The following list is compiled using the ratings (out of 10) given to each game in our database. It should be noted, however, that this list is not set in stone and will automatically change over time, reflecting the changing ratings (and new additions to the NSO library). If you look below and see a game you think deserves to be higher up, click on the 'Profile' button and score it yourself — your personal rating could boost its placement in the overall ranking.

So, sit back and enjoy the best SNES games available on Nintendo Switch Online...

63. Doomsday Warrior (SNES) Publisher: Renovation Products / Developer: Laser Soft Release Date: Mar 1993 ( USA ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online











Doomsday Warrior is largely junk, with a few redeeming elements. The character roster is pretty dumb, but it is interesting to play as characters that would probably be considered villains in other games. There aren’t many backgrounds, but some of them are pretty cool, like stages consisting of floating coloured tiles, or a stage on a rooftop that seems tilted on its side, seeming to defy gravity. Overall, it’s about what you’d expect from Telenet; some neat ideas, tossed into a game that passes the bare minimum level of playability, all to exploit a hungry market.

62. Tuff E Nuff (SNES) Publisher: Jaleco / Developer: Jaleco Release Date: 1993 ( USA ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online A surprisingly solid fighter in the Street Fighter II mould, perhaps Tuff E Nuff's biggest issue is that it's not Street Fighter II. Then again, perhaps its biggest issue is an awful western name (it's known as Dead Dance in Japan), or its ghastly North American box art. We think — we think — this game might have been made in the early '90s.

61. Bombuzal (SNES) Publisher: KEMCO / Developer: Image Works Release Date: 1990 ( USA ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online A fun puzzler that sees you manually setting off bombs across an isometric grid without getting caught in the inevitable blast(s). Clearing the bombfield (well, they're not mines, are they?) is easier said than done as you're up against not only various environmental complications, but also a timer. If the name Bombuzal has you bamboozled, that might be because it was renamed Ka-Blooey in North America.

59. Fighter's History (SNES) Publisher: Data East / Developer: Data East Release Date: Aug 1994 ( USA ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online Released for arcades before making its way to the SNES in 1994, Data East's Fighter's History shared many similarities with Capcom's most treasured fighting game at the time: Street Fighter II. So much so, in fact, that Capcom tried to take legal action against Data East for what it believed to be copyright infringement. In the end, it was determined that Fighter's History contained elements of "scène à faire", which basically means that all the elements Capcom took issue with simply had to be in the game for it to exist. Still, many gamers have since come to appreciate Fighter's History, particularly for its combo system and weak point mechanics.

58. Super Valis IV (SNES) Publisher: Telenet Japan Release Date: 1993 ( USA ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online An action platformer and last of the Valis series to release in the West, Super Valis IV is a heavily altered port of Telenet Japan's PC Engine game which went without the 'Super' in its title. You control Lena, a warrior who uses the eponymous sword to give evil-doers a good hiding. It's not bad but the PC Engine version is superior.

57. Natsume Championship Wrestling (SNES) Publisher: Natsume / Developer: Natsume Release Date: Jun 1994 ( USA ) / 18th Feb 2011 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online







In multiplayer, Natsume Championship Wrestling is a passably diverting game, but in the pantheon of wrestling titles, it's not one of the all-time greats. Wrestling fans may find something to like, but you'd do well to avoid playing this one alone - CPU opponents are boringly predictable and things get dull fast.

56. Brawl Brothers (SNES) Publisher: HAMSTER / Developer: Jaleco Release Date: 11th Mar 1993 ( USA ) / 1993 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online







Despite having all the right ingredients, Jaleco's Brawl Brothers fails to serve up a tasty slice of beat 'em up action. It's not the worst game in the world at all, it just underwhelms in practically every area. With unsatisfying controls and bland design, it's a tough recommendation for anyone except, perhaps, genre completionists.

55. Wrecking Crew '98 (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 23rd May 1998 ( JPN ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online The little-known SNES sequel to Wrecking Crew, called Wrecking Crew '98, is finally available to play outside of Japan. However, this is completely different from its NES predecessor, instead becoming a falling block puzzle game not unlike Panel de Pon. With some added story (yes, story) and lovely visuals, this Japanese exclusive is an unusual curio in Nintendo's history, but the more competitive angle makes this fun in short bursts.

54. Super Soccer (SNES) Publisher: Human Entertainment / Developer: Human Entertainment Release Date: May 1992 ( USA ) / 4th Jun 1992 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online A port of Human's Super Formation Soccer, Super Soccer puts the camera behind the goal and follows you up and down the pitch, showing off the console's fancy sprite-scaling Mode 7 effects in the process. It's not a bad game, but running towards the screen feels a little awkward and there are better 16-bit soccer titles out there.

52. The Ignition Factor (SNES) Publisher: HAMSTER / Developer: Jaleco Release Date: Jan 1995 ( USA ) / 29th Apr 2011 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online











It's not as action-packed as the minor cult classic The Firemen, but The Ignition Factor relishes in being one of very few fairly realistic firefighting games. It might have a bit of an unorthodox gameplay style, but you'll be sucked in before you know it trying to clear each of the game's standard eight stages and trying to unlock the bonus level.