We're republishing this today to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kirby and the Amazing Mirror on GBA, which you can also play on Nintendo Switch Online via the Expansion Pack!
Kirby — one of the most famous faces (with little podgy arms and feet attached) in Nintendo's stable of stars — has been wowing players with his impressive abilities and sheer versatility for over 30 years now. Created by Smash Bros. boss Masahiro Sakurai, the pink one built up a very impressive library of games across a variety of genres since his 1992 Game Boy debut, Kirby's Dream Land.
In fact, Kirby and his catalogue represent an odd dichotomy. He's a super approachable platforming protagonist ready to onboard novices and younger gamers with his sedately iterative adventures, but he is also (and perhaps fittingly seeing as he's the product of a company named HAL Laboratory) the subject of numerous madcap gameplay experiments; a guinea pig for new game mechanics and ideas. Kirby is all-at-once video gaming's blandest and most exciting character. Perhaps such adaptability is to be expected from an individual who can transform at will and adopt the characteristics of literally anyone or anything he comes into contact with.
We asked Nintendo Life readers to rate their favourite Kirby games and the result is the ranked list you see below. For the sake of comprehensiveness, this selection includes every spin-offs, 'Deluxe' re-release and upgrade, compilation and port of his previous hits.
Importantly, the results are updated in real-time according to the each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. Therefore, it's totally possible to influence the ranking below as you read this. If you haven't rated your favourites yet, simply click the star on the game you wish to rate and assign an appropriate score.
Enough chatter. Jump aboard your warp star and hold on tight — we're about to take you through every single Kirby game ranked from best to worst. Well, worst to best, actually. There's nothing wrong with a little suspense...
38. Kirby Battle Royale (3DS)
Kirby Battle Royale falls into a 'B' or 'C-list' category of releases. While the main games in the series on 3DS offer creativity, smart design and generous amounts of content, this one falls short on all counts. It's not a bad game, but it is mediocre. For families and mini-game enthusiasts able to dabble in local multiplayer, there's some fun to be had, but a repetitive Story Mode and sparsely populated online servers will sap anyone else's enthusiasm. Kirby may have many of his iconic abilities here, but the copy-paste approach and limited mini-games mean this doesn't come close to the quality and fun of the mascot's other games.
37. Team Kirby Clash Deluxe (3DS eShop)
A free release based on the Team Kirby Clash mode in Kirby: Planet Robobot, Team Kirby Clash Deluxe was a neat free-to-start multiplayer experience combining the action-RPG gameplay of that mode with a peppering of F2P mechanics (battle limitations and Gem Apples as a currency, for example). It also used the 3DS' Streetpass feature — oh how we miss it! — which enables the Kirby's of people you pass in the street to join you in battle.
36. Super Kirby Clash (Switch eShop)
An upgraded version of fellow free-to-start Kirby game, Team Kirby Clash Deluxe, Super Kirby Clash holds up the series' standard with its impressively diverse boss roster, straightforward RPG-lite mechanics, and deep potential for replayability. Online multiplayer is unstable and unreliable, but as a free-to-play release, Super Kirby Clash handles its monetisation smartly and doesn’t hold back too much, offering you a fair amount of time-gated content relative to how much you feel like paying. There's little reason not to give this a try if it passed you by.
35. Kirby Fighters Deluxe (3DS eShop)
Expanding on the original Kirby Fighters mini-game from Kirby: Triple Deluxe with team battles, boss fights, collectable cosplay and several new stages, Kirby Fighters Deluxe is both a worthwhile upgrade and a great game in its own right. The lack of online play is a let-down, but this one’s worth finding friends for; local multiplayer is an amazingly good time, and simple controls, helpful handicaps and Download Play make it accessible for all.
34. Dedede's Drum Dash Deluxe (3DS eShop)
Another standalone update of a mode from a previous game, Dedede's Drum Dash Deluxe is a hit for rhythm game fans; short but very sweet, it offers wonderful tunes, clever levels, and tons of trademark Kirby charm. It’s also an excellent expansion of the original mini-game, with all new stages and lots of fun gameplay tweaks. Anyone looking for a fresh take on musical platforming should hunt this one down. It's Dedede-lightful.
33. Kirby's Blowout Blast (3DS eShop)
A standalone version of the Kirby 3D Rumble sub-game from Planet Robobot, Kirby’s Blowout Blast leans back into the series’ Dream Land roots despite its added third dimension. Blowout Blast looks beautiful, controls well and is easy to pick up, play, and replay. It's also just a bit too simple in its construction, and could have benefited from some surprises to spice things up in the main stages. Younger players will likely have a blast, and there's still plenty of Kirby love for completionists, but anybody not fully down with the score-chasing element might find the experience a tad deflating.
32. Kirby's Star Stacker (GB)
If you enjoy falling block puzzlers, then Kirby's Star Stacker is a fun little one-of-those. The Round Clear mode gives you some fixed levels to play through, after which you'll be left with high score attempts, just like most puzzlers. It got a Japan-exclusive Super Famicom remake very late in that system's life, although it never came to the West because the mainstream market for SNES games had disappeared by 1998. All told, it's quite fun.
