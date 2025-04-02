On this page:
Nintendo Switch 2 Guide: Ultimate Resource
In a hurry? Here's the confirmed information and main details, including the launch date, pricing, and when pre-orders drop:
Nintendo Switch 2 Hardware
Switch 2 builds on the foundation of the original Switch with more power, a larger screen. and other improvements over its predecessor.
It maintains
as the current console. Detachable controllers attach to the sides of a touchscreen, tablet-like device that's also playable on a TV. The base console is a touchscreen tablet-like device with a kickstand, two USB-C ports (one on top and the standard one below). the same basic design Switch 2 Tech Specs
Switch 2's tech specs (technical specifications) are improved over the previous models, making it the most powerful Switch.
Below you'll find a breakdown of Switch 2's hardware components.
Size
Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 10.7 inches wide x .55 inches thick (with Joy-Con™ 2 controllers attached).
*The maximum thickness from the tip of the control sticks to the protruding parts of the ZL/ZR buttons is 1.2 inches.
Weight
Approximately .88 lbs
(Approximately 1.18 lbs with Joy-Con 2 controllers attached)
Screen
Capacitive touch screen
7.9-inch wide color gamut LCD screen
1920x1080 pixels
HDR10 support
VRR up to 120 Hz
CPU/GPU
Custom processor made by NVIDIA.
Storage
256 GB (UFS)
*A portion of the storage is reserved for use by the system.
Communication features
Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi 6)
Bluetooth
In TV mode, Nintendo Switch 2 can be connected using the wired LAN port on the dock.
Video output
Output via HDMI connector in TV mode
Maximum of 3840x2160 (4K) resolution at 60 fps (TV mode)
Supports 120 fps when 1920x1080/2560x1440 resolutions are selected
Supports HDR10
*Maximum 1920x1080 resolution in tabletop mode and handheld mode, following screen resolution.
Audio output
Supports linear PCM output 5.1ch
Output via HDMI connector in TV mode
*Surround sound effect can be applied when outputting to headphones or to the built-in speaker (surround sound effect when outputting to the built-in speaker requires a system update).
Speakers
Stereo
The independent enclosure structure provides natural, clear sound quality.
Microphone
Built-in microphone (monaural)
Noise cancellation, echo cancellation, and auto gain control provide a more comfortable voice chat experience.
Buttons
POWER Button/Volume buttons
USB-C Ports
2 USB-C® Ports
The port on the bottom is used to charge the console and connect to the Nintendo Switch 2 dock. The port on the top is used to connect accessories and/or charge the console.
Audio jack
3.5mm 4-contact stereo mini-plug (CTIA standard)
Please note: Nintendo cannot guarantee functionality with all products.
Game card slot
Both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch game cards can be inserted.
microSD Express card slot
Compatible with microSD Express cards only (up to 2 TB)
*microSD memory cards that are not compatible with microSD Express can only be used to copy screenshots and videos from Nintendo Switch.
Sensors
Accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensor located in Joy-Con 2 controllers
Brightness sensor located in console
Operating environment
41-95 degrees F / 20-80% humidity
Internal battery
Lithium-ion battery/5220mAh
Battery life
Approx. 2 – 6.5 hours
*These are rough estimates. The battery life will depend on the games you play.
Charging time
Approximately 3 hours
*While the system is in Sleep mode. Switch 2 New Features
Switch 2 has
which can output a 4K signal while docked to your TV, a significant upgrade over the original Switch. a new dock means games should look much better on a 4K display than on a standard Switch. Upscaling tech
Here are the dock's basic features and dimensions:
Size
Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 7.9 inches wide x 2 inches thick
The height includes the .08 inches added by the feet on the bottom of the dock.
Weight
Approximately .84 lbs
Ports
2 USB Ports (USB 2.0 compatible) on the side
System connector
AC adapter port
HDMI port
LAN port Larger screen
Switch 2's screen is
, measuring 7.9 inches diagonally compared to Switch OLED's 7" and the original console's 6.2" LCD. Switch 2's panel isn't an OLED, though. bigger than the original system
Switch 2's panel has a variable refresh rate (VRR) capable of up to 120Hz - that's up to 120 frames per second. Not every game is going to be capable of that, of course, but technically the system is capable of it.
GameChat
GameChat is a voice chat feature allowing up to 12 people to chat while playing games on Switch 2. The mic is in the console itself and
. The mic appears to function similarly to the old Wii Speak accessory for Wii. The feature is also compatible with activated by pressing the 'C' button , enabling you to share video. the optional Switch 2 camera
You'll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use GameChat, although it will be free to anyone with a Switch 2 until 31st March 2026.
