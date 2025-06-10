When was the first time you played No Man's Sky? For me, it was right back at its initial launch in 2016, a launch that, for reasons that have been recounted ad nauseam by now, left me fairly miffed overall. Here was a game that was very obviously a huge task for its small (and, as it turned out, phenomenally determined) dev team, a game that promised much — very excitedly — pre-launch, but ultimately failed to deliver in its earliest form.
Fast-forward through what's been quite the nine years since, and here we are with No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition; a beefed-up, beautified, and breathtakingly bold space adventure that's got everything Hello Games promised in the first place - plus way, way more besides. It's also a free update for existing owners of the Switch version.
Yes, we may have gotten off to a rough start with this infinitely playable survival classic, and I think we can call it a classic by now, but boy-oh-boy has it grown into something phenomenal at this point. Pre-this review, my last outing with No Man's Sky was a few updates back, so it's been a little bit - and a whole lot extra has been added.
One of this Switch 2 port's most exciting aspects is that it arrives alongside the latest 'Beacon' update. This adds a bunch of settlement management aspects, a new Autophage enemy type, base infestations, building upgrades, new base structures, and more besides. Basically, it's given us the tools to get busy actually affecting, managing, and influencing settlements and their various alien inhabitants, right down to fending off attacks.
It's just another great big wrinkle in what's been a procession of notable new wrinkles over the years, with flying and tameable pet pals, vehicles, improved combat, space dogfights, freighters, corrupted planets...the big additions go on and on. And during all of this, of course, the underlying game, mechanically, visually, and in terms of accessibility (Hello Games goes big on accessibility here), has gone from strength to strength.
Is it perfect? No, it absolutely tries to do too much all at once, and as a result you don't get the very best of everything.
Combat, as an example, is fine — it does the job — but it's not a match for a proper action adventure, and those who spend their time in 'serious' space sims may find the systems of commerce, space pirating, and all that good stuff a bit too simplistic. Them's the breaks when you try to fit an entire universe inside a game, I guess.
What the game does nail though — and all of its systems, no matter if they're a little flaky, help in this regard — is the atmosphere and vibe of being in space, a great big infinite, colourful, wild and bizarre space, where you really can get lost, explore, and exist in your own little loops of interest forever.
From the first moments, where you'll be walked through its tutorials (God knows how many times I've done this now), to getting your ship, taking your first flight, finding your first space station...it grows around you until you're consumed, locked in for the long haul.
The strange narrative that pushes you forward, should you choose to follow it, is beguiling, otherworldly and odd enough that it keeps me hooked, even when I'm occasionally totally overwhelmed by new things. And being overwhelmed can be an issue in the earlier parts of the game, where you unlock a whole lot of tech and have a bunch of mechanics explained to you in fairly short order.
It's worth sticking with, though, because once you're au fait with scanning and collecting, refining, crafting and creating, the feeling of adventure here is pretty much unmatched. Certainly on consoles, at least, and even moreso on consoles that let you play portably.
I've been willing the performance and visuals to be a match for the content on Switch 2, then, because as much as I enjoy No Man's Sky on Switch 1, it is held back a little by a lack of image clarity and sluggishness in combat. This is an experience that deserves to be played without such barriers, and with this Switch 2 version, we're officially in business, as it's pretty much a match for its other console counterparts. Yep, it looks that good - and runs that smoothly - in both docked and handheld, with only the very smallest of stutters (loading into new areas seems to do it) and a handful of minor visual glitches and graphical downgrades here and there.
You should note that, at the moment, it seems some players are having issues using their cross-save files from other consoles due to the fact that this version number isn't a match just yet. Of course, this will be addressed with an update in due course, so it's an annoying but somewhat understandable issue given we're in the first days of this new console.
We also had some bother getting into multiplayer over the first few days with the game, as it turns out this was a bug of some sort, nobody was able to access online, but it's now been remedied, meaning that, for the first time, Switch gamers are getting all of the multiplayer goodness involved in the various modes on offer. The old Switch just couldn't deal with this aspect of the package, but it's all in this time around, and from what I've played over the past day or so, it works as it does on other versions.
As I mentioned a little earlier, there are a ton of accessibility options here, too - you could get lost in these accessibility menus. You've got motion controls, individual Joy-Con sensitivity settings, a choice of button layouts, HUD scalings, colour filters, and adjustments for tap/hold on actions, and a whole lot more besides. Heck, you can even unlock the frame rate.