31. Kirby's Avalanche (SNES)
Relabelled as Kirby's Ghost Trap in Europe, this is simply Compile and Banpresto's Super Puyo Puyo with a lick of pink paint from HAL. In the battle of the 16-bit Puyo puzzlers, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine arguably has a slight edge over Kirby's Avalanche (for casual players, at least) due to the password system and a better soundtrack. It's hard to go too far wrong with Puyo Puyo, though, and this one's got Kirby in it. Score!
30. Kirby's Dream Buffet (Switch eShop)
Kirby's Dream Buffet is a colourful and chaotic slice of slapstick party game action that serves up a nice range of modes to play either offline, in online ranked matches, and with friends in split-screen or local play modes. This is an easy, breezy game to jump into, perfect for beginners and young gamers, with plenty of courses, lots of unlockable goodies, and a budget price point to boot, making for one delicious treat that we're gonna be digging into for some time to come.
29. Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble (GBC)
Released in 2000 in Japan and the following year in North America, this GBC spin-off never came to PAL shores, at least not until it was added to the Nintendo Switch Online retro catalogue in June 2023. The cartridge included a tilting sensor which enabled you to control Kirby by rolling him around levels, guiding him to the goal.
Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble isn't ground-breaking, but it's a fun Kirby curio and worth playing if you can track it down. Make sure you're playing it in a regular GBC or GBA, though — the accelerometer doesn't like being held upside down in a GBA SP, and you won't get very far plugging it into a Game Boy Player, either. Thankfully, the version on Switch uses that console's gyro sensors.
Comments 153
Robobot got the #1 spot. I am very pleased with this result
I knew Robobot was number 1. Happy with that.
Robobot definitely deserve the First spot. By a mile.
The best Kirby game is obviously Smash Ultimate. Also I had no idea there were so many Kirby games.
Super Star Ultra DS is my fave. The music! Why can't we get that rereleased for Switch? Only one physical Kirby game for Switch and it's a bit of a dud. The DS had FOUR. And they were all good!
Kirby's Adventure my #1
Surprised to see Robobot at number one. Even more annoying that I'm struggling to get my hands on it.
Kirby’s Adventure on NES was the game the unlocked my completionist habits. I remember putting in some serious time as a kid just to beat the final boss only to see a ~70% completion on the save final. Going back through those levels and finding the secret exits was a freaking blast and quite challenging too. No other Kirby game feels quite as magical to me as the that one.
I'm not super surprised Robobot is at first, everyone seems to like that one. But I was kinda hoping for SuperStar Ultra or Return To Dreamland to make first, they've always felt like the definitive Kirby games to me. Pretty solid list, though.
I definitely agree with number one Robobot really surprised my expectation the first time that I played it, and this time the top ten is good but the rest have a weird order like Kirby battle Royal it’s definitely not one of the worse Kirby games
Yesssss. Robobot totally deserves first place. One of the best platformers on the 3DS.
Saw that one Swedish online retailer have Robobot back in stock, might buy it!
I had no idea there were this many Kirby games 😲
Good list, but, in my opinion, there is no way Dreamland 3 and Squeak Squad are better than Star Allies, unless the lower framerate is reason enough for you to put it there, which I don't think it is.
Squeak Squad is depressingly safe, and I actually think Dreamland 3 looks pretty bad for a SNES game, and it's so much more barebones than Super Star. I think comparing it to Yoshi's Island is laughable.
I agreed with the list. But l am surprised the original isn't closer to 1#
Kirby Planet Robotbot for me is the pinnacle of the franchise and my favorite Kirby game, hyping waiting for the first 3D mainline Kirby game, that could be the pinnacle of the franchise that Hal Laboratory mentioned in 2019.
Think amazing mirror is a little low but, to be honest, a lot of good, good games there. Not very much between them at all. What a consistent little pink dude.
THE METAL PUFFBALL PREVAILS!
Star Allies deserves higher. It may not be as innovative as other Kirby platformers, and the mini-games are much weaker than the 3DS ones, but it does what it does well, and there’s oodles of replayability in the Guest Star mode.
Amazing Mirror also deserves better. And Dream Land 1 deserves lower, it really doesn’t hold up as well as any of the other core platformers.
@GigaMermaid I quite like Squeak Squad, but it’s clearly using GBA assets and not pushing the hardware at all. But yes, Star Allies is better. And Dream Land 3 is worse than both.
But the best Kirby game is Link's Awakening...
Looks like the DS family and Wii had many of the highlights for Kirby. Personally, I was very disappointed by the Switch games.
Is Planet Robobot much better than Triple Deluxe? I always thought it was the opposite XD
"Robobot" is good, but it's let down by its areas of stupid plane-jumping gameplay that ruined "Triple Deluxe." Thankfully, the plane-jumping is at least toned down in this one and also has the excellent mech sections mixed up with the usual stellar standard Kirby gameplay.
