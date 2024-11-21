21st November 2024 marks 20 years since the North American launch of the Nintendo DS - the perfect time to dig out your DS and rediscover its remarkable library. Chances are it's still got some juice!

In honour of the occasion, we're republishing this updated article showcasing our Top 50 DS Games.

Nintendo DS was an experiment, a quirky dual-screened handheld which Nintendo famously introduced as a "third pillar" alongside the GBA and GameCube. However, within a handful of years, its innovative games and wide appeal led to the Game Boy brand's retirement and the dawning of a new era of Nintendo handhelds.

We've compiled a list of the very best DS games of all time that no self-respecting Nintendo fan should miss out on.

50. Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift (DS) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 24th Jun 2008 ( USA ) / 27th Jun 2008 ( UK/EU ) Toning down the difficulty but retaining the charm of the first Tactics Advance game, Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift is still a fantastic example of just how well the Final Fantasy formula translated to a grid-based combat system. With extremely deep gameplay and a myriad of systems to get stuck into, this is absolutely worth tracking down if you're a fan of strategy RPGs.

48. The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 7th Dec 2009 ( USA ) / 11th Dec 2009 ( UK/EU )













The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks suffers from a bad reputation, but if you can get past being tied to a track, it really is an excellent game. Trading sailing the high seas for choo-chooing across the kingdom by rail, you plot a route, set the speed, and clear the path of enemies using the train-mounted cannon. Spirit Tracks gave Zelda a proper role for once and also famously used the DS's microphone; you could blow into it to use the Whirlwind and Spirit Pipes, among other items. A fun idea in concept, although playing in a noisy environment would interfere with its function. Tweaking, expanding, and in some ways improving on Phantom Hourglass while throwing in new novelties, with a fabulous soundtrack that stands alongside the best of the series, we think it's time to reevaluate this entry in the storied franchise. C'mon, ride the train.

46. Final Fantasy IV (DS) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 22nd Jul 2008 ( USA ) / 5th Sep 2008 ( UK/EU )

















Final Fantasy IV has seen more remakes and re-releases than most other Final Fantasy games, but don't let that put you off of this version. Final Fantasy IV on DS is a very challenging RPG with superb visuals, a great soundtrack, and all the top-notch gameplay of the SNES original. Fresh features such as the Augmentation system and voice acting also add new wrinkles to the classic. Aesthetic preferences aside, it's tough to play a 'bad' version of this game, so take your pick.

45. Picross DS (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Jupiter Corporation Release Date: 30th Jul 2007 ( USA ) / 11th May 2007 ( UK/EU )

















It's Picross. It's on DS. It's great. There's really not much else to say about Picross DS. Oh, go on then. The introduction of touch controls opened up this series to a much wider audience at a time when you couldn't board any form of public transport without bumping elbows with somebody filling out Sudoku puzzles in a newspaper. This was the perfect way to zone out with a brain teaser and ignore all those sweating commuters. Plus, you got 100% less newsprint on the side of your palm. Result!

43. Picross 3D (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: HAL Laboratory Release Date: 3rd May 2010 ( USA ) / 5th Mar 2010 ( UK/EU )

















Picross 3D is an addictive game which takes everything you love about regular old Picross and adds the third dimension to really start twisting your melon (man). Developed not by Jupiter — the studio responsible for the steady flow of 2D games on Nintendo platforms — but instead by HAL Laboratory, the rules might be a little more complicated but the game offers hours of brilliant puzzle-y content for those willing to persevere, and for anyone who has already played boring old 'normal' Picross to absolute death. Picross 3D Round 2 on 3DS brought stereoscopic 3D to the table and really fulfilled the promise of this first round, but the original is still a winner. After all, you can never have too much Picross. Just ask Jupiter.

40. Plants vs. Zombies (DS) Publisher: PopCap Games / Developer: PopCap Games Release Date: 18th Jan 2011 ( USA ) / 6th May 2011 ( UK/EU )













"Get ready to soil your plants!" How can that little bit of wordplay not bring a smile to your face? The DS version of PopCap's Plants vs. Zombies did a decent job of bringing the mobile/tablet tower defence hit to Nintendo gamers back in 2011. True to its name, you drop pollen-poppin', sentient plants into lanes to defend against an onslaught of the undead shambling across the lawn. Plants vs. Zombies did exactly what it said on the tin and did it very well.

37. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey (DS) Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Atlus Release Date: 23rd Mar 2010 ( USA ) From its demon collecting and killer combat to its sci-fi South Pole setting, Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey is a fantastically engrossing adventure. This MegaTen title also received an updated 3DS 'Redux' edition which, while more accessible, is usually considered the weaker version. Strange Journey, however, is beloved by fans, and if you've got access to a DS and can find a copy of this, you're in for a treat.

