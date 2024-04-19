Monthly Community Days are the main pillar of the Pokémon GO calendar: every month, for six hours on a Saturday or Sunday, a featured collectable monster is set loose in greater numbers than usual. With a selection of great perks – increased shiny rates, exclusive moves, and other boosts – it’s an excellent opportunity to get out in numbers, meet other players and work on completing your Pokédex.

In this regularly updated guide, we’ll let you know when to catch the next Community Day, as well as what to expect and how to prepare.

Next Community Day Information: Saturday 20th April 2024 - Bellsprout

The next Pokémon GO Community Day will feature Bellsprout

This Community Day will take place on Saturday 20th April 2024 from 2pm - 5pm local time

from Evolving Weepinbell (Bellsprout’s evolution) during the event or up to five hours afterwards will get you a Victreebel that knows the Fast Attack Magical Leaf .

. The chosen Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild for the duration of the event, with an increased chance of finding a Shiny version

In addition, the following features and bonuses will be available:

For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Bellsprout Community Day–exclusive Special Research story.



Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live.



Don’t forget: you’re now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you’ve achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.



To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button.

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon.



2× Candy for catching Pokémon.



2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.



Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.



Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.



Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!



One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day.



Trades will require 50% less Stardust.

Latest Community Day Classic Information: Sunday 7th April 2024 - Bagon

The latest Pokémon GO Community Day Classic featured Bagon

This Community Day ran on Sunday 7th April 2024 from 2pm - 5pm local time

from Evolving Shelgon (Bagon’s Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterwards got you a Salamence that knows the Charged Attack Outrage

The chosen Pokémon appeared more frequently in the wild for the duration of the event, with an increased chance of finding a Shiny version

In addition, the following features and bonuses were available:

3× XP for catching Pokémon.



Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.



Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.



Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!



For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Bagon Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research story.



Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live.



Don’t forget: you’re now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you’ve achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button.

When Do Pokémon GO Community Days Usually Take Place?

Community Days are always held on a Saturday or Sunday every month and last for 3 hours (although this has been extended to 6 hours for a time — the April 2022 Stufful Community Day saw the return of the 3-hour time limit).

They have historically been held from 11am to 2pm, 2pm to 5pm, or 4pm to 7pm in your local timezone (or 11am to 5pm for the 6-hour Community Days).

Unfortunately, there is no sure-fire way of predicting exactly when the next Pokémon GO Community Day will fall. Looking back at past dates, we can say that community days are:

More commonly held on a Saturday rather than a Sunday

More commonly held on the second or third weekend of the month

However, Niantic appears to schedule the event to both avoid and complement other events in their calendar. Expect Community Days to be announced anywhere between 2 to 4 weeks ahead of the event.

What Can I Expect from Pokémon GO Community Days?

A Significant Increase in Spawns for the Featured Pokémon

Featured Pokémon are typically among the more powerful, popular and rare in the game – in a single Community Day hour, you can expect to see many months’ worth of spawns for the featured Pokémon. Stick around for all three hours and you should be able to fully evolve several of the Pokémon in question.

Increased Odds of Encountering a Shiny Version of the Featured Pokémon

Driving fans mad with anticipation and frustration in equal measure, the featured Pokémon is a lot more likely to be shiny when it spawns during Community Day. In the wider context of the Pokémon series, GO actually presents one of the most time-efficient and least tedious ways of catching Shiny Pokémon. Lucky players can net several shiny versions during the event – but there’s always the chance that you’ll come away empty handed.

One key piece of advice for newcomers – Shiny Pokémon do not appear Shiny on the Pokémon GO map. You have to tap on them and enter catching mode to see if they are shiny or not.

Event Exclusive Moves for Featured Pokémon Evolutions

During the event (and for one hour after), the featured Pokémon will receive a unique attack if evolved into its final evolution. Note that the Fast/Charged TM item will not give you the attack. Event exclusive moves are generally announced a few days before Community Day.

Increased Lure Duration

Every Community Day to date has featured an extension of the timeout on Lures to 3 hours. Stick one on a Pokéstop and everyone who passes by can benefit from an increase in Pokémon spawns.

Hatching, XP or Stardust Boosts

Niantic adds one last perk (from the following list) into the Community Day package:

A 3x increase for XP gained from catching a Pokémon, or

A 3x increase fo Stardust gained from catching a Pokémon, or

A 4x increase for Egg hatching speed

These perks stack with rate increasing items – So consider stocking up Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces and Super Incubators, to further boost their respective perks.

Community Day Box Available in Shop

Niantic offers a Community Day Box for 480 Pokécoins in the shop. This usually contains 30 Ultra balls and some combination of Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces, Lure Modules and Egg Incubators.

