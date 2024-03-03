Updated with the excellent Balatro and Pocket Card Jockey. Enjoy!

You'd be forgiven for thinking that physical tabletop gaming might have trouble surviving in this digital and ever-mobile age, but collectible card games and traditional board games are arguably more popular than ever. Excellent digital versions of household staples sit alongside entirely original offerings that serve up the full tabletop experience with added digital convenience. Online play can be a real lifesaver if you're stuck indoors and can't get to a friend's house, and not needing to lug a weighty card collection around will do wonders for your posture, too.

Below we've assembled a selection of the best Switch card games, deckbuilding games, and traditional-style board games. While titans of the genre like Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering aren't currently available on Switch, the console boasts a varied selection; some pure card games, others hybrid RPG experiences or totally board-based, but they all have quality in common. Switch's hybrid nature makes it an ideal home for CCGs and board games, with the option to play on your TV at home and carry on in handheld mode when you're out and about.

If you're into strategy, tactics, and puzzles (and the absence of cards isn't a deal-breaker), check out our picks of the best strategy games on Switch and the best puzzle games on Switch for more brain-tickling digital experiences.

Note. The list consists of games we've played and reviewed on the site, and there is a good handful we never reviewed for one reason or another. Shoutouts to Monster Train and Root — feel free to share other recommendations in the comments.

So, may we present — in a randomly shuffled order — our picks of the best deckbuilders, card and board games on Switch...

Armello (Switch eShop) Publisher: League of Geeks / Developer: League of Geeks Release Date: 27th Sep 2018 ( USA ) / 27th Sep 2018 ( UK/EU )

















While this turn-based affair might look, move and feel just like a real board game, Armello is actually a completely original creation - and one that does more than simply doff its cap at the world of tabletop gaming. From the deep tactics of its living board game gameplay to the sheer charm of its world-building and animal character designs, it's a quest filled with back-stabbing, political power plays and rampaging monsters that’s different each and every time you play. It’s at its absolute best when played in multiplayer, that human factor making for an even more unpredictable battle for the corrupted throne. You’d be doing yourself a disservice not to add this anthropomorphic tale to your wish list.

Talisman: Digital Edition (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nomad Games / Developer: Nomad Games Release Date: 9th Mar 2020 ( USA ) / 9th Mar 2020 ( UK/EU )

















Talisman: Digital Edition is a worthy, content-rich adaptation of a superb board game. It offers a vast multitude of unbalanced characters to choose from, hundreds upon hundreds of Adventure Cards with something new to see on every play, and spellcasting battles leading to pure salt from the eventual loser. It’s an absolute classic, and there’s also cross-platform online play in the Switch version, so you’ll be able to play with friends on Steam, Android and iOS. The only real caveats are the excess of DLC and – let’s face it – the fairly unbalanced gameplay of the original Talisman, but we love it.

Faeria (Switch eShop) Publisher: Versus Evil / Developer: Abrakam Release Date: 13th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 13th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU )

















Along with the expected multiplayer modes (ranked and casual battles), Faeria delivers a compulsive, interesting and frankly enormously fun card battle experience. While not the easiest game to explain, it's an impressive teaching tool for itself, but never feels overwrought or tiresome in said education. Of the card games we've enjoyed on Switch, Faeria is easily the highlight of the bunch and deserves to do well. It's a full-featured package and stands out as an excellent card/board/strategy experience. If you want to play a fantasy card game on Switch, we'd recommend this one first.

Hand of Fate 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Defiant Development / Developer: Defiant Development Release Date: 17th Jul 2018 ( USA ) / 17th Jul 2018 ( UK/EU )









Almost impossible to categorise yet utterly compelling as a result, Hand of Fate 2 is a unique RPG experience. Fusing the basic premise of a deckbuilding card game with the heart of an action RPG, there’s just so much to enjoy here; the rewarding premise of its deckbuilding, the endless depth of its questing, the simple pleasure of its combat. This is a handheld port that’s practically indistinguishable from the version you can play elsewhere. Do yourself a favour and get this fantasy romp in your digital library right now.

Chess Ultra (Switch eShop) Publisher: Ripstone / Developer: Ripstone Release Date: 2nd Nov 2017 ( USA ) / 2nd Nov 2017 ( UK/EU )









Chess Ultra is a visual treat, while also soothing you with pleasant music as you engage in a tough match. There are plenty of options and variety for online and offline matches, with the former being particularly enjoyable if you're able to get into a real-time contest. With Tournament play and some well constructed Challenges on board, along with Tutorials for newcomers, it ticks most boxes. It's another checkmate for the Switch eShop.