Indeed, I'm almost certain this is my very first Switch 2 game where I've been blessed with the option of a quality or performance setting. The game is (reportedly, I'm no Digital Foundry) 1080p/40fps and 1440p/30fps at these settings, and that seems about right in my experience. On TV, it can look a little less slick than, for example, my Series X version — which is 100% reasonable — but it's avoiding the Switch 1 issue of having its graphical excisions and cutbacks exposed when on a large screen. It's easily nice enough-looking to be acceptable on a 47-inch TV. (The same, I'm afraid, cannot be said for myself.) With regards to DLSS, I'm not sure I've noticed it thus far. It all looks very sharp, though, so I guess that means any implementation there is going on here is doing a bang-up job.
This really is No Man's Sky without any constraints or excisions, cuts or concessions to tech that can't keep up. And it's a majestic thing, as you'll likely know full well by now. The Beacon update adds more depth for those who want it in the base-building and management aspects, but at this stage, it really is all gravy.
No Man's Sky has long since become a must-play for fans of space survival adventures, and Switch 2 just got itself a bona fide banger of a port. That's all you really need to know. Now, where have I put my hydrospanner?
No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition brings this excellent, constantly evolving space survival adventure to your new Nintendo console in fine style. This is an almost-perfect match for other versions of the game, barring some very minor hiccups here and there.
Combat is still a bit naff, especially in space, and hardcore pirates might not get all they need from the systems in place here, but other than that, this is an almost perfect port of an almighty behemoth of a game. The sky, it seems, really has no limits.
The redemption arc of this game has been nothing short of amazing. It's everything Hello Games wanted it to be when it first launched. I really enjoy it and I'm glad those who may be playing it for the first time on Switch 2 will get a chance to experience something special
@AllBLK this and Cyberpunk have got to be the best 2 "come back" games ever.
I bought this, to take advantage of the deep discount right now, but have not yet dove in. I am afraid that when I do, Ill not want to come back to reality.
I've also got Expedition 33 to finish on my PS5 first before I crack open any new big games.
@Kidfunkadelic83
Diablo 3 and FF Online too.
People from Hello Games are incredible, I can't remember the last time I was taken care of this much as a customer and simply as a gamer. Hats off, hats off
I was playing this when Tears of the Kingdom came out and then I never went back. Getting a Switch 2 was a good excuse to try it out again. I only gave it a few minutes of wandering around on the last planet I'd landed on, but it felt and looked amazing. Looking forward to diving back in. Along with Mario Kart World, this is basically my Switch 2 launch game.
Thanks for the review - I haven't played No Man's Sky yet, I'm looking forward to finally doing so when I can (already have a Switch physical copy, it's just a matter of finding the time for it) and even more so now that it's that good on Switch 2!
It’s 66% off atm. Get this game. I did and it’s amazing!
I might need to double dip on this once I get a memory card. I put in over 100 hours on the Switch version before ultimately selling my physical copy. I really enjoyed it, and with all the enhancements and additions since last playing, it seems worth getting it again, especially at its current price.
Keep in mind that there is a MP breaking bug right now for switch 2
Besides that: great game! Love to see them have success with all what they poured into this game.
I haven't played the game really since 2016 - have they fixed the issue with planets just feeling pretty much the same except for a reskin/theme? That's where I got bored quickly.
I honestly dont understand the hate Switch 2 is getting. This is a beautiful piece of hardware that I did not think could ever beat the Steam Deck. This game proves how much better this system is than the Steam Deck and I was a Deck fan boy. Unbelievable performance and it looks absolutely gorgeous. Can't believe this is on a handheld!
This is the way to do upgrades.
yeah, great game. but i can't play it now because i can't use the cross save feature because of different versions between steam and switch 2 version. not a really clever idea to do this while the game gets an update or switch 2 version where many people will use their savegame from another platform lol
I'm also a little bit baffled about the fact that the game is not performing better on this system. i have a strong pc and the game seems not that demanding when i watch my hardware. maybe after a few updates
@GreenFlash It is performing absolutely incredible. It will not be on gaming pc level but it can rival consoles for sure
This game and Cyberpunk are pushing me to get a switch 2. I'm typically not an early adapter but these two games look phenomenal for a handheld
@AZYotes5013
yes of course but i was expecting... a bit more i guess x) but its definitely muuuuch better than the switch 1 version.
Hmm. Considering buying this digital, though might want to wait for a Switch 2 physical... which might not and probably will not happen. Hmm....