Anyway, "Return to Dreamland" is the best in the series as far as I'm concerned, with "Super Star (Ultra)" and "(3D Classics) Adventure" rounding out the Top 3 on my list.
Kirby's return to dreamland is my all time favorite, but I've only played three games on this list now I really want to see what Robobot is like. I hope they would port 3ds games for 20 bucks on switch and not the deluxe price of 60.
Wow the dream collection never came out in PAL regions? To be fair I imagine Kirby sells in PAL regions about as well as Samus in Japan.
Personally, I prefer the Kirby games that stick more to his standard style of gameplay rather than the lame experimental controls in games like "Canvas Curse," "Mass Attack," or "Epic Yarn." I also don't like how the animal helpers control in "Dream Land 2 and 3."
BB at #30?! Come now....
Aw, no Kirby’s Toy Box?
I’m pleased Pinball Land beat Star Allies.
An excellent ranking! Personally Return to Dreamland is my favorite but happy to see Planet Robobot at #1. Star Allies was sadly a disappointment, hopefully the next mainline Kirby game is better!
Good list, my personal top 3 would be Superstar, Epic Yarn, and Robobot.
Glad to see the rightful #1 winner claim it’s spot.
Yikes, Canvas Curse deserves better. It's so fun and unique, and it's one of the few games that really justifies Nintendo's touch screen shenanigans
This list is definitely a little off with all the ports of Kirby's Adventure. How is the original version higher than both the gba remake and the 3D version?
@Aerona It's definitely strange choices - but it's apparently what this community chose - go figure
Gotta agree with Robobot taking the number 1 spot. I want a new Kirby game now.
@Solomon18 Well, there's Kirby Super Star on Switch you can play.
By the way, Super Star, Air Ride, and Dream Course are too low. And while Robobot is great, Super Star Ultra is easily the best one, come on.
@Aerona I guess the original in 1993 was a more influential and better game than the remakes/ports were years later.
Edit: It's like... Kirby's Adventure is easily a 10/10 NES game. Nightmare in Dream Land is not necessarily a 10/10 GBA game, though.
Let’s go! Im so glad Planet Robobot it #1. It is definitely my favorite Kirby game and the first one I played. Probably going to boot up the 3ds today and play it.
Hmm a few eshop games left for me to buy. Good to know.
A collection that doesn't remaster the originals shouldn't be on the list.
The 3d version should be higher than the original.
But everything else is good. It's actually impressive the amount of Kirby games released
Very pleased with #1 and #2. But why on earth do people like triple deluxe so much? That game is not good and is super generic. Hell, star allies is better.
Quite different from how I'd rank them but it seems we can all agree that Robobot deserves the top spot.
If they would put half of such effort in a more meaningful series like Metroid!
Disappointed to see Kirby 64 so low, as that's probably my favorite one. Kirby Super Star Ultra is my second favorite, so that was spot on for me. (Still need to play Planet Robobot, though.)
On another note, there are a lot of Kirby games I haven't even heard of, which was surprising.
@GigaMermaid You're speaking fighting words there for Dreamland 3
Robobot was a deserving winner and I'm glad RtDL and TD ranked high too...but Rainbow Curse, Fighters 2, and Star Allies all deserved much, much better.
Pretty satisfied with the list although I think Kirby's Dream Course should've been a bit higher imo
I truly don’t understand the popularity of Robobot. I looks great and sounds great but it wasn’t as fun as many other Kirby games. Not sure what didn’t click with me.
Robobot is deserved winner but I’m a bit sad about Amazing Mirror being overlooked as it’s actually challenging and actually does something different in possibly Nintendo’s stalest series.
Woah, Planet Robobot took the #1 spot? I've never heard anybody talk about it. I never played it, I assumed it would be similar in quality to Triple Deluxe (which I liked, just not as much as other Kirby games)
For me personally, Kirby's Adventure is still the best game on the NES.
I consider it better then even SMB3.
What I find quite striking about this list, is that so many of Nintendo Life's own reviews give a 7/10, even for the likes of Triple Deluxe.
@Final_Fantasy_Kirby Probably because it was too easy (even by Kirby standards), the game didn't have a lot to offer at launch, it didn't really try anything new with the series when it came to Switch (like how Mario/Zelda did with Odyssey/BOTW), it runs at 30fps when the 3DS games run at 60fps.
Still hoping to see Epic Yarn on the Switch. That game would look beautiful in HD, and I feel like it's a Platformer where online co-op would be playable since the game is so chill and doesn't require super precise actions most of the time.
We are definitely due a new Kirby game on Switch. And we are definitely due a decent Kirby game on Switch! 2021 could be a good Kirby year.
I know there's very little between them on the scores, and I know Wii U games had a far lower install base, but Star Allies ahead of Rainbow Curse is just wrong. Rainbow Curse ain't a top 10 Kirby game... but it's significantly better than Star Allies in so many ways!
