Collection, but for the most part the games were left to sell themselves in this compilation.
Fortunately, the Zero series — which arguably follows the same trajectory of quality as the vanilla Mega Man games (so, good, brilliant, also-brilliant, not-quite-as-brilliant) — was a short and sweet sideline to the Rockman brand and at a time when franchise fans had little else to look forward to from Capcom, this was one hell of a lifeline.
These games are now conveniently available on Switch, too.
35. Hotel Dusk: Room 215 (DS)
Hotel Dusk: Room 215 was an impressive and innovative title for the DS back in 2007. Its scratchy pencil-line aesthetic looked great on the console and really fit this visual novel's mysterious tone, as well as the form of the system itself.
Holding the DS like an open book, it showed other developers and players alike the potential of the system beyond the traditional approach gamers might expect, and made the console even less intimidating for a new audience who would go on to discover other games with touch controls.
That hand-sketched art style also went down a treat with A-Ha fans, too, exposing a hitherto unacknowledged Venn diagram overlap of the video game enthusiast and Norwegian synth-popper demographics.
34. WarioWare Touched! (DS)
WarioWare Touched! might not have quite the wow factor that it had upon release, but it's overflowing with the maniacal energy that makes the series such a blast, regardless of platform.
Despite being an extremely short experience (with the main mode easily completable in an hour or so), and featuring incredibly simplistic gameplay mechanics, the DS entry still has plenty to offer; the sheer abundance of microgames and the game's colourful visuals, quirky humour, and wonderful soundtrack make it a timeless experience and that's still worth touching on all these years later.
33. Professor Layton and the Last Specter (DS)
Professor Layton and the Last Specter is another yet top-quality game in a truly brilliant series. Known as The Spectre's Call in Europe, this was the fourth entry and a prequel to the previous trilogy of games.
Combining a thrilling narrative with Layton's trademark puzzles, it challenges your mind in a way very few games seriously attempt to do, and the feeling you get when you solve a particularly difficult puzzle is less one of relief than it is a desire to leap ahead in the game and find the next one.
Any list of the finest DS games is bound to be lousy with Layton, and with very good reason. Jolly good show, Hershel.
32. Advance Wars: Days of Ruin (DS)
Advance Wars: Days of Ruin is the last we saw of Intelligent Systems' 'Wars' series on any system until the remakes on Switch and is still one of the best games on the DS.
The system lends itself well to strategy titles, and although some may find the change in style from the previous game unnerving, additions like online play made the change worth bearing. In all honesty, the more sombre tone made the message — that war can destroy lives — a little easier to digest than it would have been sporting the colourful style of previous entries.
Days of Ruin is difficult, but the gratification you get when a battle is finally won after hours of relentless toil is priceless.
31. Radiant Historia (DS)
Radiant Historia received an updated 3DS port in 2018 gaining the subtitle Perfect Chronology (which we absolutely loved), but it didn't feel drastically different to the DS original.
Developed by Atlus and Headlock, it's a top-shelf JRPG, with an engaging time-travel hook, brilliantly fun, puzzle-like combat, and a genuinely likeable cast of characters. While it’s far from the first adventure to draw on parallel timelines, it smartly integrates its world-hopping gameplay and narrative, and the result is a unique, beautifully-paced experience that’s a joy to play whether here or on 3DS.
30. Elite Beat Agents (DS)
Elite Beat Agents is a semi-sequel to the much-loved Japan-only Osu! Tatake! Ouendan which has you tapping and sliding your stylus across the touchscreen along to the beat of your favourite pop tunes. The titular agents are part of a government agency formed to help a population in crisis through the medium of dance and the game's comic book style looks as fresh as the day it was released.
EBA was so good that the cover versions it used didn't bother us a jot; it really didn't matter that it wasn't Avril Lavigne singing Sk8ter Boi here. Whether trying to get a baby to sleep or saving the world from an alien invasion, it's a non-stop, feelgood, foot-tapping rhythm-fest of the highest calibre and we're not alone in hoping the agents will one day return to help us through the crises we're facing in the world.
