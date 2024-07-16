Nintendo Amazon Prime Day 2023

One of the biggest shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is here once again – and as always, it has plenty of fantastic deals on Switch consoles, games, micro SD cards, accessories, and more!

This year's event will once again last for two days, running from 16th - 17th July 2024, and we'll be updating this page with all the best Nintendo deals throughout both days to save you from scrolling through page after page of products.

You'll also find details on how you can claim a free Amazon Prime trial so that you can access the savings without paying for a Prime subscription. Happy shopping!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube772k
Watch on YouTube

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial

Amazon's Prime Day sales are exclusively for customers who are signed up to the retailer's Prime service. If you already have a membership, you're good to go, but don't worry if you don't.

Anyone who uses a free 30-day trial (just remember to cancel it before it renews if you don't want to keep it) can also take part in the fun and access all the deals. Get one activated using the link below and you'll be all set for the event:

Amazon Prime Free 30-Day Trial - UK
Amazon Prime Free 30-Day Trial - US

You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.

Amazon Prime Day 2024: All Nintendo Switch Deals

Here are the best Nintendo deals available in Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale. We'll update this section of our guide throughout the event as more deals appear.

If you'd rather browse through all the deals yourself, here are the links you need:

Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (US) | Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch Consoles and Bundles

US deals:

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model White
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model White
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/White Joy-Con (Refurbished)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/White Joy-Con (Refurbished)

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White)
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition

Nintendo Switch Games

US deals:

Rune Factory 4 Special
Rune Factory 4 Special
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
Rune Factory 5
Rune Factory 5
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
Sonic Superstars
Sonic Superstars
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
Super Mario RPG
Super Mario RPG
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

UK deals:

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Code In Box)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Code In Box)
LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Code In Box) (Nintendo Switch)
LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Code In Box) (Nintendo Switch)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Just Dance 2024 (Switch) (Code in Box)
Just Dance 2024 (Switch) (Code in Box)
Sonic Superstars
Sonic Superstars
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
Bluey: The Videogame
Bluey: The Videogame
Tunic
Tunic
Sea of Stars
Sea of Stars
Colors Live
Colors Live
Star Wars Heritage Pack
Star Wars Heritage Pack
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - Standard Edition
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - Standard Edition
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition (Code in Box)
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition (Code in Box)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
Pokémon Violet (Nintendo Switch)
Pokémon Violet (Nintendo Switch)
Mario & Luigi: Brothership
Mario & Luigi: Brothership7th Nov 2024
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Micro SD Cards

Learn all about the best microSD Cards for your Nintendo Switch in our guide.

US deals:

Amazon Basics Micro SDXC 64 GB (2pack)
Amazon Basics Micro SDXC 64 GB (2pack)
SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter
SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter
Amazon Basics Micro SDXC 256GB Memory Card
Amazon Basics Micro SDXC 256GB Memory Card
SAMSUNG PRO Plus 512GB microSD Memory Card + Adapter
SAMSUNG PRO Plus 512GB microSD Memory Card + Adapter
Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I-Card
Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I-Card
SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC
SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC
SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Memory Card with Adapter
SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Memory Card with Adapter
Zelda Edition SanDisk 1TB microSDXC-Card
Zelda Edition SanDisk 1TB microSDXC-Card

UK deals:

Lexar 633x 64GB Micro SD Card
Lexar 633x 64GB Micro SD Card
Amazon Basics - MicroSDXC, 128 GB
Amazon Basics - MicroSDXC, 128 GB
SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC card
SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card
Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD card, 256 GB
Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD card, 256 GB
Amazon Basics - 512GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter
Amazon Basics - 512GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Siz...
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 512GB micro SD card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 512GB micro SD card
Lexar E-Series Plus 1TB Micro SD Card
Lexar E-Series Plus 1TB Micro SD Card
SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card +SD adapter
SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card +SD adapter
SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC card
SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC card

Nintendo Switch Controllers

US deals:

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Pop
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch -...
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Legend of Zelda
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Legend o...
PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller - Mario
PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller - Mario
Gammeefy Switch Controller for Switch/OLED
Gammeefy Switch Controller for Switch/OLED
PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller Wireless - Zelda Midnight Ride
PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller Wireless - Zel...
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokémon: Pikachu Retro
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch -...
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Super Star Friends
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch -...