@Final_Fantasy_Kirby Why would you compare Kirby to Animal Crossing gameplay-wise? That's really stupid.
I'd rank star allies closer to number one, easily on the top ten but other than that fair list
Damn I’d love some direct sequels to Robobot! Glad it got top spot!
@Chowdaire Not sure I see how Triple Deluxe is in any way generic, I always found it to be the complete opposite, which is why I was so pleasantly surprised by it. It's probably one of the least generic games in the series, and pushes the boundaries for level design in Kirby. It's my second favorite in the series for that reason, and certainly leagues beyond Star Allies. (In my opinion, of course)
So happy to see Robobot #1 I’ve played many Kirby games and this is the best one I’ve ever played in my opinion
@Krisi So better for its time. I guess so
I don’t really like Kirby games. But I really like Robobot.
Also, you’d never think this site was UK/Europe based going from these game names.
Robobot? Really?
I mean it was good the best handheld game by far, but there are some truly fantastic console titles.
@nessisonett The maze gameplay in "Amazing Mirror" is too confusing and even worse when you can't open certain paths that require multiple players. It's still good, but the lousy level design puts it behind many other Kirby games.
@ZeroRVL I honestly don't see it. The big gimmick mechanic was completely wasted. The "big suck" or whatever it was called is entirely scripted, only playing in designated areas of the game, and there is no actual gameplay hook to it. It doesn't challenge the player or open new ways to play, its literally a cutscene. The rest of the game, while having good level design, is nothing we haven't seen a million times since kirby's adventure.
When I think of the best kirby games I think of the games that introduce a fun new gameplay hook (planet robobot), mix up the traditional platforming with variety (superstar and its remake) or take the principles of a kirby game and apply it to a different genre (dream course)
Kirby Super Star SNES is my personal favorite but the top 2 on this list are acceptable. Planet Robobot is probably the game I’d recommend most. Especially to new players. It’s pretty great.
Well...I still stick with Superstar SNES and Nightmare in Dreamland as series highlights 😑 Robotobot is fine but...just that. Another entry that doesn't do much innovation in game mechanics.
@GravyThief - Thank you! I was starting to feel like I was the only person who owned "Kirby's Fun Pack" XD
I feel like Kirby's Epic Yarn has been grossly under-estimated by fans. I'm still hoping for a triple pack re-lease on Switch of Epic Yarn, Yoshi's Wooly World packed in with Yoshi's Crafted World. That would be epic.
Amazing Mirror is #21. Piece of POYO
Eh, pretty decent list. Not surprised by #1, though. As amazing Planet Robobot was, it still can't beat Epic Yarn, Star Allies, Super Star (SNES), Return to Dream Land, and Triple Deluxe for me. Speaking of Star Allies...
Though I'll admit that the game is "too easy", the same could be said for just about any other mainline game in the series. The Dream Land trilogy is too easy, Adventure is too easy, Kirby 64 is too easy, Return to Dream Land is too easy...I have nothing against this franchise being "too easy" since that's the main selling point of the mainline games.
Here's my ranking:
1) Kirby Super Star/Kirby's Return to Dream Land/Kirby Triple Deluxe (9.5/10)
2) Kirby's Epic Yarn (9.1/10)
3) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (9/10)
4) Kirby Star Allies (8.8/10)
5) Kirby Planet Robobot (8.6/10)
6) Kirby's Dream Land 2 (8.5/10)
7) Kirby's Blowout Blast (8.3/10)
8) Kirby Mass Attack (7.9/10)
9) Kirby's Dream Land (7.8/10)
10) Kirby's Adventure (7.5/10)
11) Kirby Super Star Ultra (7/10)
12) Kirby Squeak Squad (6.8/10)
13) Kirby's Dream Land 3 (6.5/10)
14) Kirby and the Amazing Mirror (6/10)
15) Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (5.5/10)
I am aware that there other games beyond this list of mine, but either I haven't played them enough to rank them or haven't played them at all.
Also, to explain on why I gave Kirby 64 a 4.5/10, it's simply due to the game being weak in many aspects in my book. As neat of an idea the Mix Ability system was, it is horrendously unbalanced (you can literally get the Bomb + Cutter ability from the first stage of Pop Star and you've practically beaten the game from that point on). There are a few good parts such as cutscenes and multiplayer mode, but simply put: Kirby has seen better days elsewhere beyond the N64.
Edit: List has been updated to include Forgotten Land, as well as tweak some scores of mine.
The top 5 were all directed by Shinya Kumazaki. I like his games, but it's interesting that they beat out the originals by Masahiro Sakurai.
My favourites are Canvas Curse, Nightmare in Dreamland, Kirby Superstar Ultra and my favourite favourite is Return to Dreamland. Can't think of a Kirby game that I really dislike and have played most of them. Haven't played Planet Robobot or Star Allies yet.
