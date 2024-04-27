Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has this week rolled out a brand new patch for the PC version and provided an update about the console update.

If you are holding out for the Switch version of the 1.6 Update, Barone has reassured fans on social media it's "still in progress". He goes on to thank everyone for their patience. Here's the message in full via social media:

@ConcernedApe - "Stardew Valley 1.6.6 is now available for PC. It's mostly bug fixes and translation changes. Full patch notes can be found here: https://stardewvalley.net/stardew-valley-1-6-6-full-patch-notes/… Console and mobile ports are still in progress, thank you again for your continued patience!"

Barone already mentioned how the aim was to release 1.6 for consoles "as soon as possible" but had no specific date.

In case you're wondering, the latest update for PC (Version 1.6.6.) includes balance and gameplay changes, translation changes, bug fixes, and some mod-related fixes. In the previous PC update earlier this month, 40 new mine layouts were added to the game.

You can check out the patch notes for 1.6 in our existing story, and when it goes live on Switch we'll let you know.