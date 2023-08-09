Updated with the fantastic Tiny Thor. Hammer down and enjoy!

Ah, nostalgia — it's a tricksy thing. How many times have we gone back to revisit a treasured classic only to find that modern games have spoiled it for us? For all the brilliant aspects of retro games, the mod cons and performance we're used to now are pretty fantastic, too, and sometimes going back can be tough. Was this slowdown always here? I don't remember it looking this fuzzy. You mean I have to start again... at the beginning?!

Fortunately, alongside all the remasters, repackages and retro compilations which sand the rough edges off gaming classics and polish them up for the busy 21st-century gamer, there's a huge number of modern releases paying tribute to retro games. Taking a core mechanic or two from the past, these homages take advantage of decades' worth of tech advancements and knowledge to recreate classic gameplay with a modern twist.

Below you'll find some of our favourite neo-nostalgia trips available on Switch. They're not in any particular order and most of the games on this list have multiple muses, so the noted inspirations may be the only tip of the iceberg.

Of course, Switch's list of retro-inspired pixel-graphic games is as long as your arm, and there are plenty more we could mention than you'll find below, but the titles here are our absolute favourites - games which give us the feels we remember experiencing when we first played the 8- and 16-bit classics they were inspired by.

So, let's take a look at our very favourite modern games with an undeniably retro vibe...

198X (Switch eShop)

















Inspired by: Streets of Rage, R-Type, Out Run, Shinobi, Kill Screen, the '80s A passionate love letter to a bygone age, 198X celebrates 2D, arcade-based gaming brilliantly and wraps it up in some of the best hand-drawn art we've seen in years. The soundtrack is also exceptional, and, in terms of pure presentation, it's really hard to fault what's on offer here. 198X's biggest weakness is its brevity; you can finish it in around an hour, but the experience will remain with you for long after the credits have rolled. While we're sure many people will consider the game's shortness a cardinal sin, we'd still recommend you give it a try if you're a fan of '80s and '90s gaming, appreciate lush 2D artwork and desire an experience which firmly lodges itself in your consciousness – even if it doesn't last all that long.

The Messenger (Switch eShop)









Inspired by: Ninja Gaiden 2D side-scrolling action games like The Messenger may be a dime a dozen these days, but you’d be missing out on something special by passing this one up. Featuring a surprisingly long campaign, an incredible soundtrack and tight, challenging level designs, we'd be remiss not to mention its incredible chiptune soundtrack as well. The Messenger stands as a shining example of great game design in the old-school mould which deftly skips from 8- to 16-bits without missing a beat, and the game remains an absolute treat in Switch's fully-stocked larder of sweetmeats.

Blaster Master Zero 2 (Switch eShop)









Inspired by: Sunsoft's original Blaster Master Inti Creates knocked it out of the park with Blaster Master Zero 2, improving on the original 'reboot' in nearly every conceivable way while also setting a clear path forward for what could hopefully become a flagship series for the company. Tight platforming action, memorable boss battles, plenty of extra side content, and some gorgeous pixel art make this one of the easiest recommendations on the eShop; we’d strongly encourage you to pick this one up. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the series or are just getting into it for the first time, Blaster Master Zero 2 is a stellar experience from stem to stern, and further cements Inti Creates’ legacy as one of the best developers in the retro gaming business. Blaster Master Zero 3 also hits all the notes to deliver a high octane and satisfying retro platforming experience with a dark world mechanic which adds a nice extra layer to the overall design. We probably wouldn't start with 3, though — you should first play the preceding two entries. Really, these games are just that good.

Hotline Miami Collection (Switch eShop)









Inspired by: the original top-down Grand Theft Auto games, Drive, the '80s Both games in this collection offer some of the most addictive and rewarding (not to mention ridiculously violent) experiences you can play anywhere. The Switch versions don’t bring anything particularly new to the table, but if you’re looking to experience these games for the first time (or again) on a portable platform, this is the place to do it. The sequel is the lesser of the two games here but the pixel art visuals and synthwave soundtrack of both have aged incredibly well since 2012 - probably because nostalgia for this retro aesthetic still burns bright in 2020.