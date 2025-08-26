IO Interactive has launched a new update for Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition on the Switch 2.

The key improvement here is the game's frame rate, which at launch failed to maintain its 60fps target at frequent intervals. The patch adds in a 'Frame Rate' option to stabilise the performance, and this will be turned on by default, which perhaps just goes to show how terrible it was before.

There are a few other notable improvements regarding performance and lighting, alongside a particularly concerning issue in which the game would sometimes crash when loading auto saves.

So let's check out the full patch notes:

Patch 3.230.1 – Nintendo Switch 2 (26/08/2025) Nintendo Switch 2 Safe to Save - We fixed the issue causing title crashes when loading auto saves. Dimmed for Stealth - Resolved overly bright lighting in dark locations. Mirror, Mirror (Not So Smooth) - Fixed an issue where framerate drops could occur when Agent 47 moved while facing large mirrors in bathrooms at 4K resolution. Blinding Ads - Fixed an issue where every second ad on display screens in Teller Hall, New York, appeared excessively bright. Too Bright to Bargain - Corrected an issue where the Freelancer supplier shop screens would appear overly bright in specific well-lit mission locations. Trust Your Instincts - Addressed issues where Instinct would not reliably highlight items, set pieces, or guard silhouettes. Steady Aim -Added a “Frame Rate” option to help maintain stable performance. By default, this option is switched on.

Hitman's performance woes at launch meant that it only managed to score 7/10 in our review, despite showcasing the franchise's excellent open-ended gameplay and stunning level design.

IO Interactive is also hard at work on 007 First Light, a brand-new James Bond title confirmed for launch on the Switch 2 in 2026. Meanwhile, Hitman fans can also look forward to a release of Hitman: Absolution on Switch later this year, with a Switch 2 release to follow in 2026.