UK deals:

Afterglow LED Wireless Deluxe Gaming Controller
Afterglow LED Wireless Deluxe Gaming Controller
VOYEE Wireless Switch Controller
VOYEE Wireless Switch Controller
Olimoxi Switch Controller for Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite
Olimoxi Switch Controller for Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite
HASACOOL Switch Pro Controllers for Switch/Switch Lite/OLED
HASACOOL Switch Pro Controllers for Switch/Switch Lite/OLED
EasySMX Controller for Nintendo Switch
EasySMX Controller for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Cases

US deals:

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
Cute Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch/Lite/OLED/Steam Deck
Cute Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch/Lite/OLED/Steam Deck
ivoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch
ivoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch
PDP Nintendo Switch Travel Case
PDP Nintendo Switch Travel Case
Switch Case
Switch Case

UK deals:

Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch
Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch
Younik Deluxe Hard Shell Carrying Case for Switch
Younik Deluxe Hard Shell Carrying Case for Switch
daydayup Switch Case
daydayup Switch Case
Large Switch Case
Large Switch Case
PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch
Switch Carry Case for Nintendo Switch OLED
Switch Carry Case for Nintendo Switch OLED
Switch Carrying Case
Switch Carrying Case

Nintendo Switch Headsets

US deals:

Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset
Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset
CORSAIR HS80 RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset with Spatial Audio
CORSAIR HS80 RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset with Spa...
SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset
Logitech G PRO X 2 Wireless Gaming Headset
Logitech G PRO X 2 Wireless Gaming Headset

UK deals:

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset
Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset
PHILIPS H4205BK/00 with Bass Boost Button (Bluetooth)
PHILIPS H4205BK/00 with Bass Boost Button (Bluetooth)
PHILIPS H4205WT/00 with Bass Boost Button (Bluetooth)
PHILIPS H4205WT/00 with Bass Boost Button (Bluetooth)
Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED & Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset
Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED & Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset
tonies Kids Headphones Wired
tonies Kids Headphones Wired

Nintendo Switch - Other Accessories

US deals:

Switch Games Organizer Station
Switch Games Organizer Station
Accessories Bundle for Nintendo Switch
Accessories Bundle for Nintendo Switch
FYY Nintendo Switch Game Case - 24 Cards
FYY Nintendo Switch Game Case - 24 Cards
HEYSTOP Switch Accessories Bundle 12 in 1
HEYSTOP Switch Accessories Bundle 12 in 1
HONCAM Joycon Charging Dock for Switch
HONCAM Joycon Charging Dock for Switch
Skywin Game Storage Tower for Nintendo Switch
Skywin Game Storage Tower for Nintendo Switch
Sports Accessories for Nintendo Switch
Sports Accessories for Nintendo Switch
Switch Joycon Thumb Grip Caps
Switch Joycon Thumb Grip Caps
VOYEE Steering Wheel Compatible with Nintendo Switch
VOYEE Steering Wheel Compatible with Nintendo Switch

UK deals:

Orzly Switch Steering Wheel twin pack
Orzly Switch Steering Wheel twin pack
Joy-Con Charging Dock (Nintendo Switch)
Joy-Con Charging Dock (Nintendo Switch)
Switch Sports Accessories Bundle for Nintendo Switch Games
Switch Sports Accessories Bundle for Nintendo Switch Games

Arcade/Retro

USA Deals

Arcade 1Up William Bally Attack From Mars Pinball - Electronic Games
Arcade 1Up William Bally Attack From Mars Pinball - Elect...
Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Machine
Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Machine
ARCADE1UP Capcom Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition
ARCADE1UP Capcom Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy ...
Arcade1Up PAC-Man Customizable Arcade Game Featuring PAC-Mania - Includes 14 Games & 100 Bonus Stickers
Arcade1Up PAC-Man Customizable Arcade Game Featuring PAC-...

UK Deals

Arcade1Up STAR WARS ARCADE MACHINE
Arcade1Up STAR WARS ARCADE MACHINE
Arcade1Up STREET FIGHTER LEGACY 14 GAMES Wifi ENABLED ARCADE MACHINE
Arcade1Up STREET FIGHTER LEGACY 14 GAMES Wifi ENABLED ARC...
Arcade1Up MARVEL vs CAPCOM 2 ARCADE MACHINE
Arcade1Up MARVEL vs CAPCOM 2 ARCADE MACHINE
ARCADE1UP ATARI LEGACY 14 GAMES Wifi ENABLED ARCADE MACHINE
ARCADE1UP ATARI LEGACY 14 GAMES Wifi ENABLED ARCADE MACHINE
Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Head-to-Head Table
Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Head-to-Head Table

FAQ: When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

This year's Amazon Prime Day event will once again last for two days, running from 16th - 17th July 2024.

If you're looking for more Amazon Prime Day gaming discounts, make sure to check out the very best PlayStation deals and Xbox deals over on our sister sites. Happy shopping!