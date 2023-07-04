Updated with Master Detective Archives: Rain Code and the wonderful Switch remaster of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. A decision that was, frankly, elementary...

Everyone loves a good mystery, and even more so if they're the one who gets to solve it. The detective genre has evolved a great deal since its point-and-click adventure game roots, and this list proves how much things have changed. In fact, the games that we're including in this list range from typical noir detective fare to the kinds of games that you'll probably tell us "don't count as detective games" in the comments!

Here's our reasoning, though: A detective game is about more than just a hard-boiled police guy in a trench coat and hat, who loves to grumble about grisly murders in the rain. Detectiving can be done by anyone with a need to uncover, discover, and answer questions, and many of the games we've chosen are about just that: Normal people, pulling threads until the whole thing unravels.

Whether you're a fan of detective work, or you devour mysteries of any kind, or even if you're a total investigation rookie, there are plenty of games on this gigantic list to suit your tastes. Let's get these cases cracking!

Unavowed (Switch eShop) Publisher: Wadjet Eye Games / Developer: Wadjet Eye Games Release Date: 7th Jul 2021 ( USA ) We'll start off this list with a slightly more typical detective romp, as Unavowed draws on the '90s point-and-click style of game to offer something that's familiar, yet different. Developed by the kings of the modern point-and-click, Wadjet Eye, Unavowed is all about waking up after One Hell Of A Night with zero memories, and using your detective skills to figure out what happened. And, as it turns out, that "One Hell Of A Night" is more literal than metaphorical, because you didn't get black-out drunk... you got black-out possessed by a demon, and now you have to retrace your steps and figure out what's going on with the help of the Unavowed, the supernatural detectives of the underground. With some light RPG elements, like choosing your own party to adventure out into the field with, Unavowed is an incredibly well-made, polished, and modern take on an old genre.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (Switch eShop) Publisher: ZA/UM / Developer: ZA/UM Release Date: 12th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 12th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU )

















Perhaps one of the all-time greats in the modern detective oeuvre despite only being a handful of years old, Disco Elysium is more than just a mere detective game. Your character wakes up with a cracking headache, unsure where he is, who he is, or how to stop throwing up, and quickly you start to piece together events with the help of your stylish, intelligent, and infinitely patient sidekick, Kim Kitsuragi. And you'll soon wish you had just never gotten out of bed in the first place. Disco Elysium can at times be intimidating, steeped as it is in its own deeply thoughtful political and philosophical leanings — but through its dry sense of humour and its utterly gorgeous, wholly unique palette-knife-painting aesthetics, it will win over just about anyone in the end.

Paradise Killer (Switch eShop) Publisher: Fellow Traveller / Developer: Kaizen Game Works Release Date: 4th Sep 2020 ( USA ) / 4th Sep 2020 ( UK/EU )













Paradise Killer is the answer to the question: "What if there was a community of avant-garde, vaporwave drag queens who were prone to murder?" No one has ever asked that question, of course, but the answer is a searing neon murder-mystery set in a strange paradisiacal purgatory in which the rulers have been brutally killed... and it's up to you, Lady Love Dies, to find out whodunnit. The game is presented as a non-linear, open world game, which means you can do things in any old order at any old time. If you wish, you can even start the murder trial right away! But this no-strings investigation style is both freeing and a little scary, with all the responsibility of investigating resting squarely on your shoulders instead of being gently poked along by the game design. We super believe in you, though.

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Spike Chunsoft / Developer: Spike Chunsoft Release Date: 3rd Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 3rd Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )















Arguably better in some ways than the first Doggone Romper game, Goodbye Despair takes the "teens murdering each other" plot to whole new places — including the setting itself, which is now a tropical island. Also, this time, all the girls are in bikinis for a significant chunk of the game. Plenty of shocking twists, violent deaths, and confusing minigames await you in Goodbye Despair, from a weird snowboarding minigame that makes you steer into the answers to questions (because???) to the irritating Hangman's Gambit, which is about playing hangman with a mind-gun (don't ask).

Return of the Obra Dinn (Switch eShop) Publisher: 3909 / Developer: 3909 Release Date: 18th Oct 2019 ( USA ) / 18th Oct 2019 ( UK/EU )













Now, Return of the Obra Dinn is technically not a detective game. It's an insurance claims adjuster game. But describing one of the greatest detective games of all time as "an insurance claims adjuster game" will make precisely no one want to play it, and everyone should play it. From the mind of Lucas Pope, the developer of Papers, Please, Obra Dinn is a game that can sound terribly dull on paper: A man boards a ship that has been missing for years, and has suddenly washed into port, only to find that the crew is all dead or missing. But with the help of a magic watch, he can witness their last moments of life in order to identify each corpse by name in his Big Book Of Sailors. And all this is done in the name of figuring out how much insurance to claim on the boat. Sure! Buuuuut Obra Dinn is so much more than its story: It is a beautifully monochrome, gorgeously soundtracked series of vignettes that takes you to weird places, and asks you — wordlessly — to make incredible leaps of logic to figure out who is who on this strange, cursed boat. It's a must-play.

What Remains of Edith Finch (Switch eShop) Publisher: Annapurna Interactive / Developer: Giant Sparrow Release Date: 4th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 4th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU )

















What Remains of Edith Finch is a detective story... of sorts. This first-person narrative exploration game is all about exploring an abandoned house, and trying to piece together what happened to its previous owners and inhabitants, through examining the things they left behind, and reliving their deaths through short, fairytale-like vignettes. It's never fully clear what happened to the individual Finch family members, who all die in strange and unusual ways thanks to the "family curse", but the open-ended vignettes are as beautiful and varied as the characters they are about. It's also one of the very first games published by Annapurna Interactive, if that gives you a good sense of the vibe!

Grim Fandango Remastered (Switch eShop) Publisher: Double Fine / Developer: Double Fine Release Date: 1st Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 1st Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )









One of the all-time GOATs of all time, Grim Fandango is LucasArts' and Double Fine's masterpiece of a point-and-click game that's aged surprisingly well. Manny Calavera, the skull lad on the box art, is stuck at a dead-end job in the underworld, but he accidentally stumbles upon a grand conspiracy of soul-laundering, and spends the next four years attempting to save souls and kick butt in order to stop the evil mafia boss, Hector LeMans. The combination of traditional noir writing, Day of the Dead-style skulls everywhere, and Tim Schafer's trademark creative direction make Grim Fandango one of the most beloved adventure games ever, and this polished-up version on the Switch is much more palatable than having to play with the clunky controls of the original PC version.