Also like a lot of the Kirby spin off games and have played Kirby games since I was a kid. Still need to try Air Ride as that looks fun.
My son has had Robobot on his 3DS pretty much since it came out, and I never even bothered to try it. Maybe I should.
Bruh y'all really sleepin on 64 and Dreamland 3 huh. Actually have the best OSTs of any Kirby game easily. Robobot at #1 is fine, nice to see RtDL so high, but Star Allies was not a good game and it deserves to be so low. New songs were average (but the remixes of old songs, like Nightmares theme, were really good), really boring level design, and the "puzzles" provide actually 0 challenge because the buddies automatically solve them for you. Y'all complain about Squeak Squad being milquetoast but then praise Star Allies? Makes no sense.
Yes ! Robobot deserves it !
Good to see Super Star Ultra at #1. A pretty good ranking overall.
Too soon for the new one. With time, we shall see where it sits.
Why is crystal shards so low? I really loved that one.
Kirby Super Star for me. Played for days!
Epic Yarn is my favourite 💖
I'm still making my way through Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but I'm enjoying it a lot. Planet Robobot is my favorite for now. We'll see if Forgotten Land can top it.
Ya, I agree with the rankings for the games I've played.
Forgotten Land is best, then Planet Robobot, then Triple Deluxe. And while I haven't played All Stars I hear it's a classic. So I have no qualms with that in the #2 spot.
Years ago on the playground I traded my prized Godzilla comic book to a friend for Kirby’s Dreamland, lol
The fact adventure is placed above nightmare in dreamland makes me very happy
Lists like these always feel like an ad for the new Switch game, or is it just me?
Have to agree with the number one spot
The only Kirby game that has kept my attention and playing and looking forward to carrying on when I stop playing.
Cleared the first area nearly 100% just 2 time trials to beat the target time. Then off to the next area.
Great game, just misses the Mario 3d World and Bowsers Fury top spot but very good.
Kirby Super Star is still my favorite for it’s impact on the series. It’s like the Kirby version of this franchise’s Mario 3 or Super Metroid. It introduced so much and is still such a retro classic. However I’ve been playing Forgotten Land and ya know what, sure. It’s REALLY GOOD.
Forgotten Land is my favorite modern title and I’m not even done with it. Phenomenal job, HAL
@Kerby2000 Dreamland 3 and Kirby 64 would better if collection and movement weren’t a pain. Great music sure but to actually move in a game, with Kirby feeling like bricks for shoes or weird momentum, it was not pleasant. I actually love how Forgotten Land does the exploration and atmosphere of those games but with the smoother movement of the other titles. It’s that style done right imo.
@Mauzuri It's rare to see someone who doesn't love Robobot as much as everyone else seems to. It's a fun game but you spend so much time in the Robobot Suit that just doesn't feel as smooth to play as regular Kirby does.
I own all of these and prior to Forgotten Land Planet Robobot belongs at the top easily followed by Return to Dreamland on the Wii.
@CelS Maybe not, but the mech suit is still a lot of fun, and I don't feel that it's overused.
Personally, I only gave "Robobot" a 7 due to the plane-switching gameplay mechanic I've always hated. At least it's toned down in "Robobot," but I refuse to play "Triple Deluxe" for that reason.
@Funneefox Why is that? I've only played the original version myself. Is there something wrong with the GBA remake?
Pov: I only came to the page to see if Forgotten Land really was #1.
Last time I played Kirby was in SNES days, but this new title really caught my eye and I’m definitely picking it up.
Recency bias
The Switch version "coincidentally" takes the top spot. Lol. Okay, but it does look really good and I hope that it delivers when I get to play it! =) (haven't found a Kirby game to be too enjoyable aside from Kirby 64, largely because the 2D visuals were just boring to me. Shallow, I know)
Lmao this is such an overreaction. It’s still superstar snes by a pretty wide margin
If Forgotten Land is the best Kirby game, then Kirby needs a new development team working on it, because this game is absolutely nowhere near fulfilling the potential. It is mediocrity and as a huge Kirby fan it's borderline upsetting having this and Star Allies on Switch!
Anniversary year... yea right. Quite the celebration...
@BulbasaurusRex it technically plays a little better but removed so much of the charm and soul from the original with washed out pre rendered backgrounds and muddy colors compared to the original and even removed some details, like meta knight no longer throws you invincibility candy, butter building doesn’t have the rotating effect anymore, and Kirby doesn’t get angry eyebrows at dedede in the penultimate cutscene. Plus they replaced the egg toss and crane mini games with inferior ones iMO. All around it doesn’t feel like the people making it had any respect for the original whatsoever leaving a pale shadow of it.
@Crockin the great cave offensive is what consistently keeps me from enjoying the snes version of super star. Weird level design, the screen not showing you what’s coming, enemies flying at you or falling on you out of nowhere and haphazardly placed obstacles, it’s all around a miserable experience, which wouldn’t be as bad if you weren’t required to play it to unlock the last two games. And even then I personally prefer the ds version for the better screen view, more forgiving health bar, and extra side games.
