Nintendo Switch has amassed a huge amount of great games since the console launched back in 2017. But what are the best games for Nintendo Switch available in 2025? Which Switch games are must-haves? What should you play first on Switch?
To answer those questions, we've compiled this ranked list of the very best Switch games that no Nintendo fan should be without.
The Best Nintendo Switch Games
50. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch)
This beautiful Switch remake of the classic Game Boy entry rebuilt everything from the ground up, and would be a good entry point for younger players into the Zelda series.
On top of the beautiful new art style, it added modern conveniences, a dungeon creator, amiibo support, and lots of little quality-of-life improvements whilst infusing every single square inch of Koholint – every secret passage, Piranha, Pokey, and Pig Warrior – with a level of detail and depth that totally reinvigorated both its timeless story and classic Zelda gameplay for a new generation.
If there's anything holding The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening back, frame drops may distract you from the otherwise absorbing gameplay, especially in docked mode. It's a little thing, but with the heritage of technical wizardry behind the Game Boy original, imperfect performance is a dent in this game's otherwise glistening armour.
49. Red Dead Redemption (Switch)
Red Dead Redemption on Switch is a straightforward port of 2010's masterpiece with no added bells or whistles for a rather high price tag. If you can get over that, this is a game we highly recommend digging into, especially if you've yet to experience it.
Rockstar's Western epic holds up surprisingly well, its story is as powerful as ever, its knockabout action still feels great, and it looks and plays perfectly well on Nintendo's console. Multiplayer has been cut, which is a sore but understandable excision, and we'd really have liked to see effort put into adding gyro controls or touching up the graphics a little, but it is what it is.
This is a proper all-timer ported successfully to Switch and, if you can stump up the cash, you'll have a great time here regardless of the lack of TLC.
48. Astral Chain (Switch)
With its amazing visuals, fantastic presentation, varied gameplay, and deep, rewarding combat, Astral Chain is one of PlatinumGames' most accomplished titles. It mixes detective work with exhilarating battle sequences that are inventive, challenging and — perhaps most importantly — breathtakingly cool.
The complexity of the game's myriad systems may prove intimidating for some players, but the inclusion of a co-op play and the ability to automate many of the mechanics via the 'Unchained' mode means that even complete newcomers can still enjoy the ride.
Astral Chain isn't just one of the Switch's standout hits, it's one of Platinum's best video games.
47. Portal: Companion Collection (Switch eShop)
It's hard to overstate our satisfaction with Portal: Companion Collection. Portal and Portal 2 felt incredibly fresh when they first released, and the years have not diminished their immense impact. To have two of the most unique and mind-bending puzzle games on a Nintendo console, and on-the-go if you choose, is a pure joy.
If it weren't for the frequent load screens punctuating the experience, we'd have absolutely nothing to complain about here. The motion controls work like a dream, the games run at a near-rock-solid 60fps, you've got local co-op play available at the drop of a hat, and the writing remains as funny now as it did all those years ago.
If you haven't played the Portal games before, this should be a no-brainer. If you have... well, just play them again.
46. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Switch eShop)
Shovel Knight was excellent in vanilla form, but Treasure Trove includes absolutely everything that developer Yacht Club has created for the game since its Kickstarter success back in 2013.
That includes the extra campaigns Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment, and the more recent King of Cards, plus multiplayer brawler Showdown which further increases the attractiveness of an already incredibly compelling package.
These games are fantastic odes to the glory days of 8-bit(+) platforming, and having the complete Shovel Knight experience in one spot makes this a must-have for Switch owners - especially those who have so far failed to dig into this game and its add-ons. Strike the earth!
45. Bayonetta 2 (Switch)
Despite coming from the previous generation, Bayonetta 2 shines brightest on Switch. It runs without a hitch at 60fps, looks incredible in both TV and tabletop modes, and offers an addictive free-flowing combat formula that sprinkles in platforming, light exploration and a ridiculous story to create something that you simply need to experience.
If you’ve never played it before, you’re in for a treat. If you’ve already played it, it’s even more bewitching as a handheld gem.
44. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Switch eShop)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is the best Turtles beat 'em up ever made. It looks delicious, sounds superb, and rekindles childhood memories beyond all expectations, time-warping you back to 1987.
