11 (!) years ago, a bunch of ex-Rare staff formed a studio called Playtonic to make Yooka-Laylee, a spiritual successor to Banjo-Kazooie that promised to skillfully carry the 3D platforming torch. Yet when the actual game launched in 2017, following an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign, it didn’t fully deliver on that promise.
Players were met with a passionately crafted, but somewhat janky experience that some (like me) loved and others hated, and the cool reception resulted in the titular duo having a mixed reputation. Now, Playtonic has decided to make things right with Yooka-Replaylee, and I’m happy to report that the team has done an excellent job of delivering on that original promise.
First off, what exactly is Yooka-Replaylee? Though it’s debatable whether this qualifies as a full-blown remake of the original, it’s immediately apparent that this goes far beyond a mere remaster that simply improves performance and visuals.
Yooka-Laylee was the epitome of a flawed gem, and Playtonic clearly took to heart the criticism the initial release received and used it to make this second pass a much stronger showing. Things like tighter controls, fast travel, a map, and loads more collectibles change up the gameplay experience in some important and very positive ways, rounding off those rougher edges that caused some players to bounce off the original.
The overall structure remains unchanged, as the titular duo explores the central hub and its five worlds in search of dozens of Pagies, a certain number of which is needed to unlock the next world in the progression. Once you drop into a world, there are around 50 Pagies scattered around the environment to collect, which can be picked up in whatever order you want.
Exploration is expedited and a lot smoother this time around because our heroes have not only had their moveset retooled to feel much smoother, but also have all their abilities unlocked from the beginning. The devs also more than doubled the Pagie count for this release, which has gone a long way towards making the worlds feel less empty. The environments are still pretty spacious, however, especially given that they’re now by default in their ‘expanded’ state.
To make them feel less daunting, Playtonic added a cute bookmark NPC named Mark who you can not only fast travel to at various points on the map, but also pay to reveal the location of Pagies you haven’t found yet. I wasn’t exactly disappointed by the design and depth of the worlds in the initial release, but the work Playtonic has done here to streamline traversal and progression through them has absolutely changed them for the better.
In addition to Pagies, there are also oodles of coins and quills scattered in each level. The former can be traded to Vendi in exchange for equippable Tonics that modify difficulty settings and myriad cosmetic changes, while the latter can be traded to Trowser for things like energy and Tonic slot upgrades to make the protagonists a bit more durable.
Overall, I was really pleased at how thoughtfully they balanced the economy here - even finding these ‘currency’ collectibles feels exciting due to the sheer variety of stuff you can purchase.
Taking a step back and seeing all these gameplay changes really puts into perspective how much effort Playtonic put in to polish and improve their debut release. Yooka-Laylee was never a bad game, but it had some quirks and flaws that occasionally got in the way of the fun, and just about every one of those drawbacks has been modified or addressed in some way here.
I’ve seen it argued that Playtonic would’ve been better served putting such effort into a true sequel, but I’d say that the changes here bring this duo’s first 3D entry up to par (in terms of quality) with Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. A lush, real-life orchestral recording of the original soundtrack only adds to that feeling of quality.
As far as the visuals are concerned, Yooka-Replaylee is a clear improvement on its predecessor but a little less so with this Switch 2 port. The good news is that the environments feature much richer detail and better lighting, giving them a far more vibrant and alluring atmosphere compared to the occasionally flat presentation of the original.
The bad news? The frame rate is capped at a disappointing (but stable) 30fps, which can make the action look a little bit choppy at times. The devs have said they’re looking into a potential post-launch performance boost after "limited time" with the Switch 2 dev kits restricted their ability to design for it, but right now it's still up in the air whether that patch will ever materialise.
I also encountered a few bugs on my playthrough that ranged from amusing to annoying. After leaving the Switch 2 in sleep mode for a few hours, I returned to the game to find that there was no sound and after about 10 minutes of playing without it, the game simply crashed and I was booted back to the Home Screen. In another instance, whacking a treasure chest next to a wall caused my duo to clip through the level geometry and tumble into a formless black void, never to return.
Hiccups like this weren’t too common in my experience, but they also weren’t exactly uncommon, either. I'm hoping the team will address these at some point after launch.
Conclusion
Yooka-Replaylee, in most ways, feels like the game that Yooka-Laylee was always meant to be. The core experience has remained the same, but much has been added or tweaked to make for a significantly more confident and streamlined experience.
Though the technical issues hold it back a bit, at least on Switch 2 at launch, this is still a clear improvement over the original and a game that no fan of the 3D platforming genre should miss out on. Even if you played the original to completion, I’d say Yooka-Replaylee is still very much worth your time and money.
Comments 34
No 60fps is a deal breaker. Hopefully they can get one working on Switch 2, I'd love to support them and their true physical game
30 fps cap is one of the biggest self-owns ive seen lately. they must be so strapped for cash to be releasing this at this time.
PS - it appears to be correctly spelled "Yooka-Re-Playlee"
Only 30 FPS is a hard pass for me I get it on ps5 instead.
