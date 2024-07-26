Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Team17 and Sassy Chap Games have announced a brand new video game that will let you date 100 different objects. Yes, we said objects, that's not a typo.

Date Everything is coming to all platforms, including Switch, "soon". Described as a sandbox dating simulator, your character is given a pair of magical glasses that makes their entire house come alive — which somehow leads you to fall in love with household items like a computer, a basket, and obviously pets.

Sassy Chap Games' is a new name on the block, but the studio has a number of recognisable names behind it. Formed by voice actors Ray Chase (Noctis, Final Fantasy XV; Roy, Fire Emblem series; Alfonse, Dragalia Lost), Robbie Daymond (Akechi, Persona 5; Hubert, Fire Emblem: Three Houses; Chai, Hi-Fi Rush), Max Mittleman (Ryuiji, Persona 5; Red XIII, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth; Saitama, One Punch Man) and Amanda Hufford (Haniyyah in Genshin Impact, Underborn in Inkbound), this is the team's first video game, and they're absolutely not holding back on ambition and humour, here.

Every single dateable object has three different endings that you can reach — one as lovers, one as friends, and one for hate. And apparently, there are some critical paths that will tie everything together. Look, Boyfriend Dungeon let us date weapons — toasters are clearly the next step, right?

Here's a rundown of the game's features from publisher Team17:

Date Everything! features: - 100 fully voiced datable characters for players to fall madly in love with.

- Branching dialogue that leads to multiple endings for each character.

- Over 4 hours of music with each dateable character featuring their own theme.

- 11,000+ hand-drawn images.

- 1.2 million words and 70,000 voicelines.

- A fully interactive 3d overworld that changes based on choices made in the playthrough.

- Full voice acting with a huge cast of familiar voices, including Felicia Day (Supernatural, The Magicians), Johnny Yong Bosch (Bleach, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers) Grey DeLisle (Scooby-Doo, The Last Airbender), and more!

If you haven't guessed by now, then it's not like you're actually going to go on a date with a table or something — they all have human forms. And you need "Dateviator" glasses to actually do this. So don't try this at home.

Date Everything doesn't have a release date yet, but we know it's coming to all platforms. Let us know whether this has caught your eye in the comments.