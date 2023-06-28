Updated with Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. Enjoy!

It used to be the case that, if you missed out on a particular game, your only way to catch up was to buy the original console and the original game. Then, thanks to services like the Virtual Console, you could emulate those old games without having to own any old consoles, for much more affordable prices than the ones you might find in second-hand sales.

Then came the era of remasters, with updated graphics, controls, and sometimes even new content, and it was pretty exciting to be able to play old games on new hardware. But the riskiest re-release of all is the remake, which requires taking a beloved game, giving it a total makeover, and hoping that the end product is not an insult to the players' treasured memories. Very few game developers have taken this risk... but when it pays off, it pays off big.

A lot of the very best remakes and remasters can be found on the Nintendo Switch, and though we don't have the incredible Final Fantasy VII remake or the sexy PS5 remake of Demon's Souls, we're certainly not short of fantastic, polished-up games.

In fact, we've made a list of some of our favourites, and though our criteria got a bit murky (does a port count as a remaster? Does "HD" in the title actually mean anything?), we think we've come up with a pretty solid list of the ones we like most.