Its combat system is so much fun to mine that you feel compelled to keep coming back to try new strategies, and with its awesome co-op multiplayer, the experience evolves again and again. Like many a beat 'em up, it does get repetitive as you enter the last third, but that’s more a fault of the concept than the game. Shredder’s Revenge really is an unprecedented, ahem, shell-ebration.
The Dimension Shellshock DLC adds new fighters and a Survival mode, too, and if you can't get enough of your Turtle-filled co-op brawlers, there's also Digital Eclipse's TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, which features a boatload of Konami classics to keep you busy for hours.
43. Celeste (Switch eShop)
Celeste is an exemplary amalgamation of style, mechanics, and character. A devilishly brilliant action platformer with enough skill required to excite genre purists and the speedrunning community, while at the same time featuring a breakdown of gameplay elements to customize and cater to all audiences.
While the game mechanically is great, if familiar, the art style and narrative are truly special, showing both a visual and emotional range and depth that will resonate and inspire. Celeste is the absolute peak of personal exploration and discovery on Nintendo Switch.
42. Stardew Valley (Switch eShop)
Stardew Valley offers a chance to live a second life – one where you can forget the troubles of the real world and get excited over finding a particularly rare carrot.
This is the sort of game that ideally requires a significant amount of time to be invested; the enjoyment doesn’t necessarily come from the day-to-day actions, but rather from the general growth of pride, satisfaction, and sense of security as the days go by.
It is a truly magical experience; games can often be enjoyable but they don’t all manage to be as captivating as this. Fans of Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing will be right at home here and, for those who aren’t, Stardew might just surprise you.
41. Splatoon 2 (Switch)
Splatoon 2 is just about everything you could ask for from a sequel. It builds on everything the original online team shooter set up and then some; almost every single major issue people had with the first game has been resolved, showing that Nintendo genuinely listens and wants to deliver the absolute best experience possible.
Maintaining the freshness you’d expect and throwing in countless big and small changes and additions — every one of them for the better — Splatoon 2 is simply... wait for it... ink-redible.
40. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Switch eShop)
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective was one of the best games on Nintendo DS. Now it is one of the best games on Nintendo Switch. If you're a fan of Ace Attorney, Danganronpa, AI: The Somnium Files, or just of having a good dang time with a brilliant story and stunning art, then why are you still here? Go and get the game. Now. Go!!!!
39. Sea of Stars (Switch eShop)
Sea of Stars is a sensational achievement for Sabotage. Following on from The Messenger, the studio is two for two in providing impressively designed and genuinely innovative takes on classic genres.
Some pacing issues aside, the complex narrative, deep and strategic combat, thoughtful level design, and fantastic visuals and music all combine to make this one of the easiest recommendations we can make. If you consider yourself a fan of old-school RPGs, you must play Sea of Stars.
And if not? The execution and polish here are so good that we’d suggest you give it a try anyway - few games would be a better introduction and representation of what makes JRPGs great. Sea of Stars is an instant classic and a new high-water mark for modern retro-styled indies.
38. Animal Well (Switch eShop)
Developer Shared Memory's stated goal was “to craft complete experiences that will be playable long after the world loses its internet connection,” and screen after screen, Animal Well excels in delighting your eyes and giving your brain something to stew on.
It’s a riposte against a culture of post-launch updates in favour of a meticulously crafted, singular vision with potentially years’ worth of discoveries baked in. By all indications, Animal Well delivers on that long-term promise and does so with a one-of-a-kind elegance.
37. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)
Designated a mainline entry in the series by Game Freak itself, Pokémon Legends: Arceus feels like the result of the developers learning lessons for 25 years, refining the formula, and finally taking the franchise in a new, incredibly exciting direction.
Technically it may stumble in places, but with an emphasis on extremely rewarding exploration, addictive catching mechanics, a fine roster of Pokémon, and a genuine sense of scale that’s unlike anything in the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is up there with the greatest Pokémon games ever made in our book.
36. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch)
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a massive, sprawling JRPG built by Monolith Soft, who developed the Baten Kaitos games on GameCube. The team also helped Nintendo design the world of Breath of the Wild, so there's no doubting the pedigree.
