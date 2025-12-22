Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Nintendo has released a new update for Donkey Kong Bananza on the Switch 2, bumping it up to Version 3.0.0.

This is the first update since October. This one adds Thai as a supported language and you now also have the ability to set the camera's automatic tracking to 'on' or 'off' in the options menu. Last of all are "several other changes" to improve the overall experience.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page. And if we find out about anything else going on with this latest update, we'll let you know.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Ver. 3.0.0 (Released December 21, 2025)

General

Added Thai as a supported language. If you set the language to “Thai/English” in the Nintendo Switch 2 system, the text will become Thai. The audio is English.

Added “Camera's automatic tracking” to “Options” in the Pause Menu, and made it so that you can set it ON/OFF.

Several other changes have been made and issues addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

If you haven't tried out Donkey Kong Bananza on the Switch 2 yet, there's a demo you can download from the eShop. You can also find out more in our review here on Nintendo Life.

In case you missed it, Nintendo released some paid DLC for this title in September. It's officially titled DK Island & Emerald Rush and is currently hosting a special in-game event between now and 23rd December.

This follows Nintendo releasing a patch for Mario Kart World last week, bumping the Switch 2 launch title up to Version 1.4.1.