@Funneefox I love all that chaos of the original. You're supposed to use that guard button and really maneuver. I prefer the og KSS for sure and I had no trouble with Great Cave Offensive. It's mostly obvious where you have to go and more demanding sections like the castle are completely optional. Hell getting 100% is optional. It's pretty forgiving game but fun for folks like me who like to really complete it. I do think kSSU does make things easier for newcomers and easier to recommend. Heck even stars stuck around longer on the stage for easy grab moves. Still both KSS and KSSU are good. I prefer the og for sure tho.
@nocdaes i have no idea what you are talking about. I've been a fan since the original Dreamland and I think Forgotten Land is stellar and refreshing. It's still very much Kirby but making adjustments to those ideas in 3D.
Don't understand why newer entries can't genuinely be considered the best without be accused of recency bias or whatever. I haven't played FL yet, but my two favorite Kirby games atm are easily Robobot and Triple Deluxe, two of the newer entries. It's refreshing when all time lists arent nostalgia biased.
I can't believe Star Allies is so low on this list. Such an underrated game in my opinion.
I don't think there's much in the way of blah Kirby games. Although to say that slow PoS Dreamland 3 gives the stellar Yoshi's Island a run for it's money is a joke. There was no reason to stick ports on here just to fill out the list.
@KryptoniteKrunch nostalgia and bias torwards Sakurai that’s why. And yes, it’s really refreshing to see a list like this that gives Kumazaki’s entries the spotlight they dang well deserve.
@StephenYap3 It's nice to see someone else who actually appreciates Star Allies. It's definitely in my top 3 Kirby games.
@Slain easily one of the best multiplayer games of all time imo
@Funneefox you act like there's no Shinya Kumazaki bias lmao no offense but a lot of fans are younger then me and their first games were Shinya Kumazaki ones and to say there isnt bias for the new stuff like there is bias for the old stuff is ridiculous 🙄 I'm a huge fan of both directors but Shinya Kumazaki fans really have a victim complex for the guy.
Also I think Forgotten Land getting first is well deserved
@Tempestryke I'm a huge fan of the old games but I think Forgotten Land kicks it outta the park with how robust it is. It's definitely one of Kirby's best titles from what I've played so far. I've felt like HAL had played it safe for while now and hadn't evolved the core gameplay but Forgotten Land is them proving they can go so hard. They have done it and it's superb.
@Kirby_Girl Forgotten Land is magic. As someone with Kirby <STUFF> tattooed on my actual skin, I'm pretty devoted to the series, lol. Forgotten Land has ecclipsed Robobot (which was beyond my wildest expectation for it).
@Muddy_4_Ever Yup I agree! As good as Planet Robobot is, it is just great polished Kirby and another Kirby Super Star style game working off the foundation of Return to Dreamland. Meanwhile Forgotten Land is evolving Kirby while still maintaining what makes Kirby great and absolutely feeling more alive then any previous entries have felt. It's a complete homerun from HAL and Shinya Kumazaki deserves to be very proud of this one. 👏 I'm sure Sakurai is damn proud of the guys at HAL for this one. He actually gave a shout out to the game on twitter something he rarely does with modern titles. Almost like he really wanted a new direction for the series FINALLY. 🤔
Also I bought Planet Robobot twice! Love the game but I'm a realistic older fan. I knew that the series I loveed needed to do more to appeal to more folks. I'm glad it's happening and I'm fully impressed with HAL
Objectively the correct answer is Smash Bros. Ultimate. Honestly, the top 3 (at least) Kirby entries are probably all Smash Bros. games. It's the most fun one can have playing a game in which Kirby plays a pivotal role, and all of his powers are brought to bear brilliantly.
@rdm22 They are good sequels to Kirby Super Star, for sure lol Though I'm still partial to the og game.
@Kirby_Girl Don't get me wrong — I love my Kirby games (and Super Star is a fine choice for best of that bunch). But I genuinely think that when most people sit back and think of the iconic Kirby game, it's either the first Smash title they owned or the, well, "ultimate" one.
Also, I am very glad to see this Switch entry getting rave reviews after a decent-but-far-from-spectacular debut on Switch in All Star Allies. I look forward to taking it for a Kirby-swallowed-car spin.
@NinChocolate This comment is 90s nostalgia distilled to a Platonic ideal.
@rdm22 That's fine. Tbh no franchise would be able to compete with smash brothers if smash brothers spawned from it lol. Smash Brothers is so big culturally and across gaming with its phenomenal crossover. Bringing folks and characters from across the industry
But tbh that only makes KSS even more amazing to me personally. Like something that borrows so much from KSS, something that came from such a humble entry level series, to be as BIG as smash. That HUGELY IMPORTANT gaming series came from little ol' Kirby.
In a way it makes it memorable too even if in the shadow and less so to many.
