Capcom's Street Fighter V (an incredibly good fighter, eventually,) launched in a famously sorry state back in 2016, with no single-player content of note, janky multiplayer, and a roster of fighters that took an age (and lots more money up front) to grow into something that felt fully complete. It was still very good in the end, don't get us wrong, but what a terrible start it had.
Almost as though it might have learned a lesson from the ensuing roasting from fans, the Japanese giant made sure that it dropped Street Fighter 6 in a much more complete form in 2023. Indeed, it sort of went the other direction entirely. In a good way.
Street Fighter 6, which we all know by now is brilliant, arrived with a huge — and surprisingly addicting — single-player adventure mode (kind of like FIFA or NBA 2K's story mode, but you here you 'fight' people in the 'street'...so also like Yakuza, then), a full suite of funky new multiplayer diversions, and an arcade mode that's a step up from what preceded it. These three central modes are divided into World Tour (that's your single-player RPG-lite adventure), then Battle Hub for those online shenanigans, and finally Fighting Grounds, which is your arcade, versus, and more traditional stuff. Nice.
It's immediately obvious, as soon as you boot up, in fact, that there's a ton of content here, and most folk will, I'll wager, head straight into the World Tour mode as a first port of call. Which is a good idea! Much more than a throwaway offering to appease the angry solo player hordes, World Tour is a joyous celebration of everything Street Fighter, from the present day right back to its beginnings.
There's an impressive city to strut around, a whole bunch of legendary fighters to find and assign as your trainer (unlocking their skillsets to equip to your fully customisable character), and loads of very silly missions to undertake. It's a mode that doesn't take itself in any way seriously (you'll fight thugs with cardboard boxes on their heads and meet a superhero in the first 10 minutes), but also remembers to be exciting, fun and — most importantly — educational at the same time.
Indeed, in terms of excitement, I'm not sure I've ever had a better feeling (whilst playing solo Street Fighter, you understand) than rising up through the ranks, roughing it with the duds (there's a wee guy called Kenny, who thinks he's Ken Masters, who I recommend punching at every opportunity) and eventually getting to take on bigger and better opponents in matches framed as big events. It's all very pleasing. Long-term fans will also be very impressed, I should think, by how many nods to the history of this great series there are here.
Newcomers take note! Diving headlong into World Tour, embracing all of its wackiness and endless customisation, will pay big dividends down the line. You really do get a great intro to everything you need to know about the game's systems and characters through playing here, and alongside a deep training mode that gives you every option under the sun to analyse and refine, this is an entry that's got everything you need to become a street-fighting legend.
Oh, and there's even 'modern' controls that streamline everything to four buttons, too, so now is a great time to get into this franchise if you've ever been tempted but a bit resistant to all the learning of moves.
With regards to the Battle Hub, the boring menus and lobbies of old have been replaced with a big shiny virtual arcade where you can go hang out, chat to other fighters, challenge avatars to an 'avatar battle' or take a seat at an arcade cabinet to kick off a ranked or casual battle. Heck, this virtual arena even has a rotating selection of classic Capcom arcade games to play, too. Final Fight, anyone? Quick round of Vulgus? Suit yourself, mate.
Multiplayer modes, which are split across the Battle Hub and the traditional Fighting Ground modes, cover everything you'd expect with regards to head-to-head ranked and practice battles. You also get lots of special event matches, extreme battles with lots of customisable aspects, the aforementioned avatar battles, and there's even an AI suite that emulates ranked fighters of various levels. I'll be honest, I don't do much in the way of online Street Fighter (too stressful, and I'm crap), but I've found myself playing quite a lot of this multiplayer over the past year or two since the game first released. It's just a fun time, and you can match up with folk of similar (terrible) ability.
So they've more that fixed the content part of the equation, as I've said. But how's the auld scrapping? Well, it's possibly the best it's ever been since the halcyon days of [INSERT FAVOURITE STREET FIGHTER GAME]. It really is that good.