GameShare
As the name suggests, GameShare lets you share compatible games with other Switch 2 and Switch 1 systems using just one copy of the game.
There's only
at the time of writing, but there should be more coming in the future. a small list of compatible games Switch 2 UI
The new console features an updated user interface and menu setup, although it's very similar to Switch 1's menu.
Note. We'll be adding to this guide in the coming weeks and months - watch this space for more! Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Controllers
A new Switch means new controllers. The Switch 2's Joy-Con are a little larger than the previous ones - and hopefully a lot less prone to drift!
Switch 2's controllers feature a bunch of improvements over the old Joy-Con, including magnetic attachment,
, and mouse-like functionality which has various functions linked to the new GameChat and GameShare features. a new button
Here are the headline Switch 2 launch games, plus others scheduled to arrive during the 'launch period' and later in 2025:
For the full launch lineup, check out our guide featuring
. every announced Switch 2 game Backwards Compatibility
Nintendo has built up an impressive library of games for Switch since 2017, and Switch 2 will be
, although Nintendo has released official lists of backwards compatible with most Switch 1 games . Switch games with issues being investigated
If you're looking for something to play on the new system, there are loads of Switch 2-compatible options. Our
guides highlight the best of the best - here's a handful of our most popular: Best Switch Games Switch 2 Edition games
Separate from regular backwards compatibility,
will also be available, adding new modes, functionality, and generally enhancing select Switch games by taking advantage of Switch 2's extra power. "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games"
Announced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games include:
Virtual Game Cards
will allow Switch and Switch 2 owners to more easily share digital games between consoles. Virtual Game Cards Game-Key Cards
Essentially, Nintendo's new
Switch 2 game-key cards, which you'll purchase in a physical box, are game cards which operate as a 'key' to download the digital version of a game and must be inserted when you want to play that digital game, even though the data isn't stored on the card.
There's
, a a new Switch 2 Pro Controller , and there will doubtlessly be many other accessories produced by Nintendo and third-party manufacturers in the coming months - here's where we'll put them. Switch 2 Camera
Something very important to note:
- you'll need a Micro SD Express card with faster transfer speeds than the older cards. standard micro SD cards won't work on Switch 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Online
Nintendo Switch Online is the company's subscription service, and this service will be available on Switch 2 just as the other Switch consoles
NSO enables online play in games that have that mode, with a variety of games from the
, NES , SNES , Game Boy , GBA , and N64 . Exclusive online multiplayer games such as Genesis / Mega Drive Tetris 99 and F-Zero 99 are also available. Nintendo Switch 2 FAQ
Before we wrap things up, let's answer a few common Switch 2 questions.
Will Switch 2 replace the existing Switch?
The current Switch will likely exist alongside Switch 2 for some time, possibly several years. That's not unusual for a new Nintendo console.
The Nintendo Switch has sold
over 150 million units, and — as with previous Nintendo consoles such as the Wii and the 3DS — developers will continue to support it for some time following the introduction of a Switch successor.
Backwards compatibility also means that Switch 2 players can still buy and play 'old' Switch games, which should sound good to publishers.
Nintendo has announced two Switch 1 games that will launch in 2026 —
Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream — indicating its plans to support the system beyond Switch 2's release. Should I wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 to be released before buying a Switch?
Do you already own a Switch? If so, you should wait for the Switch 2 before considering an upgrade.
Now the new Switch has been fully unveiled, you'll have a better idea of the new features and software it will offer and you'll be able to make an informed purchase decision.
If you
don't currently own a Nintendo Switch, it's an excellent system with an exceptional library. Nintendo has confirmed that Switch 2 will play existing Switch games, therefore you can start building your game collection now, knowing they will be compatible with the new hardware. What is the Nintendo Switch 2 codename?
References to the codename 'Muji' were found in software development kits
in May 2024, although members of Famiboards suggested in September that 'Ounce' was the Switch 2's codename.
A shipping manifest supposedly listed Switch 2 components using the code 'HGU' and also mentioned 'BEE', which is speculated to be Switch 2's retail product code. Switch 2 History - A Timeline
Switch 2 was officially revealed on 16th January 2025, yet Switch '2' rumours — and before that, Switch 'Pro' rumours — circulated for almost as long as its predecessor had been on store shelves.
It wasn't until May 2024 that
Nintendo announced its intentions to reveal a Switch successor before the end of the 2024/25 fiscal year.