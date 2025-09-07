Best Switch 2 Games
Image: Nintendo Life

Switch 2 launched in June 2025 and, although a young console in the scheme of things, it's already built up a sizeable software library, mixing some choice exclusives with a host of 'Nintendo Switch 2 Editions', which include optimised, improved versions of some of the greatest video games ever made.

But what are the best games for Nintendo Switch 2 available? Which Switch 2 games are must-haves? What should you play first?

With well over 50 titles on the system now, we've compiled this ranked list of the very best Switch 2 games. It will, of course, expand in the coming weeks and months, with plenty of top-quality games coming soon that'll be jostling for a place - and inevitably pushing some of these out of the top 50.

Let's begin at the bottom...

The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Games

50. NBA 2K26 (Switch 2)

49. Handy Hockey (Switch 2)

Handy Hockey is a re-release/remaster of 2010's Japan-only DSI title from ITL, and it's the epitome of laser-focused game design. There is one thing to do here, and it's play air hockey.

This lovely little Switch 2 version allows players to compete with a mixture of human/CPU opponents in matches that can be either singles or doubles. With Mouse Mode functionality and the option to lay your Switch 2 on the table, it's a no-frills winner that does exactly what it says on the tin - and at 120fps, too.

48. WWE 2K25 (Switch 2)

WWE 2K25 powerbombs onto Switch 2 in an excellent port that holds its own against the likes of the PS5 version, and keeps the action smooth and silky, even when you start piling on the wrestlers in a Royal Rumble.

With great looks, best-in-class core mechanics, a ton of online, local, and solo modes, and an enormous roster, this one will keep all you Switch 2 wrasslin' fans busy for a good long time. Intergender matches, improved MyRise and Showcase, in-depth tutorials, and the return of chain wrestling are all just icing on top.

47. BOKURA: planet (Switch 2)

A follow-up to developer tokoronyori's BOKURA from 2023, BOKURA: planet was a lovely surprise.

This two-player-only puzzle-platformer features an intriguing, diverging co-op narrative that creates tension beneath its novel puzzles without completely jettisoning its cutesy vibes for pixel horror.

If you're looking for a reflective, grown-up adventure with laughs, gasps, and perhaps even a tear or two — and one that really showcases GameChat — this affecting little expedition will claim but a few hours of your life and is worth enlisting a friend for.

46. Survival Kids (Switch 2)

Survival Kids is a thoroughly competent, cosy game of cooperative gathering and crafting. It’s not much of a looker, and its ideas aren’t mind-blowing, but it’s all good stuff thanks to its robust controls and easy-to-grasp loop.

We're not sure we’d want to be stuck with it on a desert island, but it’s good company for several happy hours with a friend – especially a less experienced gamer.

45. Arcade Archives 2 SCRAMBLED EGG (Switch 2)

Technos' Scrambled Egg is a top-down arcade egg-kicker from 1983. You wander around the yard cracking eggs with your feet and booting the hatchlings out of bounds to safety, all while baddies prowl around trying to get you.

With some timing and skill, you can boot the chicks into enemies and take them out for extra points. Simple stuff, but fun enough to soak up some quarters.

44. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Switch 2)

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a calming, surprisingly engaging hardware exhibition with a handful of cool minigames, a trove of interesting info, and some neat demos that showcase exactly what the little system can do. It makes you feel good about buying the thing, which makes the platform holder's decision not to bundle it with the console utterly baffling. Featuring expensive add-ons you might not own also won't impress anyone who's indignant that the company wants another 10 bucks for this.

That aside, it's an undeniably fine demonstration of Nintendo's thoughtful design approach. It's cute, it's fun, and it's a shame the whole pack-in argument overshadows the delightful software. Anyone interested in tech, design, or Nintendo in general should check it out immediately.

43. Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Switch 2)

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (breathe) gives an already fantastic party game a huge shot in the arm, with a bunch of brilliant Mouse Mode and mic-based games that also allow you to see your big silly face as you play. It's all very knockabout, very easy to use, and very easy to enjoy.

With a huge base game packing seven boards and a whole bunch of modes, and the Switch 2's new tech adding to the fun in meaningful ways, this is a thoroughly delightful and totally family-friendly way to party Mushroom Kingdom-style.