Street Fighter 6 retools the series' killer core loops by introducing 'Drive Impacts' and a 'Drive Gauge'. This easy-to-learn system (being welcoming to newcomers certainly is a recurring theme here) builds and recovers as you fight and gives you access to a suite of powered-up versions of your chosen character's specials. It also allows you to perform reversals, blocks and parries that feel coherent and satisfying to pick up and run with. There's no sweating it picking up new mechanics and combining them, everything here feels tied together in just the right way, allowing even newbies to get into the underlying aspects that add depth to all the jumping up and down and fireballs.
Super Arts return too, and combined with a roster of fighters which was stacked at launch — and in its 'Years 1-2 Fighters Edition' is even moreso — you've got a great big street-fighting party to be getting on with.
Of course, most of these things are known quantities by now. The fact that Street Fighter 6 has been in the wild since the summer of '23 brings with it lots of benefits for Switch 2 players, what with all the tweaking and updates that have come.
And so let's move to the most vital part of this review: How does it all fare on Switch 2? It fares very, very well, thanks for asking. However, there is one fly in the ointment (and it's a fly that's been marinating in there since previous gen versions) in that fights in World Tour Mode drop to 30fps in action. I don't mind this, personally — I am very old and anything over 20fps feels like you are spoiling someone who played through all of Oblivion at 4fps — but it's a fairly big deal, let's face it.
Playing in World Tour is impressive on the whole, the city has seen cuts to how reflective and shiny it all is, and there's more of that weird dithering effect on surfaces and edges here than in the flashy versions elsewhere, but it feels good and it looks great overall, even on a big TV, and doubly so in portable. I'm even gonna go out on a limb and say it looks slightly better than I remember it looking (and performing) on Xbox Series S.
But there's still no getting around the fact that some people (maybe a lot of people) will nope out of 30fps fights all day. It's a shame, but it is at least tempered by the fact that 60fps is here in all other modes and the game feels incredible — especially with a Pro Controller — and looks the business when playing online, in arcade, and everywhere else.
I want to double back to the controller, too, as I reckon this is the first time I've used the Joy-Con initially and, almost immediately, switched out to a different pad. The Joy-Con really aren't the best choice here, so if you're taking things seriously, a new pad is gonna be something to think on.
Online has felt great, fully in line with other versions (and with cross-play - that's important!), and besides the odd loading time that seems a tad longer, everything is as it should be. It really is quite the thing, to sit with a new AAA fighter like Street Fighter 6 in portable mode, with any slight graphical drawback a much easier pill to swallow thanks to the fact that performance is so clean and crisp across the entire package.
So, a fantastic fighter arrives day one on Nintendo Switch 2 and, besides that one 30fps stumble with frame rate in World Tour's scraps, we are good to go. Playing Street Fighter 6 in handheld on this bad boy — and especially with a proper pad — could well end up being my preferred way to rise up the ranks going forward.
Conclusion
Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 is a cracker, and in portable mode, it could well become my preferred way to play this fantastic entry in Capcom's storied franchise. The only fly in the ointment with this port is 30fps fights in World Tour. It's a shame, and it's 100% gonna be a dealbreaker for some.
But if you can overlook that, the rest of what's here is crisp, clean, and as slick as we could have ever hoped. All other modes are fully featured and running at 60fps, and online works a treat.
'However, there is one fly in the ointment (and it's a fly that's been marinating in there since previous gen versions) in that fights in World Tour Mode drop to 30fps in action. I don't mind this, personally — I am very old and anything over 20fps feels like you are spoiling someone who played through all of Oblivion at 4fps — but it's a fairly big deal, let's face it.'
Are we to take from this that Switch 2 is still really only on the level of previous gen tech despite the high praise of this new Nvidia chip?
PS4 also has World Tour mode in 30fps so it's about right.
Doesn't include game on the cartridge should be added to the cons for every game key card.
Thanks for the review!
It's worth noting, there is a small demo on the eShop for this. I have yet to find the demo section (if there is one) for Switch 2's eShop but you can download the demo straight from SF6's eShop page.
I'm already sick with crazy crossover ideas from any companies.
Put some random characters from other franchise and try to appeal more audiences, but it doesn't even work for me.
I saw SF6 have crossover with characters from SNK Fighting games and vice versa.
I personally not a fan of SNK games so by mix with characters from SNK, it just ruined the Street Fighter branding image from my perspective.
