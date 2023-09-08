Updated with Rune Factory 3 Special and Fae Farm. Enjoy!
If you're looking for a change of pace and some welcome distraction from everyday life, few mediums offer such engrossing, ongoing escapism as video games. Even the best books have an ending, but some games can go on almost indefinitely and come to form a calming part of our daily routines.
If you're looking for just such a game, the list below of the best life sims and farming games on Switch should get you on the right track.
Whether you've always dreamed of moving to the countryside, retiring to a deserted island, or simply heading to the watering hole for a spot of fishing, the games below will set you up with a new (digital) life and keep you busy with pleasant little tasks to melt away the stress of real life... or at least replace it with the low-stakes stress of sowing turnips, tending to animals and managing your crops. Just remember when you're stressing about squeezing these digital lives into your packed schedule, it's all for fun!
So, grab your spade and a handful of seeds, and let's take a look — in no particular order — at the cream of the crop; the best life and farming sims on Switch.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
We put Animal Crossing: New Horizons on this list back in 2020 — long before the farming mechanic was added in late 2021 as part of the massive update. ACNH is a fantastic life sim as it is, with plenty of bug catching, fishing, and friend-making to keep you busy when you're not trying to pay off your mortgage, but now that you can actually grow crops and cook food, it's an even heartier recommendation from us.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Rune Factory 4 Special (Switch)
Adding some traditional RPG elements into its Harvest Moon-style farm sim gameplay, Rune Factory 4 Special adds dungeons into the mix of farming, fishing, cooking, and romance and serves up a tasty concoction in the process. One of the game's greatest triumphs is how it melds all those gameplay elements into a thoroughly satisfying whole. If you played it on 3DS, there's not enough here to warrant double dipping, but if you're after a modern classic with equally satisfying farming and combat that lets you decide your own pace, Rune Factory 4 delivers on all fronts.
Rune Factory 5 is available too (as well as Rune Factory 3 Special, which you'll find further down list), but we still think Rune Factory 4 is the better offering.
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Switch)
A 3D remake of GBA's Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town, Marvelous' Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town offers up the celebrated original in sparkling form. The underlying game might be getting on a bit (it released back in 2003) but it's still a fine take on the farm sim genre — simple, straightforward, and satisfying. Keeping your farm running smoothly day-to-day and pursuing romance are all part of the game and if you're after a classic Harvest Moon game without the complexities and complications of later entries, Friends of Mineral Town provides just that.
Forager (Switch eShop)
Throwing mining, monster-slaying and scavenging into the sim-style mix, Forager has you building an island community, expanding out and defending your land from nasties. This game is a life sim game for those who find Stardew Valley a bit too slow for their tastes. A few clumsy design choices are overcome with a sizeable dose of charm, so if you're looking for a not-that-slow life, Forager might be just the ticket.
My Time at Portia (Switch)
My Time At Portia has crafting at its heart, and its timers and missions can be tough to grasp at first. Give it time, though, and it may very well become one of your most-played Switch games. Set in the titular post-apocalyptic town, it's your job to bring Portia back from the brink by completing missions and crafting your way back to prominence. Your relationships with the townspeople grow along with your crops and — provided you can get over that initial crafting hump — there's a good chance you won't be able to tear yourself away.
Littlewood (Switch eShop)
For people who loved the collect-craft-combat loop of Fantasy Life, this game might scratch that same itch, and it'll certainly take up a fair few hours – even if the "combat" part is missing. Littlewood is an incredibly impressive game for a solo developer, and though none of its ideas go particularly deep, it more than makes up for it in breadth. Fans of the life sim genre should definitely seek this one out.
Doraemon: Story of Seasons (Switch)
Doraemon: Story of Seasons' painterly visual style is one of the loveliest on Switch. This crossover is one of the slowest games on the list — perfect if you're looking to chill those beans right down. The fact that it offers a solid, relaxing romp and fabulous farming featuring everyone's favourite robotic blue cat from the future is almost incidental because... We. Can't. Stop. Looking. At. It!
And if you can't get enough, there's always the sequel, Doraemon: Story of Seasons - Friends of the Great Kingdom, which essentially offers more of the same lovely-looking farm sim fun with everyone's favourite blue space cat.
Graveyard Keeper (Switch eShop)
If Stardew Valley was less about turnips and more about receiving corpses via the deliveries of a communist donkey, then removing the skin, organs, and blood of said corpse in order to make paper, fertiliser, and and stamina potions, then burying the body in your own personal graveyard... Well, then you'd have Graveyard Keeper. Surprisingly dense and more suited to long playthroughs than short 15-minute bursts, this graveyard-management game has plenty for you to do — as long as you're not squeamish.
