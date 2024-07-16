One of the biggest shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is here once again – and as always, it has plenty of fantastic deals on Switch consoles, games, micro SD cards, accessories, and more!
This year's event will once again last for two days, running from 16th - 17th July 2024, and we'll be updating this page with all the best Nintendo deals throughout both days to save you from scrolling through page after page of products.
You'll also find details on how you can claim a free Amazon Prime trial so that you can access the savings without paying for a Prime subscription. Happy shopping!
Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial
Amazon's Prime Day sales are exclusively for customers who are signed up to the retailer's Prime service. If you already have a membership, you're good to go, but don't worry if you don't.
Anyone who uses a free 30-day trial (just remember to cancel it before it renews if you don't want to keep it) can also take part in the fun and access all the deals. Get one activated using the link below and you'll be all set for the event:
You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.
Amazon Prime Day 2024: All Nintendo Switch Deals
Here are the best Nintendo deals available in Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale. We'll update this section of our guide throughout the event as more deals appear.
If you'd rather browse through all the deals yourself, here are the links you need:
Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (US) | Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (UK)
Nintendo Switch Consoles and Bundles
US deals:
UK deals:
Nintendo Switch Games
US deals:
UK deals:
Micro SD Cards
Learn all about the best microSD Cards for your Nintendo Switch in our guide.
US deals:
UK deals:
Nintendo Switch Controllers
US deals:
UK deals:
Nintendo Switch Cases
US deals:
UK deals:
Nintendo Switch Headsets
US deals:
UK deals:
Nintendo Switch - Other Accessories
US deals:
UK deals:
Arcade/Retro
USA Deals
UK Deals
FAQ: When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
This year's Amazon Prime Day event will once again last for two days, running from 16th - 17th July 2024.
If you're looking for more Amazon Prime Day gaming discounts, make sure to check out the very best PlayStation deals and Xbox deals over on our sister sites. Happy shopping!
Comments 38
Metroid Prime stands out to me as the best game deal
Nothing special. Looks at prices and seems all the norm
Unrelated to the post but as things have just changed as it was posted @Damo I LOVE the new background image and dark mode! Its gorgeous. Are you going to add the extra features like on Time Extension where you can change themes and make bookmarks? I've only recently properly joined that site and was impressed with those! Scanlines made me laugh.
Mario Kart will storm up the US chart at that price.
Expect Mario Kart top 3 in the UK. Think anyone buying a Switch will grab a copy.
Anyone noticed the deals are much better for the USA ?
The UK deal for a 1TB microSD at £84.99 appears to be a historic low, going by Camelcamelcamel. I remember it being around £89 last year.
It's also worth mentioning that the Switch's maximum microSD performance is around 104MB/s using UHS-1 class cards.
For that reason, a SanDisk Ultra will be a better choice for Switch users, you won't see any improvement using a SanDisk Extreme on Switch systems.
@Charles-Stewart-1st Insert spaceman Always has been meme.
But yeah, Mario Kart and Mario Odyssey at half price, instead of £10 off. I reckon those will be no-brainers for people buying a new console on one of these deals.
I actually picked up Snow Runner for Switch at midnight for £10. Now that's a real bargain.
The prices are looking very good. Few are very expensive. Great stuff is in here.
@samuelvictor That's the plan in the fullness of time, yep.
Sparks of Hope is actually on sale for 20.00 on there when you click the link - not 34
I'm not the most ethical person in the world, but I try to do what I can to NOT support amazon. Their anti-labor attitudes are enough for me, but how they prey upon and penalize small business is atrocious.
This is me trying to encourage you to shop competition. A lot of competitors are doing their own "versus prime day" sales.
I just made that name up so... it's probably bad.
@Damo Awesome! Really like the setup.
I noticed that Pokemon Scarlet/Violet were around that price a few weeks ago. It seems to not be special to Amazon Day.
I think the Zelda TOTK deal is no longer active. Amazon only has digital codes for $69.00. That deal went out fast. =(
@Cordyceps Honestly you're so right, Amazon is an evil company and one we all need to boycott out of existence. Their services and actual store are horrible too and full of junk products. Its not even worth supporting them and their horrendous actions. They do nothing but bad things in the world
Mind tricks don't work on me, only money.