Themed Field Research

Pokéstops will dispense field research tasks and rewards themed around the featured Pokémon.

How Can I Prepare for Pokémon GO Community Day?

Assuming the headlining monster is one you’re interested in, it’s a good idea to start stockpiling useful items a week or two ahead of Community Day. You should get:

Enough Pokéballs and Pinap Berries to catch and evolve your Pokémon, (or as many Pokémon as you want to have): At bare minimum you need 32 Pokéballs (or 18 Pokéballs and 18 Pinap Berries) to catch and evolve a single three-stage Pokémon from scratch (assuming you never miss and ‘transfer’ all but one Pokémon to Professor Willow)

to catch and evolve your Pokémon, (or as many Pokémon as you want to have): Obviously, we recommend going into Community Day with two to three times the above numbers to be safe – and watch out for featured Pokémon with higher candy requirements/split evolutions

Keep some Ultra Balls and Razz Berries (preferably Silver/Gold) in reserve for any hard to catch Shinies

(preferably Silver/Gold) in reserve for any hard to catch Shinies Lures – the 3 hour duration perk means Community Days are great time for trying the 200 PokéCoin Glacial, Mossy and Magnetic Lures (they lure different Pokémon and will allow you to obtain Glaceon/Leafeon/Probopass and Magnezone)

– the 3 hour duration perk means Community Days are great time for trying the 200 PokéCoin (they lure different Pokémon and will allow you to obtain Glaceon/Leafeon/Probopass and Magnezone) Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces and Super Incubators – Their effects stack with whichever of the XP, Stardust and Egg hatching perks Niantic has planned for the event

Previous Pokémon GO Community Days – List of Pokémon and Event Exclusive Moves from Past Community Days

March 2024: Litten (Blast Burn)

Litten (Blast Burn) February 2024: Chansey (Wild Charge)

Chansey (Wild Charge) January 2024: Rowlet (Frenzy Plant) + 'Community Day Classic' Porygon (Tri Attack)

Rowlet (Frenzy Plant) + 'Community Day Classic' Porygon (Tri Attack) December 2023 : 16th Dec — Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Togetic, Chespin, Fennekin, Noibat; 17th Dec — Poliwag, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Timburr, Axew, Frokie, Grubbin (see below for exclusive attacks)

16th Dec — Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Togetic, Chespin, Fennekin, Noibat; 17th Dec — Poliwag, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Timburr, Axew, Frokie, Grubbin (see below for exclusive attacks) November 2023: Wooper / Paldean Wooper (Aqua Tail / Megahorn) + 'Community Day Classic' Mareep (Dragon Pulse)

Wooper / Paldean Wooper (Aqua Tail / Megahorn) + 'Community Day Classic' Mareep (Dragon Pulse) October 2023: Timburr (Brutal Swing)

Timburr (Brutal Swing) September 2023: Grubbin (Volt Switch) + 'Community Day Classic' Charmander (Dragon Breath)

Grubbin (Volt Switch) + 'Community Day Classic' Charmander (Dragon Breath) August 2023: Froakie (Hydro Cannon)

Froakie (Hydro Cannon) July 2023: Poliwag (Ice Beam) + 'Community Day Classic' Squirtle (Hydro Cannon)

Poliwag (Ice Beam) + 'Community Day Classic' Squirtle (Hydro Cannon) June 2023: Axew (Breaking Swipe)

Axew (Breaking Swipe) May 2023: Fennekin (Blast Burn)

Fennekin (Blast Burn) April 2023: Togetic (Aura Sphere ) + 'Community Day Classic' Swinub (Ancient Power)

Togetic (Aura Sphere + 'Community Day Classic' Swinub (Ancient Power) March 2023: Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke (Surf)

Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke (Surf) February 2023: Noibat (Boomburst)

Noibat (Boomburst) January 2023: Chespin (Frenzy Plant) + 'Community Day Classic' Larvitar (Smack Down)

Chespin (Frenzy Plant) + 'Community Day Classic' Larvitar (Smack Down) December 2022: 17th Dec — Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, Stufful; 18th Dec — Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Starly, Roggenrola, Litwick, Deino (see below for exclusive attacks)

17th Dec — Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, Stufful; 18th Dec — Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Starly, Roggenrola, Litwick, Deino (see below for exclusive attacks) November 2022: Dratini (Draco Meteor) + 'Community Day Classic' Teddiursa (High Horsepower)

Dratini (Draco Meteor) + 'Community Day Classic' Teddiursa (High Horsepower) October 2022: Litwick (Poltergeist)