Other people's might be fine with crossover ideas, but I DON'T.
Also, added with worse performance on Switch 2 than the PS5 version + game key card treatment, this game is definitely BIG NO NO for me.
I guess 2D Street Fighter games on PS2 are my best answer.
One of the worst SF games. Roster is small, Season Passes are jokes, Vega (Dictator) is back again, CAPCOM still hates SFIII, and the only SFIII rep that we have now in SF6 is Elena, lol.
@Anti-Matter Marvel vs Capcom games? Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter, X-Men vs Street Fighter?
I played SF6 on PS4 initially when playing World Tour, so the 30fps isn't going to bother me upon replay. Just the fact it has such a solid portable version with full online with cross play so I can get cheaper online, it was a no brainer for me. The game was always a 10, and is still very much a 10.
Thanks for the review, hadn't heard of what World Tour exactly was before so now I'm looking forward to this game even more than I already was even with the 30fps caveat (everything else is obviously welcome as well) - in fact, I'll start playing it as soon as my discounted physical copy and of course Switch 2 arrive assuming I have a free slot in my gaming schedule for it!
@Anti-Matter so you don't like/own any of the Marvel vs Capcom games?
Edit: i only asked cause I've seen you express interest in Xmen vs SF, on this article, thus the confusion on your hard stance: https://www.nintendolife.com/features/soapbox-marvel-vs-capcom-was-the-unsung-hero-of-the-june-nintendo-direct
Bought this day 1 and no regrets. I've been having more fun with Street Fighter 6 than with Mario Kart World. I mean, don't get me wrong, they're both totally different genres, but I had been longing for more recent Capcom outings and finally being able to play one of them feels great! Hopefully they'll follow suit with Resident Evil 4 Remake and Monster Hunter Wilds!
BTW I didn't even notice the drop to 30FPS. I must be getting old. Frame drops, you notice immediately, but FPS, not so much for me, at least...
@Anti-Matter isn't Street Fighter outside of your usual genres anyway? Capcom is well known for doing crossovers in many of their games and they've done this a long time. Seems a bit weird to bring it up specifically for this game, then.
@Old-Red By that logic, should every game that doesn't have a physical release at all have "digital only" listed as a con?
@Anti-Matter
I always thought you didn’t like violence in games in general? Has that changed or are you jumping on the PS5 master console bandwagon again?
Yeah it’s a shame but in handheld this is brilliant!
@CammyUnofficial
Yup.
Absolutely do not like marvel vs capcom.
But, the only exceptional is X-MEN vs Street Fighter since it was my introduction of Street Fighter characters with 90's X-Men characters when I was teen in year 1997 from the Arcade machine.
I don't like marvel and most western superheroes. (Except Big Hero 6)
I don't grow up with culture like that.
@Anti-Matter so then you like crossovers, got it.
@Anti-Matter All you are is a bias fan. Also, SF6 isn't on a physical disc on PS5.
@Smithicus @Smithicus Street fighter 6 is obviously badly optimized. We are talking about two 3D models moving on what is essentially a 2D environment (they can optimize the heck out of the 3d background).
The fact this does not run at 120fps on every hardware is astonishing. It should not be a demanding game.
Funny Nintendo Life, but SF6 World Tour isn't 60 on any console.
@Neckcrane
SF6 on PS5 is really huge 60 GB.
I'm not a fan of huge GB size games especially for 2D style Fighting games.
It doesn't look worthy for me to play short burst games with huge GB size.
If the size smaller like Pokken with cartoonish style, I might consider that game.
@CammyUnofficial
The only crossover I still fine such as Mario Kart 8 with other Nintendo characters and since I still fine with other Nintendo characters.
But mostly, I never like crossover ideas that can be harming the branding image of certain franchise.
Has this gone on sale yet? Waiting for a sale of $20, and I'm all in.
Probably the best fighting game money can buy at the moment. Lost an entire summer to it.
@Pillowpants
Street Fighter was my teenhood games.
I got introduced by SF 2 from my cousin when they had SNES for the first time.
I got introduced by SF Alpha / Zero from Arcade and PS1.
Alpha series really shaped my interest with Street Fighter as I was fascinated with animated movements of Super Arts when get activated.
