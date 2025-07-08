Review Rune Factory: Guardians Of Azuma (Switch) - A Bold Reinvention That Pays Off It'd be rune not to

For anyone who already owns the game on Switch, you can purchase a $10 upgrade for Switch 2 that adds mouse functionality for easier building placement and improved graphics which includes a resolution bump and higher frame rate, which now aims for 60fps and largely stays consistent.

For comparison's sake, I played the base version of the game on the newer console for a few hours, and it still felt like a slight improvement over playing it before, likely thanks to playing it on a better machine. The larger screen in particular made everything feel more cinematic. If you don’t feel like purchasing the upgrade separately, you’ll still have a great time with the game without it.

That being said, the Switch 2 Edition improvements to the experience are definitely noticeable. Everything is a bit sharper and faster, which I found particularly nice in busier combat situations and as my villages began to grow in size and complexity. And, while I didn’t personally have many distracting performance issues playing the game originally, it feels like it was made specifically for the more-powerful console. The upgrade takes what was already a thoughtful and beautiful gameplay experience to the next, pristine level.

The only mechanical difference is the new mouse functionality, which automatically kicks in when using the Joy-Con 2 mouse in build mode. When building your town, the mouse controls are undoubtedly helpful in creating interesting town designs, but it can be accessed using a regular controller as well. As a result, building is slightly faster, but I generally play in either handheld mode or docked mode with a controller and found removing the Joy-Con 2 just to build somewhat tedious. I’d call the mouse mode a cool addition but not necessary for a rich play experience.

On the whole, Guardians of Azuma is a stellar experience on any platform, with the Switch 2 offering that extra touch of greatness. Those who are particularly sensitive to performance issues will find themselves in safer hands with the upgrade, so long as you're willing to pay an upcharge for the privilege.

Improved graphics and frame rate

Village management made slightly smoother with mouse mode

Feels built for the Switch 2 It costs $10 to upgrade to the Switch 2 version