42. Apex Legends (Switch 2)

Following the disappointing Switch 1 port, Apex Legends redeems itself on Switch 2. This upgraded version gives us 60fps shooting action with crisp, clear resolutions and none of that juddery, unresponsive, blurry stuff we had back in 2021.

It's arguably still the best hero shooter/Battle Royale out there, with amazingly fluid traversal, best-in-class gunfeel, and a ping system that puts proper teamwork and tactics front and centre. The cherry on top, of course, is that it's free to play, too, so there's no good reason for shooter fans not to dive right in.

41. Fortnite (Switch 2)

Fortnite on Switch 2 fixes all glaring — and not so glaring — issues with the Switch 1 version of the game. This is a huge package of activities; from battle royale to survival game, racing, creative modes, music festivals, and more besides. It's a lot, and it now runs at 60fps with crisp, clean resolutions all round.

Mouse mode controls are a revelation, loading times are hugely improved, graphics look very nice indeed, thanks, and, well, I reckon this is now the best way to play this one, regardless of a slight downgrading in visuals.

40. The Exit 8 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

The Exit 8 is a cool experience that's worth the low asking price to play a game that's become a cult hit — popular enough to spawn a movie, in fact — but it's not something we imagine going back to anytime soon.

'Scary' would be generous, but there are definitely moments that made us feel uneasy. If developer Kotake Create had really leaned into the horror and made something a bit closer to Hideo Kojima’s P.T., we could have had a modern classic here.

39. Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (Switch 2)

While it lacks the additional content seen in the PS1 port, the original arcade iteration of Ridge Racer remains a landmark release in the history of the racing genre, and it's just as gripping and playable today as it was back in 1993.

The ability to compete for high scores online adds massively to this version's staying power, and while its long-term appeal does have a fairly low ceiling, it's easily worth the modest asking price just to experience the primal satisfaction you get from pulling off a perfect power slide.

38. Shadow Labyrinth - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

If you're intrigued by Shadow Labyrinth's fresh approach to Pac-Man, we recommend giving it a shot on Switch 2.

It provides an intriguing narrative in a foreboding world with varied environments throughout, and PUCK proves to be a compelling character. The short bursts of Pac-Man-style gameplay help mix up the experience, and this is very welcome since the game never really delivers a 'wow' moment.

Much of it has been done better elsewhere — and it's giving off some strong Hollow Knight vibes — but this is nevertheless a promising new direction for an ageing franchise.

37. Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion (Switch 2)

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion is a decent mech game with plenty of depth in its weapons setups and lots of cool loot to discover in its large open-world maps. The combat is flexible, it's fast, and it's very often plenty of fun.

However, performance issues — which are also present on other platforms, so don't sweat it too much, Switch 2 owners — make for a janky experience in places, with mushy controls and limp feedback. It's just not nearly as polished as it could be in this respect. With stutters loading into new areas and low-res textures a common sight (again, also on other systems), the overall feeling here is of a game that needs a few patches and tweaks to get it where it needs to be.

36. Dear me, I was... (Switch 2)

A wordless experience that puts an emphasis on the 'visual' in visual novel, it’s not every day that a game successfully manages to craft a moving narrative about art, life, and the passage of time solely on the merit of its visual and musical storytelling.

But even if this short game itself remains silent, Dear me, I was… is absolutely worth talking about.

35. Sonic X Shadow Generations (Switch 2)

Whether you should take a punt on Sonic X Shadow Generations for the Switch 2 will depend on whether you already own it on Switch 1 or not. If you don’t, it's perhaps Sonic's best 3D game, and this is undoubtedly the best way to play it on Nintendo systems.

If you do, however, you should think twice about double-dipping. It’s already a splendid game on Switch 1, and with no upgrade path or new content, you're missing out on very little if you skip it. Personally, we'd wait for a sale if you absolutely cannot live without those 60 frames per second.

34. Arcade Archives 2: Aqua Jet (Switch 2)

Namco's racer was originally released the very same year as Wave Race 64 and Hamster has done another solid job bringing a '90s arcade classic to Switch 2 and making it sing. Unfortunately, without much content present in the base game, there are only so many times you can revisit this colourful racer before things get repetitive.