Litwick (Poltergeist) September 2022: Roggenrola (Meteor Beam)

Roggenrola (Meteor Beam) August 2022: Galarian Zigzagoon (Obstruct)

Galarian Zigzagoon (Obstruct) July 2022: Starly (Gust)

Starly (Gust) June 2022: Deino (Brutal Swing)

Deino (Brutal Swing) May 2022: Alolan Geodude (Rollout)

Alolan Geodude (Rollout) April 2022: Stufful (Drain Punch) + 'Community Day Classic' Mudkip (Hydro Cannon)

Stufful (Drain Punch) + 'Community Day Classic' Mudkip (Hydro Cannon) March 2022: Sandshrew / Alolan Sandshrew (Night Slash / Shadow Claw)

Sandshrew / Alolan Sandshrew (Night Slash / Shadow Claw) February 2022: Hoppip (Acrobatics)

Hoppip (Acrobatics) January 2022: Spheal (Icicle Spear & Powder Snow) + 'Community Day Classic' Bulbasaur (Frenzy Plant)

Spheal (Icicle Spear & Powder Snow) + 'Community Day Classic' Bulbasaur (Frenzy Plant) December 2021: 18th Dec — Machop, Roselia, Swablu, Gible, Snivy, Fletchling; 19th Dec — Eevee, Duskull, Shinx, Tepig, Oshawott (see below for exclusive attacks)

18th Dec — Machop, Roselia, Swablu, Gible, Snivy, Fletchling; 19th Dec — Eevee, Duskull, Shinx, Tepig, Oshawott (see below for exclusive attacks) November 2021: Shinx (Psychic Fangs)

Shinx (Psychic Fangs) October 2021: Duskull (Shadow Ball)

Duskull (Shadow Ball) September 2021: Oshawott (Hydro Cannon)

Oshawott (Hydro Cannon) August 2021: Eevee (Last Resort), Vaporeon (Scald), Jolteon (Zap Cannon), Flareon (Superpower), Espeon (Shadow Ball), Umbreon (Psychic), Leafeon (Bullet Seed), Glaceon (Water Pulse), Sylveon (Psyshock)

Eevee (Last Resort), Vaporeon (Scald), Jolteon (Zap Cannon), Flareon (Superpower), Espeon (Shadow Ball), Umbreon (Psychic), Leafeon (Bullet Seed), Glaceon (Water Pulse), Sylveon (Psyshock) July 2021: Tepig (Blast Burn)

Tepig (Blast Burn) June 2021: Gible (Earth Power)

Gible (Earth Power) May 2021: Swablu (Moonblast)

Swablu (Moonblast) April 2021: Snivy (Frenzy Plant)

Snivy (Frenzy Plant) March 2021: Fletchling (Incinerate)

Fletchling (Incinerate) February 2021: Roselia (Weather Ball and Bullet Seed)

Roselia (Weather Ball and Bullet Seed) January 2021: Machop

Machop December 2020: 12th Dec — Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Seedot, Piplup, 13th Dec — Charmander, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon (see below for exclusive attacks)

12th Dec — Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Seedot, Piplup, 13th Dec — Charmander, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon (see below for exclusive attacks) November 2020: 15th Nov — Electabuzz (Flamethrower), 21st Nov — Magmar (Thunderbolt)

15th Nov — Electabuzz (Flamethrower), 21st Nov — Magmar (Thunderbolt) October 2020: Charmander (Dragon Breath)

Charmander (Dragon Breath) September 2020: Porygon (Tri Attack)

Porygon (Tri Attack) August 2020: Magikarp (Aqua Tail)

Magikarp (Aqua Tail) July 2020: Gastly (Shadow Punch)

Gastly (Shadow Punch) June 2020: Weedle (Drill Run)

Weedle (Drill Run) May 2020: Seedot (Bullet Seed)

Seedot (Bullet Seed) April 2020: Abra (Counter)

Abra (Counter) February 2020: Rhyhorn (Rock Wrecker)

Rhyhorn (Rock Wrecker) January 2020: Piplup (Hydro Cannon)

Piplup (Hydro Cannon) December 2019: Repeat of all previous spawns (See below)



Repeat of all previous spawns (See below) November 2019: Chimchar (Blast Burn)



Chimchar (Blast Burn) October 2019: Trapinch (Earth Power)

Trapinch (Earth Power) September 2019: Turtwig (Frenzy Plant)

Turtwig (Frenzy Plant) August 2019: Ralts (Synchronoise)



Ralts (Synchronoise) July 2019: Mudkip (Hydro Cannon/Muddy Water)

Mudkip (Hydro Cannon/Muddy Water) June 2019: Slakoth (Body Slam)

