Welcome back to Part VIII of our 'Games We Missed' series. With so many Switch games large and small releasing every week, we're eager to highlight great ones which slipped through our net — and thanks to you lovely people, this bi-annual feature can do just that.

As always, we asked you to send us nominations for Switch games that you think deserve highlighting, and you'll find 28 candidates below.

We do our best to review as many of the intriguing-looking games launching on Switch every month, spanning titles of all sizes and genres, but gems inevitably fall through the cracks and we're always keen to hear about them. Thanks as always to everyone who send their suggestions.

So then, 28 Switch titles (the same number as last time, coincidentally), in no particular order, as recommended by Nintendo Life readers. There's a nice mix of fairly new and vintage games here, and each entry comes with a comment from whoever submitted the game and a trailer to convey more of the flavour.

And at the end, you'll find a poll, which should help you decide where to begin if you've got eShop credit burning a hole in your pocket. All aboard for Part 8!