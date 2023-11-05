Updated with the... well, you know what word we'd use here: Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

With so many excellent platformers available on Switch, picking something out from the overwhelming selection can be hard. The genre has a very strong pedigree on Nintendo systems going all the way back to the original Super Mario Bros. on NES (which you can find on Switch along with several of its celebrated sequels via the Nintendo Switch Online NES and Super NES games).

Over the years that followed Super Mario's debut, other developers mastered the intricate grammar of that game and the genre ballooned, spawning countless side-scrolling jumpers and a tangled web of sub-genres. There are flavours to suit every conceivable 2D platforming taste and plenty of room for debate about how they should be categorised.

Below you will find our picks for the best 2D platform games currently available on Switch. This selection is presented in no particular order and will continue to grow and evolve over time. We have separated out what we consider to be the best Metroidvania-style platformers onto another list, giving both collections more room to breathe without becoming ridiculously large, so give that a peek if you like your platformers a little less left-to-right than our selection here.

Check out our guide to the best 3D platformers on Switch if you prefer an extra dimension with your running and jumping, but here we present for your enjoyment and amusement our selection of the best 2D platformers currently available on Nintendo Switch.