XC2 sees you explore a massive open world made up of Titans – enormous living creatures that house entire civilisations on their bodies. Along the way, you meet a wide variety of characters, solve a bunch of quests, and save the world. It's the developer doing what it does best, albeit without shaking off the series' occasional flaws. This is another Xenoblade gem, though, and a must-have RPG.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 also has a massive standalone DLC, Torna: The Golden Country, that's well worth playing. It serves as a prequel to the events of 2, so you can play it before or after. Larvely.
35. NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Switch)
NieR:Automata is a modern classic. Most importantly for Switch owners, this is a top-notch port that has clearly been produced with respect and focus, often surpassing our expectations in both visuals and performance.
Finding a comfortable seat and a pair of headphones makes the Switch version a wonderful way to experience the game, and it is an unforgettable journey. Nothing is as it seems, either in the story or gameplay, and it's one of the finest gaming achievements of the last decade.
34. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (Switch)
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is two brilliant games for the price of one, and it not only gives us more of what we love, but gives us something that is visually, narratively, and historically deeper than ever before.
Taking the Ace Attorney back to the late 19th century, there's a bit of a learning curve that you'll have to get on top of to meet the game where it's at, but honestly, we couldn't have asked for a better version of the game we've been wanting for years.
33. Castlevania Dominus Collection (Switch eShop)
Castlevania Dominus Collection is quite possibly the best compilation that Konami and M2 have produced to date. It presents three exceptional DS games that easily stand the test of time and provide just as much enjoyment now as they did back in the 2000s.
Not only that, but the impossible has seemingly been achieved with the remarkable addition of Haunted Castle Revisited. Included as a fun little bonus, this revamped take on a reviled arcade curio is fantastic, and while it can't compete with the very best 'classic' games in the franchise, it's the closest we've gotten to a brand new Castlevania in years. An exquisite package.
32. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (Switch)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt remains a masterpiece, and being able to take such a grand and engrossing adventure on the go is something well worth celebrating.
The Switch's Complete Edition is a truly impressive achievement, and although performance isn't perfect, it's still an incredible and impactful role-playing experience.
CD Projekt Red set the bar for modern RPGs back in 2015, and this port is a startling reminder that it has arguably yet to be bettered. One of the most impressive ports on the system.
31. Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Switch eShop)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is not just a great sequel; in many ways, it outdoes Ori and the Blind Forest.
The addition of more customisation options, a greater focus on combat and a better-developed story (all in an incredibly beautiful game that's running at 60 frames per second) means it comprehensively outshines the original. Will of the Wisps pushes technical boundaries so far beyond the previous game that performance was shaky even on Xbox One X at launch; that it runs on Nintendo's console at all is, well, utterly remarkable.
That's not to say it was flawless when it launched on Switch, but following a patch from Moon Studios, the game is in even better shape than ever and we really can't recommend it enough. A supremely enjoyable platform adventure which everyone should experience.
30. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch)
After beginning life on Wii U in 2014, we were treated to a 'Deluxe' port on Switch just four years later. Not the longest hiatus, but we couldn't wait to replay one of the best platformers we've ever encountered and the Switch version plays like an absolute dream.
Looking better than Donkey Kong ever has, veteran DKC composer David Wise returned with this sequel and caused us to have several 'moments' during our first playthrough. It was a glistening cherry on a cake so deliciously sweet we worried we'd lose a foot.
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze isn't just a great platformer, it's one of the great platformers. Even if Donkey Kong isn't normally your thing, you owe it to yourself to give Tropical Freeze a go; it's totally bananas in the very best of ways.
29. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Switch)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a slick return to the roots of this franchise that serves up clever 2.5D action wrapped up in a delightful art style and satisfying story.
There's a smart balance here between old-school levels of action and challenge, moreish combat, and neat puzzles, all mixed with accessibility options and fine-tuning that open things up to newcomers and casual players.
We knew Ubisoft Montpellier was a pair of safe hands and the (now sadly disbanded) team didn't let us down, serving up the first must-play of 2024 in a Switch port that absolutely does the business.
28. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)
For years, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has been held as the best Mario RPG of all time, and the Switch remake proves it has earned that title.
This is a fantastic RPG adventure, whether you’re a Mario fan or not, with some best-in-class combat and brilliant writing. A fresh new localisation, beautifully enhanced visuals, and new quality-of-life features help iron out a few little creases to make this the definitive way to play a GameCube classic.
27. Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch)
Luigi’s Mansion 3 is not only a graphical powerhouse and showcase for Next Level Games’ unrivalled mastery of video game animation but also an immense helping of spooky fun.
The amount of care and consideration poured into every facet of the game is abundantly clear, and it all results in one of the most enjoyable and attractive Switch titles, and the undisputed high point of an underappreciated series.
26. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons improved upon every single facet of the series imaginable. There's more to do, more to see, more to change, more to mould, and more to love; fans and first-time players can find themselves losing hours at a time gathering materials, creating new furniture, and making their island undeniably theirs.
Every moment is unashamedly blissful, with excellently written characters that truly feel alive and an island paradise that gives back infinitely more than you put in. Back when Animal Crossing: New Leaf hit the shelves all those years ago and created a whole new generation of fans, many people were wondering how Nintendo could possibly top it, but here we got our answer.
This is a masterpiece that's worth buying a Switch (or two) to play.
25. Hollow Knight (Switch eShop)
Hollow Knight feels like it found its natural home on Switch. The game's beautiful 2D world, tactile combat, and impressive bevvy of secrets constantly drag you in for more, and it proves to be as strong an experience on the move as it is on your TV.
On an eShop that's filled with top-quality indie games, Hollow Knight is one of the very best; a big, beautiful, foreboding Metroidvania that's absolutely thick with detail - and danger. From its punchy combat system to its charming art and sound design, this is one of the finest adventures you can have on Switch.
24. Persona 4 Golden (Switch eShop)
Persona 4 Golden remains a thoroughly enjoyable and engrossing RPG that, for the most part, has stood the test of time.
Although its visuals might be a bit dated, the gameplay and story presented here do more than enough to justify the purchase, while all the tweaks and additions that came with this ‘Golden’ edition round out most of the rougher edges from the initial PS2 release.
If you're looking to give the Persona series a shot, Persona 5 Royal is a good place to start, but P4G is an excellent entry in the series and one that we would recommend you pick up when you can.
23. Final Fantasy VI (Switch eShop)
After years of begging for the 16-bit Final Fantasy VI to be playable on Switch, the Pixel Remaster brings us a fantastic version of what might just be one of the best RPGs ever made.
Timeless music has been made even better with the new arrangements, while the visuals have been enhanced in a lovely pixel-perfect manner. And what it might lack in difficulty, Final Fantasy VI makes up for in basically every other aspect — incredible characters, fantastic bosses, an amazing story, and fun gameplay.
An all-timer that barely feels its age.
22. Balatro (Switch eShop)
Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp.
It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. Utterly sublime.
21. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury takes everything that made the cat-filled Wii U original special and throws in various small gameplay tweaks to make it even more enjoyable. The first four-player 3D Mario game fuses the freedom of the third dimension with the more constrained (yet no less imaginative) courses from his 2D games to wonderful effect.
The cooperative multiplayer element brought Princess Peach, Luigi, and Toad back into the fold, mirroring Super Mario Bros. 2's lineup, and both Cat Mario and Captain Toad were also introduced here. It's the additional open-world-y Bowser's Fury mode that makes this Switch version a must-buy, even if you 100%'d the Wii U original.
The only real mark against the awkwardly acronymed SM3DW+BF is patchy online multiplayer implementation, but this Switch release is otherwise up there with the very best of the plumber's portfolio.
Bowser's Fury is probably the best Mario game for people who have never played a 3D Mario before, serving as an unintimidating introduction to a larger three-dimensional Super Mario world that can also be played with friends and family.
20. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Switch)
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is an expertly crafted revamp that gives us all the bells and whistles we could wish for in terms of graphical upgrades. However, it's actually Monolith Soft's attention to clever gameplay revisions that impresses most here.
This is X streamlined and modernised, carefully recast and reset in order to play better than ever. Additional characters, a new ending, and all that snazzy stuff is all well and good, and fans will be excited by the fresh revelations that occur, but it's in how everything flows so much better now that we reckon the hardcore will find themselves most impressed.
And for newcomers a recommendation is even easier; this is up there with the all-time great sci-fi RPGs and an absolute must-play.
19. Monster Hunter Rise (Switch)
New mechanics, monsters, and a gorgeous setting meant that Monster Hunter Rise set a new standard for the franchise.