A big “huh?” At Scarlet being 2 bucks cheaper than Violet lol
Some kid lost my copy of Kart and that's the lowest price I've yet to see.
How is Switch Sports digital still not getting a discount? Forty bucks still seems overpriced.
@spottedleaf @spottedleaf I'm with you against horrible employers who treat their employees poorly and have a negative impact on their environment/surroundings.
Now I'm also not pro blindly supporting the "little" ones. You know, the lazy ones that live off of subventions. The ones that never have what you're looking for, just selling best sellers. Sure they can chat you up for an hour, order it for you (god knows where, maybe worst than Amazon) and overcharge you 20 buck for it.
Amazon's prices are pretty competitive and their service is near impeccable.
I've heard people complaining about the jobs, now that's nothing I haven't done as temp work when I was younger. If you don't like it you don't have to be a carpet, there are other jobs out there.
Plus think of all the businesses that profit from Amazon, besides Nintendo, think of the post office, think of NL!
@WoomyNNYes So true. I'd expect a single player campaign or some mini games at the very least.
They should do a Splatfest themed “Support evil corporations: Yes - No - Don’t Care!”
I know who’s gonna win and I’ll be happy to lose.
Be sure to leave out an empty plastic bottle for your delivery driver.
@WoomyNNYes Not that I'm complaining but a game that you get hundreds of hours out of, I'm surprised they didn't sell it for $60. And the way it's always on the top of the sales charts long after release I think they easily could have sold it at full price and it would have sold fine. Not like people have other similar games to play on the system; if you want to play online competitive Wii Sports, you buy the game.
@Nintendo_Thumb Yeah, I only want Switch Sports for bowling, and I'm not sure I'll play it much. I expect it would only get use when family visits 2-3x a year.
@Charles-Stewart-1st Yes! I noticed. Like how the UK gets the Official Switch Pro Controller for the same price that the US gets a imitator PowerA. And how the UK gets more options in nearly every category than the US.
Nice, just picked up an SD card!
@NintendoLife you are perpetuating Amazon's blatant lie that the RRP for the Pro Controller is £69.99 which it has never been.
Over the past ~ 2 weeks I have reported it directly on Amazon's product page twice, and I have reported it to the ASA. All this time later it remains unchanged. Blatantly deceiving customers with a false RRP and false advertised percentage saving.
@KorGonia The 2TB will likely never go on sale. It's the premium SD card.
I bought the 2TB 4years ago when I knew I would need it and it's never dropped (much) in price since.
If you desperately need more space I would take advantage of this opportunity while you can...
@KevinP
It's not the same price.. £49.99 is like $64-$65
@jco83 thanks for the spot; we've updated the RRP on our side (it was originally inherited from Amazon).
Honestly don’t see anything I haven’t seen before. Prime sales have really fallen off now that they last two weeks. Prime day was actually a single day, once.
why are all these comments here from last year ?
anyhoo, i wanted to say that whilst it does seem there are some genuine Amazon offers in the list of games (AFAICT 👀) . . . certainly a great many of them are just PRICE-MATCHING other retailers
the first party games at £37.99 are price-matching Argos who offered those prices FIRST - plus Argos have a 10% off gaming code which gives further 10% off. (which Amazon have actually also been matching via a clickable coupon)
the console price £269.95 is a blatant price-match of TheGameCollection.Net - they have had the console at that price for a considerably long time now but they also have it with Metroid Dread for the same price ! and they may still be giving a 10% discount code when you subscribe to their newsletter (which if so makes OLED + Dread = £242.95) plus at TGC you always earn the equivalent of 2.5% back in Reward Points as standard to freely spend on anything else
@jco83 It’s a very frustrating and unusual aspect of Nintendolife articles. Good catch though because I was about to hunt for stuff that wasn’t even on sale 🤦♂️🤦♂️
Get Tunic! Get Sparks of Hope!
I joined Prime last year and honestly it's the biggest waste of money.
@1UP_MARIO Some of the memory card deals aren't too bad but yeah apart from that nothing special really.
@RubyCarbuncle they really not too bad this year but my comment was for the prices last year
