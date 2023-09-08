Updated with Rune Factory 3 Special and Fae Farm. Enjoy!

If you're looking for a change of pace and some welcome distraction from everyday life, few mediums offer such engrossing, ongoing escapism as video games. Even the best books have an ending, but some games can go on almost indefinitely and come to form a calming part of our daily routines.

If you're looking for just such a game, the list below of the best life sims and farming games on Switch should get you on the right track.

Whether you've always dreamed of moving to the countryside, retiring to a deserted island, or simply heading to the watering hole for a spot of fishing, the games below will set you up with a new (digital) life and keep you busy with pleasant little tasks to melt away the stress of real life... or at least replace it with the low-stakes stress of sowing turnips, tending to animals and managing your crops. Just remember when you're stressing about squeezing these digital lives into your packed schedule, it's all for fun!

So, grab your spade and a handful of seeds, and let's take a look — in no particular order — at the cream of the crop; the best life and farming sims on Switch.

Forager (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Bundle / Developer: HopFrog Release Date: 30th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 30th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU )















Throwing mining, monster-slaying and scavenging into the sim-style mix, Forager has you building an island community, expanding out and defending your land from nasties. This game is a life sim game for those who find Stardew Valley a bit too slow for their tastes. A few clumsy design choices are overcome with a sizeable dose of charm, so if you're looking for a not-that-slow life, Forager might be just the ticket.

Littlewood (Switch eShop) Publisher: SmashGames / Developer: Sean Young Release Date: 25th Feb 2021 ( USA ) / 25th Mar 2021 ( UK/EU )

















For people who loved the collect-craft-combat loop of Fantasy Life, this game might scratch that same itch, and it'll certainly take up a fair few hours – even if the "combat" part is missing. Littlewood is an incredibly impressive game for a solo developer, and though none of its ideas go particularly deep, it more than makes up for it in breadth. Fans of the life sim genre should definitely seek this one out.

Graveyard Keeper (Switch eShop) Publisher: tinyBuild Games / Developer: Lazy Bear Games Release Date: 27th Jun 2019 ( USA ) / 27th Jun 2019 ( UK/EU )





If Stardew Valley was less about turnips and more about receiving corpses via the deliveries of a communist donkey, then removing the skin, organs, and blood of said corpse in order to make paper, fertiliser, and and stamina potions, then burying the body in your own personal graveyard... Well, then you'd have Graveyard Keeper. Surprisingly dense and more suited to long playthroughs than short 15-minute bursts, this graveyard-management game has plenty for you to do — as long as you're not squeamish.