Aqua Jet offers good features, with toggleable gyro controls and online leaderboards to keep you cracking away at course times. But with no multiplayer, there's barely any reason to revisit this once you're satisfied with your performance.

33. Arcade Archives 2 MACH BREAKERS (Switch 2)

One of a selection of arcade classics we hoped to see come to Switch one day back in 2021, Namco's superpower-infused sports sequel (to 1993's Numan Athletics) has found its way to Switch 1 and 2 courtesy of Hamster's Arcade Archives series.

A multiplayer Olympics-style competitive affair, it's great to have it more widely available, and we're looking forward to checking it out on a Switch.

32. High On Life: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

A free upgrade if you own the Switch version, High On Life: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition adds mouse controls to Squanch Games' comic FPS where the guns talk. You also get bumps to texture quality, resolution, and frame rate.

The High On Knife DLC is included, too, so if you've got the appetite for a dozen hours of fairly solid first-person shooting, with gabbing weaponry that spit Rick & Morty-esque gags at you for the duration, well, here it is.

31. NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition (Switch 2)

A little more resolution is always going to be useful in a strategy game, and that's true for Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening.

This 'Complete Edition' builds on the Switch 1 foundation by adding a half dozen new scenarios and all the previously released DLC, plus Mouse Mode functionality and 4K support giving you a better look at the battlefield and more precise control over your campaigns.

If you liked the base game on Switch, the Switch 2 additions enhance the experience in exactly the way you'd expect and hope, arguably fulfilling the game's potential on the handheld hybrid where it struggled before.

30. Arcade Archives 2: Air Combat 22 (Switch 2)

Air Combat 22 is arguably more interesting as a historical artefact than it is as a video game, but that's not to say fans of Namco's series won't extract plenty of enjoyment from it.

Like stablemate Ridge Racer, it's a very limited experience designed around short-burst 'arcade' play, but it's still entertaining enough to be worth your time and money; hopefully, it sells well enough for Bandai Namco and Hamster to bring other classic 1990s arcade titles to modern systems.

29. Wild Hearts S (Switch 2)

Wild Hearts S is a satisfying, if unspectacular, addition to the Switch 2’s early library. The monster hunting and equipment building is just as rewarding and addictive as you would hope, and there’s tons of replayability here, whether you’re playing solo or with friends.

That being said, the technical performance is just okay, while the lack of any significant content additions to this re-release feels like a missed opportunity, especially if you previously played this on other platforms. We'd still give Wild Hearts a recommendation, as its blemishes don’t ultimately take too much away from its many strengths, but perhaps this is one to wait for a sale.

28. Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Switch 2)

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster is a solid update of one of Square’s finest modern turn-based RPGs. Its combination of a flexible job system, dynamic combat, and unexpectedly interesting story makes for an adventure that no fans of the JRPG genre will want to miss out on, especially any such fans that enjoyed Team Asano’s more recent work on the Octopath Traveler duology.

That in mind, there isn’t really anything new in this remaster that justifies the price of a double dip—if you already put a lot of time into this one on the 3DS back in the day, we’d caution you to first consider just how badly you want to spend your money on what ultimately amounts to little more than a nice visual bump.

All the same, Bravely Default was and still is a great RPG; if you haven’t had the chance to give this one a shot yet, this port is a great way to see what the fuss is about.

27. Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition (Switch 2)

Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition is a stunning collection of games that sees Agent 47 at his absolute best. With multiplayer aspects woven seamlessly and smartly into the mix, tons of ways to approach every mission, and some of the best level design in the biz, this is a bona fide belter, no questions asked.

However, at launch, this Switch 2 port needed some work to fix its stuttering issues, especially in docked mode. A promised patch eventually arrived, which included various improvements and an option to cap the frame rate at 30fps to keep things consistent, at least - a workable compromise, though it would still be nice to see 47 hit that 60fps target eventually.

26. No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (Switch 2)

No Sleep for Kaname is a good spin-off for existing AI: The Somnium Files fans. While the Somnium segments haven’t evolved much since their introduction in the first game, the new escape puzzle games are a welcome addition to the series. Despite a new writer taking the helm for this entry, the writing is tonally consistent and the characters are as charming as ever.

