Just a reminder that we'll be publishing our 2025 GOTYs soon — both yours and ours! If you haven't rated the Switch 1 & 2 games you've played yet (or if you've played something new in the last couple of weeks), feel free to read on and have your say.

And if you've rated them already? Nicely done, lovely person! As you were.

We're into December now, and while there are still late-coming games showing up, it's time to start looking back at the goodies the last 12 months have brought us. Yes, it's GOTY time.

2025 has been a bumper one across the board, with brilliant games big and small — indie, are-they-indie?, and absolutely-definitely-not-indie — launching every single month. This is the year that Silksong finally came out, for heaven's sake! Oh, and Nintendo launched a whole new platform. Just looking at the software, the quality in 2025 has been top-shelf.

If you've joined us only recently, we here at Nintendo Life have our own staff GOTY list encompassing all of our personal top fives, but top GOTY billing goes to our community-ranked Top 50 Switch games of the year - this year featuring Switch 2, too.

We've got one for every year of the Switch's life so far, each ordered according to the corresponding games' User Rating in our database.

These real-time lists, based on the User Ratings in our database, are a living ranking of each year's finest video games. Looking back over the Switch generation, here are the winners from the previous eight(!) years:

Not a bad octet, is it? So, it's time to start looking through the gems we've played in the last 12 months.

Below you'll find every Switch game we've reviewed in 2025 awarded a 6/10 or higher. To rate any games you've played, registered users can click the star next to the corresponding title and give them a score out of 10. We encourage you to use the search bar, but otherwise you can browse at your leisure.

IMPORTANT: All Switch 1 and 2 games released in 2025 are eligible and available to rate in our database. We've limited the ones shown below to cull endless pages of shovelware, but if there's something we didn't review (or just didn't enjoy as much as you), find it by heading to the search bar at the very top of the page and going directly to that game's page.

We'll go live with the results later in the month, and due to the real-time nature of the list, games launched between now and the end of the year still have every chance of showing up in the Top 50, too. No one's left behind!

Thanks for 'voting'! Our database should contain every game released in 2025, but please let us know below if anything is missing and we'll get it added. Happy rating!