Few RPGs, or video games, deal with war and hope in the face of tyranny like the Suikoden series. Konami’s prime RPG series, created by the late, great Yoshitaka Muriyama, is beloved by those who have played them – particularly the first two. They’re about the underdogs, about those who want better for their country, and not at the cost of a life. In the face of war, we push back against tyrannical empires and oppressive governments in order to give the people, and the oppressed, hope and a better life.
But Suikoden isn’t just about war. As is written in the Chinese epic The Water Margin, on which Suikoden is loosely based: “A close neighbor means more than a distant relative.” These games are all about interpersonal relationships and conflicts between friends and family, and they never shy away from the morally grey. But when ideals are challenged and faith is shaken, how does one maintain those bonds? Suikoden manages to balance topics of oppression, racism, politics, and familial relationships and friendships with delicacy and heart.
Released on the PlayStation in 1995 and 1998 respectively, there’s a timelessness and relevance to Suikoden I and II that still feels important. These are two excellently-paced, snappy RPGs that go by in the blink of an eye. And with Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, they feel smoother and snappier than ever before.
The HD Remaster is based on the Japan-exclusive PSP port of the first two games, and includes all of the bug fixes and improvements there, such as eight-directional movement, widescreen support, movie galleries, and a place to listen to both games’ beautiful soundtracks. And you can also dash right from the get-go without the need for the Holy Rune.
These are, largely, the very same games from the '90s, but that’s by no means a bad thing. Auto-battle and (later on) fast travel come as standard, but the Remaster adds a few new features to the package. You can speed up combat at the press of a button – or two presses once you’ve recruited a certain character. The menus have all been tidied, it’s much easier to compare characters’ equipment when buying new gear, and both games' localisations have been cleaned up, particularly notable in Suikoden II, which suffered from some often-criticised mistranslations.
The visual department, however, is where both Suikoden I and II have received the biggest glow-up. All of the backgrounds — from battle arenas, towns, and even the world map — have been improved dramatically, and everywhere looks fantastic. This hasn’t come at the cost of the beautiful sprite work either, which the improved lighting and colours have enhanced. These are not the vaseline-filtered sprites we’re used to seeing in some other HD Remasters. And all of the character portraits have been improved, too, most notably in Suikoden I, where character artist Junko Kawano has returned to breathe new life into her work.
Both games look absolutely fantastic on Switch, particularly on an OLED. This is the way to play them, in our book, even if the Switch versions run at 30fps. And there are very few performance issues, though only in Suikoden II in scenes where there’s lots of fire or some extremely long spell animations.
There are a couple of baffling changes (or lack of changes) that are either present or missing in the HD Remaster. First, inventory management in Suikoden I is a chore. Every character has their own inventory, most of which will be taken up by equipped armor and accessories, and there’s no shared inventory for items or spare equipment like in the sequel.
Less annoyingly, though still notable, fast-forward in combat also speeds up the battle music, something we hope Konami will fix. And fast-forward is only available in standard combat, meaning if you want to run on the world map, you still need to add a certain Star of Destiny to your party.
But perhaps the weirdest thing is the addition of autosave, which you’d think is a godsend but is actually pretty poorly implemented here. Autosave only activates when you walk into a screen with a Journeyman’s Orb, a save point. With a few long stretches of battles and dungeons, and some particularly finicky character recruitments in Suikoden II, this can actually hinder progress. It’s only useful in a few instances where you can’t reach the save point on a screen before a forced battle, but these are few and far between.
These issues don’t really take away from the games themselves, however, and both play excellently to this day. Suikoden’s simple turn-based combat is elevated by its speed and its variety of characters, and you’ll need to select just where in your lineup each character stands. Short-ranged characters can only attack in the front row, while Medium and Long-ranged can go from the back. Certain combinations of characters have Unite Attacks, which use both characters' turns but also allows them to do devastating attacks to either a single foe or enemy group.
The Runes also have multiple uses – some give characters access to magic or special attacks that allow them to hit multiple times, while others provide them with status effects that enhance attack or deal poison or elemental damage. Not all characters can equip Runes, and in Suikoden II, multiple characters get access to multiple Rune Slots, allowing you to customise your party in multiple different ways.
Turn-based combat isn’t the only way to do battle. In both games, you’ll also need to take part in one-on-one duels where you have to learn how to react to your opponent depending on what they say in a rock-paper-scissors style format. Attack beats Defense, Defense beats Special Attack, Special Attack beats Attack. These are incredibly cool and always come at poignant moments in the narrative, adding to the weight of the story.
