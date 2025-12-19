Nintendo has launched its latest eShop sale in the UK, discounting a bunch of titles for the Christmas season.

Ignoring the fact that the UK eShop site has it titled as the ‘Holiday Sale’ and not the ‘Christmas Sale’ – we're on the other side of the pond, after all – there’s a lot to like here. To illustrate this, we thought we’d go through the games on offer and highlight the ones that we think you should check out. We’re looking at titles that happened to score 9/10 or above on Nintendo Life, so you know that these are among the best of the best.

Now, the sale itself will officially end on 11th January 2026, however, there are quite a few titles that will be pulled on 31st December 2025. We’ll highlight these as and when they occur in the below list. Be sure to check back in the new year too, as more titles will be added.

A Short Hike (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU )



















£3.45 (-45%) - ENDS 31st DEC A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain. It's something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer the more you play. An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.

Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Creative Assembly Release Date: 5th Dec 2019 ( USA ) / 5th Dec 2019 ( UK/EU )



















£9.99 (-23%) Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released. It's a nerve-wracking affair — a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers — but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time. Feral Interactive has done a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.

Animal Well (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bigmode / Developer: Shared Memory Release Date: 9th May 2024 ( USA ) / 9th May 2024 ( UK/EU )















£14.69 (-30%) Developer Shared Memory's stated goal was “to craft complete experiences that will be playable long after the world loses its internet connection,” and screen after screen, Animal Well excels in delighting your eyes and giving your brain something to stew on. It’s a riposte against a culture of post-launch updates in favour of a meticulously crafted, singular vision with potentially years’ worth of discoveries baked in. By all indications, Animal Well delivers on that long-term promise and does so with a one-of-a-kind elegance.

Blaster Master Zero 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Inti Creates / Developer: Inti Creates Release Date: 20th Mar 2019 ( USA ) / 20th Mar 2019 ( UK/EU )









£4.49 (-50%) Inti Creates knocked it out of the park with Blaster Master Zero 2, improving on the original 'reboot' in nearly every conceivable way while also setting a clear path forward for what could hopefully become a flagship series for the company. Tight platforming action, memorable boss battles, plenty of extra side content, and some gorgeous pixel art make this one of the easiest recommendations on the eShop; we’d strongly encourage you to pick this one up. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the series or are just getting into it for the first time, Blaster Master Zero 2 is a stellar experience from stem to stern, and further cements Inti Creates’ legacy as one of the best developers in the retro gaming business.

BlazBlue CentralFiction Special Edition (Switch) Publisher: Arc System Works / Developer: Arc System Works Release Date: 7th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 8th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )









£8.74 (-75%) - ENDS 31st DEC BlazBlue CentralFiction Special Edition may have arrived a few years late on Switch, but that delay didn't dull the sharpness of its 2D fighting package. Not only does it give the Ragna saga a proper send-off with a story mode that's so rich in character development it could be a full anime season in its own right, but it offers a staggering number of modes to keep you playing long after the credits roll. It runs silky-smooth docked or in handheld modes and runs like a dream online. The lack of an English dub still rankles, and new adopters are going to have to do a lot of research to understand what's going on, but it's well worth the effort.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Switch) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 16th May 2025 ( USA ) / 16th May 2025 ( UK/EU )













£26.24 (-25%) - ENDS 31st DEC Capcom Fighting Collection 2 brings an incredibly strong roster of classic arcade fighters to Nintendo Switch in one of the best compendiums of its work to date. This is top-notch fare, a slew of incredible games, some appearing for the first time since their original releases, replete with rollback netcode for online play, tons of unlockables, Japanese versions of all eight titles, and modern training modes to catch you up to speed. With both Power Stones, an unbeatable Capcom vs SNK double bill and Project Justice leading the charge, there's really very little to complain about here. Excellent stuff.

