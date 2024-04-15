We're republishing this today to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kirby and the Amazing Mirror on GBA, which you can also play on Nintendo Switch Online via the Expansion Pack!

Kirby — one of the most famous faces (with little podgy arms and feet attached) in Nintendo's stable of stars — has been wowing players with his impressive abilities and sheer versatility for over 30 years now. Created by Smash Bros. boss Masahiro Sakurai, the pink one built up a very impressive library of games across a variety of genres since his 1992 Game Boy debut, Kirby's Dream Land.

In fact, Kirby and his catalogue represent an odd dichotomy. He's a super approachable platforming protagonist ready to onboard novices and younger gamers with his sedately iterative adventures, but he is also (and perhaps fittingly seeing as he's the product of a company named HAL Laboratory) the subject of numerous madcap gameplay experiments; a guinea pig for new game mechanics and ideas. Kirby is all-at-once video gaming's blandest and most exciting character. Perhaps such adaptability is to be expected from an individual who can transform at will and adopt the characteristics of literally anyone or anything he comes into contact with.

We asked Nintendo Life readers to rate their favourite Kirby games and the result is the ranked list you see below. For the sake of comprehensiveness, this selection includes every spin-offs, 'Deluxe' re-release and upgrade, compilation and port of his previous hits.

Importantly, the results are updated in real-time according to the each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. Therefore, it's totally possible to influence the ranking below as you read this. If you haven't rated your favourites yet, simply click the star on the game you wish to rate and assign an appropriate score.

Enough chatter. Jump aboard your warp star and hold on tight — we're about to take you through every single Kirby game ranked from best to worst. Well, worst to best, actually. There's nothing wrong with a little suspense...