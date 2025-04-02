



Switch 2 Overview (tl;dr)

In a hurry? Here's the confirmed information and main details, including the launch date, pricing, and when pre-orders drop:

Nintendo Switch 2 Hardware

Switch 2 builds on the foundation of the original Switch with more power, a larger screen. and other improvements over its predecessor.

It maintains the same basic design as the current console. Detachable controllers attach to the sides of a touchscreen, tablet-like device that's also playable on a TV. The base console is a touchscreen tablet-like device with a kickstand, two USB-C ports (one on top and the standard one below).

Switch 2 Tech Specs

Switch 2's tech specs (technical specifications) are improved over the previous models, making it the most powerful Switch.

Below you'll find a breakdown of Switch 2's hardware components.

Size Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 10.7 inches wide x .55 inches thick (with Joy-Con™ 2 controllers attached).

*The maximum thickness from the tip of the control sticks to the protruding parts of the ZL/ZR buttons is 1.2 inches. Weight Approximately .88 lbs

(Approximately 1.18 lbs with Joy-Con 2 controllers attached) Screen Capacitive touch screen

7.9-inch wide color gamut LCD screen

1920x1080 pixels

HDR10 support

VRR up to 120 Hz CPU/GPU Custom processor made by NVIDIA. Storage 256 GB (UFS)

*A portion of the storage is reserved for use by the system. Communication features Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi 6)

Bluetooth

In TV mode, Nintendo Switch 2 can be connected using the wired LAN port on the dock. Video output Output via HDMI connector in TV mode

Maximum of 3840x2160 (4K) resolution at 60 fps (TV mode)

Supports 120 fps when 1920x1080/2560x1440 resolutions are selected

Supports HDR10

*Maximum 1920x1080 resolution in tabletop mode and handheld mode, following screen resolution. Audio output Supports linear PCM output 5.1ch

Output via HDMI connector in TV mode

*Surround sound effect can be applied when outputting to headphones or to the built-in speaker (surround sound effect when outputting to the built-in speaker requires a system update). Speakers Stereo

The independent enclosure structure provides natural, clear sound quality. Microphone Built-in microphone (monaural)

Noise cancellation, echo cancellation, and auto gain control provide a more comfortable voice chat experience. Buttons POWER Button/Volume buttons USB-C Ports 2 USB-C® Ports

The port on the bottom is used to charge the console and connect to the Nintendo Switch 2 dock. The port on the top is used to connect accessories and/or charge the console. Audio jack 3.5mm 4-contact stereo mini-plug (CTIA standard)

Please note: Nintendo cannot guarantee functionality with all products. Game card slot Both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch game cards can be inserted. microSD Express card slot Compatible with microSD Express cards only (up to 2 TB)

*microSD memory cards that are not compatible with microSD Express can only be used to copy screenshots and videos from Nintendo Switch. Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensor located in Joy-Con 2 controllers

Brightness sensor located in console Operating environment 41-95 degrees F / 20-80% humidity Internal battery Lithium-ion battery/5220mAh Battery life Approx. 2 – 6.5 hours

*These are rough estimates. The battery life will depend on the games you play. Charging time Approximately 3 hours

*While the system is in Sleep mode.

Switch 2 New Features

4K Output and Upscaling via the new Dock

Switch 2 has a new dock which can output a 4K signal while docked to your TV, a significant upgrade over the original Switch. Upscaling tech means games should look much better on a 4K display than on a standard Switch.

Here are the dock's basic features and dimensions:

Size Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 7.9 inches wide x 2 inches thick

The height includes the .08 inches added by the feet on the bottom of the dock. Weight Approximately .84 lbs Ports 2 USB Ports (USB 2.0 compatible) on the side

System connector

AC adapter port

HDMI port

LAN port

Larger screen

Switch 2's screen is bigger than the original system, measuring 7.9 inches diagonally compared to Switch OLED's 7" and the original console's 6.2" LCD. Switch 2's panel isn't an OLED, though.

Switch 2's panel has a variable refresh rate (VRR) capable of up to 120Hz - that's up to 120 frames per second. Not every game is going to be capable of that, of course, but technically the system is capable of it.

GameChat

GameChat is a voice chat feature allowing up to 12 people to chat while playing games on Switch 2. The mic is in the console itself and activated by pressing the 'C' button. The mic appears to function similarly to the old Wii Speak accessory for Wii. The feature is also compatible with the optional Switch 2 camera, enabling you to share video.

You'll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use GameChat, although it will be free to anyone with a Switch 2 until 31st March 2026.