I guess I can't help but appreciate it tbh. Fills me with love ❤️
@rdm22 😀
Forgotten Land is really good so far. After being in Elden Ring for about half a month with Horizon and Arceus before that (and having Triangle Strategy half completed), I’m so glad that this game is here with us now. It’s the perfect palette cleanser for everything else, in that it’s quick, breezy, and everything Kirby has been dialed up to 10. Loving the game so far. The Switch line-up has three strong 9/10 exclusives already in 2022 in my eyes. Can’t believe how strong the console’s line-up continues to be.
That said, is this the best Kirby game? Technically, maybe yes, but… for me… I think I still prefer both Adventure and Dreamland 3. Dreamland 3 might be all nostalgia for me, as a latecomer to the N64 (took me some time to save up for it… I was in grade school, you know?), who played his SNES to death, but Adventure… I was maybe five years old when I got it and it’s just as good now as it was then and honestly it still feels as unique as it did back then. It’s as close to a perfect game as a game can be. There’s not many games that can compare to the NES outing in my eyes.
@Kirby_Girl Well said, and that's wonderful — what great games are all about! And Super Star is certainly that. My comments were in no way meant to be negative — though, in re-reading my first one, it feels snarky (sorry, all!). I love Kirby, too. Was just saying I think Smash titles — particularly Ultimate — are basically "Kirby" games, too, and they are really hard to top (at least in terms of cultural prominence). But as you noted, that's a testament to the games that led to him being such a big star (ha!) of the Smash series.
@rdm22 No Problem smash is incredibly awesome! It’s totally valid thoughts. Also yes, they are great Kirby games haha
I very much agree with this list. Although personally Return to Dreamland is my favorite Kirby game (and arguably my favorite game of all time), Forgotten Land is giving it a major run for it's money.
@Funneefox I disagree with everything you said but you are entitled to that opinion
@Kirby_Girl yeah the og is just a better experience imo. The extra content feels a little tacked on, like it could have been a completely different game. You can’t go wrong with the snes sound chip and controller, plus couch coop was just easier.
Power Paintbrush is way too low. It was the most unique Kirby ever at the time and not being super easy made such a nice change.
My top 10:
1. Forgotten Land
2. Planet Robobot
3. Super Star Ultra / Super Star
4. Triple Deluxe
5. Extra Epic Yarn
6. Adventure Wii (Return to DL)
7. Power Paintbrush (Canvas Curse)
8. Mass Attack
9. Adventure 3D Classic / Adventure og
10. Nightmare in DL
11. Amazing Mirror
12. Crystal Shards
13. Dream Land 3
@Crockin I prefer the og too and I didn’t even play the game until college so it’s not like I have childhood nostalgia over it. I get tired of KSSU fans insisting the ONLY reason anyone would prefer the original is nostalgia lol it’s quite dismissive and ignores the things KSS does do well. It’s got the most convenient co-op that is in the spirit of the game, I prefer the music, the character sprites for Kirby, the pixel art cutscenes, the stars being harder to grab, the aggressive nature of the enemies, and I love the impact of the game. (Which to me is a valid reason to like video games. To also appreciate the context in which it was developed and it’s contributions and to think that’s awesome.) I used to like KSSU more then KSS too but in recent years have switched back because I just replay KSS way more. It feels like the right length and easy to just play and casually pick a mode, and go. Now it even has online co-op or a joy-con to pass on to a 2nd player. I’ve recently replayed the game with a friend and even my mother. It was such a blast. I LOVE KSSU as well. I think it is a polished remake and it does make some cool improvements like the backgrounds, some colors, and the fanservice is great. The Kabula fight and masked Dedede fight are awesome but I just feel less compelled to whip out my ds to play it and just play KSS more. That’s not just nostalgia x.x Both are great imho but I honestly just play KSS more
Kirby superstar is the peak of kirby greatness....every game since then has been a let down in comparison
That is… a lot of games 😵💫
Kirby and the shmirby Burpymurph? Gotta admit I never even heard of 90% of them.
@Kirby_Girl exactly. I do actually have some nostalgia, but I don’t think nostalgia should ever disqualify a game like this one since it is such a pillar for the series. I had never played a game with such an unusual structure, it felt like such a bargain. It shares so much dna with smash bros, it almost feels like a dry run for that series. Anyway, kssu has fine QoLs and is a top 5 ds game, but yeah the original is just way too classic
@Crockin yeah I hate the whole nostalgia disqualification as if most of the ppl who are KSSU fans aren't under 25 and many of them played KSSU as their first Kirby game. There's always gonna be bias when you play any game first. Fans of newer games aren't exempt from this just because their first game came out later.
Almost 100%'ed Forgotten Lands. I think I like Robobot a bit better and juggling it between Super Star, but it's very much one of the best in the franchise in my opinion.
Never could get into the Dream Land games, which is a shame because 64 (Basically Dream Land 4) introduced me to the franchise. I respect the heck out of them, but they're just a bit too slow to keep me engaged.