25. Star Wars Outlaws (Switch 2)

Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2 is a very fine port of a solid Star Wars game. Kay Vess's story may over-utilise tried and tested gameplay mechanics, it may not bring anything new or hugely exciting to the table, but what it does do is give you a well-crafted world stuffed full of lore through which to explore, sneak, and forge your own path.

With solid performance and good looks in both docked and handheld, and motion controls and cross-saves thrown in for good measure, this is an easy recommendation for Switch 2 fans of Star Wars.

24. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Switch 2)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is another welcome return to the franchise's glory days, presenting the third and fourth entries with revamped visuals across the board while retaining the same slick gameplay. Some folks might be unable to get over the structural changes to Pro Skater 4, and we have to admit to being a little disappointed at the lack of classic music tracks, but overall, the positives absolutely outweigh the negatives.

If you're looking to inject a hefty dose of nostalgia into your life, or you simply want to see what the Tony Hawk series was like at its absolute peak, then this should prove a fine addition to your Switch 2 library.

23. Cronos: The New Dawn (Switch 2)

We're still playing through Cronos for review, so you'll have to wait a little longer for our verdict on Bloober Team's latest. It seems to be going down well with you lot so far, though. Watch this space.

22. Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Adding Mouse Mode controls, the expected boost to visuals with a 4K/30 option while docked (or 1080/60 if you prefer), Civ VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition also supports all map sizes and more players in multiplayer. As a 10-local-currency-units upgrade to the Switch 1 version, it'd be rude not to.

21. Suikoden I&II HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Switch 2)

While not as feature-rich as some collections, Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars proved that these RPGs have largely stood the test of time, and the Switch 2 version bumps the frame rate from 30 to 60fps and boosts the resolution to 1440p docked and the system's native 1080p in handheld.

Still, boasting ambition, narrative stakes, and heart that few other RPGs of the time can muster, Suikoden burns bright in its origins and comes recommended if you didn't play the Switch 1 version.

20. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

The Switch 1 version launched in October 2024, and while we enjoyed various aspects (its open-ended narrative structure, the generational party system, some decent QoL features), we felt that the characters lacked personality and the battle system needed some work.

While those elements are unchanged in the Switch 2 upgrade, our other main grip — underwhelming graphics and performance — has seen a boost in the newer version, with docked mode now outputting at (up to) 1440p with 60fps performance. Throw in faster loads, and this is undoubtedly the best way to play the game if you're curious. Check out our Switch 1 review for the full skinny on the non-upgraded version.

19. Hogwarts Legacy (Switch 2)

An updated version of Switch's Hogwarts Legacy, the NS2 version bumps the resolution up to 1080p in handheld and 1440p docked, thanks to the console's DLSS upscaling.

Co-developers Krome Studios also added Mouse Mode compatibility, improved load times, and a stabilised 30fps while polishing various other things to bump up the overall quality on the more powerful hardware.

18. Split Fiction (Switch 2)

Split Fiction feels like a gift. Its sole aim is to entertain and bring players together by testing them at every turn. Hazelight gives us two distinct worlds, each filled with a huge array of activities for co-op partners to enjoy and argue over.

It serves as a surprising visual showcase for the Switch 2 and enhances the Friend's Pass feature, allowing our original Switch buddies to join in the fun.

17. Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (Switch 2)

Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 is a cracker, and in portable mode, it could well become my preferred way to play this fantastic entry in Capcom's storied franchise. The only fly in the ointment with this port is 30fps fights in World Tour. It's a shame, and it's 100% gonna be a dealbreaker for some.

But if you can overlook that, the rest of what's here is crisp, clean, and as slick as we could have ever hoped. All other modes are fully featured and running at 60fps, and online works a treat.

16. RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (Switch 2)

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army is a wonderful retread of a forgotten classic, smartly polishing up its best parts and modifying its worst parts to make for an overall more enjoyable experience. Though the visuals are just 'okay' and the detective gameplay can be a bit plain, the action-packed combat, reworked demon fusion, and interesting story all come together to make for a gripping adventure.

