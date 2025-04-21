Nintendo Switch has amassed a huge amount of great games since the console launched back in 2017. But what are the best games for Nintendo Switch available in 2025? Which Switch games are must-haves? What should you play first on Switch?

To answer those questions, we've compiled this ranked list of the very best Switch games that no Nintendo fan should be without.

49. Red Dead Redemption (Switch) Publisher: Rockstar Games / Developer: Rockstar San Diego Release Date: 17th Aug 2023 ( USA ) / 17th Aug 2023 ( UK/EU )



















Red Dead Redemption on Switch is a straightforward port of 2010's masterpiece with no added bells or whistles for a rather high price tag. If you can get over that, this is a game we highly recommend digging into, especially if you've yet to experience it. Rockstar's Western epic holds up surprisingly well, its story is as powerful as ever, its knockabout action still feels great, and it looks and plays perfectly well on Nintendo's console. Multiplayer has been cut, which is a sore but understandable excision, and we'd really have liked to see effort put into adding gyro controls or touching up the graphics a little, but it is what it is. This is a proper all-timer ported successfully to Switch and, if you can stump up the cash, you'll have a great time here regardless of the lack of TLC.

48. Astral Chain (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: PlatinumGames Release Date: 30th Aug 2019 ( USA ) / 30th Aug 2019 ( UK/EU )



















With its amazing visuals, fantastic presentation, varied gameplay, and deep, rewarding combat, Astral Chain is one of PlatinumGames' most accomplished titles. It mixes detective work with exhilarating battle sequences that are inventive, challenging and — perhaps most importantly — breathtakingly cool. The complexity of the game's myriad systems may prove intimidating for some players, but the inclusion of a co-op play and the ability to automate many of the mechanics via the 'Unchained' mode means that even complete newcomers can still enjoy the ride. Astral Chain isn't just one of the Switch's standout hits, it's one of Platinum's best video games.

47. Portal: Companion Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Valve / Developer: Valve Release Date: 28th Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 28th Jun 2022 ( UK/EU )



















It's hard to overstate our satisfaction with Portal: Companion Collection. Portal and Portal 2 felt incredibly fresh when they first released, and the years have not diminished their immense impact. To have two of the most unique and mind-bending puzzle games on a Nintendo console, and on-the-go if you choose, is a pure joy. If it weren't for the frequent load screens punctuating the experience, we'd have absolutely nothing to complain about here. The motion controls work like a dream, the games run at a near-rock-solid 60fps, you've got local co-op play available at the drop of a hat, and the writing remains as funny now as it did all those years ago. If you haven't played the Portal games before, this should be a no-brainer. If you have... well, just play them again.

45. Bayonetta 2 (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: PlatinumGames Release Date: 16th Feb 2018 ( USA ) / 16th Feb 2018 ( UK/EU )



















Despite coming from the previous generation, Bayonetta 2 shines brightest on Switch. It runs without a hitch at 60fps, looks incredible in both TV and tabletop modes, and offers an addictive free-flowing combat formula that sprinkles in platforming, light exploration and a ridiculous story to create something that you simply need to experience. If you’ve never played it before, you’re in for a treat. If you’ve already played it, it’s even more bewitching as a handheld gem.

43. Celeste (Switch eShop) Publisher: Maddy Makes Games / Developer: Matt Makes Games Release Date: 25th Jan 2018 ( USA ) / 25th Jan 2018 ( UK/EU )













Celeste is an exemplary amalgamation of style, mechanics, and character. A devilishly brilliant action platformer with enough skill required to excite genre purists and the speedrunning community, while at the same time featuring a breakdown of gameplay elements to customize and cater to all audiences. While the game mechanically is great, if familiar, the art style and narrative are truly special, showing both a visual and emotional range and depth that will resonate and inspire. Celeste is the absolute peak of personal exploration and discovery on Nintendo Switch.