Then there are the Army Battles, which vary between Suikoden I and II. In I, that rock-paper-scissors formula carries over, but with Attack, Ranged, and Magic. Some characters have abilities that allow you to see what the opposing army is going to do next, or you can use other characters to buff certain attacks. It’s simple, but effective.
Suikoden II’s army battles, however, play out like a miniature strategy RPG. Many of these are scripted, with most fights highlighting the sheer gulf between your own rebel army and the Highland Kingdom’s forces. That can be pretty frustrating, and some of these battles are a little slow, but narratively, they work.
Then there’s also the series’ defining trait, the 108 Stars of Destiny, which embodies the series’ focus on communities and the power of unity. Once you get a castle, you can start recruiting an army of characters to either help you in combat or live at your base to help out in other ways, such as running shops, opening a bath house, growing crops, or even running a restaurant. Some of the event triggers for these, mostly in Suikoden II, are frustratingly vague, so without a guide, you'll struggle to get all 108. But it still never gets old watching your base expand and fill up over time.
What impressed us most about revisiting these games isn’t just how well they’ve both stood the test of time, but just how ambitious they are, and how effectively both games fulfill that ambition. Suikoden might be simplistic on the surface, but it laid the foundation for the rest of the series that was largely unshaken for five mainline entries. Suikoden II then took that formula and ran with it, improving it in almost every single way. It truly deserves its status as one of the best RPGs of all time.
While not as feature-rich as some collections, Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars proves that these RPGs have largely stood the test of time. While the issues with this remaster don’t take away too much from the original games' brilliance, we think these classics deserve the very best. Boasting ambition, narrative stakes, and heart that few other RPGs of the time can muster, Suikoden burns bright in its origins, and we hope Konami sees just how important this series is to many and makes a handful of tweaks.
The best RPG series that deserved so much more.
given my backlog I might wait for a sale
This is an important game.
If anyone wants to delve deeper into our medium, this is the kind of games they should behold.
What bothers me is how reviews are raising points like not applying modern "standards" to landmarks of the past. Those games do not need to be watered down and simplified. They are perfect as they are.
Man it looks purdy. Glad you can speed up combat.
Looks like pretty much all the issue were present in the original versions, that is a very good sign
I’m guessing the other console versions are 60fps? It’s a shame the Switch version is only 30, I’m sure with some more effort they could have made it 60.
Were the originals 30 or 60? I played the first game recently and didn’t notice any issue so if it was 30 then this isn’t really a problem. You could argue it’s more authentic 🤣
And before anyone says “it’s an RPG it doesn’t make a difference”, it does. While it may not affect gameplay, you can still notice it when moving about. 60fps will always look and feel better, regardless of genre.
I still don’t know whether to get this game. I’ll check out the video review. I played the original a couple of years ago and always planned to do the second game (both on the PS1). Playing the second on the Switch is much more convenient, but I’m still not sold on the new look. I do love a good retro game and the graphics that come along with them. Decisions, decisions….
I always turn off autosaves in games, so glad to hear there really aren't any downsides to the game for me personally.
Gonna wait a bit before buying though
Thanks for the review, looking forward to finally playing these games myself when my copy arrives and I have the time for it (not anytime soon considering the games I'm already playing and Xenoblade Chronicles X later this month, but still) - fingers crossed that at least some if not all of the issues mentioned will be fixed through patches and that the game will run even better on Switch 2 than it luckily already does overall on Switch!
For those in the know, a hugely important addition (unfortunately in a day 0 patch, but oh well), is the option to remove the time limit for some events in Suikoden II. That was my only hope, and they added the option to remove it.
Other than that, can't wait to start (re)playing it. It's supposedly already on its way to my home.
I can't wait to play them again! It's been ages since I did last time, but I hold fond memories from them.
I hope they release a patch to fix the few issues, though.
I missed these during the PS1 era and was more on the FF7-9 train.
One for the backlog. Working my way through FF7 Rebirth on PC at present and then will be moving onto XCX. Summer will then hit and I will be back to surfing and paddle boarding at all opportunities.
Welp, on the wishlist you go, then! Looks great and I think I can live with the downsides
Terrible character portraits. They really ruined them, now characters lost their charisma. Wont buy, Suikoden II deserved top art, not this cheap treatment.
Probably not gonna start this when I get it as I am more excited for Assassins’s Creed but still very excited to retire my original games. I hope Konami remasters the entire series.