If you're interested in finding out more about the history behind Ouendan and Elite Beat Agents, erstwhile Nintendo Life contributor Liam Robertson has got you covered in his excellent video on the subject. Agents are GO!!
29. Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin (DS)
Following the footsteps of Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin positions itself as a sequel to the Mega Drive's Castlevania: Bloodlines, and is set in the aftermath of the First World War. It's a 'Vania of the search-action variety again, but this time the game is sub-divided into various worlds which are accessed by jumping into various pictures.
Because the developers aren't limited themselves to the traditional castle, it means they can be inventive with level designs – one stage takes place in Egypt, for example. Another neat touch is the fact that you're controlling not one character, but two; Jonathan Morris is your typical whip-wielding Belmont–alike, while Charlotte uses magical attacks. You can toggle between them at will, and there are some puzzles that require the use of both characters.
There's definitely the feeling that Portrait of Ruin contains a lot of needless padding, but like all three of the DS Metroidvania efforts, it's still worthy of your attention.
28. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)
Starting out on the N64 in Japan, Animal Crossing was arguably better suited to portable play from the very beginning and Animal Crossing: Wild World became an incredible time sink for millions on DS.
We remember playing every single day over the course of 18 months - no exceptions, no excuses. The online connectivity and the gentle day-to-day relationships you built with the game and its characters were as addictive as anything we've ever played. This was one of various DS titles with the power to hook people who'd never before played a video game.
Of course, going back now exposes just how far the series has come since 2005, and the crushing guilt of seeing our desolate, weed-infested village is too much to bear. But this incredible video game became part of our lives for a good while there, and we'll treasure the memories we have of our little town forever.
27. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time / Darkness (DS)
This pair of Pokémon games from Chunsoft were sequels to Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Blue Rescue Team, games which (unusually) straddled the GBA and DS respectively, using the latter's GBA cartridge slot to interface between the two.
Both Explorers of Time and Explorers of Darkness were DS-only and brought along all the Gen IV Pokémon. The game sees you transformed into a Pocket Monster at the beginning and, of course, you'll need both versions if you want to catch 'em all. And two years later the enhanced Explorers of Sky would arrive with added 'mons, dungeons, and features.
These games' repetitive gameplay isn't everyone's cup of tea, but if you're after dungeon crawling with added cuteness from your favourite franchise critters, it doesn't get much better than this.
26. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen (DS)
A remake of the Chunsoft-developed NES game, Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen was made by ArtePiazza, a studio responsible for a number of enhanced remakes of the Dragon Quest series (and later the Super Mario RPG remake).
This DS version featured a new translation and an extra chapter on top of the original game's five, but the base game is very much the winning RPG epic it was when it was known as Dragon Warrior IV in North America way back in 1992. This game appeared again in 2014 on Android and iOS devices, but the DS version is the best way to revisit it.
Players can also get a hit of DQIV nostalgia by taking control of the Hero from this game (Solo) in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, one of the four available versions of the DLC fighter.
25. Professor Layton and Pandora's Box (DS)
The second in Level-5's series of Professor Layton games on DS, this one was known as Professor Layton and The Diabolical Box in North America, which is a closer translation of the Japanese title, so there's no Harry Potter-style dumbing-down of the title going on here.
Whatever you care to call it, it takes the template of the Professor's first puzzle-solving adventure and refines it to produce another excellent mystery that uses the console's features in subtle and brilliant ways. If you enjoyed the original release, there's absolutely no reason for you not to own this gem of a title.
24. Rhythm Heaven (DS)
Rhythm Heaven (or Rhythm Paradise as we know it in Europe) is the epitome of simple, clear game design, yet it never feels half-hearted in any regard. Coming from the same team that makes the WarioWare series, its bare-bones presentation helps new players get into the swing of things, and once you 'get' it and its strange sense of humour, you'll find it very difficult to put down.
This gem is packed with joy and replay value, with tunes you'll find yourself whistling when you're away from the console, and still stands as one of the finest games on the DS.
Sure, the Megamix entry on 3DS collects together many of its best games from this and other entries, but this is still worth picking up in its own right. Trust us, you'll be in rhythm game heaven (or paradise, depending on your side of the pond).
