It felt weird coming back to Tears of the Kingdom, one of my favourite gaming experiences evz, so soon after I had wrapped it up for the first time. Time has sped by unfathomably quickly, and I wasn't sure whether a performance boost and an additional mobile app would be enough to let the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition get its hooks in me to quite the same extent as its predecessor did back in 2023.
Nonetheless, I couldn't call myself a true Zelda fan if I didn't at least have a gander at this new package. I started a new save file (because that's an option now), blinked, and suddenly realised that five hours had passed.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition might be one of the harder titles to get your tongue around, but falling back into this sublime sequel was as easy as pie. Those diving into the adventure for the first time can rest easy knowing that they're getting the game in its mightiest form; those who have already poured hundreds of hours into Link's latest can feel safe in the knowledge that a performance boost and mobile extras are well worth making the return journey, even if a little of the magic is lost along the way.
I'm sure that you already have a decent grasp of TOTK's story and features, so I won't waste any time on a recap here (and I recommend reading our Switch 1 review first if you've never played the game). Rest assured, the performance boost hasn't taken anything away from the game's scope. This Hyrule is still massive and full to the brim with quest-giving NPCs, attention-snatching points of interest, and, yes, ya-haha-ing Koroks.
The difference is that all of this feels a little more manageable now. I'll get to the game's stunning facelift in just a moment, but I'd like to briefly highlight Zelda Notes first.
This optional mobile add-on has levelled its fair share of criticism (even we Nintendo Life writers are split on it). The audio guidance voice is painfully grating and as repetitive as they come — on that we can all agree — while the very principle of an external guide dictating your every move isn't great for the immersion levels. For Breath of the Wild and its tighter world, I, too, would be more hesitant about the Zelda Notes inclusion. But returning to my old save file on TOTK, and the *checks notes* 66% of the game I still hadn't completed after wrapping up the story, it felt like a welcome bonus.
One of TOTK's greatest strengths is its near-endless sense of wonder — you'll never spend too much time on one objective before being distracted by 12 others — but, particularly in the late game, it can start to feel like a little too much. I, for example, adore the Addison side quests, where you have to assist a nervous little Hylian on his sign-balancing missions. I'd like to complete more of them, and the Zelda Notes addition can help me to do that.
In recent days, I've hopped on for a few minutes to tick off a couple of Koroks, beat a Shrine, or listen to the new fully-voiced Voice Memories from Zelda, Rauru, and Master Kohga — inessential bits of 'lore' but perfectly harmless. You can still play without the app, and let TOTK throw every distraction it can muster your way (and you totally should), but taken as an extra that will be used predominantly by people who have already seen the adventure to the end, its inclusion makes Hyrule that bit less intimidating.
But let's not get bogged down in bonuses. TOTK - NS2 Ed.'s greatest strength is still the base game, and good heavens, is that game an utter joy to play with this boosted performance.
On Switch 1, this was a marvel. This is a game where you can combine any two objects to create something new, swim through mountains to quickly reach higher ground, and approach combat encounters in any way imaginable — mechs, meat shields, you name it. The Switch could do all of this without instantly bursting into flames (like I say, a marvel!), but it wasn't without its technical hiccups. Taking a stroll through the Korok Forest would still tank the frame rate, things would get crunchy when trying to manoeuvre a large build, etc.
Expectedly, all of this is a thing of the past this time around. From my experience, the game runs at a buttery smooth 60fps all the time. And I mean all the time. I've sprinted through the Korok Forest without so much as a stutter, dived from Sky Island to depths with no slowdown, and fast-travelled with the most minimal of load screens. No matter what I threw at it, the Switch 2 kept things steady.
And I cannot emphasise enough just how pretty everything looks when running without restraint. Be it in the wind flowing through Link's hair or the glowing energy of a cowering Zonai construct, playing with such buttery smoothness means you will not want to go back to the original in a hurry. Believe me, I tried.
The resolution boost has worked wonders for the world, too. Textures are much more defined, even from afar, and the improved draw distance makes it easier than ever to scout out a ground-level locale from a faraway Sky Island.
