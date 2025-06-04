Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time knows which side its bread is buttered.
The original Fantasy Life on 3DS is a cult favourite, but not a bestseller by any means — yet its dedicated fanbase has been proselytising about the game for well over a decade, and it's those fans that have been hoping for this sequel for just as long. As a result, FLi isn't afraid to borrow heavily from what the original laid down — but luckily, far from being a shallow, pale imitation of its predecessor, Fantasy Life i manages to update and revitalise the formula for the modern 'cosy' gaming era.
After a rather long and hand-holdy tutorial, you'll be thrown into the meat of what the series has to offer: choose a Life (a class) and start doing stuff with it. Crafting classes let you make tools, furniture, weapons, clothing, armour, potions, food, etc. Gathering classes are all about finding the materials to feed into the Crafting classes, which becomes easier the higher level your tools are. Combat classes, which use weapons and armour made by the Crafting classes, let you defeat monsters to gather their parts for — you guessed it — the Crafting classes. It's a beautifully woven ecosystem with plenty of synergy, and swapping between Lives is what most of the game is about.
So far, this is more or less exactly how Fantasy Life was. You'd be forgiven for thinking this was just the original game with a fresh coat of paint and a new story – and, well, yes, in a lot of ways that matter, it is.
But also, no! It's been over 10 years since the original, and in that time, we've had Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, both of which have heavily influenced two new sideplots: Ginormosia, a BOTW-like open world with towers and shrines that work exactly like you expect them to, and Mystery, a New Horizons-like village that you can terraform and decorate to your heart's delight.
Does that sound derivative? Sure! But they did a great job with both, and be honest: who doesn't want a Zelda-meets-Animal Crossing that's actually good? If Level-5 has struck upon a winning formula, we can't fault them for it, even if we are a little surprised by the gall of the similarities. Green glowing shrines with strange, unpronounceable names? A giant elderly tree-being who begs you to climb into his mouth to fight off the bad guys making him sick? Come on, Level-5, you didn't even try to change the homework you copied.
There are plenty of excellent quality-of-life changes over the original, too — the ability to swap Lives at any point, rather than having to schlep back to the Guild Office, is a particular highlight, but there are also rideable mounts, fast travel, and swappable companions. All in all, it's a much smoother game to play than the original Fantasy Life.
Unfortunately, the new Lives — the most original addition — aren't quite as good as we hoped, and it's actually because they don't copy enough. Artist, which is another Crafting Life, blends seamlessly in with Tailor, Blacksmith, et. al by being a rhythm-ish button-mashing minigame, but the Farmer Life is inexcusably rubbish for a game that neatly fits into the 'Cosy' genre, where so many good examples of farming minigames exist. It's slow, it's fiddly, it's player-unfriendly, and worst of all, it's boring. The other Lives have some sense of progression, but not Farming! There should have been skills that allowed you to plant multiple seeds, or water an entire patch in one go, but nope. It's tedious all the way to the end of the game.
Thankfully, the rest of the game doesn't suffer for Farming being a dud. Fantasy Life i is the kind of game that lays out 10 billion choices in front of you and says, "Go wild," and one of those choices is 'use cash farming exploits to buy everything you'll ever need, and never touch a hoe again.' Hooray!
Those 10 billion choices have the ability to overwhelm, especially with all the inter-dependencies between Lives, but remarkably, it all feels quite zen doing your little minigames and slowly crawling your way up the (new!) skill tree.
Besides, if you fancy a break from the Lives, you can just switch over to the almost-entirely-separate Ginormosia to wander the lands, find towers, do shrine puzzles, complete sidequests, and just generally gain a colossal pile of XP, none of which has any bearing on the main story. You could also head over to Mystery and your little village, and terraform to your heart's content, decorating your lands with fountains and benches like a benevolent city councillor with an infinite budget. You could crank out tools and clothing to fulfil villager requests, or make fat stacks of money. Or, ask your friends to join in with the new online play feature, and ignore the story entirely! Each one of these options is a lot of fun and incredibly broad, with a level of player agency and freedom that just doesn't exist in most cosy games.
Admittedly, that breadth of freedom does come at the cost of Fantasy Life's signature personality. The original game had just one line of exploration, rather than FLi's three, but that meant that it was much more fleshed out: the NPCs were dripping with character, the Lives had their own game-spanning plots, the areas were more distinct and self-contained, and there was just a lot more life in the world, partly because it didn't have a fast-travel system so you spent a lot more time in one area.
In FLi, because you're always on the go with the extremely generous fast-travel system, the areas feel more like service areas on the motorway: you're only there to get things done before you hop back in the car and leave again. It's a good payoff, in terms of value — the game is more accessible and vastly more broad, but a little more shallow — but it seems a shame to lose that distinct weirdness that made the original so beloved in the first place.