23. Mario Kart DS (DS)
Whether you can forgive its snaking ways or not, this was still a cracking entry in a series which arguably doesn't have a dud.
If you're unfamiliar, 'snaking' — a technique which involves using power slide boosts — did admittedly dampen the online experience back in the day if you hadn't mastered it, but online (sadly) isn't an option now. So if you're unhappy with how your local competitors are snaking, you can simply lean over and communicate your dissatisfaction in a direct manner. In the ribs, perhaps.
It should also be remembered that Mario Kart DS was the first in the series to offer online play – and that was a real game-changer in 2005. Of course, it's been surpassed since by its sequels, but having a fully 3D Mario Kart in your hands was a special feeling back in the day, and MKDS holds a special place in many a kart-lover's heart, including ours.
22. Tetris DS (DS)
You can see the 9am meeting at Nintendo HQ now: "Mornin'. So, we're putting Tetris on the new portable and we need a name. Thoughts?"
Fortunately, Nintendo SPD didn't head straight to the pub after striking upon the groundbreaking Tetris DS title, but instead knuckled down to produce one of the finest iterations of the block-falling classic ever made. With touch controls, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a truckload of Nintendo nods and winks, it is still one of the best ways to play the game and well worth tracking down if you've never had the pleasure.
In fact, 'Tetris DS' is a misnomer; with visuals and audio that cleverly work Nintendo's 8-bit catalogue and characters into the experience, plus myriad modes that expand beyond the standard gameplay in intriguing, brilliant ways, 'Tetris: Nintendo Edition' would be a far better fit.
21. Rune Factory 3: A Fantasy Harvest Moon (DS)
The most polished of the Harvest Moon spin-off series on DS, it's a prime example of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' at work.
The new features Rune Factory 3 introduced over the previous games are little more than bullet points and, by comparison, make each new entry in the slow-evolving Pokémon franchise look like a total paradigm shift in game design.
But it's still the biggest entry in the series and a must for fans of farming and fighting. If you're only going to play one Rune Factory on DS, this is the one you're after. It's also on Switch in Special form, although not special enough to warrant double dipping if you've already got this in your collections.
20. Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS)
Professor Layton and the Curious Village was the first in the puzzle-solving detective series. Introducing the titular professor and Luke, his apprentice and very own Watson, Level-5's series brought in a whole new audience of gamers with its particular brand of mysterious adventure, great characters, and writing to match.
It was titles like this that opened up video gaming to an audience who had previously thought it wasn't for them and the franchise's continued success proves it wasn't a flukey one-off. The sequels refined the formula, but it was pretty much perfect right off the bat.
19. Advance Wars: Dual Strike (DS)
Advance Wars: Dual Strike isn't hugely different to its two GBA predecessors, and at times it can feel like a new 'mission pack', but when the base experience is this good, that's no bad thing.
Additions such as having two CO characters in a battle enable you to fight on two fronts and add extra variety. Survival and Combat modes add to the replayability, ensuring that like its predecessors there's plenty to keep you occupied.
This was the penultimate outing for the 'Wars' series on DS; the 2008 sequel Days of Ruin was the last time Intelligent Systems took to the battlefield in a game that didn't have 'Fire Emblem' in the title.
18. Pokémon Black and White (DS)
Pokémon Black and White may not have the added nostalgia of HeartGold and SoulSilver, but they're up there with some of the best in the series. What they lack in links to the past they gain by recreating the sense of discovery felt when embarking on that first Pokémon journey.
Black and White arguably suffer in reputation from being the only games in the series (thus far) to have direct numbered sequels set in the same region, albeit visiting new locations. Despite being shoved to the back of the queue in some people's minds, these introductions to Gen V are still fantastic games and well worth revisiting.
17. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (DS)
Coming from the mind of Shu Takumi, the main developer responsible for Phoenix Wright (and his Japanese voice), Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective equals, and arguably surpasses, the quality of the lawyer's many games.
It has a few issues towards the end with some of the puzzles requiring a few leaps in lateral thinking (particularly when controlling multiple characters with different abilities), but Ghost Trick is a perfect showcase of what the Nintendo DS could accomplish with the right design. Making use of the system's stylus to latch onto object cores and ultimately recover the deceased protagonist's memory, it's still a delight to play, with a dramatic, jazzy soundtrack and a story that continues to surprise until the end.
