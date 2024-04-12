The following list is compiled using the ratings (out of 10) given to each game in our database. It should be noted, however, that
Doomsday Warrior is largely junk, with a few redeeming elements. The character roster is pretty dumb, but it is interesting to play as characters that would probably be considered villains in other games. There aren’t many backgrounds, but some of them are pretty cool, like stages consisting of floating coloured tiles, or a stage on a rooftop that seems tilted on its side, seeming to defy gravity. Overall, it’s about what you’d expect from Telenet; some neat ideas, tossed into a game that passes the bare minimum level of playability, all to exploit a hungry market.
A surprisingly solid fighter in the
mould, perhaps Street Fighter II 's biggest issue is that it's Tuff E Nuff not Street Fighter II. Then again, perhaps its biggest issue is an awful western name (it's known as Dead Dance in Japan), or its ghastly North American box art. We think — we think — this game might have been made in the early '90s.
A fun puzzler that sees you manually setting off bombs across an isometric grid without getting caught in the inevitable blast(s). Clearing the bombfield (well, they're not mines, are they?) is easier said than done as you're up against not only various environmental complications, but also a timer.
If the name
Bombuzal has you bamboozled, that might be because it was renamed Ka-Blooey in North America.
Psycho Dream's stature in the world of retro gaming is perhaps artificially enhanced by the fact that we
almost got it in the west back in the day, under the name Dream Probe. As such, it's one of those obscure Japanese games which has cult standing because western magazines actually reviewed it ahead of its cancellation. However, unlike titles such as and Dracula X: Rondo of Blood – both of which are import titles which saw western release on the Wii – Psycho Dream isn't DoReMi Fantasy: Milon's DokiDoki Adventure quite the classic that some would have you believe. It's still worth a play for purely historical reasons (and, as it's on Nintendo Switch Online, it's not like it will cost you extra to experience it), but just go in with expectations low; you might then enjoy its quirkiness.
Released for arcades before making its way to the SNES in 1994, Data East's
Fighter's History shared many similarities with Capcom's most treasured fighting game at the time: Street Fighter II. So much so, in fact, that Capcom tried to take legal action against Data East for what it believed to be copyright infringement.
In the end, it was determined that Fighter's History contained elements of "scène à faire", which basically means that all the elements Capcom took issue with simply
had to be in the game for it to exist. Still, many gamers have since come to appreciate Fighter's History, particularly for its combo system and weak point mechanics.
An action platformer and last of the Valis series to release in the West,
is a heavily altered port of Telenet Japan's PC Engine game which went without the 'Super' in its title. You control Lena, a warrior who uses the eponymous sword to give evil-doers a good hiding. It's not bad but the PC Engine version is superior. Super Valis IV
In multiplayer,
is a passably diverting game, but in the pantheon of wrestling titles, it's not one of the all-time greats. Wrestling fans may find something to like, but you'd do well to avoid playing this one alone - CPU opponents are boringly predictable and things get dull Natsume Championship Wrestling fast.
Despite having all the right ingredients, Jaleco's
fails to serve up a tasty slice of beat 'em up action. It's not the worst game in the world at all, it just underwhelms in practically every area. With unsatisfying controls and bland design, it's a tough recommendation for anyone except, perhaps, genre completionists. Brawl Brothers
The little-known SNES sequel to
Wrecking Crew, called Wrecking Crew '98, is finally available to play outside of Japan. However, this is completely different from its NES predecessor, instead becoming a falling block puzzle game not unlike Panel de Pon. With some added story (yes, story) and lovely visuals, this Japanese exclusive is an unusual curio in Nintendo's history, but the more competitive angle makes this fun in short bursts.
A port of Human's
Super Formation Soccer, puts the camera behind the goal and follows you up and down the pitch, showing off the console's fancy sprite-scaling Mode 7 effects in the process. It's not a bad game, but running towards the screen feels a little awkward and there are better 16-bit soccer titles out there. Super Soccer
Known as
Super Ultra Baseball in Japan, this is a sequel to a NES game of the same name (minus the 'Super', of course). Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 simulates that most engaging of pastimes enjoyed on both sides of the Pacific, although with features such as the 'Phantom Ball' which makes the ball vanish into thin air, this perhaps isn't the razor serious sim you might expect from the name. Apparently, it's a good one, though — we can't say we got around to playing this one back in the day, although we're looking to rectify that pronto. Watch this base.
It's not as action-packed as the minor cult classic
The Firemen, but relishes in being one of very few fairly realistic firefighting games. It might have a bit of an unorthodox gameplay style, but you'll be sucked in before you know it trying to clear each of the game's standard eight stages and trying to unlock the bonus level. The Ignition Factor
Published by Ocean Software — the company with the Best Logo Ever™ —
Jelly Boy is a platformer with a gelatinous protagonist who can transform into a variety of shapes, sized and materials. Using said skills, you're charged with getting little JB out of the candy factory he's trapped in.
A lesser-known title in North America thanks to the fact is only saw release in Europe (and relatively late into the Super Nintendo's life, too), Jelly Boy is worth investigating if you're a sucker for 16-bit platformers.