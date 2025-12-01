Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft’s flagship series, has delivered two decades of time-hopping adventure. Over the years, it has spawned a glut of expansions and spin-offs, building a franchise with a legion of faithful fans.
Moving away from the Hitman-like structure of working through a target list, the series reinvented itself and shifted into gigantic open-world sandboxes filled with light RPG elements and enough quests to keep you busy until the next instalment arrived.
Shadows, which launched on other platforms in March, landed at a moment of truth for the franchise. Mirage received a lukewarm reception, and confidence in Ubisoft’s output has been fading. Finally unsheathing the long-requested feudal Japanese setting felt like a Hail Mary, and for the most part, it works. This is one of the most engrossing worlds the series has created, supported by two engaging and wildly different protagonists who are a joy to play as.
This instalment also marks the first time the new(est) mainline title has been released on a Nintendo console since Black Flag on Wii U back in the bygone age of 2013. It’s a huge game, a technical powerhouse, competing with Cyberpunk for the opportunity to make your Switch 2 really sweat. It’s worth noting early on that performance and general visual presentation are solid, with some caveats, but more on that later.
Taking place at the tail end of the Sengoku period, Shadows tracks two parallel journeys across the Kansai region of Japan. Though shaped by the machinations of Nobunaga Oda, a pivotal figure in Japanese history, the story is a familiar revenge tale. Driven to recover a mysterious family heirloom and avenge her father, Naoe hunts down the Onryo, a masked clan of villains. Meanwhile, the Mozambican slave turned samurai Yasuke serves under Nobunaga and struggles through a life of self-discovery and moral conflict.
Their paths eventually cross, and the two become allies, hunting down the corrupting forces spreading across the land and taking down the Onryo one mask at a time.
The Animus element has been pushed far into the background of the series of late, although there is still an overarching mystery involving an omniscient voice, who occasionally reminded me that I was controlling someone who was, in turn, controlling Naoe and Yasuke.
The hook that separates Shadows from other titles in the series is the stark mechanical differences between its dual heroes. Naoe is your traditional assassin type, athletic, sneaky, and equipped with the traditional hidden blade. Sneaking through shadows (light sources can be snuffed out for better stealth), clambering across rooftops and utilising tools to escape combat, this is Naoe’s bread and butter.
Yasuke, on the other hand, is essentially a walking brick wall. He’s an armour-clad brute who smashes through gates, dominates groups of enemies in a fight and has the loudest methods of offence. Unlike Syndicate, the series' last stab at swappable protagonists, these characters never have parity. They remain two distinct playstyles and expansive upgrade trees only broaden the gulf between them.
Given his size, Yasuke is incapable of most stealth and traversal options, comically falling through tightropes and crashing to the ground during leaps of faith. Conversely, Naoe doesn't last long in fights with multiple enemies, favouring hidden blade kills and misdirection.
Some quests are meant for either Yasuke or Naoe, and long stretches of the story lock you into one specific character. For the most part, though, you are free to cycle between them. This contrast adds a sense of variety and choice that the series hasn't really had before. It’s engaging to look at an enemy outpost and decide on the sneaky approach or the one-man army raid.
Combat is also pleasingly versatile, with both protagonists having several main weapon and projectile choices. Highlights include Naoe’s Kusarigama moveset and Yasuke’s Teppo build (long guns and explosives). Outside of weaponry, there’s a mountain of gear to be collected, upgraded and cosmetic-swapped. There is, of course, a microtransaction store for ever more elaborate gear, but this can be ignored.
Establishing a rhythm with both characters is easy because you’re going to spend a lot of time with them. Modern Assassin's Creed games are overflowing with activities scattered across their expansive maps. You get a titanic main quest that can easily take 80 to 100 hours to finish, along with hundreds of side quests, including Animus quests that refresh endlessly.
There are many more organisations to dismantle outside the Onryo, new ones popping up on your objective board almost constantly. If you want to dive deep into a single game for a couple of hundred hours, Shadows is built for that kind of time sink.
Still, it all feels a bit stretched. Many quests boil down to long treks across the map to speak with an NPC, followed by another trek back to the quest giver so you can start the next errand. There are plenty of activities that try to break up the repetition, including a painting minigame with cute animals and a fun but shallow base-building mechanic, also with cute animals. Even so, I still find myself longing for the simplicity of Altair and Ezio’s adventures.
But what of performance? How does this, a uniquely tailored current-gen experience, play on Switch 2? The short answer is mostly good.
Ubisoft has been uncharacteristically transparent about how Shadows has been tuned to run on Nintendo’s hardware. Much like the exemplary port of Cyberpunk 2077, Shadows uses DLSS for upscaling and VRR to maintain stable frames in undocked mode.
Visual sacrifices have been made to the game's detailing to preserve stability. Players familiar with other versions will notice the difference, yet it remains an impressive-looking game. Some of the character models can look a bit waxen in dialogue scenes and occasionally texture issues blight the environment, but these issues aren't too frequent.
Busy population centres like Osaka can cause the frame rate to dip below its 30fps target, and that becomes far more noticeable when undocked. You spend a lot of time moving through areas packed with NPCs, so this lack of stability stands out.