It may be crammed full of tricks, but this is still an absolute treat. And with the release of the Switch remaster, not only is it much easier to access these days, but the DS cart has dropped in price considerably, too.
16. Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies (DS)
A game made exclusively for Nintendo DS, sometimes you can't help but marvel at how developers were able to squeeze home console-sized RPG epics onto tiny handheld systems with the most modest of specs, and Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies stands as an impressive feat.
Boasting a wealth of new gameplay features, Wi-Fi compatibility, and multiplayer action as well, this remains a significant milestone in portable gaming and helped increase Western interest in this hallowed Japanese series. It's a shame the online features don't work, so for now, we hope Dragon Quest IX will someday get ported to a new console.
15. Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow (DS)
Given the amazing critical response to Aria of Sorrow on the GBA, it made sense for Konami to create a sequel for Nintendo's new handheld, the DS. Dawn of Sorrow feels very much like Aria but on steroids; the visuals are massively improved and are much closer to those seen in Symphony of the Night, while the soundtrack from Masahiko Kimura (Castlevania 64) is also much more refined - even if it's not quite up there with the best of the franchise.
The 'Soul' system from Aria makes a return and the game is impressively proportioned, but the technical gimmicks — such as having to draw seals on the touch screen to kill bosses and the WiFi system (now unavailable as Nintendo has taken the DS' wireless portal offline) — don't add much to the experience.
It's also a shame that Ayami Kojima wasn't invited back to do the character artwork; instead, we get a very basic 'anime' cast that lacks charm. Despite its shortcomings, and the feeling that the whole Metroidvania template was growing stale by this point, Dawn of Sorrow remains an excellent game.
14. Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story (DS)
Alpha Dream created a fantastic take on the Super Mario RPG idea on Game Boy Advance, but they took the concept to new heights with Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story.
The third title in the series, it would be easy to rave on and on about this one, but the best way to sum everything up is to say Bowser's Inside Story is the kind of game that reminds you why you loved playing video games in the first place.
It's easily one of the best DS releases and although it received a 3DS update that we'd probably take in a straight contest thanks to the added Bowser Jr.'s Journey, you really can't go wrong with either version. If this one passed you by, we recommend you get intimately acquainted with the King of the Koopas, pronto.
13. 999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors (DS)
999: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors blends interactive novel elements with a digital escape room to stunning effect. Developed by Kotaro Uchikoshi, it sports a captivating plot driven by a fantastic cast, a satisfying mix of puzzles, and mathematical, scientific and philosophical quandaries to ponder.
While the third-person descriptive prose might be lacking and solving the same unchanging escape sections repeatedly can become a bit of a bore, it's too compelling not to play through multiple times to see the "true" ending.
999 more than makes up for its imperfections and creates a truly gripping experience that you owe it to yourself to try.
12. Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia (DS)
The Nintendo DS trilogy of Metroidvanias is rounded off with Order of Ecclesia, which features female protagonist Shanoa and a structure that calls to mind the likes of Simon's Quest. Ayami Kojima wasn't hired to do character designs but replacement Masaki Hirooka does a good job of mimicking the style, avoiding the anime-like art seen in the previous two DS adventures.
Order of Ecclesia was something of a divisive release at the time; many hailed it as the best of the DS trio, while others bemoaned the fact that the format had become very stale by this point, with Ecclesia too reliant on quests and its map too disjointed to be satisfying to explore.
Over time, though, it has become one of the most well-respected of the handheld Castlevanias and is worth a look if you can pick it up for a reasonable price - or if you've got it in the Dominus Collection on Switch.
11. The World Ends With You (DS)
The World Ends With You is a mass of innovative ideas stylishly combined into a beautifully presented package. Its battle system, although complicated, can be tailored to suit your personal style, and the flexibility displayed throughout the game is highly commendable.