35. Hotel Dusk: Room 215 (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Cing Release Date: 22nd Jan 2007 ( USA ) / 13th Apr 2007 ( UK/EU )









Hotel Dusk: Room 215 was an impressive and innovative title for the DS back in 2007. Its scratchy pencil-line aesthetic looked great on the console and really fit this visual novel's mysterious tone, as well as the form of the system itself. Holding the DS like an open book, it showed other developers and players alike the potential of the system beyond the traditional approach gamers might expect, and made the console even less intimidating for a new audience who would go on to discover other games with touch controls. That hand-sketched art style also went down a treat with A-Ha fans, too, exposing a hitherto unacknowledged Venn diagram overlap of the video game enthusiast and Norwegian synth-popper demographics.

34. WarioWare Touched! (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD Release Date: 14th Feb 2005 ( USA ) / 11th Mar 2005 ( UK/EU )

















WarioWare Touched! might not have quite the wow factor that it had upon release, but it's overflowing with the maniacal energy that makes the series such a blast, regardless of platform. Despite being an extremely short experience (with the main mode easily completable in an hour or so), and featuring incredibly simplistic gameplay mechanics, the DS entry still has plenty to offer; the sheer abundance of microgames and the game's colourful visuals, quirky humour, and wonderful soundtrack make it a timeless experience and that's still worth touching on all these years later.

31. Radiant Historia (DS) Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Atlus Release Date: 22nd Feb 2011 ( USA )

















Radiant Historia received an updated 3DS port in 2018 gaining the subtitle Perfect Chronology (which we absolutely loved), but it didn't feel drastically different to the DS original. Developed by Atlus and Headlock, it's a top-shelf JRPG, with an engaging time-travel hook, brilliantly fun, puzzle-like combat, and a genuinely likeable cast of characters. While it’s far from the first adventure to draw on parallel timelines, it smartly integrates its world-hopping gameplay and narrative, and the result is a unique, beautifully-paced experience that’s a joy to play whether here or on 3DS.

30. Elite Beat Agents (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: iNiS Release Date: 6th Nov 2006 ( USA ) / 13th Jul 2007 ( UK/EU )

















Elite Beat Agents is a semi-sequel to the much-loved Japan-only Osu! Tatake! Ouendan which has you tapping and sliding your stylus across the touchscreen along to the beat of your favourite pop tunes. The titular agents are part of a government agency formed to help a population in crisis through the medium of dance and the game's comic book style looks as fresh as the day it was released. EBA was so good that the cover versions it used didn't bother us a jot; it really didn't matter that it wasn't Avril Lavigne singing Sk8ter Boi here. Whether trying to get a baby to sleep or saving the world from an alien invasion, it's a non-stop, feelgood, foot-tapping rhythm-fest of the highest calibre and we're not alone in hoping the agents will one day return to help us through the crises we're facing in the world. If you're interested in finding out more about the history behind Ouendan and Elite Beat Agents, erstwhile Nintendo Life contributor Liam Robertson has got you covered in his excellent video on the subject. Agents are GO!!

26. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen (DS) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: ArtePiazza Release Date: 16th Sep 2008 ( USA ) / 12th Sep 2008 ( UK/EU ) A remake of the Chunsoft-developed NES game, Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen was made by ArtePiazza, a studio responsible for a number of enhanced remakes of the Dragon Quest series (and later the Super Mario RPG remake). This DS version featured a new translation and an extra chapter on top of the original game's five, but the base game is very much the winning RPG epic it was when it was known as Dragon Warrior IV in North America way back in 1992. This game appeared again in 2014 on Android and iOS devices, but the DS version is the best way to revisit it. Players can also get a hit of DQIV nostalgia by taking control of the Hero from this game (Solo) in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, one of the four available versions of the DLC fighter.

24. Rhythm Heaven (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD Release Date: 5th Apr 2009 ( USA ) / 1st May 2009 ( UK/EU )







Rhythm Heaven (or Rhythm Paradise as we know it in Europe) is the epitome of simple, clear game design, yet it never feels half-hearted in any regard. Coming from the same team that makes the WarioWare series, its bare-bones presentation helps new players get into the swing of things, and once you 'get' it and its strange sense of humour, you'll find it very difficult to put down. This gem is packed with joy and replay value, with tunes you'll find yourself whistling when you're away from the console, and still stands as one of the finest games on the DS. Sure, the Megamix entry on 3DS collects together many of its best games from this and other entries, but this is still worth picking up in its own right. Trust us, you'll be in rhythm game heaven (or paradise, depending on your side of the pond).

23. Mario Kart DS (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 14th Nov 2005 ( USA ) / 5th Nov 2005 ( UK/EU )

















Whether you can forgive its snaking ways or not, this was still a cracking entry in a series which arguably doesn't have a dud. If you're unfamiliar, 'snaking' — a technique which involves using power slide boosts — did admittedly dampen the online experience back in the day if you hadn't mastered it, but online (sadly) isn't an option now. So if you're unhappy with how your local competitors are snaking, you can simply lean over and communicate your dissatisfaction in a direct manner. In the ribs, perhaps. It should also be remembered that Mario Kart DS was the first in the series to offer online play – and that was a real game-changer in 2005. Of course, it's been surpassed since by its sequels, but having a fully 3D Mario Kart in your hands was a special feeling back in the day, and MKDS holds a special place in many a kart-lover's heart, including ours.