It's true that the 4K goodness (in docked mode) highlights a handful of visual blemishes that I don't remember catching my eye in the original — have those mountains always looked so... grainy? — but without a complete overhaul of the art, this was bound to happen. And let's be clear, I'm nitpicking small blemishes here. It looks stunning overall.
If there is one thing to keep in mind before diving back into Tears, it's that your playthrough is unlikely to be quite as magical as it was the first time around. The game is still packed with beauty but, outside of Zelda Notes, there's nothing new here. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will pack in bonus challenges on Switch 2, Mario Party Jamboree is getting new rulesets, but TOTK has been left as it is.
Sure, £7.99 / $10.99 is a small price to pay to see the visual and performance upgrade in action (even smaller to those with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, who get it for 'free'), but don't expect to come back and feel the magic in quite the same way as you might with an additional Master Mode or Side Quest.
Conclusion
When all's said and done, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is a fantastic revamp of perhaps Nintendo's most sublime sequel. What was once a technical marvel on aged hardware now has a chance to truly shine, with visual and performance boosts undoubtedly making it the definitive way to play.
Nothing will ever match the feeling of playing it for the first time, of course, and some bonus content would have been welcome, but armed with Zelda Notes and the promise of buttery smooth upgrades, I'd challenge anyone to dip back in without losing hours to its unrivalled wonder.
So Zelda notes was a negative thing for BOTW but positive for this one?
I actually played Tears first, well, kind of. I picked up Breath for WiiU and did the Great Plateau and went to Kakariko Village and Hateno and then gave up. I simply did not like the game.
I hated the weapon breakage, which I now love and release why it exists. I couldn't understand why stamina was there, thinking why give an open world playground if you are just going to nerf me, I now see it's a puzzle in and of itself and adore its presence in the game. I stuck to the paths, stupidly . I played the game all wrong and as a result I did not enjoy myself. So, i sold it with no regrets.
Roll on summer of last year and I picked up Tears and I loved it. I had done over 120 shrines, most of the side quests/adventures I could and was about to start the temples when I decided to pick up Breath and give it another try before continuing with Tears.
To say I fell in love with Breath is an understatement. It all clicked. I had seen the world in Tears, yet despite this, exploring in Breath hit different. It felt magical, as if I was seeing this world I knew well for the first time. The atmosphere was calm, welcoming, yet carried an air of sadness.
Before I returned to Tears I did EVERYTHING Breath had to offer, all Koroks, Shrines, side quests and all upgraded armour bar 2 and all the DLC. I have since finished Tears, doing everything except Koroks, which I will not be doing, and absolutely love the game. But, Breath for me just tops it as my favourite. I think a good way to describe the two games is Tears is a masterfully made game and Breath is a masterfully made experience. Tears is for epic fun and to fool around on a grand adventure, Breath wants you to truly exist in its world, to live and breathe it and most importantly, to feel it.
There is no right or wrong to which is best, they are two sides of the same coin and both can stand proud.
I have since completed Breath again, 120 shrines and side quests included and I will be starting Tears again soon. Its safe to say I am in love with these two now and without Tears existing that may never have happened . I may have been late, perhaps there was a reason for that, but at least I arrived.
The busier world was my biggest gripe with Tears so I’d appreciate the better management but having to use a mobile app in conjunction with the game? That’s a line for me.
The Galaxy 2 of Zelda games running smoother than ever is honestly enough of an excuse to upgrade tbh
Thankfully I haven't played this one yet on Switch, so I'll be able to savour it in its best incarnation (yet) once I'll grab Nintendo's latest console. One of the very few instances where having a huuuge backlog actually made things better... Meanwhile I've also put every other Switch game with, ahem, benefits on Switch 2 that I haven't completed yet at the end of the backlog queue.
