Following Nintendo's rollout of a new Switch firmware update earlier this month, there have apparently been some issues.

Version 19.0.0 included "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience" but it's reportedly had the opposite effect - with some individuals claiming they're now having "issues" with sleep mode, downloads, battery life and overheating problems.

A user on the Nintendo Switch subreddit supposedly contacted Nintendo's support line - noting how they feel it might not neccessarily be a "widespread" issue but is "enough" of a problem as it's seemingly impacting multiple Switch owners.

"The supervisor I got to talk to said he was going to relay the info as feedback to Nintendo. I made sure to explain that stuff like overheating and sleep mode not working right was happening to others, but also had to clarify that I'm having similar issues with my Switch. He said this was the first he heard of it, and thought the issue probably isn't as widespread as it seemed. I clarified I felt it wasn't widespread but was enough of an issue as it affected multiple people. I should also note that my brother has a Switch, and he didn't have any issues like these. Granted, he primarily plays the Switch docked, but still."

Earlier in the month, there were also reports about this latest firmware update causing some issues with the GameCube controller adaptor, with reports suggesting it simply wouldn't function until the system was restarted.

Admittedly, this wouldn't be the first time there have been some problems after a Switch update, and Nintendo normally patches any issues with a minor update. In the meantime, if you do find yourself experiencing any of these issues, one recommendation is to restart your system.

Have you had any issues with the latest Switch firmware update 19.0.0? (421 votes) Yes 28 % No 62 % I haven't installed it yet 10 %