The end result is an RPG that’s every bit as unique as the person who plays it, and that is truly rare. The Final Remix Switch port is still a winner, but necessary changes to combat and controls mean it can't quite recreate the joy of the original dual-screen experience. This DS version remains arguably the best way to play even now.
10. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (DS)
The first in the GBA/DS trilogy, this is a game of wit and humour that appreciates your intelligence and greatly rewards your accomplishments.
Also playable on Switch as part of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, this first game is full of moments where you will marvel at your achievements or cringe as your case starts to fall down around you, and these moments are what makes Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney such a delight to play all these years later.
Nothing beats the feeling of pride and accomplishment you get with a “Not Guilty” verdict and the Ace Attorney series is great enough to make starting at the beginning the only logical course of action. To the courtroom with you!
9. Professor Layton and the Unwound Future (DS)
The third entry of the mystery-solving DS Layton trilogy, Professor Layton and the Unwound Future doesn't stray too far from the winning formula of the first two releases, and instead focuses its attention on offering up what is easily the best storyline of the series on the console, not to mention some of the best minigames.
It's no slouch with the puzzles, either, and it's safe to say — fan of the franchise or not — this is a game you absolutely do not want to miss.
8. Pokémon Black and White 2 (DS)
Those who brushed Pokémon Black and White 2 off as simply more of the same back in 2012 were sorely mistaken.
On a superficial level, sure, the Pokémon games have not changed much, and for good reason; the foundation that was placed way back in Pokémon Red and Blue was incredibly solid and engaging from the off. By adding more around it and tweaking things under the hood, the series has grown far beyond its humble monochromatic origins, even if the pace of change is a little more glacial than some would like.
The naming of these entries, their status as the first 'direct' sequels in the franchise, and the fact that they weren't being released on the then-new 3DS console arguably did them a disservice and masked their greatness. Make no mistake though, these are two of the finest entries in the series.
7. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky (DS)
The customary 'enhanced' third version of Chunsoft's Explorers of Time / Darkness pair, the meat of the gameplay in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky is found in constantly retreading through material and mechanics, so your mileage will vary and depend entirely upon how much you enjoy grinding in RPGs. If you don't like dungeon crawlers, probably best avoid dungeon crawlers, no?
The great story and charming presentation make this an enjoyable franchise spin-off and, provided you're not the type of player to be put off by a little repetition, this is a deep, fun, colourful adventure featuring everyone's favourite critters.
6. Kirby Super Star Ultra (DS)
Kirby Super Star Ultra is a magnificent update of the SNES original with high production values and all the charm you've come to expect from the pink puffball over the years.
HAL added a host of new modes and minigames for veterans, but this is accessible to all age groups. Though it may be a little on the easy side, the Kirby series is hardly known for its teeth-grinding difficulty and this is an outing for the saviour of Smash that's worth rediscovering.
5. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride (DS)
The first in the RPG series to come to the Super Famicom, it eventually made its way to the West in the form of this DS remake. That Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride is a finely crafted RPG should come as little surprise given its heritage, but it's arguably the poignant, personal storytelling which elevates this game as one of the very best in a series filled with greats.
Innovations such as monster collecting would go on to influence other games, and while it lacks refinement in some areas of its design, it's still an epic adventure. The DS version also adds a brand new character romance. Essentially, as far as classic Dragon Quest goes, Dragon Quest V might well be the best the series has to offer.
4. Pokémon Platinum (DS)
From the new characters to the addition of the Battle Frontier and an enhanced online experience, Pokémon Platinum certainly offered a lot of game for your money back in 2009.
Instead of taking the easy way out and adding only a couple of minor things, Game Freak went out of its way to add a ton of worthwhile additions that were enough to warrant a purchase even if you'd previously travelled across the Sinnoh region in Diamond & Pearl two years prior.
If you're only going to play one Gen IV game, this is the one.
3. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trials and Tribulations (DS)
The third game in the Ace Attorney series was originally released on GBA in Japan, but found its way to the West via the DS in 2007 (and the series has since graced most other platforms you care to mention). The culmination of the original trilogy, Trials and Tribulations puts you back in the shoes of the plucky defence lawyer for another round of convoluted cases and supernatural shenanigans.