Slakoth (Body Slam) May 2019: Torchic (Blast Burn/Blaze Kick)

Torchic (Blast Burn/Blaze Kick) April 2019: Bagon (Outrage)

Bagon (Outrage) March 2019: Treecko (Frenzy Plant)

Treecko (Frenzy Plant) February 2019: Swinub (Ancient Power)

Swinub (Ancient Power) January 2019: Totodile (Hydro Cannon)

Totodile (Hydro Cannon) December 2018: Repeat of 2018 spawns (See below)

Repeat of 2018 spawns (See below) November 2018: Cyndaquil (Blast Burn)

Cyndaquil (Blast Burn) October 2018: Beldum (Meteor Mash)

Beldum (Meteor Mash) September 2018: Chikorita (Frenzy Plant)

Chikorita (Frenzy Plant) August 2018: Eevee (Last Resort)

Eevee (Last Resort) July 2018: Squirtle (Hydro Cannon)

Squirtle (Hydro Cannon) June 2018: Larvitar (Smack Down)

Larvitar (Smack Down) May 2018: Charmander (Blast Burn)

Charmander (Blast Burn) April 2018: Mareep (Dragon Pulse)

Mareep (Dragon Pulse) March 2018: Bulbasaur (Frenzy Plant)

Bulbasaur (Frenzy Plant) February 2018: Dratini (Draco Metor)

Dratini (Draco Metor) January 2018: Pikachu (Surf)

This article is part of our Pokémon GO walkthrough and guide series. We have articles that take you through the basics, covering How To Catch Pokémon: Throwing Tips, Poké Balls, & Capture Rates, How To Redeem Pokémon GO Promo Codes, How To Check A Pokémon's IVs Using An IV Calculator, How Trading Works, How To Track Pokémon Using Maps And Trackers, What Star Pieces And Stardust Do And How To Get Them, How Player Vs. Player Trainer Battles Work, and How To Complete Field Research And Research Breakthroughs And All Rewards.

We cover regular weekly and monthly Pokémon GO events, such as Spotlight Hour Times And Bonus Hour Times, and Community Days. We also have charts, including a Type Chart With Effectiveness And Weakness For All Types, an Egg Chart Explaining 2km, 5km, 7km, & 10km Eggs, and a Buddy Chart Explaining How To Earn Candy.

Elsewhere we cover Friend Code And Sharing Them For Easy XP and Which Pokémon GO 'Auto Catch' Companion Device Is The Best, plus more advanced tactics and info such as All Fast Moves And Charge Moves, How To Get TMs, And How It All Works, Shiny Pokémon And How To Catch Them, Glacial Lures, Magnetic Lures, Mossy Lures in Pokémon GO (And Their Exclusive Evolutions), How To Get Lots Of Candy Fast, How Lucky Pokémon Work & How To Catch Them, How To Catch All 27 Regional Pokémon, the Best Attackers And Best Defenders, All Raid Bosses And Best Counters Listed By Tier, What EX Raids Are And How To Get EX Raid Passes, What A Super Incubators Does And How To Get One, and How Get Mega Energy.

Pocket Monster-wise, we have specific guides for How To Get Pangoro, Sylveon, Glaceon, Aromatisse, Slurpuff, Sirfetch’d, Galarian Cofagrigus And More, How To Get Sylveon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Umbreon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Jolteon And Flareon, How To Evolve Wurmple Into Silcoon Or Cascoon, How To Get Tyrogue, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan And Hitmontop, How To Use The Weather To Get Each Castform Form, How To Catch And Evolve Into Galarian Slowbro, How To Catch Smeargle, How To Find And Evolve Burmy, How To Catch Spinda, Where To Find Unown, How To Catch Ditto, and The Rarest Pokémon Including Wild, Shiny, Mythical And Regional Catches.

We also cover timed research and special events, including Mew's 'A Mythical Discovery', Jirachi's 'A Thousand-Year Slumber', Celebi's 'A Ripple In Time', and Regigigas' 'A Colossal Discovery'. Other (past) event guides include Twitch Codes List - Pokémon World Championship 2022, How To Battle A Challenger (World Championships 2022), How To Battle Fashion Challengers, 'A Spooky Message' Spiritomb Quest, Kanto Event FAQ, and the Summer Tour 2018 Chicago GO Fest And Dortmund And Yokosuka Safari Zones.

Finally, there's our WIP Pokémon GO Pokédex, which currently goes up to 400 Pokémon: #1-50 | #51-100 | #101-150 | #151-200 | #201-250 | #251-300 | #301-350 | #351-400.