The Wirebug, Switch Skills, Palamute, and carefully thought-out monsters shook things up enough to make the game feel fresh for hunters who had previously spent thousands of hours with the series, and while the package can be slightly intimidating for newcomers, it's arguably the ideal place to get started if you're serious about getting into monster hunting. And with a peerless four-player multiplayer experience, the Rampage quests are a blast.
Monster Hunter Rise is one of the strongest entries into the series, then, and another stone-cold classic for Switch. And if the base game isn't enough, hunt down the must-have Sunbreak DLC, as well.
18. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a great big colourful joyride of an adventure for our little pink pal.
This first fully three-dimensional mainline entry in the franchise is bursting at the seams with fun and inventiveness, managing to transpose everything we know and love about past Kirby games to this all-new arena whilst adding plenty of delightful new aspects as it goes.
Mouthful Mode is daftly entertaining, each and every level is packed full of secrets and dripping in wonderful detail, and there are enough side activities, collectibles, and co-op fun here to keep you entertained and coming back for more for a good long while. Recommended if you're looking for a fun platformer to play with kids.
17. Pikmin 4 (Switch)
Pikmin 4 is a sumptuous strategy adventure that serves up tons of fun for returning fans of the franchise whilst also adding lots to entice new players into giving it a try.
Oatchi is the star of the show in our eyes, a very good boy who is woven cleverly into the core of the puzzle action. Series-best dungeons, a hugely inventive overworld, night missions, Dandori battles, and post-credit goodies only sweeten the deal.
Yes, the co-op is disappointing, and the campaign's not gonna be challenging enough for some diehard fans — and my word the opening hours are talk-talk-talk — but overall Nintendo nailed it here, serving up a magical Pikmin adventure tailor-made for Switch.
16. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (Switch)
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a stellar example of an enhanced re-release done right - which is fortunate as the original version was delisted when this launched.
Vengeance's comprehensive approach to improving the story and various gameplay systems of the original release makes for an experience that’s even more engrossing. Though we were disappointed by the lack of any performance gains here, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is still an extremely easy recommendation for any RPG fans.
Some may consider SMT to be “Persona without the heart,” but SMT V: Vengeance cleanly demonstrates that this old Atlus stalwart still has an abundance of fantastic gameplay and unique appeal. A wonderful game.
15. Unicorn Overlord (Switch)
Even amidst a huge strategy-RPG boom, Unicorn Overlord stands out. It’s a smorgasbord of visual delights, intricate systems, and addictive gameplay loops that all come together to create a delightfully thrilling and deep tactical RPG. It’s so easy to get absorbed into everything the game offers, and we lapped it all up.
Vanillaware has long been known for creating beautiful-looking games with unique twists on genres, but with 13 Sentinels and now Unicorn Overlord, this developer should be on absolutely everyone’s radar.
14. Persona 5 Royal (Switch)
Persona 5 Royal is the very definition of ‘required reading' for JRPG fans.
A deep and moving story, stylish presentation, amazing soundtrack, and decision-driven gameplay all combine to make for an unforgettable and exceptional experience that proves itself to be every bit deserving of the hype and praise it’s already received.
While those who have played this elsewhere may want to consider whether Switch's portability is enough to justify a full-price double dip, it suits the system perfectly. Persona 5 Royal easily stands as one of the very best RPGs of the last decade and you’d be doing yourself a disservice to miss out.
13. Hades (Switch eShop)
Hades is a sublime mix of satisfyingly gritty and flexible combat, a wonderfully vibrant art style, and a genuinely fun and engaging narrative.
Supergiant Games has an excellent track record with games like Bastion and Transistor, but this really does feel like its finest hour — a rip-roaring rampage through the underworld that arrived on Switch with a port that's nigh-on perfect.
Even if you're yet to be swayed by the admittedly repetitive ebb and flow of roguelikes, we passionately urge you to at least give this roguelite a try; this is one heavenly vision of hell that worth sacrificing yourself to.
12. Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch)
As soon as Switch launched it seemed like the perfect console for Fire Emblem. Portability and strategy games are a marriage made in heaven, but being able to throw the battle on the big screen in HD gives Three Houses a scope that wasn't possible on the diminutive 3DS.