Sure, you can play these games on Switch now, but the titular attorney's visual novels hold up well on virtually any platform (except for, perhaps, WiiWare, although you'll have a job getting your hands on that version these days). If you fancy going through them on DS, you'll get no objection from us.
2. Chrono Trigger (DS)
Chrono Trigger has truly stood the test of time - a testament to the magical sustainability that occurs when you combine impeccable storytelling, gameplay, visuals, and music.
This version of the SNES classic contains a hefty amount of additional features and bonus material, including touchscreen controls, a series of dungeons (the Dimensional Vortices), a monster battleground (Arena of the Ages), a re-mastered script, and an additional ending. Some might claim that this masterpiece should be experienced on the biggest possible canvas, but despite the console's diminutive size, its dual-screen layout frees up command menu clutter.
Couple this with all the refinements and extras and the Nintendo DS version really is the definitive edition of this work of art. It's an essential purchase for any RPG fan, and even if you’ve played it before, you should follow those nostalgic urges, dig out your trusty DS (which will probably still have some juice in the battery) and take that journey through time once again.
1. Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver (DS)
The original Pokémon Gold and Silver games are fondly remembered by Pocket Monster fans all over the world, and with good reason: they introduced features that genuinely evolved the original Game Boy games, such as breeding and an in-game clock (not to mention colour!), features that have become series staples. Add in fan-favourite monsters and these remakes were always going to be well received.
Future games would trickle in additional quality-of-life features and other innovations, but some would argue — if they're able to get over an enduring love of the original 151 — that it never got better than travelling across the land, searching far and wide in these DS remakes.
The Game Boy originals may be a little hard to return to these days, but Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver strike the very best balance of nostalgia and that patented catch-'em-all gameplay. Magic.
Best Nintendo DS Games FAQ
Before we finish, we're going to answer some common questions readers have about the DS and its games.
When did the DS come out?
The DS release date varied by region. North American players got their hands on it first at the end of 2004, closely followed by Japan, but Australasia and Europe had to wait until the following year in February and March respectively.
Here's when the DS released in the three major gaming territories in 2004 / 2005:
- US: November 21st, 2004
- Japan: December 2nd, 2004
- Europe: March 11th, 2005
How many DS games are there?
According to Wikipedia’s list of DS games, a total of 3,468 Nintendo DS games were released between 2004 and 2014.
Naturally, some games were exclusive to certain regions, but on that page you'll find all DS games listed by region. An impressive library, that's for sure!
What does 'DS' stand for?
The name 'DS' was originally a placeholder, but Nintendo ultimately decided to keep the name for the finished system.
DS stands for 'Dual Screen', although throughout development it was also known as 'Developer System'.
Can you play DS games on 3DS?
3DS can play DS games thanks to backwards compatibility.
3DS cartridges are light grey and have an extra tab that sticks out to prevent them from being inserted into a DS, but yes, 3DS can play DS games with no problem.
Can you play DS games on Switch?
DS games can't be played on Switch natively, no. Putting aside the fact that Switch isn't designed to run them, DS and Switch cartridges are different sizes and a DS cart wouldn't even fit in the slot.
Several DS games have been remastered and released on the newer system, though. Here's a list of some of the best DS games on Switch:
- Castlevania Dominus Collection
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (contains two DS entries)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Rune Factory 3 Special
- The World Ends With You: Final Remix
How many revisions of the DS were there?
Nintendo released multiple versions of the DS after the first DS 'Phat' (as it's known colloquially).
The Nintendo DS Lite launched across all regions between March and June 2006. The Lite was a slimmer, more attractive model with slightly larger displays but the same functionality as the original DS.
The Nintendo DSi followed, launching worldwide between November 2008 (Japan) and April 2009 (rest of the world). The DSi had slightly larger displays but removed the GBA slot on the bottom (therefore removing backwards compatibility with Game Boy Advance software). Two small cameras were added as well as an SD card slot to store DSiWare games and content downloadable from the DSi Shop.
One year later (November 2009 in Japan, March 2010 in Europe and North America), the DSi XL launched. It retained the same functionality as the standard DSi but in a larger form factor with much bigger screens.