22. Tetris DS (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD Release Date: 20th Mar 2006 ( USA ) / 21st Apr 2006 ( UK/EU )

















You can see the 9am meeting at Nintendo HQ now: "Mornin'. So, we're putting Tetris on the new portable and we need a name. Thoughts?" Fortunately, Nintendo SPD didn't head straight to the pub after striking upon the groundbreaking Tetris DS title, but instead knuckled down to produce one of the finest iterations of the block-falling classic ever made. With touch controls, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a truckload of Nintendo nods and winks, it is still one of the best ways to play the game and well worth tracking down if you've never had the pleasure. In fact, 'Tetris DS' is a misnomer; with visuals and audio that cleverly work Nintendo's 8-bit catalogue and characters into the experience, plus myriad modes that expand beyond the standard gameplay in intriguing, brilliant ways, 'Tetris: Nintendo Edition' would be a far better fit.

19. Advance Wars: Dual Strike (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: 22nd Aug 2005 ( USA ) / 30th Sep 2005 ( UK/EU )

















Advance Wars: Dual Strike isn't hugely different to its two GBA predecessors, and at times it can feel like a new 'mission pack', but when the base experience is this good, that's no bad thing. Additions such as having two CO characters in a battle enable you to fight on two fronts and add extra variety. Survival and Combat modes add to the replayability, ensuring that like its predecessors there's plenty to keep you occupied. This was the penultimate outing for the 'Wars' series on DS; the 2008 sequel Days of Ruin was the last time Intelligent Systems took to the battlefield in a game that didn't have 'Fire Emblem' in the title.

17. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (DS) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 11th Jan 2011 ( USA ) / 14th Jan 2011 ( UK/EU )

















Coming from the mind of Shu Takumi, the main developer responsible for Phoenix Wright (and his Japanese voice), Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective equals, and arguably surpasses, the quality of the lawyer's many games. It has a few issues towards the end with some of the puzzles requiring a few leaps in lateral thinking (particularly when controlling multiple characters with different abilities), but Ghost Trick is a perfect showcase of what the Nintendo DS could accomplish with the right design. Making use of the system's stylus to latch onto object cores and ultimately recover the deceased protagonist's memory, it's still a delight to play, with a dramatic, jazzy soundtrack and a story that continues to surprise until the end. It may be crammed full of tricks, but this is still an absolute treat. And with the release of the Switch remaster, not only is it much easier to access these days, but the DS cart has dropped in price considerably, too.

12. Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia (DS) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 21st Oct 2008 ( USA ) / 6th Feb 2009 ( UK/EU )













The Nintendo DS trilogy of Metroidvanias is rounded off with Order of Ecclesia, which features female protagonist Shanoa and a structure that calls to mind the likes of Simon's Quest. Ayami Kojima wasn't hired to do character designs but replacement Masaki Hirooka does a good job of mimicking the style, avoiding the anime-like art seen in the previous two DS adventures. Order of Ecclesia was something of a divisive release at the time; many hailed it as the best of the DS trio, while others bemoaned the fact that the format had become very stale by this point, with Ecclesia too reliant on quests and its map too disjointed to be satisfying to explore. Over time, though, it has become one of the most well-respected of the handheld Castlevanias and is worth a look if you can pick it up for a reasonable price - or if you've got it in the Dominus Collection on Switch.

4. Pokémon Platinum (DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 22nd Mar 2009 ( USA ) / 22nd May 2009 ( UK/EU )



















From the new characters to the addition of the Battle Frontier and an enhanced online experience, Pokémon Platinum certainly offered a lot of game for your money back in 2009. Instead of taking the easy way out and adding only a couple of minor things, Game Freak went out of its way to add a ton of worthwhile additions that were enough to warrant a purchase even if you'd previously travelled across the Sinnoh region in Diamond & Pearl two years prior. If you're only going to play one Gen IV game, this is the one.

2. Chrono Trigger (DS) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 25th Nov 2008 ( USA ) / 6th Feb 2009 ( UK/EU )

















Chrono Trigger has truly stood the test of time - a testament to the magical sustainability that occurs when you combine impeccable storytelling, gameplay, visuals, and music. This version of the SNES classic contains a hefty amount of additional features and bonus material, including touchscreen controls, a series of dungeons (the Dimensional Vortices), a monster battleground (Arena of the Ages), a re-mastered script, and an additional ending. Some might claim that this masterpiece should be experienced on the biggest possible canvas, but despite the console's diminutive size, its dual-screen layout frees up command menu clutter. Couple this with all the refinements and extras and the Nintendo DS version really is the definitive edition of this work of art. It's an essential purchase for any RPG fan, and even if you’ve played it before, you should follow those nostalgic urges, dig out your trusty DS (which will probably still have some juice in the battery) and take that journey through time once again.