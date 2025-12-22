If you've got your eyes on the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, you might want to get it sooner rather than later, as it's not going to be around forever.
Following a reminder from Nintendo earlier this month that it's still only available in "limited quantities", a GameStop memo has supposedly been issued that apparently notes how this deal has now reached the end of its "lifecycle". Here's exactly what it says (via Nintendeal on social media):
"This bundle SKU has now reached end of lifecycle, and additional units will no longer be produced. Future replenishment of Nintendo Switch 2 will be the base console."
Nintendo has previously mentioned how this bundle would be a "limited time production through Fall 2025" and was "available for supplies last". It was available $499.99 USD ($50 more than the standalone Switch 2 system), and was recently on sale in the US (Best Buy appears to still be offering this sale price).