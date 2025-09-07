The Best Nintendo Switch 2 Games

A little more resolution is always going to be useful in a strategy game, and that's true for Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening.

This 'Complete Edition' builds on the Switch 1 foundation by adding a half dozen new scenarios and all the previously released DLC, plus Mouse Mode functionality and 4K support giving you a better look at the battlefield and more precise control over your campaigns.

If you liked the base game on Switch, the Switch 2 additions enhance the experience in exactly the way you'd expect and hope, arguably fulfilling the game's potential on the handheld hybrid where it struggled before.

Wild Hearts S (Switch 2)

















Wild Hearts S is a satisfying, if unspectacular, addition to the Switch 2’s early library. The monster hunting and equipment building is just as rewarding and addictive as you would hope, and there’s tons of replayability here, whether you’re playing solo or with friends. That being said, the technical performance is just okay, while the lack of any significant content additions to this re-release feels like a missed opportunity, especially if you previously played this on other platforms. We'd still give Wild Hearts a recommendation, as its blemishes don’t ultimately take too much away from its many strengths, but perhaps this is one to wait for a sale.

20. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Publisher: Square Enix Release Date: 31st Jul 2025 ( USA ) / 31st Jul 2025 ( UK/EU ) The Switch 1 version launched in October 2024, and while we enjoyed various aspects (its open-ended narrative structure, the generational party system, some decent QoL features), we felt that the characters lacked personality and the battle system needed some work. While those elements are unchanged in the Switch 2 upgrade, our other main grip — underwhelming graphics and performance — has seen a boost in the newer version, with docked mode now outputting at (up to) 1440p with 60fps performance. Throw in faster loads, and this is undoubtedly the best way to play the game if you're curious. Check out our Switch 1 review for the full skinny on the non-upgraded version.

Split Fiction (Switch 2)



















Split Fiction feels like a gift. Its sole aim is to entertain and bring players together by testing them at every turn. Hazelight gives us two distinct worlds, each filled with a huge array of activities for co-op partners to enjoy and argue over. It serves as a surprising visual showcase for the Switch 2 and enhances the Friend's Pass feature, allowing our original Switch buddies to join in the fun.

Deltarune (Switch 2)



















Deltarune is a game that can feel odd to recommend, as it’s both difficult to convey in words what makes this game feel special and… well, with further chapters yet to join the present four, it still isn’t finished yet. Its goofy and subversive narrative, innovative battle mechanics, and killer soundtrack all combine to make this follow-up to Undertale from Toby Fox worth the purchase in its current state, even if it is incomplete and the visuals feel a tad underwhelming.

Mario Kart World (Switch 2)



















At first, this doesn't quite feel like the reinvention of Mario Kart that people wanted or expected, but the more time you spend in the open world and racing with friends, you’ll uncover a mechanically rich kart racer full of secrets and joy. Mario Kart World refines and expands the formula in meaningful ways while upping the charm in many others. Few games have brought as much laughter as this one since launch. If you need a pick-me-up, Mario Kart World is sure to bring a smile, and it feels like a perfect start to Switch 2's life.

Fast Fusion (Switch 2)



















Fast Fusion may not have the most comprehensive collection of tracks, but it's easily the most accomplished entry in Shin'en Multimedia's series so far. The new jump ability adds a new layer of strategy to the gameplay, while experimenting with the fusion mechanic to find the perfect vehicle is a joy. The occasional grinding to save up money can be a momentary drag, but if you're after something a bit more 'hardcore' than Mario Kart World, Fast Fusion is a no-brainer, and an absolute must-buy.