42. Stardew Valley (Switch eShop) Publisher: ConcernedApe / Developer: ConcernedApe Release Date: 5th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU )









Stardew Valley offers a chance to live a second life – one where you can forget the troubles of the real world and get excited over finding a particularly rare carrot. This is the sort of game that ideally requires a significant amount of time to be invested; the enjoyment doesn’t necessarily come from the day-to-day actions, but rather from the general growth of pride, satisfaction, and sense of security as the days go by. It is a truly magical experience; games can often be enjoyable but they don’t all manage to be as captivating as this. Fans of Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing will be right at home here and, for those who aren’t, Stardew might just surprise you.

41. Splatoon 2 (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EPD Release Date: 21st Jul 2017 ( USA ) / 21st Jul 2017 ( UK/EU )



















Splatoon 2 is just about everything you could ask for from a sequel. It builds on everything the original online team shooter set up and then some; almost every single major issue people had with the first game has been resolved, showing that Nintendo genuinely listens and wants to deliver the absolute best experience possible. Maintaining the freshness you’d expect and throwing in countless big and small changes and additions — every one of them for the better — Splatoon 2 is simply... wait for it... ink-redible.

39. Sea of Stars (Switch eShop) Publisher: Sabotage / Developer: Sabotage Release Date: 29th Aug 2023 ( USA ) / 29th Aug 2023 ( UK/EU )



















Sea of Stars is a sensational achievement for Sabotage. Following on from The Messenger, the studio is two for two in providing impressively designed and genuinely innovative takes on classic genres. Some pacing issues aside, the complex narrative, deep and strategic combat, thoughtful level design, and fantastic visuals and music all combine to make this one of the easiest recommendations we can make. If you consider yourself a fan of old-school RPGs, you must play Sea of Stars. And if not? The execution and polish here are so good that we’d suggest you give it a try anyway - few games would be a better introduction and representation of what makes JRPGs great. Sea of Stars is an instant classic and a new high-water mark for modern retro-styled indies.

38. Animal Well (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bigmode / Developer: Shared Memory Release Date: 9th May 2024 ( USA ) / 9th May 2024 ( UK/EU )















Developer Shared Memory's stated goal was “to craft complete experiences that will be playable long after the world loses its internet connection,” and screen after screen, Animal Well excels in delighting your eyes and giving your brain something to stew on. It’s a riposte against a culture of post-launch updates in favour of a meticulously crafted, singular vision with potentially years’ worth of discoveries baked in. By all indications, Animal Well delivers on that long-term promise and does so with a one-of-a-kind elegance.

37. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 28th Jan 2022 ( USA ) / 28th Jan 2022 ( UK/EU )



















Designated a mainline entry in the series by Game Freak itself, Pokémon Legends: Arceus feels like the result of the developers learning lessons for 25 years, refining the formula, and finally taking the franchise in a new, incredibly exciting direction. Technically it may stumble in places, but with an emphasis on extremely rewarding exploration, addictive catching mechanics, a fine roster of Pokémon, and a genuine sense of scale that’s unlike anything in the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is up there with the greatest Pokémon games ever made in our book.

35. NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Switch) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: PlatinumGames Release Date: 6th Oct 2022 ( USA ) / 6th Oct 2022 ( UK/EU )











NieR:Automata is a modern classic. Most importantly for Switch owners, this is a top-notch port that has clearly been produced with respect and focus, often surpassing our expectations in both visuals and performance. Finding a comfortable seat and a pair of headphones makes the Switch version a wonderful way to experience the game, and it is an unforgettable journey. Nothing is as it seems, either in the story or gameplay, and it's one of the finest gaming achievements of the last decade.

25. Hollow Knight (Switch eShop) Publisher: Team Cherry / Developer: Team Cherry Release Date: 12th Jun 2018 ( USA ) / 12th Jun 2018 ( UK/EU )



















Hollow Knight feels like it found its natural home on Switch. The game's beautiful 2D world, tactile combat, and impressive bevvy of secrets constantly drag you in for more, and it proves to be as strong an experience on the move as it is on your TV. On an eShop that's filled with top-quality indie games, Hollow Knight is one of the very best; a big, beautiful, foreboding Metroidvania that's absolutely thick with detail - and danger. From its punchy combat system to its charming art and sound design, this is one of the finest adventures you can have on Switch.