The gameplay from SF 3 with Parry system and 3 different Super Arts to choose before playing was also inspired me to make my own ideas of my Chibi Boxer characters as you can see from my avatar.
@Old-Red this is freaking stupid and I can't believe people actually upvote this drivel. Lets give cons to all indie games on Eshop for being "digital only" while we're at it!
Great to know it plays great, will probably be 1 of the 1st games I get when I buy my NS2.
Really hope Nintendo sells official Joy-Con 2 variants with a proper d-pad. They should have done it for NS1 after the Lite released, make it more viable to play fighters on the go where you are almost certainly using the joy-con.
I bought this game on Series X and then bought it again here. Sure it looks a little worse here, but it's on handheld and plays great. I'm quite happy with the results of this and was happy to spend the money on another copy I can now play with me on the go.
@Neckcrane
I also played certain rated Teen / PEGI 12 / CERO B games with tolerable Mild Violence or Moderate Violence level such as FF VIII, FF IX, FF X/X-2, FF XII, FF XIII, Street Fighter, Beat em up games, Kingdom Hearts, K-1.
Managed to get SF6 from Amazon when they listed it at £35. Came through yesterday and everything good. Really looking forward to trying it. Glad I held off buying it on other systems as now I've got the version I can take to play on breaks.
I would think the $40 amiibo would be another caveat.
Removed - disrespecting others
It looks really blurry on Switch. I'll stick my gorgeous Series X version.
@KociolekDoSyta
The only exceptional crossover I still fine / allowed for some reason was X-Men vs Street Fighter since I got introduced from Arcade back in year 1997.
But mostly I never like crossover ideas.
@Solid_Python those games don't pretend they're physical though
Love Street Fighter, I have since SF2 hit Arcades and then SNES, my pads took a fair hammering with me and my mates playing a round to decide who made the coffees when we were stoned and couldn’t be bothered moving lol (and I used to spend a lot of time playing it on SNES during the quieter times back when I had my shops.)
Actually, I love all of the classic fighting series from Capcom, SNK, Namco, Sega and still play the old classics now on various consoles and Jamma.
I’d love to see one of the newer Marvel Vs Capcom come to Switch 2 as well, that would make me a happy chappie, oh and maybe a Darkstalkers revival, that’s another great fighting series from Capcom.
Sorry SF Marvel Tokon is my best friend now 😅
@michellelynn0976 Oh so even on PS5 and Xbox Series X it's 30fps in world tour mode?
I wonder why only that mode?
@Anti-Matter
They’re never going to appeal to everyone, indeed that’s applicable to every game/movie/TV show/music ever, can you imagine how awful it would be if we all liked the same thing.
Person I love the crossovers, really what’s the difference at the end of the day, if they gave the characters a different look but the same move set, would that mean they’re ok, just because they’d cosmetically fit into the source game series?
I’ve always found them to be a good bit of fun, who doesn’t want to see Ryu kicking the Hulks ass?
"Capcom's Street Fighter V (an incredibly good fighter, eventually,) launched in a famously sorry state back in 2016"
as much as I love street fighter 2-3, alpha, vs, and even ex, I just cant get into the new 3d stuff.
further, for some reason if a game launches in a bad way, I just dont care about that game. the game is good on release, or i move on and I rarely go back to games that get "fixed.'
it doesnt even make sense, except that there are multitudes of games, new and old, out there, and I have little patience for companies releasing unfinished games and then "tweaking" them along the way, when they should be working on the next great thing. or something.
anybody else feel this way?
I will never not be insulted by how Capcom distributed this
@Suketoudara
By default, yes it’s 30fps on PS5/XsX, but if you change to performance mode in settings, you get 60fps but at a reduced 1440p resolution.
@Zeebor15 : I wish they had given us a complete edition of SF5 to tide us over while they drip-feed SF6 on other platforms.
As a veteran of the Street Fighter series (except for SF5), I appreciate the modern option for the controls. It does make life simpler and without compromising the series' renown fighting purity.
My only real gripe is the tiny text, which notoriously can be seen in the tutorial. Our screens are bigger than ever yet the text gets smaller and smaller. Ridiculous.
Anti-Matter always strikes!!!!