Three Houses added new strings to the series' bow, with the Garegg Mach Monastery providing a Hogwarts-style academy to explore as you build those ever-important relationships with the Black Eagles, Blue Lions, and Golden Deer. It's clearer than ever before that the key to the franchise is its ability to evoke feelings for your units through canny writing and charismatic characters; Three Houses created the perfect environment to foster and develop the students in your chosen house.
Indeed, the huge number of options open to you, not to mention the alternatives closed off with each choice you make, makes Three Houses a daunting prospect, but it excels in forging a vital and worthwhile experience whichever house you pick or route you take. And, thankfully, you don't need to buy another game to go back and travel the road not taken. Take that, Fates!
And if that's still not enough for you, there's always DLC. Did somebody say four houses?
11. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch)
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition presents an already excellent JRPG that's been improved in nearly every conceivable way, short of a complete reimagining.
On top of the fantastic story, enjoyable combat, and incredible world design, Monolith Soft included an entirely new epilogue story arc while polishing up nearly everything in the base game, from progression systems to visuals to UI design. XC:DE is easily one of the best role-playing games on Switch, a console that's not lacking in that department.
It goes without saying that if you were ever a fan of the original, or of JRPGs in general, you absolutely must get this. This is the standard against which all others should be judged.
10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)
Mario Kart 8 delivered a huge amount of racing goodness right out of the box on Wii U and was only a proper Battle Mode away from being top of the class. The big twist this time around was the introduction of 'anti-gravity' sections which allow tracks to bend and twist on themselves in surprising ways, making it possible to collide with other racers and gain a small speed boost, adding a welcome layer of tactical play.
And then Mario Kart 8 Deluxe repackaged the original on Switch and added in that excellent (and sorely missed) Battle Mode for good measure, making it the pinnacle of the entire series; a fast, attractive, sublimely playable romp which has to rank as one of the best racing games of all time; the definitive Mario Kart experience, content-rich and a delightful feast of comedic, cartoonish karting action.
Switch's best-selling game continually raises a smile and, occasionally, induces that trademark Mario Kart rage as shells strike and positions are lost. It's addictive, unifying, unfiltered fun that draws in anyone daring enough to take up the wheel.
And the addition of 48 more courses with the awkwardly named Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC? Well, that's just more icing on an already-grand cake, isn't it? Essential.
9. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a genuine masterpiece and a highlight of Monolith Soft's superb series thus far.
There's an emotionally charged and surprisingly edgy epic to get stuck into here, a sprawling and hugely engaging narrative populated by a cast of unforgettable characters that's backed up by some of the very best combat we've had the pleasure of getting to grips with in this genre.
Over 100 hours into this one, we were as captivated as we were when we first booted it up and it more than delivered every bit of the adventure, emotion, and action that its excellent key art promises. Aionios awaits, it's time to seize the future.
8. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder is, quite simply, the best 2D Mario game since Super Mario World in our opinion; the slickest, sharpest, and smartest that two-dimensional Mario has felt since 1991.
In its Wonder Flowers, badges, and online aspects, it serves up an endlessly inventive and impressive platforming adventure that will utterly hook you. From its myriad animation details to its infectious anything-could-happen spirit, it's got charm up the wazoo.
A refinement of a well-established formula, it doesn't totally upend the 2D tea table, but with local co-op and online fun adding to the replayability factor, this feels like 2D Mario with its mojo back. Super Mario Wonder is one of the very best platformers we've played.
7. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition (Switch)
Originally released for 3DS (and PS4) in Japan, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is one of the best games Square has ever put its name to, plain and simple — and this Switch release was a fine port, too.
Featuring a heartwarming, well-paced narrative supported by a cast of fantastic characters, a dense and interesting overworld packed with dozens of hours of content, and one of the finest soundtracks we’ve heard in a JRPG, it all combines to make this an unforgettable modern classic. Whether you’re a newcomer to the series (or genre) or a returning vet, do yourself a favour and get yourself a copy of Dragon Quest XI pronto.
6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)
How does this 'ultimate' version of Smash stack up against the rest?
Well, vocal concerns about past games were actively addressed. The customisability is overwhelmingly vast, with super-solid single-player modes. And every single fighter from the series is present (even Pichu) and joined by a colossal roster of DLC characters from the annals of gaming. Let's not forget that this is the game responsible for bringing Banjo and Kazooie back home to a Nintendo console.
