It looks like another premium Mario Lego set is on the way, and this time it's based on the SNES hit Super Mario World.

Following leaked images on Instagram and elsewhere, Singapore Lego Certified Store 'The Brick Shop' has uploaded this new set on its website. Pre-orders are now live, with the product scheduled to ship on 1st October 2024. It's made up of 1214 pieces and is priced at S$209.90.

It's called the 'Mario & Yoshi' set and appears to have a mechanism at the back, which moves parts of Mario and Yoshi, including Yoshi's mouth. You can see this in the images below:

The same set is also reportedly on display at San Diego Comic Con 2024 at the official Lego booth. Lego hasn't officially announced this set just yet, so if we hear any updates we'll let you know.