Thanks for the review Mitch and quite appreciate also the Second Opinion by Liam, so looking forward to finally playing Yooka-Laylee at its best (glad to have further confirmation of that here) thanks to this remake - fingers crossed they'll eventually fix the bugs and add 60fps so that it can be even better than it luckily already is on Switch 2!
Will probably get this one on Steam
Loved the original, so not really fussed with this one
I've been saying the same thing since 2017: when a graphically demanding Switch 1 game is capped at 30 fps, I understand it, as hardware limitations are clear. Of course it'd be ideal for games to run at 60, but I know it's just not feasible. I know Mario Odyssey shows what can be done, but not everyone will do what it takes to achieve it.
However, when it comes to the S2, I don't see it as acceptable. I know it can (and will probably) be patched, and I know that's how the industry works these days, but it doesn't feel ok. We deserve more
THIS is what I was expecting to hear
@Jayden933 Absolutely agree, 30fps is a definite no from me.
Hopefully they can fix the framerate. For me this would be the first game from Playtonic I'd ever play. I wanted to, but other games screamed for my attention harder.
@John_Deacon
i can, and will, wait for games to "be patched" before i spend money on them, or not, as the case may be. ultimately, this is how the industry works. ✌️
In the case of this game, in the immortal words of W: "fool me once, can't get fooled again."
i remember with the original one aspect i wasn't the biggest fan of was how it kind of felt like the flying ability trivialized some of the exploration (despite the ability being learned quite late) since a lot of fun in these kinds of games for me is figuring out how to get to specific places and i felt like with other platform games such as Mario 64 and the Banjo games that the limitations on flying made its uses feel better and more special when you couldnt just do it at any time.
@Pillowpants Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a nice little gem by Playtonic. I recommend it
There we go, another game put on hold until patches sort out bugs and performance.
I love 3d platformers, but I hate collectathons, so probably not for me, even if it's better. Another thing that I don't like is the characters design, they are far uglier than anything from the Rare era. I enjoyed Impossible Lair, even if it needed more bosses and had an enormous difficulty spike at the end, but the core gameplay felt great.
Will wait for a sale due to so many platformers out at the moment, but great this has picked up strong reviews. The original was super underwhelming but Impossible Layer was excellent, glad this lives up to its quality.
@The_Nintendo_Pedant If consumers in general adopted your approach, i'm sure we'd have better games to play rather than the ton of half-baked releases we get all the time
PS: seeing a picture of my favorite sitcom character gives me some 'positive' bias toward your comment LOL
Some of the screenshots in the article look very blurry (apart from the text). Switch 2 clearly isn't the platform to play this on.
Well, I will get PS5 version for smooth 60 fps.
I'm with some of the other comments on this one. As a year one release title on the Nintendo Switch 2, this should have targeted 60 FPS on launch.
I'm in no shortage of platformers on Nintendo Switch & Switch 2, so I feel this is better played on my PlayStation 5. Still, happy to know this is a better version of a game I already enjoyed and if a 60 FPS patch comes out later, I'd reconsider the platform I purchase this for!
Never did finish this one. Played it back at launch but kept thinking it ain't quite no Banjo Kazooie. I'll give the remake a try and see if it sways my opinion. The original definitely had problems.
@Jack_Goetz true but they are all taken in handheld mode, the only docked one is a menu. Definitely not a good way to show what this game looks like.
Are the worlds expanded from the get-go or do you still have to expand them after you entered them and maybe collected a few items?
If it's the former, I'll more than willing to give Yooka-Laylee a chance again.
If it's the latter, might as well go back to the original and try to defeat Capital B. once and for all.
I'm probably more in line with the second opinion.
Did they make the writing/characters less annoying? Banjo-Kazooie is one of my top games of all time, but I've always hated how negative and antagonistic the characters of that series tend to be, constantly belittling each other with that witless 90s "attitude" that I found grating AS a 90s kid IN the 90s. It's such a stark, unpleasant contrast to the joyful nature of every other thing about the series and Playtonic seemed to really lean into that for the first game. I'm curious if they've tempered it with some cleverness or reined it in at all.
@betterman Shouldn't they still be 1080p screenshots though? Some of the backgrounds look half of that.
Oh no! 30fps! It’s the end of the world. I’m gonna pass like gas.
Another Switch 2 game, the same 30FPS, lol.
I enjoyed the original. Glad to hear the remake is even better.
Sounds like another dev with no dev kit and thus: and underwhelming Switch 2 game performance wise. Not sure why Nintendo don't want 3rd party games on their brand new console.
As someone who enjoyed the original very much (though I only played it after it had been patched multiple times, I must admit), I'm really looking forwsrd to this.
@John_Deacon I believe it has to do with the dev kit situation so I don't think that it's Playtonic's fault but Nintendo's.
@Anti-Matter Same but Xbox Series X.
@The_Nintendo_Pedant Same here. I sometimes wait a few years. I learned patience many years ago . It is necessary in this world.
@The_Nintendo_Pedant Releasing it at this time? It's literally the only thing they've been working in since Impossible Lair which was released in 2017.
You have to figure if this game doesn't sell Playtonic is toast as it will probably be 5+ years before they can get another game out.
