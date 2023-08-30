The following list is compiled using the User Ratings (out of 10) given to each N64 game scheduled to arrive on Switch in the West. It should be noted that this ranking is not set in stone and will automatically fluctuate over time depending on assigned User Ratings (and new additions to the NSO library, of course).

So, sit back and enjoy the best N64 games playable on Nintendo Switch...

24. WinBack: Covert Operations (N64) Publisher: Koei / Developer: Omega Force Release Date: 20th Oct 1999 ( USA ) / 7th Jul 2000 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack We don't know about you, but games like Operation: WinBack (as this was known in Europe and Australia) and Konami's Hybrid Heaven occupied a the B-tier on our 'to get' lists back in the day — they looked interesting, but they were way down the list behind the first-party purchases and many of us simply never got around to catching up with them once the 64-bit generation came to an end. While Koei's third-person shooter wouldn't go down in the annals of covert ops gaming as a classic, its cover system felt fresh back in 1999 and the ability to check out the game on Switch and place it in its historical context is most welcome.

23. Yoshi's Story (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 10th Mar 1998 ( USA ) / 10th May 1998 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack Coming after the incredible (and incredibly beautiful) Yoshi's Island on SNES, it's no surprise that Yoshi's Story rubbed some people the wrong way with its accessible, storybook approach and cutesiness. It's certainly not the strongest or most complex 2D platformer you'll ever play, but it's brimming with the Yoshi series' trademark charm and we'd say it's worthy of reassessment if you've dismissed it in the past. The N64 wasn't blessed with an abundance of side-on platformers, but armed with the knowledge that this isn't a 64-bit Yoshi's Island, this is a great little game starring everyone's favourite fruit-munching dino.

22. Pokémon Puzzle League (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Software Technology Release Date: 25th Sep 2000 ( USA ) / 2nd Mar 2001 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack Pokémon Puzzle League is really just Panel de Pon / Tetris Attack with a Pokemon makeover. That's not bad though, because it's still the same brilliant block puzzler. As opposed to Tetris, here the blocks slowly rise up from the bottom of the screen as you try to line up rows or columns of three identical blocks. On top of the addictive Panel de Pon puzzling, the game is based on the Pokemon anime, and aside from the obvious use of characters like Ash, Brock, and Misty, this also means that, yes, Pokémon Puzzle League has a ton of voice acting and music from the series and movies.

21. Excitebike 64 (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Left Field Productions Release Date: 30th Apr 2000 ( USA ) / 8th Jun 2001 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack Canadian developer Left Field Productions, the team behind the fondly-remembered NBA Courtside games, was responsible for this brilliant entry in Nintendo's motocross series. Shifting the gameplay from side-on to behind-the-rider 3D, it melded the careful pitch and throttle control of the original game with the subtle mechanics of N64 stablemates Wave Race 64 and 1080° Snowboarding to produce something just as deep, rewarding and addictive as those racers.

20. Pokémon Stadium (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 29th Feb 2000 ( USA ) / 7th Apr 2000 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack Pokémon Stadium was a home console companion piece that used the Transfer Pak to bring your Pocket Monsters over to your television, showcasing all 151 monsters from the original Game Boy titles in full-fledged 3D. Bringing a host of minigames to the party should you get bored of battling — hey, it can get a bit repetitive and lengthy — the awesome visuals, animations, and commentary here keep things lively. A previous iteration launched in 1998 in Japan which had only 40 Pokémon available to battle, but this version (released as Pocket Monsters' Stadium 2 in Japan) launched internationally and featured the lot. Pokémon Stadium is far tougher to recommend to anyone who doesn't have a collection of critters on a Game Boy cart, but there's plenty to love here if you're an OG fan.

19. Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: HAL Laboratory Release Date: 26th Jun 2000 ( USA ) / 22nd Jun 2001 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack In Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, HAL Laboratory managed to keep the core structure many knew and loved about the Kirby series while glossing it up with a shiny coat of polygonal paint for the new console generation. Kirby's 64-bit foray into the third dimension (well, kinda — it's 2.5D, or on-rails 3D, if you prefer) stands out as one of the more unique entries in the series, feeling somewhat fresh in comparison to the many, many 2D Kirby platformers and still pleasurable to play to this day.