The Switch 2 has now been available for six months, and during this time, there have been multiple Switch game compatibility updates.

With this in mind, we've now got another batch of titles that are now fully functioning on Nintendo's new hybrid system. The highlight of the lot is the Aspyr release Star Wars: Republic Commando, with the official Nintendo compatibility search page also reflecting this update.

Update 12/16/2025 - Previously identified issues have been resolved with an update.

More Kairosoft titles have also been updated this week and are now "supported" on the Switch 2. This includes Pocket League Story and Mega Mall Story 2. This follows other titles from this same developer being updated in recent weeks.

Nintendo has also identified an issue with Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove tied to audio problems in some parts of the game.

And in case you missed it, Warner Bros. released an update earlier this week for Batman: Arkham Knight featuring performance, visual and stability improvements when playing the game through backwards compatibility on the Switch 2. There are also some improvements on the original Switch.