23. Final Fantasy VI (Switch eShop) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 19th Apr 2023 ( USA ) / 19th Apr 2023 ( UK/EU ) After years of begging for the 16-bit Final Fantasy VI to be playable on Switch, the Pixel Remaster brings us a fantastic version of what might just be one of the best RPGs ever made. Timeless music has been made even better with the new arrangements, while the visuals have been enhanced in a lovely pixel-perfect manner. And what it might lack in difficulty, Final Fantasy VI makes up for in basically every other aspect — incredible characters, fantastic bosses, an amazing story, and fun gameplay. An all-timer that barely feels its age.

22. Balatro (Switch eShop) Publisher: PlayStack / Developer: LocalThunk Release Date: 20th Feb 2024 ( USA ) / 20th Feb 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp. It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. Utterly sublime.

19. Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 26th Mar 2021 ( USA ) / 26th Mar 2021 ( UK/EU )



















New mechanics, monsters, and a gorgeous setting meant that Monster Hunter Rise set a new standard for the franchise. The Wirebug, Switch Skills, Palamute, and carefully thought-out monsters shook things up enough to make the game feel fresh for hunters who had previously spent thousands of hours with the series, and while the package can be slightly intimidating for newcomers, it's arguably the ideal place to get started if you're serious about getting into monster hunting. And with a peerless four-player multiplayer experience, the Rampage quests are a blast. Monster Hunter Rise is one of the strongest entries into the series, then, and another stone-cold classic for Switch. And if the base game isn't enough, hunt down the must-have Sunbreak DLC, as well.

17. Pikmin 4 (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EPD Release Date: 21st Jul 2023 ( USA ) / 21st Jul 2023 ( UK/EU )



















Pikmin 4 is a sumptuous strategy adventure that serves up tons of fun for returning fans of the franchise whilst also adding lots to entice new players into giving it a try. Oatchi is the star of the show in our eyes, a very good boy who is woven cleverly into the core of the puzzle action. Series-best dungeons, a hugely inventive overworld, night missions, Dandori battles, and post-credit goodies only sweeten the deal. Yes, the co-op is disappointing, and the campaign's not gonna be challenging enough for some diehard fans — and my word the opening hours are talk-talk-talk — but overall Nintendo nailed it here, serving up a magical Pikmin adventure tailor-made for Switch.

15. Unicorn Overlord (Switch) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Vanillaware Release Date: 8th Mar 2024 ( USA ) / 8th Mar 2024 ( UK/EU )



















Even amidst a huge strategy-RPG boom, Unicorn Overlord stands out. It’s a smorgasbord of visual delights, intricate systems, and addictive gameplay loops that all come together to create a delightfully thrilling and deep tactical RPG. It’s so easy to get absorbed into everything the game offers, and we lapped it all up. Vanillaware has long been known for creating beautiful-looking games with unique twists on genres, but with 13 Sentinels and now Unicorn Overlord, this developer should be on absolutely everyone’s radar.

14. Persona 5 Royal (Switch) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Atlus Persona Team Release Date: 21st Oct 2022 ( USA ) / 21st Oct 2022 ( UK/EU )



















Persona 5 Royal is the very definition of ‘required reading' for JRPG fans. A deep and moving story, stylish presentation, amazing soundtrack, and decision-driven gameplay all combine to make for an unforgettable and exceptional experience that proves itself to be every bit deserving of the hype and praise it’s already received. While those who have played this elsewhere may want to consider whether Switch's portability is enough to justify a full-price double dip, it suits the system perfectly. Persona 5 Royal easily stands as one of the very best RPGs of the last decade and you’d be doing yourself a disservice to miss out.

