Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a great big colourful joyride of an adventure for our little pink pal. This first fully three dimensional mainline entry in the franchise is bursting at the seams with fun and inventiveness, managing to transpose everything we know and love about past Kirby games to this all-new arena whilst adding plenty of delightful new aspects as it goes. Mouthful Mode is just as daftly entertaining as it looked in the trailers, each and every level is packed full of secrets and dripping in wonderful detail, and there are enough side activities, collectibles and co-op fun here to keep you entertained and coming back for more for a good long while. What a grand way to celebrate 30 years of Planet Popstar's finest.
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a ruthlessly faithful recreation of some of the earliest successes in 3D platforming. Levels are slick, gorgeous to look at, and recreate the feel of the originals superbly. Newcomers to the series may be put off by the steep difficulty spikes and little to no explanation of some of the finer mechanics. All the fun and the foibles of the original three games are here, for better or for worse, and despite some odd design choices it still manages to be a really enjoyable retread of some old classics, warts and all. This is definitely worth a look if you're a fan of 3D platformers, but just as was the case back in the '90s, Crash isn't in quite the same league as Mario when it comes to playability, inventiveness and entertainment. If you're after a nostalgia trip, though, it's tough to beat.
Yooka-Laylee is a worthy modern tribute to the collectathons of yore — coming from many of the developers who created the incomparable Banjo-Kazooie — and it's highly recommended for Switch owners. This feels like a game that belongs in 1996 with all the quality-of-life improvements of a modern game, making for an excellent blend of new and old. Though it can be a little uneven at times, the game as a whole manages to achieve what developers Playtonic set out to do; to recapture some of that classic Rareware magic and make a fresh game with the same mischievous spirit for fans who have been waiting so long. With compositions from genius ex-Rare musicians David Wise and Grant Kirkhope, you know it makes sense.
de Blob 2 keeps many of the same characteristics found in the original Wii game, with both the brilliant - and the not-so-brilliant - features mostly staying intact in this updated Switch version. The cameras can still be occasionally fiddly, and things can feel a little too easy in places, but brand new 2D sections and a slightly more refined-feeling overall experience put the sequel just above the original in our pecking order. Either game should go down well – especially with a younger audience – but this one just about splashes its way into first place.
Oh, the controversy — a 3D platform game where you can't jump! Sumo Digital's Snake Pass is a real gem in the Switch library, and is certainly worth a look for anyone looking for a joyous palette cleanser. It's unlike anything else we've played before; a fresh platforming experience that will keep you engaged until the very end. Solid visuals, unconventional gameplay, a memorable soundtrack (that David Wise, again) and a decent amount of replay value make this well worth your time, and we absolutely give it a recommendation. If you're looking to take a chance and play something unique, then Snake Pass is well worth a look.
Super Mario 3D World is one of the better linear Mario games, and anyone playing it for the first time is in for an absolute treat. Add to that the curious bonus adventure that is Bowser's Fury and you've got a package that provides great value for money. It isn't without its flaws, but most of these (online multiplayer, repetitive missions in Bowser's Fury) relate to the new additions; the main game itself remains as pure and perfect as it was on Wii U. Had it just been Super Mario 3D World on its own, we'd be thoroughly recommending it anyway; Bowser's Fury is just the cherry on top.
You've got to feel a little bit sorry for Poi and its developer PolyKid. You spend years making your own 3D platformer, pouring your heart and soul into it, and the universe conspires to have it release the same week as Super Mario Odyssey. Doh!
Poi: Explorer Edition is a great platforming adventure in its own right, though. Anyone who enjoys a good ‘collect-a-thon’ will be in Heaven with this game – the Medallions are great fun to work towards and finding every single extra collectable will take some considerable time and effort. If you enjoy games of this genre, we’d definitely recommend giving Poi a go. It deserves to be played.
'OK,' you're thinking, 'I made an exception for Snake Pass, but now Captain Toad?!'
Well, despite the puzzle angle, this is still a 3D platformer and the lack of a jump button doesn't make it any less of a winner. With beautiful visuals and an upbeat soundtrack, Treasure Tracker is a real gem; a wonderful and gorgeous platform puzzler fit for all ages, and one which you should definitely experience if you're yet to. Two-player co-op makes this offering even tastier, and there's even a nice little nugget of DLC for once you've polished off the main game.
Poignant and moving in both theme and execution, Fe is one of the most unique platformers on Nintendo Switch. Its platforming can be a little hit and miss, and its stealth feels a little too forgiving at times, but that doesn’t stop its world and the unique vocal premise from bewitching you with a dark and Gothic Nordic fairytale. While it’s not as groundbreaking as other dialogue-less games such as Journey, it’s still one of the most intriguing worlds to explore on Switch.
A Hat In Time is a hugely enjoyable take on the classic 3D platformer. The tight, familiar controls and varied, innovative levels result in one of the most fascinating and entertaining games out there. The issues with performance and the camera do little to wipe the smile from our faces while playing through this; if you adore the likes of Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie, then you'll fall utterly in love with A Hat In Time.