Kitaria Fables (Switch)
A fantastic tribute to Fantasy Life that nails the kind of grindy combat that many people love, Kitaria Fables is genuinely sweet and impressively well-made for a three-person team in under three years. If Fantasy Life is a Wagyu beef steak, Kitaria Fables is a really, REALLY good burger, so if you're jonesing for a tasty action-farming-adventure, Kitaria Fables has you covered.
Comments 52
Animal Crossing and Rune Factory 4 are definitely the picks of the bunch for me. Stardew Valley's pretty good but I don't love it quite as much as everyone else seems to.
Had Rune Factory 4 not been on this list I might have had to resort to extreme measures.
But hey, it was there, so it's all fine!
Graveyard Keeper is grossly ignored by this site. My only issue with it is SO MUCH ***** TO DO AT ANY MOMENT!
I enjoyed Forager but I don't feel it should be on this list as it's quite arcadey and not at all like a "life sim" once you're done...you're done. Fantastic game still.
Might give Doraemon a go after other sites rated it so highly, I cant say Friends of Mineral Town has aged well after the recent version, just seemed so limited compared to Stardew.
@hadrian as much as I like graveyard keeper I got to a point in it where I am just too busy and have to basically stop running my graveyard to get resources for like hours on end. When you have to start pulling slabs of ore at a time it gets a bit tedious.
Stuff in the game is also so freaking expensive, like the seller license and upgrades to your status. I'm 40 hours in and feel like I have another 100 to even have most of the stuff unlocked.
At this rate, Animal Crossing New Horizons is my Best Sim game so far but due to my very high hype with this game, i gave it score 99/100.
Btw, i want to ask about My Time at Portia. Which version should i consider by all seriousness ?(Switch or PS4). I heard the Switch version still have issues even with the latest update compared with PS4 version.
Considering I enjoyed New Horizons less than New Leaf, Doraemon: Story of Seasons might be the best sim game on Switch.
Peanutbuttergamer would like to know your location
Animal crossing has consumed my life.
I had an anxiety dream that I couldn't pull my slingshot out quick enough to pop a balloon.
I see an insect and my first response, in my head, is go for my net.
Plantera is such a nice little idle game, I really hope they bring the sequel to Switch too, once that comes out.
I have been thinking of getting Doraemon a while now. I think i'll give it a go. Sounds fun, also i never played any of rune factory games. It gets good reviews everywhere but part 5 is coming out soon so i'm thinking of maybe holding out for that.
@Anti-Matter definitely go with the PS4 version on this one. It runs like rubbish on the Switch unfortunately. With that being said, it's a good enough game where I dropped 100+ hours into it on the Switch, but once I got the PS4 version, I ended up never looking back at the Switch port. Please note though, it does lag a bit on the PS4 as well though; but that may just be how the game is optimized universally and may behave the same way on PC.
Everybody is always ignoring the Doraemon game. Even though it might be one of the polished ones out there.
Glad that it is featured here. But I guess people tend to put it aside because they are not familiar with the Doraemon license. Which is barely an issue if you want to enjoy the game anyway.
Graveyard Digger (with the Zombie DLC) feels left out like a spoiled cadaver.
Stardew Valley is a masterpiece. And the fact the Concerned Ape is always updating and tweaking the game makes it the gift that keeps on giving.
Gotta keep those Animal Crossing clicks coming, right?
Ever herd of minecraft?
@Apportal lol I was thinking the same
Dark Souls is ky favorite family game 😎
As @Freddyfred said, Minecraft deserves to be on this list - Forager does not. Stardew renewed the farming genre after Harvest Moon imploded.
@tofarawaytimes No, i don't think so. I played the game all the way to the end. I ended up actually liking the game. However, the farming mechanics were too simple (although the animals were great) the frame rate drops were distracting. I am glad I played it, but i would not recommend it.
I love Animal Crossing.
I liked Stardew Valley as well.
Forager is on my backlog.
RF4 and Story of Seasons FoMT is on my wishlist
@PickledKong64 MY TURNIPS REACHED THE THIRD LEVEL OF THEIR GROWTH CYCLE!
@Anti-Matter I would go for PS4 unless you really want it portable. The graphics and performance would be improved on the PS4. I do have the switch version though, it is very playable just not as polished as the PC or PS4/Xbox version. Overall, I've logged quite a few hours into both, so I don't think you'll go wrong with either.
Forager was a fun little addiction for a few days but after I saw most of what it had to offer I haven’t looked back.
Stardew Valley for Life. Lost count of my playthroughs.