Combat with multiple enemies, which is a staple of playing as Yasuke, holds up better even when smoke and explosions fill the screen. Sneaking around as Naoe relies on the spatial awareness that a smooth camera provides, and that is never an issue here.
For the most part, Shadows is an admirable port of a graphical powerhouse. I cast my mind back to 2017, when I played DOOM on Switch and was astonished at how well it had been optimised for the underpowered console. Shadows on Switch 2 feels like a colossal achievement, only slightly reduced by moments when it strains under the pressure of the handheld console's capabilities.
This technical ambition is most evident when taking in the rich design of the open world. Racing through the Kansai countryside while the wind kicks up leaves and ground clutter around your horse feels richly atmospheric. The amount of colour and detail on display is staggering at times. Seasonal changes add to the natural splendour even more, creating ever-shifting biomes.
Touch controls are included, but only for menus and the base builder, and mouse controls are sadly missing. There is a useful Ubisoft Connect feature that lets you carry your progression across consoles. The Switch 2 version comes with all patched-in content that is already available on other systems. The Claws of Awaji expansion is not bundled, although it will be available to purchase separately in February.
Conclusion
Outside of the technical ups and downs of its transition to Switch 2, Assassin's Creed Shadows remains a thoroughly enjoyable refresh for the series. Taking its most captivating open world to date and offering two distinct playstyles, it goes a long way toward appeasing current franchise fans while nurturing a new generation of assassins, presenting a huge, intricately crafted depiction of feudal Japan and giving you enjoyable dual protagonists to usher you through it.
Shadows isn't a perfect port, then, but it’s still a colossal achievement and one of the best-looking games on Nintendo’s console.
Comments 39
I still find it mad that this is able to run on Switch 2. Unisoft performing miracles.
Imo the central question for any Ass Creed game should be whether the combat is good enough to last 30/40 hours with no other driving motive except checkboxes. Describing the quests as tedious and saying very little about the story makes me think it's probably not.
"*****! The hell you so calm about? You bustin' up my rhythm..."
~Barret from FF7, but also probably this samurai
Never could get into any of the AC games I’ve tried (even Black Flag) but I think this could be the one for me. It’s Ubisoft though so it’ll be sub £30 soon enough (and I’m not paying more than that for a key card).
Having "Lots of tedious quest design" as a negative, but still giving it a 8 is a little weird. If playing the game the way its designed is tedious, why the 8?
I am a little interested in this, but in all honestly i havent liked any of these "new" Assassins Creed games, and this one doesn't seem to be doing anything different, and from the reviewers own opinion it's "tedious".
Probably pick it up when it drops below £10.
Will defo be up for trying this out some day. Physical release would have guaranteed it, but I'll play the waiting game.
I play mostly handheld, so the unstable framerate while playing undocked comment has me a little concerned. Other than that, it seems Ubisoft is putting in good effort to their Switch 2 games.
It probably won't deter me in the end. I played Starfield on the Rog Ally X, which delivered a mostly 30 fps experience, and it occasionally dropped into the 20s too. I sunk 100+ hours into regardless... although I learned about Frame Gen midway through, which boosted fps a bit.
Perhaps if Metroid Prime 4 wasnt around the corner, I would have picked this one up this month.
I do look forward to seeing what DF has to say on this one.
Say what you will about Shadows itself (and boy, do I have things to say but won’t) the fact that Ubisoft is squeezing two PS5/S/X games into the Switch 2 with so few compromises is impressive.
Who had “Ubisoft is one of the best Switch 2 developers” on their bingo card? I definitely did not!
The only problem is Ubi didn't open pre order on E-shop, I send them email, they said it's a skill issue problem unfortunately.
Why does the eshop page say "Internet Required"? I know it's not a cloud version, but I'm still kind of turned off by this
Thanks for the review, glad to hear that this is yet another overall impressive Switch 2 port by Ubisoft - looking forward to giving it a try myself when I can (will most likely wait for a discount also considering that I've just got Outlaws, but still)!
The 9 hours i played was very solid and at the same time totally soulless.
It also suffers from both Ghost of Tsushima and Yotei being better.
It is a shame because I love Odyssey
I’ll probably skip this as I have open world fatigue but I did love the Ubisoft mixed up their formula for outlaws which was excellent. Doesn’t look like they’ve made many changes to it for this though.
Nice. This would have been a day one buy for me if Prime 4 was not only 3 days away.
Will get it for the Christmas holidays!
@nitrolink It's ubisoft account connect
The way Ubisoft is handling their games, they truly won me back over. This game is really good. Will double dip on the switch 2 friday. Already saw gameplay vids. What a beast.
I have such a huge backlog so this one will have to wait.
Will be a good buy on a discount 😁
So did we ever decide if this is better or worse than the Tsushima games? Been away from Assassins creed for a while. I think I was having burnout since they were literally coming out with new games on a yearly basis. What series besides this has a new entry every single year? I don't know how they manage to keep them fresh and exciting. Imagine a new zelda every year. It would get old fast.
