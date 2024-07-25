After ongoing rumours, The Legend of Zelda 'Great Deku Tree 2-in-1' set was finally confirmed earlier this year in May.

Lego and Nintendo originally shared photos and price details about the set, and now in a new article on Lego's official website, Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma has shared his own thoughts about the set ahead of its September launch.

Noticeably he mentions how Nintendo wanted the Deku Tree to be the "first element" from the Zelda series represented in brick form:

Eiji Aonuma: "I’m really thrilled that The Legend of Zelda is joining the world of LEGO bricks, which has spurred the creative impulses of so many people of all ages. The Deku Tree was the first element from The Legend of Zelda we wanted to represent using LEGO bricks. This set allows you to build two different versions of the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with unique features that are a great fit for the nature of the series. I can’t wait for everyone to get the chance to build this part of The Legend of Zelda world with their own hands."

The Lego designers behind this set are both long-time fans of the Zelda series and felt the Deku Tree was a good starting point as it's been a recurring character throughout the series - appearing in The Ocarina of Time and more recently The Breath of the Wild.

When this new set launches on 1st September 2024, it will be priced at £259.99 / $299.99. Pre-orders are now live on Lego's website. In some related news, earlier this week Lego officially revealed a new range of Fortnite sets, launching this October.