We’d recommend you pick this one up if you’re curious and you think it may be up your alley. We’ve never played anything quite like Raidou, and it offers a very unique take not just on the standard SMT formula, but action RPGs on the whole.

15. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Switch 2)

Kunitsu-Gami was a real surprise. A solid blend of strategy and action that incorporates aspects of Shinto and Japanese folklore to create a visually stunning experience. It's a great showcase for Switch 2, as well, even if mouse controls might not quite work for everyone.

14. Deltarune (Switch 2)

Deltarune is a game that can feel odd to recommend, as it’s both difficult to convey in words what makes this game feel special and… well, with further chapters yet to join the present four, it still isn’t finished yet.

Its goofy and subversive narrative, innovative battle mechanics, and killer soundtrack all combine to make this follow-up to Undertale from Toby Fox worth the purchase in its current state, even if it is incomplete and the visuals feel a tad underwhelming.

13. No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition brings this excellent, constantly evolving space survival adventure to your new Nintendo console in fine style. This is an almost-perfect match for other versions of the game, barring some very minor hiccups here and there.

Combat is still a bit naff, especially in space, and hardcore pirates might not get all they need from the systems in place here, but other than that, this is an almost perfect port of an almighty behemoth of a game. The sky, it seems, really has no limits.

12. Mario Kart World (Switch 2)

At first, this doesn't quite feel like the reinvention of Mario Kart that people wanted or expected, but the more time you spend in the open world and racing with friends, you’ll uncover a mechanically rich kart racer full of secrets and joy. Mario Kart World refines and expands the formula in meaningful ways while upping the charm in many others.

Few games have brought as much laughter as this one since launch. If you need a pick-me-up, Mario Kart World is sure to bring a smile, and it feels like a perfect start to Switch 2's life.

11. Fast Fusion (Switch 2)

Fast Fusion may not have the most comprehensive collection of tracks, but it's easily the most accomplished entry in Shin'en Multimedia's series so far. The new jump ability adds a new layer of strategy to the gameplay, while experimenting with the fusion mechanic to find the perfect vehicle is a joy.

The occasional grinding to save up money can be a momentary drag, but if you're after something a bit more 'hardcore' than Mario Kart World, Fast Fusion is a no-brainer, and an absolute must-buy.

10. Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Switch 2)

Yakuza 0 is the best of the traditional-styled Yakuza games, with the most complex story and interesting characters of the lot. It's also the ideal place for newcomers to get started with this weird and wonderful series.

The new multiplayer mode is a little throwaway, for sure, and the fights do get repetitive (turn-based Yakuza FTW), but otherwise, this is a phenomenal port of an epic adventure that's now my favourite way to get down on the mean streets of 1980s Tokyo and Osaka.

9. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Switch 2)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (say that five times, etc.) gives you the base game at a delicious 60fps with a whole big bunch of new content thrown in for good measure. The 12 remixed areas that make up the DLC are uniformly delightful, the new transformations are excellent, and there's even new challenges for hardcore Kirby fans to get stuck into.

One of the best games on Switch and one of our favourite 3D platformers in years, polished to a sparkly sheen and packing some meaningful new content? That's a very easy recommendation and a truly excellent addition to the Switch 2's early lineup.

8. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Given how cheap the upgrade is for Switch 1 owners, the performance improvements for Fantasy Life i - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition are more than worth the price of admission if you already have the original. And if you don't and you’re keen on trying out Level-5’s long-awaited sequel, this is absolutely the best way to play on Nintendo systems.

7. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma manages to reinvent itself while still maintaining the bones that make the Rune Factory series feel like itself. It takes bold new strides in unexpected directions that thankfully pay off.

The Switch 2 version offers the requisite boosts to frame rate and resolution, but also adds Mouse Mode compatibility. Wherever you can get it, Guardians of Azuma is a must-play for Rune Factory fans and would be well-enjoyed by newcomers to the series as well.

6. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

If you’re in the mood for an engaging, endearing, and cute farming game, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar should tickle your pickle with aplomb. It might not have the depth of other farming sims, but it's fantastic to control, and the well-written (and voiced) characters alongside the many tasks and calendar packed with events to occupy your time, make you feel like part of a bustling little community.

We fell in love with Zephyr Town, and thanks to the satisfying gameplay and intricately connected web of rewards, we can't see myself putting it down any time soon.

