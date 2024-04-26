Updated with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants.

if you've played Wrath of the Mutants, or any other Turtles game below, you can rate it from 1-10 and influence the order. This recently released Switch game doesn't have many ratings at the time of writing, so it's all to play for.

Back in 2022, Dotemu and Tribute Games' excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge fired up our passion for the heroes in a half-shell in a way we haven't felt for a long time, and the release of Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection brought another wave of excitement and nostalgia. Add in Wrath of the Mutants and the upcoming roguelike Mutants Unleashed, and Turtles fans haven't had it so good since the '80s.

With so many TMNT games having come to Nintendo consoles over the years, it's tough to know exactly where to begin, let alone which Ninja Turtle (or Hero Turtle in the UK) to choose once you do settle on a game. So, to help sort through them all, we asked you lovely Nintendo Life readers to rate the Turtles games you have played and help us rank every TMNT game on Nintendo systems — and the result is below.

Remember: the order below is updated in real time according to each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. Even as you read this, it's entirely possible to influence the ranking below. If you haven't rated your favourites yet, simply click the 'star' of the game you wish to rate below and assign a score right now.

We've included Konami's aforementioned Cowabunga Collection, which gathers many of the best games in the list below. If you believe compilations shouldn't be included, imagine it's not there and the order for everything else still holds true. We're hoping this list will help you decide which one to play first.

So, ready to eat some delicious pizza in the sewer? Grab your coloured eye mask of choice and let's give the Foot Clan a sound kickin'...