We’re not sure how you could make a more robust or pleasing Smash Bros. game. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate truly is the ultimate instalment in the series, and it makes you wonder where Masahiro Sakurai can possibly take this franchise next.
5. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
There's an argument to be made that Mario 64 never got a 'true' sequel until this game: Sunshine's FLUDD muddied the waters with its feature set; the Galaxy games eschewed large playgrounds for impeccably crafted planetoids designed around specific ideas; 3D Land and 3D World were deliberately contained with linear design to introduce 2D Mario players to the third dimension.
Super Mario Odyssey promised a return to the 'sandbox' style players had been pining for since 1996, and it delivered. Cappy's capture abilities keep things fresh in a game which blends all sorts of ideas and art styles into an improbably coherent, compelling whole.
It really shouldn't work, but New Donk City's human inhabitants co-exist happily with anthropomorphic cutlery, colourful sombrero-wearing skeletons, and the big-eyed Mushroom Kingdom clan thanks solely to the developers' impeccable execution. The mechanical mastery here is breathtaking, with so many distractions to discover. We don't envy the designers who have to come up with Mario's next game, but Mario Odyssey proves that absolutely anything is possible.
An utterly remarkable entry in this most celebrated of series, then. The best Switch Mario game is an essential purchase whether you like Mario or not.
4. Metroid Prime Remastered (Switch)
With Metroid Prime Remastered, the seemingly impossible was achieved: a masterpiece was made even better.
The minor issues we have with the motion controls and the occasional visual hiccup pale in comparison to the enhancements that have been made here. The visual improvements are extensive, right through to the tiny details, and it all comes together to create one of the best-looking games on Switch, remaster or not.
The new twin-stick control setup works flawlessly for both veterans and newcomers, too, but if you're itching to go back to the original GameCube controls, that option is there. With an expanded gallery feature to round things out, Metroid Prime Remastered feels like a new benchmark in how older games can be thoughtfully revitalised for the modern age.
3. Metroid Dread (Switch)
Metroid Dread was a triumphant return for both Samus Aran and developer MercurySteam. This is a super-slick, hugely entertaining, and exquisitely designed entry in the Metroid franchise that plays better than anything we've seen from the series so far.
With a bunch of fantastic new abilities, super tense and enjoyable stealth sections, plenty of great big boss fights and a story that fans will definitely enjoy, we can't really see how this one could have been improved.
Best Metroid game ever? There'll likely be calls of recency bias, but there's a very strong argument that 2D Metroid has never been better.
2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)
It’s impossible to talk about everything that makes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so incredible, and making those discoveries yourselves is part of the magic.
It’s also impossible to overstate just how much there is to do in this Hyrule the second time around. Much like its predecessor, this will become your playground for several years, with a little sprinkling of that older Zelda fairy dust mixed into Breath of the Wild’s formula.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a glorious, triumphant sequel to one of the best video games of all time - absolute unfiltered bliss to lose yourself in for hundreds of hours.
1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a landmark release, both for its franchise and Nintendo. It was the first time that the company truly took on the open-world genre, and by arriving late to the party it embraced the strengths of top-in-class games while also forging its own unique identity.
BOTW was a revolution for the series, but the Legend of Zelda essence is still there — its soul remains, and the end result is captivating. After years of following the same old template, Nintendo bravely took Zelda in a new direction and delivered an absolute triumph which still has us regularly revisiting its iteration of Hyrule. This is the series' best-selling game for a reason.
Its sequel expanded on the open world first presented here, but the excitement of exploring Breath of the Wild's wilderness for the very first is an experience nobody should miss.
And there we are. We've answered an important question — 'Which is best, BOTW or TOTK?' — and you've made it to the end of the top 50 best games on Switch. So many to choose from, but it's a lovely problem to have. Help! There are too many excellent games to choose from!
Best Nintendo Switch Games FAQ
Before we wrap things up, let's answer some frequently asked questions Nintendo Life readers have about the best Switch games.
When was Nintendo Switch released?
Unlike previous Nintendo console launches, the Switch release date in all regions was the very same day. Switch had a simultaneous worldwide launch on 3rd March 2017.
What is the most popular Nintendo title?
As of December 2024, the best-selling Nintendo game on Switch is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (67.35 million sales), followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons (47.44 million) and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (35.88 million).