Graveyard keeper has so much promise and is definitely for the more hardcore sim players. You have to really work for success and it only comes in small bits but they are pretty satisfying. If it had the balance and polish of Stardew Valley it would be a real contender.
AC: New Horizons gets a thumbs up but couldn’t hold me for more than a month.
Uh,
Graveyard Keeper
Atomicrops
Minecraft
Forager is really fun.
Animal Crossing and Stardew own hundreds of hours of my life.
Stardew Valley is excellent! Been playing it way too much
No love for Fallout Shelter? Heh.
A lot of people knock SOS:FOMT either for its visuals or for not having enough to do, but I love it just as much as I loved the original. I bought it thinking it might have aged badly and would suffer by comparison with Stardew, but I haven't found that to be the case at all. I would recommend it to anyone who's into this genre.
Not to take anything away from Stardew, it's still one of the best games you can buy on the Switch IMO.
You're missing Farm Together, which is more polished than half the games on this list.
This is just my take, but it's weird that the list of farming games of all things has the most controversial picks.
@KonkeyDong64 @Wordbonder
Thanks for the quick review of My Time at Portia. 😀
I think i will choose the PS4 version.
@Heavyarms55
Psst...
I have surpassed your ACNH gameplay hours. 😉
Mine was more than 350 hours.
@Anti-Matter Forgive me, I had the small matter of moving overseas taking up my time. :/
Farming simulator i think is often the Marmite option. It's one of those games two thirds of people would drop never to pick up again, and the rest delve hours and hours into it trying to get the logistics right
I just adore Stardew Valley, it has a charm to it that immerses me so much in the game. Came to Animal Crossing late and not getting the same vibe - I am putting time into it but it feels like 'busy work' rather than creating a place for myself in a new community like Stardew did for me.
Stardew valley is at its rightful place at 1
Modded SV simply blows everything else out the water.
So many…. So, so many. Games and hours. 😊
I'm surprised to see Plantera mentioned at all, never mind on a "best of" list. Not to say I didn't enjoy it, but it is one of those games where you quickly run out of things to do besides grind for diminishing returns. I'd like Stardew Valley a lot more if it didn't force you to stop what you're doing every few minutes, though that probably goes for half this list. Moonlighter and of course Animal Crossing are awesome, though.
Sakuna is my perfect farm sim game because as much as I love sim games I wanna save the world/punch something in the face. I was hoping harvestella would have come in second but for my personal taste Sakunahime is truly a goddess.
Doraemon Story of Seasons is a delightful game.
Moonlighter and Spiritfarer are wonderful. They absolutely get my vote. Love those games.
Animal Crossing and Stardew are unequivocally wonderful games. This list makes me want to revisit Sakuna and Spiritfarer too which I never finished. Kitaria Fables is on my wishlist but I haven't had time for it yet.
@Yanina The Doraemon SoS is beautiful but waaaay too grindy, even for a farming game. The new one is said to have improved a lot on that front, so I might still get that.
Not typically my genre of games, but Moonlighter is an absolute gem of a game. I no longer collect games as I used to, and barely ever get a physical release after I got a digital one for super cheap already, but Moonlighter was an exception. Recently bought a used copy, quite cheap, knowing it has all the inner-boxart and even a manual, the stuff that makes physical games nice to have. Got Blue Fire, Death's Door, and Darq as well then, all decently priced, and all with those "extra's" (small colour booklets inside the box), I guess they are extra's now. Those are the games I still enjoy simply "having", in some way. I guess "the collector inside me" didn't ever really die, I just got him under control.
My family has delved into Stardew Valley quite recently. It's a masterpiece! Totally immersive, oozing with character and charm. Time flies and you just don't feel it. Haven't had the slightest sensation of grinding so far because it flows so fine
I admit I had a falling out with farming sims, but I really enjoyed Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
Stardew Valley is one of my all time favorite games. I go back and play it over again and again.
@PharoneTheGnome Same. I've been gaming since the early 80s and I've put more time into Stardew than any other game I've ever played. It's a masterpiece. I can't wait for Barone's next game.
Laid Back Camp Lake Motosu
In my opinion, Harvestella is rather a classical RPG with farming elements, but it is really good (it reminds me often Squaresoft RPG on SNES like Final Fantasy or even Chrono Trigger). Besides, text's density is very high (as high as Persona or Trails series) and this game is quite long: we spend a lot of time in reading. But the story is truly excellent (with very nice cliffhangers) and sidequests well written with cool characters. And music is great. An excellent game.
Sakura is also a gem and this time farming elements are much more important. But sadly, because I was busy, I couldn't complete this game, so I am planning to play it again from the beginning very soon.
Tap here to load 52 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...