It's hard to cover everything that FLi does well, because there really is so much to see and do. It's beautiful, it's robust, it's got multiplayer, it's got three fully-fleshed-out areas to explore, it's got crafting and foraging and cooking and fishing and minigames and beautiful music and sidequests and more. And it's all really, really good.
Admittedly, there will always be a slight sadness in our hearts that it's not quite Fantasy Life. But FLi is a triumph, and we've never been happier to see a sequel pull it off.
Conclusion
Vastly expanding breadth at the cost of depth, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a worthy sequel to the 3DS original, even if it does lose some of that signature Level-5 weirdness in the process. Taking its cues from Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing might seem pretty unoriginal, but synthesising those ideas into a Fantasy-Life-flavoured version actually works, and we can't really fault Level-5 for giving the people what they want.
Comments 23
So excited for this game but I think i’ll wait till I have switch 2 for the performance aspects
@Aaron00 The perfomance in Switch 1 isn't that bad.
Thanks for the review (nice to see it's by Kate and that there's also a second opinion by Felix), can't wait to play this as soon as my Switch physical copy arrives as someone who loved the original Fantasy Life and considering all the good things I've seen/heard about this sequel including this very review - will immediately upgrade to the Switch 2 version but still, looking forward to hearing what Nintendo Life has to say about that and I'm glad that this runs well enough also on Switch for those sticking to that version!
This isn't a game that interests me in the slightest, I'm just here to say this site needs more Kate Gray reviews and articles!
@TomSupreme
yeah initially i was concerned that they seemed to be not showing much if anything of the switch version after reveal and that the brief bit we saw in that direct sizzle reel looked ROUGH (though it was taken from multiplayer which i hear doesnt run quite as well) its nice that from what i hear it sounds like the switch 1 performance isnt too bad.
will still likely get it on switch 2 down the line since i have a bunch of games im already planning on playing but its nice to hear that switch 1 owners will still get a decent enough version.
Why did Guardians of Azuma and this have to read so dang good. Dangnamit Switch 2.....
Thanks for the review.
What does depth even mean? It's not like the first game had some major deep plot. This new game is better in every aspect.
Played it for 10 hours so far.
Performance is absolutely fine. I'm playing in handheld.
The game is crack.
I'll definitely snag this game for Switch 2. I'm glad it lived up to the high expectations.
Farming was suck?
Can somebody explain the reason?
I can't wait to play this!
it's very beautiful the game video fantasy life i:the girl who steals time
Sounds good. Right now however I'm sitting here on my couch looking at my Farmagia box so that's first. I know they aren't the same but close enough for me probably. I'm not a big farming Sim guy, just like slow stuff occasionally to calm myself and relax.
Yoo Kate's back 🎉
Good review and I'm loving the game. I disagree about the farming. I think it is good and satisfying when you get an excellent hit on the entire plot. I think the key to making it fun is the make use of your charged hits and the special skill.
Say no more, Fam!
KateGray wrote:
As much as I like these kinds of games, the idea of slow and tedious farming is starting to become something of a dealbreaker, especially given many of them seem to implement it now, yet seem to stick to the EXACT same formula (dig, plant, water, wait), with very little variety — and automation should absolutely be a thing that's added organically to the process over time.
The fact that the games almost requires you to do ALL Lifes to progress kinda sucks too!
In the original you could pick one and fully upgrade, here, you need to do all.
@abbyhitter
There no story for each and every NPC like in the original.
The quirkyness is also mostly gone.
The first game had depth? Wasn't it criticized exactly for lacking depth?
@Anti-Matter
Farming is just more tedious than the other Lifes.
No real strategy, just smack plants when grown.
Otherwise: Plant Seeds, water, harvest
Too bad about the farming but I guess that isn't the main draw of this game.
I'm glad this reviewer was able to articulate some feelings I had. I like the game, but haven't fallen in love with it like I did with the original. For some reason, this game feels less endearing and less like I'm on an adventure. I do tasks and warp around. It doesn't invite me to explore in the same way. And honestly as much as people clamour for QOL improvements, I often feel that they come at the cost of some type of immersion. In the original, because I had to walk back to my life master to change lives... it forced me to focus more, explore the world, and on my way back, sometimes I would get distracted and go down a different path... etc. Yes, I could FORCE myself to do the same here, but to be honest, like the reviewer said... it's not as interesting of a world.
The best way I can describe Fantasy Life i, is that it almost feels slightly like a mobile game. You log in, you do your chores, you log out. I don't feel the extreme pull that "I can't wait to play this game again" like I did with the original.
It's not that it's not a good game. I think its a lovely game and I am enjoying my time with it, but I don't know if I'll even finish it, let alone put the crazy amount of hours into it, like the original.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...