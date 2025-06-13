In many ways, Split Fiction feels like the culmination of everything Hazelight Studios has accomplished in the co-op space.
The journey began with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, a charming fantasy that required solo players to coordinate both thumbs to control two characters simultaneously. The studio then progressed to A Way Out, a jailbreak caper that introduced several clever mechanics for two players, including the now-standard Friend's Pass system (more on that later). With It Takes Two, Hazelight pushed things even further, delivering a big adventure with a well-written, emotionally resonant story and great characters.
Now comes Split Fiction, a near-flawless dual odyssey that perfects the studio's formula and delivers an epic experience of staggering variety. The game’s many co-op trials might put your strongest relationships to the test, but you will never stop having fun.
The story is, fittingly, about stories. Mio and Zoe are two aspiring writers lured to the shady tech giant Rader Publishing by the promise of a no-strings book deal. Upon arrival, they’re suited up in Tron-like bodysuits and instructed to enter a set of strange, floating bubbles. Mio hesitates and, after a brief struggle, ends up inside Zoe’s bubble. They awaken inside the physical manifestation of their combined imagination. The two unlikely companions must survive their own ideas, while trying to stop Rader from stealing their IP.
The adventure unfolds across two vastly different mindscapes, built from the main characters' chosen theme. Mio’s choice of fiction is cyberpunk-style sci-fi, while Zoe prefers cosy fantasy. These contrasting settings give Hazelight the perfect excuse to drop partners into dramatically different environments that demand teamwork, creative problem solving, and synchronised playstyles.
At its heart, Split Fiction thrives on this collision of two distinct genres, using the stylistic clash as a narrative engine to drive inventive cooperative gameplay. The plot is built to sustain momentum; Mio and Zoe are constantly plunged into tense, in-media-res scenarios that keep the action moving and the players engaged.
After a brief introduction at Rader Corp, our deuteragonists are thrown straight into chaos, first piloting a spaceship in a frantic battle, then fleeing from a horde of giant ogres. Soon after, they’re swinging across the rooftop of a futuristic nightclub and bouncing around as a pair of pigs in a (surprisingly dark) fairytale scenario. This all happens in the opening chapter.
Each world is packed with elaborate set pieces, and the action rarely lets up. Mio and Zoe leap from one high-energy scenario to the next, pausing only occasionally for charming, character-driven moments that deepen their bond. Slowly bringing these two contrasting archetypes together in the middle of all this action is a storytelling masterstroke, one that pays off in the game's phenomenal final act.
So, what do you actually do in Split Fiction? What genre is it? The answer, quite simply, is all of them. It’s a puzzle game, a shooter, a brawler, and a platformer, sometimes all within the same level. Across its lengthy main story, there’s a little bit of everything. This grab-bag format means that you have a consistent grasp on what you will have to do next.
The only drawback is that, by its very nature, the game doesn't linger on any one activity for long. That’s unfortunate, because many of its ideas are strong enough to support a full game on their own.
Each chapter grants the aspiring writers a unique ability, and most of the level’s progression is built around using that power in creative ways. Often, both players are required to perform different tasks simultaneously, making strong communication and patience essential. These challenges never feel overwhelming, and the game’s generous checkpoint system ensures that frustration is kept to a minimum.
There are still moments that will really test the patience of you and your partner. Faster-paced sequences, like high-speed chases or boss fights, are often hilarious exercises in trial and error.
What makes Split Fiction exceptional is the sheer variety of challenges you face. There are hundreds of mechanically distinct minigames spread across this adventure and every single one feels thoughtfully crafted. Alongside the linear main story, optional side quests offer wild artistic swings and some of the most difficult activities in the game.
An unexpected bonus of this solid Switch 2 port is that it's a nice showcase of the console's capabilities, with the exception of mouse control, which is unfortunately missing.
Firstly, it looks great. This is a gorgeous game, with a vibrant art style and busy environments that often move at breakneck speeds. Performance remains stable throughout, with a locked 30fps that has only the slightest of stumbles in handheld mode for some of the bigger set pieces. It would be nice to have 60fps, but it runs incredibly well with the lower frame rate.
The big feature here is the Friend's Pass system. Like previous Hazelight titles, two separate consoles can share a single copy of the game. This time, too, you can use Switch 2 and Nintendo’s GameShare feature to host a session that an original Switch can join. This not only offers incredible value but also ensures that co-op partners who don’t own the new console aren’t left out. As it's running from the host console and not an installed version of the game, the performance on the OG Switch can be a tad unpredictable, but it's mostly steady.
Alongside GameShare — and the option to play local splitscreen and online — there’s also crossplay, so there’s a generous number of ways to play with others.
Split Fiction is a singular experience, one that you'll want to jump right back into after the credits roll. It's the crowning achievement of Hazelight, a studio whose every release is becoming a notable event. It's also a great time on Switch 2 and ranks among the very best of the launch lineup.
Conclusion
Split Fiction feels like a gift. Its sole aim is to entertain and bring players together by testing them at every turn. Hazelight gives us two distinct worlds, each filled with a huge array of activities for co-op partners to enjoy and argue over. It serves as a surprising visual showcase for the Switch 2 and enhances the Friend's Pass feature, allowing our original Switch buddies to join in the fun.
Comments 44
Just a quick heads up that this game currently has £10 worth of points with it on the game collection.
With the points I already had I effectively got it for £27.
It is a code in a box though!
I understand most of our launch games were released previously on other systems, but this has to be one of the best launch line ups from an average score perspective ive ever seen. They seem to run quite well, which bodes well for future releases and more experience developing for the Switch 2.