13. Hades (Switch eShop) Publisher: Supergiant Games / Developer: Supergiant Games Release Date: 17th Sep 2020 ( USA ) / 17th Sep 2020 ( UK/EU )



















Hades is a sublime mix of satisfyingly gritty and flexible combat, a wonderfully vibrant art style, and a genuinely fun and engaging narrative. Supergiant Games has an excellent track record with games like Bastion and Transistor, but this really does feel like its finest hour — a rip-roaring rampage through the underworld that arrived on Switch with a port that's nigh-on perfect. Even if you're yet to be swayed by the admittedly repetitive ebb and flow of roguelikes, we passionately urge you to at least give this roguelite a try; this is one heavenly vision of hell that worth sacrificing yourself to.

12. Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: 26th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 26th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU )



















As soon as Switch launched it seemed like the perfect console for Fire Emblem. Portability and strategy games are a marriage made in heaven, but being able to throw the battle on the big screen in HD gives Three Houses a scope that wasn't possible on the diminutive 3DS. Three Houses added new strings to the series' bow, with the Garegg Mach Monastery providing a Hogwarts-style academy to explore as you build those ever-important relationships with the Black Eagles, Blue Lions, and Golden Deer. It's clearer than ever before that the key to the franchise is its ability to evoke feelings for your units through canny writing and charismatic characters; Three Houses created the perfect environment to foster and develop the students in your chosen house. Indeed, the huge number of options open to you, not to mention the alternatives closed off with each choice you make, makes Three Houses a daunting prospect, but it excels in forging a vital and worthwhile experience whichever house you pick or route you take. And, thankfully, you don't need to buy another game to go back and travel the road not taken. Take that, Fates! And if that's still not enough for you, there's always DLC. Did somebody say four houses?

9. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Monolith Soft Release Date: 29th Jul 2022 ( USA ) / 29th Jul 2022 ( UK/EU )



















Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a genuine masterpiece and a highlight of Monolith Soft's superb series thus far. There's an emotionally charged and surprisingly edgy epic to get stuck into here, a sprawling and hugely engaging narrative populated by a cast of unforgettable characters that's backed up by some of the very best combat we've had the pleasure of getting to grips with in this genre. Over 100 hours into this one, we were as captivated as we were when we first booted it up and it more than delivered every bit of the adventure, emotion, and action that its excellent key art promises. Aionios awaits, it's time to seize the future.

5. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 27th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 27th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU )



















There's an argument to be made that Mario 64 never got a 'true' sequel until this game: Sunshine's FLUDD muddied the waters with its feature set; the Galaxy games eschewed large playgrounds for impeccably crafted planetoids designed around specific ideas; 3D Land and 3D World were deliberately contained with linear design to introduce 2D Mario players to the third dimension. Super Mario Odyssey promised a return to the 'sandbox' style players had been pining for since 1996, and it delivered. Cappy's capture abilities keep things fresh in a game which blends all sorts of ideas and art styles into an improbably coherent, compelling whole. It really shouldn't work, but New Donk City's human inhabitants co-exist happily with anthropomorphic cutlery, colourful sombrero-wearing skeletons, and the big-eyed Mushroom Kingdom clan thanks solely to the developers' impeccable execution. The mechanical mastery here is breathtaking, with so many distractions to discover. We don't envy the designers who have to come up with Mario's next game, but Mario Odyssey proves that absolutely anything is possible. An utterly remarkable entry in this most celebrated of series, then. The best Switch Mario game is an essential purchase whether you like Mario or not.

4. Metroid Prime Remastered (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Retro Studios Release Date: 8th Feb 2023 ( USA ) / 8th Feb 2023 ( UK/EU )



















With Metroid Prime Remastered, the seemingly impossible was achieved: a masterpiece was made even better. The minor issues we have with the motion controls and the occasional visual hiccup pale in comparison to the enhancements that have been made here. The visual improvements are extensive, right through to the tiny details, and it all comes together to create one of the best-looking games on Switch, remaster or not. The new twin-stick control setup works flawlessly for both veterans and newcomers, too, but if you're itching to go back to the original GameCube controls, that option is there. With an expanded gallery feature to round things out, Metroid Prime Remastered feels like a new benchmark in how older games can be thoughtfully revitalised for the modern age.