Cat Quest III (Switch) Publisher: Kepler Interactive / Developer: The Gentlebros Release Date: 8th Aug 2024 ( USA ) / 8th Aug 2024 ( UK/EU )















£10.79 (-40%) - ENDS 31st DEC Cat Quest III is a familiar yet flawless action adventure with fluid and fantastic-feeling combat. Its charming story and witty writing bring life to the Purribean, one of the best-designed mini-open worlds in recent memory. That open world is packed with satisfying quests and engaging puzzles to solve that almost always throw some new idea or challenge at you. The progression here is smooth, and the entire experience is precisely paced with no performance issues at all. Some stunning animation work, accompanied by a gorgeous shanty-like pirate soundtrack tops off an excellent adventure. All of that together ensures that Cat Quest III is a pristine pirate adventure and action RPG.

Chained Echoes (Switch eShop) Publisher: DECK13 Spotlight / Developer: Matthias Linda Release Date: 8th Dec 2022 ( USA ) / 8th Dec 2022 ( UK/EU )

















£11.49 (-50%) Chained Echoes is a wonderful mash-up of '90s JRPG tropes, masterfully woven together to produce an experience that feels simultaneously nostalgic and fresh. A well-paced story, unconventional progression system, tactical combat system, and expansive world all come together to make for a game that is shockingly one of the very best RPGs that we played in 2022. Really, there’s no place where it feels like Chained Echoes drops the ball, which is all the more impressive when you consider that the vast majority of it was put together by one person. It stands as a shining example of everything that makes RPGs great.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Finji / Developer: Finji Release Date: 15th Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )



















£8.54 (-50%) As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.

Collection of Mana (Switch) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 11th Jun 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Jun 2019 ( UK/EU )



















£13.99 (-60%) - ENDS 31st DEC What you've got here are two of the finest examples of the genre, accompanied by a third likeable entry which is also well worth a look, although when you consider how many titles Konami is packing into its Anniversary Collection packages – and that their retail price is almost half what Square Enix is demanding for the three games included here – it's impossible to not question the value of Collection of Mana. However, there's no denying the fact that Secret of Mana is one of the finest console RPGs of all time, and even though it's readily available elsewhere, playing it on Switch is like wrapping yourself up in a warm and familiar blanket; it's just right somehow. We could argue that Secret of Mana is merely the appetiser for the real star of this collection: Trials of Mana. It's nothing short of a masterpiece and finally getting the chance to play it officially in English is a landmark moment for SNES and RPG fans alike.

Cuphead (Switch eShop) Publisher: StudioMDHR / Developer: StudioMDHR Release Date: 18th Apr 2019 ( USA ) / 18th Apr 2019 ( UK/EU )











£11.89 (-30%) Cuphead was an absolute masterpiece when it originally launched on Xbox One and nothing was sacrificed in its move to the Switch. A run-and-gun boss battler dressed up like a 1930s Fleischer or Disney animated short, it’s the same visually jaw-dropping, aurally delightful, knuckle-whiteningly difficult game it was on Microsoft’s console and the Switch’s library is all the better for its presence. Its focus on intense boss battles won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but as long as you know what you’re getting yourself into, we can’t recommend it enough. Just look at it!

Dead Cells (Switch) Publisher: Motion Twin / Developer: Motion Twin Release Date: 7th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 7th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )







£11.24 (-50%) - ENDS 31st DEC Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelike design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without. There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours. This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendour, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one - it’s a must-buy.

Death's Door (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Acid Nerve Release Date: 23rd Nov 2021 ( USA ) / 23rd Nov 2021 ( UK/EU )



















£4.49 (-75%) - ENDS 31st DEC Death's Door is a modern classic, utilising old gameplay ideas in a new setting to make for a short and sweet experience you won’t want to miss. The snappy combat, rewarding exploration, and relaxing music will stick with you once you've finished, and while it may not have anything 'new' to offer, Death’s Door is so high quality that you’ll hardly have time to think about its lack of innovation. Any fans of Zelda or Soulslike games will adore this - Acid Nerve has crafted an experience that’s absolutely worth your time and money.