The game is also available on Switch 1, so if you're playing it there, expect all of the above at 720p.

5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - NS2 Edition is a fantastic revamp of perhaps Nintendo's most sublime sequel. What was once a technical marvel on aged hardware now has a chance to truly shine, with visual and performance boosts undoubtedly making it the definitive way to play.

Nothing will ever match the feeling of playing it for the first time, of course, and some bonus content would have been welcome, but armed with Zelda Notes and the promise of buttery smooth upgrades, I'd challenge anyone to dip back in without losing hours to its unrivalled wonder.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is undoubtedly the best way to play one of the greatest games of all time. The visual and performance enhancements remove any issues that you may have had to endure with the original game. It's practically flawless from that perspective.

Sadly, the Zelda Notes app really brings the whole thing down. Useful features that should have been implemented in-game have been relegated to your smartphone, and using it completely breaks immersion in this incredible world. I'm only thankful that it's not even remotely mandatory.

Leave Zelda Notes to one side, though, and you've got the definitive presentation of a modern classic.

3. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2)

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is a remarkable launch-day port for Nintendo's console. Its deep, diverse, and tangible world is fully realised with impressive performance for such a low-powered device.

If you've not taken your first steps into Night City already, or you're a long-time player with a portable-play itch that needs scratching, you're in for a serious treat, choom.

2. Donkey Kong Bananza (Switch 2)

Donkey Kong Bananza is an almighty re-introduction to the world of 3D platforming for DK, and arguably the Switch 2's first absolute must-play. The punching and crashing is a passing novelty that, once you get your fill, quickly becomes just another way of exploring the wonderfully varied and beautifully presented layers.

Whether it's smashing through the scenery with a Bananza Transformation or carefully planning a route to a hidden Banandium Gem, you'll have trouble finding more originality and, crucially, more enjoyment from a platformer in recent years. As the DK Rap so wisely said, "Donkey Kong is here." Now let's just hope he stays.

1. Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Hmm, not sure about this one. A sequel to one of them 'Metroidvanias', we understand. It's built up a little cult following over the years. We'll whack it on the backlog and report back if we get to it.

Haw-haw-haw. We're still knee-deep in our first playthroughs at the moment, but look out for our review soon. You lot like it quite a bit, it seems...

And there you are, the top 50 best games on Switch 2. Well done for making it to the end.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Games FAQ

Before we go, let's quickly answer some frequently asked questions that Nintendo Life readers have about the best Switch 2 games.

When was Nintendo Switch 2 released?

The Switch 2 release date was the same worldwide, as with its predecessor: Switch 2 launched on 5th June 2025.

As of June 2025, the best-selling Nintendo game on Switch 2 is Mario Kart World (5.63 million sales).

Specific sales numbers for first-party games haven't been announced yet, although Mario Kart is the only one to break the million mark at this stage (and the current figures only take into account sales until the end of the system's launch month)

The Mario Kart World hardware bundle was also incredibly popular. Put simply, almost everyone who picked up a Switch 2 in June (Nintendo announced unit sales of 5.82 million) also got Mario Kart World.

What is the highest-rated Nintendo Switch 2 game?

On Switch 2, Nintendo's highest-rated game — according to review aggregation site Metacritic — is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - NS2 Ed., followed by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - NS2 Ed. and Donkey Kong Bananza.

What about Switch 1 games via backwards compatibility?

Most Switch 1 games are playable on Switch 2, and (as you can see from the list above) some of them have paid Upgrade Packs available which add Switch 2-specific features, or free updates that improve performance.

You can check out our backwards compatibility guide for a full list of Switch 1 games which don't currently work properly on Switch 2.

Including them in this list wouldn't make sense — they are two different consoles, after all — but if you're wondering about the best Switch 1 games, we've got you covered.

How can I add a game to this article?

Can't see your favourite Switch 2 game? We've compiled this ranking based on Nintendo Life readers' ratings in our database. This means our Best Switch 2 Games list will always include new games as they are released.

If the game you want to rate isn't in the top 50, feel free to find it using the search tool below and give it a score out of 10. If it's bubbling under, it could very well pop into the ranking below.