One of the many shadow drops recently was Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for the Switch and Switch 2.

Aspyr teamed up with Crystal Dynamics to make it happen, and if you're wondering if we'll see the other two entries in the "Survivor" trilogy (that's Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider), we've now got an official comment.

According to Aspyr's product manager Jordon Reese, the "passionate response" from Nintendo fans has apparently given the team "strong encouragement" to consider more. Here's the full exchange about this in the same interview with Nintendo Everything recently:

This game kicked off the Tomb Raider “Survivor” trilogy, so we need to ask the obvious question – is Aspyr interested in bringing over Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider to Nintendo platforms as well? Aspyr: "We have definitely seen this question! We’ve successfully brought back the classic era (I-VI) and now the ‘origin story’ of Lara Croft to modern Nintendo platforms. We can’t announce anything at the moment but the passionate response to this release is strong encouragement for us to continue exploring those possibilities."

So, again, there's nothing to announce "at the moment", but this response has supposedly given the developer a chance to continue exploring these possibilities. As mentioned, it's also got a bit of a history now, having worked on Tomb Raider I-VI.

Of course, Aspyr's more immediate focus is to release some improvements for Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on the Switch and Switch 2, with Reese adding how the developer wants to provide the "best possible experience for all players".

The same interview also confirmed Aspyr was "committed" to supporting the Switch 2 going forward – with this platform its primary target on the Nintendo front for future cross-platform releases. And as for the chance of existing Aspyr Switch games getting Switch 2 updates, there's "nothing to announce" right now, but nothing is necessarily "off the table these days".