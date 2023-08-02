Best Cooking Games on Nintendo Switch

Food is one of the many joys of life, and for many, cooking is part of the fun. And as with all everyday activities, cooking has made its way into many a video game.

Whether it's the central mechanic or a big part of character customisation and building, cooking has become a staple not just in the kitchen, but in many Switch titles. Cooking Mama is one of the first big titles to put cooking at the centre of gameplay, but it's also handy for when you need a quick bit of healing while out in the open world of Hyrule.

With the release of the fabulous (and tear-jerking) Venba earlier this week, we want to celebrate the Michelin stars of the cooking video game world. This list is ultimately a bit of fun — not every single game is solely about cooking, and we may have thrown in a few cheeky games where cooking isn't the main draw — but everything here is absolutely worth a look.

Get the frying pan out and the water boiling — it's time to look at the best cooking games (and cooking-adjacent games) on the Switch.

Pokémon Café ReMix (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: The Pokémon Company Release Date: 23rd Jun 2020 ( USA ) / 24th Jun 2020 ( UK/EU ) Initially brewing in 2020, Pokémon Café ReMix got a new name and new features in 2021, and it continues to be supported to this day. The free-to-play puzzler has you making lovely brews and delightful bites with adorable-looking Pokémon. Order an Eevee Latte or chow down on a Dugtrio Sandwich Trio, and created for you by the Pokémon staff at the café. It's cosy, cutesy fun that you can download for free on your Switch right now.

Waku Waku Sweets (Switch eShop) Publisher: Sonic Powered / Developer: Sonic Powered Release Date: 22nd Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 22nd Nov 2018 ( UK/EU ) Waku Waku Sweets is a dessert-based cooking game where Lime, an apprentice baker, begins her trade in the Fil Rouge patisserie. You can go about this the more traditional way by earning coins by completing baking jobs, or take the advice of Lime’s talking rabbit companion, Paffi and cook to increase the happiness of the townsfolk, which will give Paffi enough power to grant her wish of being the very best. Much like a chef’s speciality dessert, Waku Waku Sweets be devoured by fans of its distinctive happy-go-lucky visual style and those who enjoy the cooking sim Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information. Waku Waku Sweets $39.99

Amazon (US)

Overcooked 2 (Switch) Publisher: Team 17 / Developer: Ghost Town Games Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU ) Overcooked 2 is a fantastic sequel to a co-op classic, building on the gameplay ideas from before in meaningful new ways while polishing up what was already there. There is a lingering sense that this is more of the same, but it’s such a blast to play that you’ll hardly be focused on the lack of any major innovations; overall, this feels like a stronger execution of the original vision. Overcooked 2 is a game that’s full of personality and heart, and we’d recommend this one to anyone looking for a fantastic party game with a large helping of DLC content to keep you in the kitchen for a long ol' time. Making tasty food has never been so fun, or chaotic. Overcooked! 2 $39.27

£22.00

Amazon (US)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Switch eShop) Publisher: Gameloft / Developer: Gameloft Release Date: 6th Sep 2022 ( USA ) / 6th Sep 2022 ( UK/EU ) Cooking with Disney characters, you say? In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you (alongside Remy) can whip up dishes to replenish energy or sell to make quick cash. The recipe list is huge, as you'd expect — there are sodas, soups, sides, and platters aplenty, which adds to the frictionless, relaxing spin on life sims in heartwarming and charming ways. You can also share meals with other Disney characters to make friends with them, making it an essential and fun activity for any Disney fan.

Battle Chef Brigade (Switch eShop) Publisher: Adult Swim Games / Developer: Trinket Studios Release Date: 20th Nov 2017 ( USA ) / 20th Nov 2017 ( UK/EU ) Like the best potluck you've ever been to, Battle Chef Brigade combines multiple different flavours to create something mouthwatering and addictive. Part puzzler, part action RPG, part narrative game. You spend time collecting ingredients to create dishes for a cooking tournament. You make your food by solving small tile-matching puzzles. Set apart by its beautiful visuals and production values, Battle Chef Brigade is a twist on the cooking game that tastes so good, you'll want to keep playing.

Good Pizza, Great Pizza (Switch eShop) Publisher: PM Studios / Developer: TapBlaze Release Date: 3rd Sep 2020 ( USA ) / 3rd Sep 2020 ( UK/EU ) Pizza is an easy way to our hearts, but in Good Pizza, Great Pizza, you not only get to create your own delicious dishes, but you get to manage your own pizza restaurant. The lead game designer worked in a pizza kitchen for four years prior to creating this game, and you can tell from the literal thousands of pizza combinations you can make. Tie it all up with a customisable, expanding restaurant and some heartwarming stories and characters, and this is — in our opinion — a fantastic pizza.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Switch) Publisher: Bethesda Softworks / Developer: Bethesda Game Studios Release Date: 17th Nov 2017 ( USA ) / 17th Nov 2017 ( UK/EU ) While potions might heal more in Skyrim, cooking adds another layer of depth to the huge action RPG. The Dragonborn can whip up dishes that restore health, magicka, and even stamina, and they're pretty light to carry around too. Cooking at a spit also just feels pretty wonderful and warms you right up in the chilly lands of Skyrim. Even without the cooking, Skyrim delivers a palpable sense of space that few games before or since have managed. May its dancing northern lights never dim. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim $49.94

£49.50

Amazon (US)

inbento (Switch eShop) Publisher: 7Levels / Developer: Afterburn Release Date: 12th Mar 2020 ( USA ) / 12th Mar 2020 ( UK/EU ) inbento is a bit less "cooking" and a bit more "presentation". Bento boxes are some of the most appealing ways to serve lunch, and that's exactly what you're doing in this chill puzzle game — building bento boxes. Moving sushi rice, fruit, fish, vegetables, and more to put them into the best spot. With plenty of cats to go around and a bit of a steep difficulty curve, you'll be wishing you had your own bento box at home to make aesthetically pleasing dishes, whenever you're not playing inbento, that is.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (Switch eShop) Publisher: Vertigo Gaming / Developer: Vertigo Games Release Date: 14th Oct 2020 ( USA ) / 14th Oct 2020 ( UK/EU ) If you're looking for a relaxing cooking experience, then Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is probably not the game for you. Chaotic cooking in the year 2042 is the dish of the day here, you're travelling the length and breadth of the USA in your food truck, delivering the best food to hungry customers. Luckily there is a more chill mode available to play, but fast food is on the menu here as you seek to restore your reputation and build up your travelling restaurant after it's been destroyed. Come for the food, stay for the chaos.

Stardew Valley (Switch eShop) Publisher: ConcernedApe / Developer: ConcernedApe Release Date: 5th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU ) Like Animal Crossing and Disney before it, Stardew Valley isn't about the cooking. Though it's used as a way of healing energy and health, or making friends with the residents of Pelican Town, it's also an extremely in-depth system which requires you to collect recipes and learn how to make tons of dishes. Future updates have added more food, too. So if you really wanted, you could turn your farm into the culinary capital. Stardew Valley $43.87 $33.90

$33.90 £34.99 £32.89

£32.89 Amazon (UK)