Been playing this non stop on switch 2, honestly I suggest doing limited or no Zelda notes until you beat the main game then seeing what you missed. Just my opinion, going for 100 percent minus koroks not doing all of those. The filter to turn off found items is such a blessing while doing hunts, and cave entrances. The biggest thing is the repetition of the "go north" it definitely needs to be less frequent
The game looks and runs incredible !!! ... Zelda Notes is alright although I use a tablet instead of my phone for the bigger screen. .... Gonna miss my easy dupe glitches from 1.1.1 version though. LOL
I'll probably give the game another shot on the Switch 2 but at least on my initial run I really didn't enjoy it. Got about 70 hours in, with about 3/4 of the shrines and three of the dungeons done, and then reached a point of, "Yeah I'm just going to go beat this," and haven't touched it since. At a point was like 30 feet away from the last dragon tear and didn't even bother to pick it up because I just wanted to get things over with.
Honestly one of the rare cases where I regret that I mostly buy things digitally because if I had gotten it physical I probably would've sold it by now.
Missed opportunity to add some sort of small dlc with this upgrade. Even just adding in a master mode would’ve been something
@JimNorman Dude, I can't believe you used evz in your review
I got really excited to pick it back up again after all the hub bub with the switch two version and spent about half an hour in the depths before I decided that I wasn't actually that interested in seeing it all again.
Still it a great game, just think I'm ready for something new.
@PikminMarioKirby haha, right? This should have been a two in one review of both games with one author... though it does show how subjective these reviews actually are
@Lizuka
i felt the same way. after loving just about every zelda game upon release, i handed over 70 bucks without even a second thought.
its the most ambitious, laziest, busiest, most boring game in my collection.
Got better score then BoTW S2 because Note is a + this time lol
Duality of Notes.
@PikminMarioKirby
Different reviewer.
I love the Zelda notes. To be able to share items with friends is awesome.
Both look amazing and Zelda notes is a great addition. Love the navigation 2nd screen
@PikminMarioKirby wondered this as well - however despite there being two different reviewers, TOTK is the larger / better game of the two so I’m not overly surprised.
It’s still odd seeing two 10/10 game experiences getting lower scores for objectively better versions… but I digress, I get the conditions around it.
Took me a short while to get used to the buttery smooth framerate, but it is night and day from the Switch 1 version, which I still loved to pieces, of course.
Never got excited for this. Can’t stand the construction content. Just give me traditional dungeons…..
@The_Nintend_Pedant Also cannot stand it despite enjoying the 150 hours I put into BoTW back in 2017. People's reasons for disliking TotK are out there, and I agree with many of them, so not going to reel them off here. But it's the only first party game I've not only deleted off my Switch, but hid it from view too.
30 hours was enough for me to know I wasn't going to see it through; just wish I hadn't bought it digitally.
Now THIS upgrade I will get day one. Worth every cent.
I purposely skipped this the first time around bc I really wanted to save my first playthrough for the Switch 2. I figured it would be a Remaster at launch, and I'm now very happy to be experiencing it for the first time the proper way!
@PikminMarioKirby Yes.
@Lizuka You spent 70 hours playing a game you really didn’t enjoy?
@dartmonkey Yes because mechanically, sure, it's pretty much BotW, I can gel with that. But there were mounting frustrations throughout the experience that just annoyed me more and more as I went and by the time I was done I wanted to be done with it.
Ultimately on its own, yeah, sure, game's probably fine, whatever. But end of the day in my view it's just a more bloated BotW with awkward crafting mechanics shoved into everything so I can just play BotW instead if I really want to do that. And BotW while I like it is definitely around the bottom when it comes to 3D Zelda games for me anyway.
Only reason I even specified the amount of time I played it was pretty much because I didn't I'd be receiving the exact opposite of your comment telling me I didn't give it a chance. I did and I didn't like it.
Still searching for a definitive answer, and thought someone here would be able to finally share: are Switch 2 Edition games fully on the cart (i.e. could it be played day one if you had no internet connection) or is the S2 patch a download and it's just the S1 game on a red cart? Thinking about selling my S1 copies and upgrading down the line, but won't if the upgrade is not on the cart. Thanks!
I started Tears on Switch 1 but barely got beyond Great Sky Island because of being too busy with other games cough*Splatoon 3*cough so this will fortunately be almost all new to me. Still expect to like it more than Breath. I get that people liked Breath's more chill atmosphere, but there were often times I wanted things to be more lively, chaotic or action-packed, which this sequel is apparently much more like.
I love the super-speedy load times already!