I would like to eventually pick this up, but I’m afraid that I’ll get overwhelmed by the amount of meaningless bloat there is, or find the dialogue poorly written, and turn the game off. Maybe once it’s on sale for 20 dollars I might bite the bullet. It does look great.
It's disappointing that we STILL, even on Switch 2, can't expect average modern multiplatform games to run on a Nintendo console. "Miracle that it runs". WTF went wrong again? 500 bucks for a console and we are making it out to be Gameboy Color. Nintendo needs to seriously step it up with the hardware already. There is room to improve even if they want to keep the hybrid design.
@3Dburn Silly question but why does it need a digital preorder at all? It’s not like they’re going to run out of data!
I was originally planning to pick this up day 1, but unfortunately life is getting in the way this month… Plan to fly home for Christmas to see the fam, and plane tickets came out to a cool $1k 😮💨
And I still have to get my kitty checked out at the vet to get him airplane/airport ready.
Great to hear that the port is great. And with time patches will make it even better.
I hope they eventually port Mirage to the system. It would interesting to see what a Mirage port would look like since that hame has a smaller scale. So it wouldn’t need to be as scale graphically.
As others have said "tedious quest design"??? Does not sound like fun. Got bored of this series a while back. Back to Prince of Persia please!
Also, would love to see FarCry on Switch 2. A port of six with all the bells and whistles should be fine, no??
@romando The issue is not down to the hardware but apathetic developers who seem to have forgotten the tricks of the trade that have been used for decades to get games to run on lesser hardware going back to Link’s Awakening stuffed into 512kb of Gameboy cart and the witchcraft they used to run Forbidden West on the PS4. It also doesn’t help that they don’t upscale assets.
I recall Larian delaying the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 so they could optimise the Series S version properly. Had they built it for the Series S to start with and then upscale it to the Series X and PS5 they wouldn’t have had any problems.
@romando “ There is room to improve even if they want to keep the hybrid design”
There really isn’t that much room to improve unless they dump ARM and go with a traditional x86 system that comes with it own pitfalls (heat, size, battery life… etc). Nintendo is using what is available to them. They aren’t dumping tons of money into ARM RND development to get the bleeding edge of tech cause the end user cost, and stock is not worth it…
It's still hard to believe this is running on a Nintendo console... I'm convinced this will be patched to avoid fps drops when undocked, as it's the main way people will play the game on Switch 2.
Also, it's certain this will get a cut in price pretty soon (Ubisoft being Ubisoft), and this is the week of Metroid.
Therefore, even though I really want to play this game, I'll wait a couple of months before I jump in. By then I'm sure it will be AWESOME. Same as Star Wars Outlaws.
@RadioHedgeFund people do a digital preorder to preload the game on to the console before release so that they dont have to wait for a download when they want to play on release day. It’s a pretty hefty file size and if your download speed is poor it could take a significant amount of time.
I may get this on sale. I never finished it on PS5. Would love the previous games to get ported too
@romando
"There is room to improve even if they want to keep the hybrid design."
Not for $500 there isn't.
Also it is clearly a model that works for Nintendo. If you want the "AAA" games performing at their best then PS5 and Series X is there for you.
"Lots of tedious quest design" is the answer you should give to be instantly hired when having an interview with Ubisoft and the question arises "What do you think makes a good game?"
Of they can fix the unstable frame rate when undocked i’m getting it at some point. It would be the first AC game I’ll play.
Have held off on this as Ghost of Yotei will be my PS5 Samurai game this year. However, I really want something like this on my S2. I will definitely be downloading this once it's on sale.
@SBandy1
Yeah people expect top of the line bleeding edge gaming from nintendo? Good luck with that. If you're that concerned with performance and power why game on consoles in the first place?
Glad I gave up the Nintendo only mindset years ago. It's just not practical if you expect to be a serious gamer.
@romando
Do you understand, that Switch 2 is a hybrid console, right? It can be docked, but ultimately it's a handheld, so there's no way it can perfrom at the same level as PS5 or Series X. If you compare apples to apples, $500 handhelds don't outperform it, be it Steam Deck or Asus ROG Xbox or anything similar. So yeah, Shadows running on a HANDHELD is pretty damn impressive.
Enjoying it so far!
I played it on PS5 and for the most part enjoyed it. One thing I didn’t like though is the way the campaign is structured. I put in over 70 hours and still don’t know how close/far I was from completing it. Saying that, the open world is gorgeous and the seasons is a nice touch that refreshes gameplay.
@neil9000 @ROMhaiku
That's how you know the review score is paid for
@Truegamer79
Not sure about the "serious gamer" part (I play for fun!) but yes, if you want the best of all worlds and can afford it then own all the consoles.
I need my Killer Instinct 2013 fix and my Astro Bot fix just as much as my Mario fix.
@ibis_87 Well, Shadows runs on Steam Deck as well. In my experience Switch 2 outperforms Steam Deck in some games and Steam Deck outperforms Switch 2 in others (mostly games that are heavy on CPU). I personally enjoy using both systems a lot. That said, Steam Deck released in 2022 so I can see why some people would be slightly disappointed that Switch 2 isn't a big leap over Steam Deck.
