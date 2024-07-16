One of the biggest shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is here once again – and as always, it has plenty of fantastic deals on Switch consoles, games, micro SD cards, accessories, and more!

This year's event will once again last for two days, running from 16th - 17th July 2024, and we'll be updating this page with all the best Nintendo deals throughout both days to save you from scrolling through page after page of products.

You'll also find details on how you can claim a free Amazon Prime trial so that you can access the savings without paying for a Prime subscription. Happy shopping!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial

Amazon's Prime Day sales are exclusively for customers who are signed up to the retailer's Prime service. If you already have a membership, you're good to go, but don't worry if you don't.

Anyone who uses a free 30-day trial (just remember to cancel it before it renews if you don't want to keep it) can also take part in the fun and access all the deals. Get one activated using the link below and you'll be all set for the event:

You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.

Amazon Prime Day 2024: All Nintendo Switch Deals



Here are the best Nintendo deals available in Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale. We'll update this section of our guide throughout the event as more deals appear.

If you'd rather browse through all the deals yourself, here are the links you need:

Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (US) | Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch Consoles and Bundles

US deals:

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Games

US deals:

UK deals:

Micro SD Cards

Learn all about the best microSD Cards for your Nintendo Switch in our guide.

US deals:

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Controllers

US deals:

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Cases

US deals:

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch Headsets

US deals:

UK deals:

Nintendo Switch - Other Accessories

US deals:

UK deals:

Arcade/Retro

USA Deals

UK Deals

FAQ: When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