GameShare

As the name suggests, GameShare lets you share compatible games with other Switch 2 and Switch 1 systems using just one copy of the game.

There's only a small list of compatible games at the time of writing, but there should be more coming in the future.

Switch 2 UI



The new console features an updated user interface and menu setup, although it's very similar to Switch 1's menu.

More Switch 2 Hardware Articles, Guides, and FAQs

Note. We'll be adding to this guide in the coming weeks and months - watch this space for more!

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Controllers

A new Switch means new controllers. The Switch 2's Joy-Con are a little larger than the previous ones - and hopefully a lot less prone to drift!

Switch 2's controllers feature a bunch of improvements over the old Joy-Con, including magnetic attachment, mouse-like functionality, and a new button which has various functions linked to the new GameChat and GameShare features.

More Switch 2 Joy-Con Guides and FAQs

Nintendo Switch 2 Games

Here are the headline Switch 2 launch games, plus others scheduled to arrive during the 'launch period' and later in 2025:

For the full launch lineup, check out our guide featuring every announced Switch 2 game.

Backwards Compatibility

Nintendo has built up an impressive library of games for Switch since 2017, and Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with most Switch 1 games, although Nintendo has released official lists of Switch games with issues being investigated.

If you're looking for something to play on the new system, there are loads of Switch 2-compatible options. Our Best Switch Games guides highlight the best of the best - here's a handful of our most popular:

Switch 2 Edition games

Separate from regular backwards compatibility, "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games" will also be available, adding new modes, functionality, and generally enhancing select Switch games by taking advantage of Switch 2's extra power.

Announced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games include:

Virtual Game Cards

Virtual Game Cards will allow Switch and Switch 2 owners to more easily share digital games between consoles.

Game-Key Cards

Essentially, Nintendo's new Switch 2 game-key cards, which you'll purchase in a physical box, are game cards which operate as a 'key' to download the digital version of a game and must be inserted when you want to play that digital game, even though the data isn't stored on the card.

More Switch 2 Game Guides and FAQs

Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories



There's a new Switch 2 Pro Controller, a Switch 2 Camera, and there will doubtlessly be many other accessories produced by Nintendo and third-party manufacturers in the coming months - here's where we'll put them.

Something very important to note: standard micro SD cards won't work on Switch 2 - you'll need a Micro SD Express card with faster transfer speeds than the older cards.

Nintendo Switch 2 Online

Nintendo Switch Online is the company's subscription service, and this service will be available on Switch 2 just as the other Switch consoles

NSO enables online play in games that have that mode, with a variety of games from the NES, SNES, Game Boy, GBA, N64, and Genesis / Mega Drive. Exclusive online multiplayer games such as Tetris 99 and F-Zero 99 are also available.

Nintendo Switch 2 FAQ

Before we wrap things up, let's answer a few common Switch 2 questions.

Will Switch 2 replace the existing Switch?

The current Switch will likely exist alongside Switch 2 for some time, possibly several years. That's not unusual for a new Nintendo console.

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 150 million units, and — as with previous Nintendo consoles such as the Wii and the 3DS — developers will continue to support it for some time following the introduction of a Switch successor.

Backwards compatibility also means that Switch 2 players can still buy and play 'old' Switch games, which should sound good to publishers.

Nintendo has announced two Switch 1 games that will launch in 2026 — Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream — indicating its plans to support the system beyond Switch 2's release.

Should I wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 to be released before buying a Switch?

Do you already own a Switch? If so, you should wait for the Switch 2 before considering an upgrade.

Now the new Switch has been fully unveiled, you'll have a better idea of the new features and software it will offer and you'll be able to make an informed purchase decision.

If you don't currently own a Nintendo Switch, it's an excellent system with an exceptional library. Nintendo has confirmed that Switch 2 will play existing Switch games, therefore you can start building your game collection now, knowing they will be compatible with the new hardware.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2 codename?

References to the codename 'Muji' were found in software development kits in May 2024, although members of Famiboards suggested in September that 'Ounce' was the Switch 2's codename.

A shipping manifest supposedly listed Switch 2 components using the code 'HGU' and also mentioned 'BEE', which is speculated to be Switch 2's retail product code.

Switch 2 History - A Timeline

Switch 2 was officially revealed on 16th January 2025, yet Switch '2' rumours — and before that, Switch 'Pro' rumours — circulated for almost as long as its predecessor had been on store shelves.

It wasn't until May 2024 that Nintendo announced its intentions to reveal a Switch successor before the end of the 2024/25 fiscal year.