A common complaint levied against visual novels is that they’re some of the most text-heavy games one can find on the market. Who wants to spend hours upon hours reading dialogue during precious gaming time? Answer: me, and plenty of other people, but it’s a valid perspective to consider. Visual novels are generally wordy beasts with extended runtimes, which can make their appeal rather limited. That makes the occasional outlier that bucks genre conventions all the more intriguing.
Such is the case with Dear me, I was…, a fresh visual novel from the minds at Arc System Works that eschews written or spoken dialogue in favour of relying on visuals and music to tell its narrative. It’s a bold stylistic move, but the heartfelt tale that this game weaves stands as a testament to how much a story can say without saying anything at all.
Over the course of its roughly hour-long runtime, Dear me, I was… chronicles the life of an unnamed woman from her early childhood years to adulthood and beyond. The narrative jumps between pivotal points in the protagonist’s life, capturing snapshot moments of joy and sorrow as she develops connections with the world and people around her. Most importantly, it depicts her lifelong journey as an artist and the way in which her relationship with this creative medium evolves as the years go by.
It’s a simple, grounded story devoid of the major twists or melodrama one might expect from the genre, but that’s entirely by design. The woman’s life is one that the average player can likely relate to on some level, and that makes her struggles, discoveries, and experiences all the more resonant. I was genuinely caught off guard by how hard some of the emotional moments hit me, in spite of the game’s abbreviated length. The story tackles themes of loss and self-doubt with an impressive degree of realism and restraint, which makes its heavier beats feel earned rather than coming off as cheap tearjerker attempts.
Of course, the core story of Dear me, I was… is elevated considerably by its unique presentation. With art director Taisuke Kanasaki at the helm, the game’s visual identity evokes shades of Cing classics like Hotel Dusk and the Another Code series. This title features an elegant, painterly art style with heavy use of watercolours. Tonal shifts in the story are accompanied by movement between vibrant full colour, cooler blue-and-grey, and black-and-white palettes — a clever way of visually expressing the protagonist’s emotional state.
Characters also display an impressive degree of fluid movements and nuanced expressions thanks to the use of rotoscoping of the live-action cast for animation. These detailed visuals, combined with the melancholy tones of the piano-oriented soundtrack, add another layer of richness and depth to the story while simultaneously keeping everything expressive enough to clearly convey the narrative without words.
In terms of gameplay, Dear me, I was… features a touch of interactivity through the incorporation of basic point-and-click sections. Throughout each chapter, the occasional sequence sees you performing basic actions like eating breakfast or drawing a sketch. You have your choice of button controls, touch controls, or even the Switch 2’s built-in Joy-Con 2 mouse controls for these portions, which is neat.
That said, these scenes usually amount to little more than clicking somewhere on the screen once or twice without much in the way of game essence. Rather, the occasional interactive element serves as a means to deepen the player’s connection with the protagonist’s story by having them perform small actions to progress it. I’m fine with that limited degree of player input, though I would have appreciated some more creativity for these interactive sequences in the vein of the puzzles from Florence — a game with a similar tone and format.
All in all, Dear me, I was… is quite the enjoyable audio-visual experience — which, unfortunately, makes its incredibly short duration a bit of a bummer. While it’s priced accordingly and manages to tell a touching little tale in a very limited timespan, it’s tough for me not to feel like I breezed through the whole thing in the blink of an eye. It’s concise almost to a fault, and there are portions of the plot where slowing things down a bit and letting certain story beats breathe could have resulted in an even more compelling narrative.
I suppose that’s part of the game’s point, though — life goes by quickly. Perhaps the fact that I was left wanting more of Dear me, I was… speaks more to the quality of its content than any other compliments I could give it.
Conclusion
In some ways, it feels counterintuitive to write a review of Dear me, I was… — a title which centres upon capturing heavy feelings that can’t be so easily put into words. However, it’s not every day that a visual novel successfully manages to craft a moving narrative about art, life, and the passage of time solely on the merit of its visual and musical storytelling.
Even if the game itself remains silent, Dear me, I was… is worth talking about.
Comments 13
Is there any voice-over (which languages?)?
Also, it doesn't look nor sounds like something that Switch 1 cannot run.
Edit: Its price is 8$USD, huh. Okay...
@Vyacheslav333 "a fresh visual novel from the minds at Arc System Works that eschews written or spoken dialogue in favour of relying on visuals and music to tell its narrative."
That art style is absolutely beautiful. I rarely play visual novels but this one has piqued my interest. I'll wishlist it
Not for me! But the low price point is super good! People dabbling won't even feel burned if it's not their vibe.
Thanks for the review, getting this immediately then (and considering that it's so short I might be able to play it sooner rather than later) - fingers crossed we'll eventually get also Hotel Dusk on Switch 1 and/or 2!
I bought and played through this yesterday. Even though it was only roughly 45 minutes or so, it was a beautifully told tale that leaves a few things up to interpretation via visuals only. It was rather bittersweet from start to finish and definitely don't feel like it was a wasted fiver.
The whole 'gameplay' side seemed a little odd. I think I may of preferred if it was more of a movie short, as it really doesn't add anything to click on a few things or waggle the stick / wipe the screen to progress the rare screens that require it. Having said that, I did enjoy being a little chaos gremlin in my choice of which order I ate my breakfast foods.
Played through it last night. I enjoyed my time with it, I’m glad it exists, and I was happy to support it (and may support it again by buying it for a few friends). After Hotel Dusk and Another Code/Trace Memory, though, I was hoping for more. Still, it’s impressive how much emotional story telling they could do in 40 wordless minutes. Definitely worth the low price.
The short length and lack of voices and text is massively appealing for me. I can't stand a lack of brevity or lousy voice overs in video games. And one thing just about all media can't help but screw up anymore is letting emotional moments breathe. We all know this world needs more near-silence and it's great to see someone was brave enough to go for it. Definitely going to support this one. Though I'm sure people will balk with their silly time and money equations over what is no more than the cost of a crappy meal at McDonald's.
Played through this with my girlfriend last night and we both cried a lot. It’s a great game, very meditative. And nostalgic for me to see the art style of Kanasaki, Hotel Dusk is a longtime favorite of mine.
Keep in mind the game’s runtime is exactly 45 minutes, not an hour as the reviews all seem to say.
If you’re reading this and you liked “Dear Me, I Was…” I recommend watching Studio Ghibli’s movie “Only Yesterday.” It’s my favorite movie and this game is very similar in tone, it kept reminding me of that. (Just watch in Japanese, that dub is not good lol)
Sounds like a delightful game. I'll try it soon.
I'm not sure what's the point of buying this then. It sounds like you can just watch the full playthrough for it online and have the exact same experience as someone who actually spent money on it.
Thank you for the review! I was intrigued by it being in the top 5 eShop digital only titles for the week and figured it must have been very good. Might look at picking it up now
Think I'll try it, a visual novel without words sounds like the kind of small but effective genre shake-up that might make it more interesting. And the art looks lovely.
