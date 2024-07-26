Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Update [Sat 27th Jul, 2024 00:30 BST]:

NetherRealm Studios has now officially revealed 'Year 2' of Mortal Kombat 1. It's titled 'Khaos Reigns', arrives 24th September 2024, and includes new story chapters, Kombat Pack 2, and Animalities! The new Animality will be available to all players as a free update.

The previous datamines were accurate, with the new character DLC now officially confirmed as Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian. The Mortal Kombat characters will be made available on release, and release dates for the guest fighters are TBA.

We'll let you know when we learn more, and you can check out the official announcement trailer above.

Original article [Fri 26th Jul, 2024 03:45 BST]:

Mortal Kombat 1 this week released the final 'Kombat Pack' fighter Takeda Takahashi, and if you're wondering what NetherRealm has planned for this game beyond this, it seems the studio will be sharing more at San Diego Comic-Con this week.

Yes, instead of a reveal or panel at EVO 2024 last weekend, series co-creator Ed Boon has now announced there will be a panel taking place on 26th July 2024 (aka today). It will focus on Mortal Kombat 1 "year 2" - covering the "kontinuing story", future fighters, and also some "big surprises".

Ed Boon previously mentioned how NetherRealm was planning to release a "second part with more story" in the future, and it seems a datamine may have already revealed the next batch of DLC fighters on the way to the latest entry.