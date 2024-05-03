So, let’s take a look — in no particular order — at the best 3D platformers on Switch.

Yooka-Laylee (Switch eShop) Publisher: Team 17 / Developer: Playtonic Games Release Date: 14th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 14th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )









Yooka-Laylee is a worthy modern tribute to the collectathons of yore — coming from many of the developers who created the incomparable Banjo-Kazooie — and it's highly recommended for Switch owners. This feels like a game that belongs in 1996 with all the quality-of-life improvements of a modern game, making for an excellent blend of new and old. Though it can be a little uneven at times, the game as a whole manages to achieve what developers Playtonic set out to do; to recapture some of that classic Rareware magic and make a fresh game with the same mischievous spirit for fans who have been waiting so long. With compositions from genius ex-Rare musicians David Wise and Grant Kirkhope, you know it makes sense. Yooka Laylee $65.99