Isn't this article just to hype up the latest Kirby game? I need to see more praise before buying into this game. NintendoLife tricked me several times wrong before.
36 Kirby Games and I never played even one of them... this time I'll dive in! Maybe.
No joke - An article of Super Kirby Clash, and the fact Nintendo was handing out year long (!) NSO subs for free is what got me to turn on my year old Switch that had <10 hours on it. I was exclusively a PC gamer at the time. It wasn't a great game, but fun, and got me started wanting and trying everything else.
Now I havent played a pc game in over two years.
Whoops, you accidentally put Air Ride a thousand spots too low.
@MostHandsieBoy I see two of your comments were removed in the pokemon T-shirt Amazon article, what exactly did you say to trigger everyone, i want in on the action.
I would not put Forgotten Land at number 1 just because its new and the 1st ever 3D Kirby
When I seek gaming knowledge, Nintendo Life never fails! NL was the first site I visited to try and find a list of the best Kirby games and of course not only do you have a guide, but it was updated three days ago! Thank you Gav!
Even though I love Kirby games I don’t really like the 8 bit ones they suck for me I like the 3D ones better then the 2D ones ngl
Wait! My favourite 2D kirby game is Kirby star allies and they better follow me but I don’t think that you could follow someone on Nintendolife.com even though people love this pink little puffball
A lot of "buts..." in the top of this list...
@ParadoxFawkes Super Star itself was a letdown for me. I wanted to love it as much as others, but while I still think it's great, it has a few things I didn't like. I kinda wish the story was coherent and not split up, Gourmet Race was WAY too short, the Great Cave Offensive might actually be the lowest point in the entire series for me, with it's only redeeming quality being obscure references, Dyna Blade is way too unmemorable, Milky Way Wishes felt like copy paste (despite the fact that Marx is one of the best boss fights in the entire series), and the game as a whole feels clunky compared to later games. I have yet to play Return to Dreamland onward, but for me, it can only go uphill from here.
Aight, here are my thoughts:
1. Why is Return to Dreamland Deluxe still not on this list?
2. Pinball Land, Canvas Curse, and Rainbow Curse are absolute garbage and belong in the bottom three spots.
3. Crystal Shards, Squeak Squad, Star Allies, and Fighters 2 all deserve so much better. In fact, Fighters 2 might be the best spinoff (even over Air Ride).
4. Dream Land 2 is slightly worse than Dream Land 3.
5. The original is way too high (even though it's still decent).
6. Epic Yarn is overrated and shouldn't be that high.
7. Robobot is still the best one.
@Broosh you're saying the Robobot Armor and it's abilities aren't innovations in game mechanics? Especially when Nightmare in Dreamland only added Meta Nightmare, Bomb Rally, and Air Grind? Plus, who said a game needed to innovate the series? Star Allies did way, WAY less than Robobot, yet people still like that game because of what it offers as a whole.
And why Super Star and not Super Star Ultra? Ultra has way better visuals and sprite art, better control, and more stuff, plus Masked Dedede and Galacta Knight. You're obviously biased towards Sakurai.
@batmanbud2 NGL, I had to look back at the comment you're referring to. It's been awhile! 😆
It's all personal preference, really. I could have worded it better. I think I was just saying I liked Robobot a lot, but it didn't impact me like Nightmare in Dreamland and Super Star did in my childhood. Super Star SNES is my go-to because I prefer the controls (B to Jump, Y to Attack) and art style. There's no denying how awesome Meta Knightmare was in Super Star Ultra though! Tons of fun with that mode.
@Crockin OG Super Star a better experience? Honestly, the sprites in the original were hideous, and I genuinely think Dream Land 3 looked better (even if it is the weaker game). Then there's the camera problems, the idiot sidekick, the infamous self deletion bug, the original Great Cave Offensive might genuinely be the lowest point in mainline Kirby history in terms of quality. As for the extra stuff in Ultra, Revenge of the King is peak fiction, Meta Knightmare Ultra is great for speed runners, the new subgames are actually good, especially Kirby on the Draw, and then there's the True Arena. Nuff said. The original Super Star did much for the franchise, but, like Return to Dreamland, it's outclassed by its remake.
@Crockin also, if you want good couch co op, Dream Land 3, Return to Dreamland, Star Allies, and Forgotten Land exist. Super Stars Co op is so convoluted that I don't even bother.
#1: Planet Robobot
#2: Forgotten Land
#3: Return to Dream Land Deluxe
So, in general, I mostly agree with the consensus, despite not understanding the love for Super Star (the minigames are my least favorite part of any Kirby game, and this is pretty much that in place of one cohesive adventure).
why is the original Return to Dream Land above Deluxe when Deluxe is the same game but better?
Me too, I think Forgotten Land is the pinacle of the series.
But for me, the worst game is... Squeak Squad.
Oh, and I think Rainbow Curse is a better game than Canvas Curse.