The only big disappointment about this port is it targets 30 fps, which is just not an ideal way to play a platformer imo.
Played it on PS5, loved the game. Very cinematic and variety of gameplay is stunning.
Played this with a friend on PS5 for quite a bit. I'm not double dipping, but it is a fun romp.
So this runs better on the Deck? I’ve heard you can eke out 40fps there. Bummer.
Definitely picking it up though
So this game can’t be played 1 player. Probably a stupid question
Thanks for the review, so looking forward to playing this now that it's also on Switch 2 when I find someone to play it together with and of course have the time for it (the same applies also to It Takes Two, but I've at least watched others playing that - speaking of, it would be great if that eventually got a Switch 2 upgrade)!
Disgusting it's a code in a box.
Too bad it doesn’t manage 60fps even in docked mode, because the gameplay (much more than It Takes Too) really benefits from 60fps with how frantic, fast and precision based it is. Xbox Series S managed 60fps at 1080p while looking incredible so I had hoped they’d be able to hit that on Switch 2 maybe aided by DLSS docked or maybe a 40fps VRR handheld mode similar to Cyberpunk 2077.
@Linnybhoy with the exception of Brothers, all of Hazelight’s games are strictly two-players only.
Code in a box, easy pass.
An incredible game on any system. It looks amazing on the Switch 2. I can't wait to play it on the Switch 2.
@DashKappei @citizenerased maybe it will get patched later down the road with a performance mode? I see no reason it shouldn’t be able to at least match what the Deck can do, and Switch 2 seems to be generally on par with Series S. I’m thinking this was rushed to make launch.
@Darthmoogle Yeah that’s what I’m hoping. Apparently the final version already looks a ton better than the early footage in the Switch 2 reveal.
Removed - unconstructive feedback
I do wish I could play this alone but I am happy for the co-op fans that they got a good game.
@citizenerased there’s other aspects than fps. Does steam deck present this game in 4k hdr on a screen for instance? Switch 2 does.
Would have gotten it weren't it just digital only.
@Friendly I’d rather have 40fps
Best game on the Switch 2 right now
Why is this 16 rated? I wanted to play this with my 10 year old.
I played it not long ago, and it's a great game! Definitely better than It Takes Two.
I'm glad to hear the Switch 2 version is on par!
@MarioBrickLayer It doesn't make sense. You can perfectly play this with a 10 year old kid.
@MarioBrickLayer : It's rated as such for violence (the ratings in US/Australia aren't quite so harsh).
There's some violence, including moments of bloodshed. Everything else about the game sounds PG rated though.
@SillyG @the_beaver Thanks, sounds like I should be cautious but consider it, I'll try and find some footage on youtube before I make a decision.
Can we talk about the fact that the game is SEVENTY GIGABYTES for a sec?
87% giving it a 8 or higher? Sounds damn good to me. This may be my next Switch 2 purchase.
@citizenerased that’s ok, but i don’t think you can say that the performance is better on one compared to the other.
@Divide_and_Wander THIS! I came here to say something similar. I remember seeing a lot of concern from folks online that Mario Kart World was not enough, but clearly Nintendo saw something we didn't. I can safely say I've never bought as many games for a new system as I have with Switch 2. Just a fantastic line up out the gate.
My wife and I finished playing this on our living room PC around a week or two ago. We were both really blown away by it. Every level is something new and creative. An excellent co-op experience from start to finish.
@MarioBrickLayer @SillyG I don't remember any bloodshed lol, maybe it was just a bit and didn't call my attention...
I'd say it's nothing you wouldn't see pretty much everywhere.
Ill be more than happy to play through this game with my kid. Completing co-op games has somewhat become our thing, but definitely will wait for a sale, solely for code in the box. Id have considered picking it up launch day otherwise.
@__Link__ @Deerock69 Yeah, I would already have not gotten it on switch 1 (if it was there) because it’s code in a box, but this is the ENTIRE POINT OF KEY CARDS! EA probably just being greedy because this is a great game to buy, play with a friend/partner, and then resell to recoup some of the costs.
I've been loving this game on Switch 2 about 1.5 hours into it.
I've been nudging my partner a bit to ask when she wants to continue the game because I'm so keen to play more!
She has enjoyed Split Fiction, too, but she's more into cozy games.
Hopefully I get to play more as soon as possible! 🙂
@Sebos
That part!! 70 GB is shameful, EA sucks at game optimization. Nintendo puts publishers to shame in that department. Honestly the 70GB is THE deterrent for me even though I know it’s a great game.
70GB is ~30% of the system storage. While it’s manageable, I feel it’s a missed opportunity. This should have been a game card and I am surprised that is even at that file size for Switch port.
I may still buy it in the future (digital) when it’s on sale but then I will probably just opt for PC since it’s digital anyway. If it was all on the cart, I’d definitely consider full price on Switch 2…
@MarioBrickLayer FWIW, the ESRB site says: “Combat is highlighted by cries of pain, blood-splatter effects, and explosions. Boss battles also depict violence and/or blood: a hydra getting its head cut off, with blood-splatter effects; characters impaled. A handful of scenes depict crude humor: pigs propelling themselves via flatulence; monkeys throwing feces at characters. The word ‘sh*t’ appears in the game.”
@Synecdoche that changes my opinion a bit, my son isn't old enough for that. Such a shame, I wonder if that adds to to the game? A 2 player co op where children can't play it seems to be limiting sales.
@MarioBrickLayer I wanted to make sure to reply to you and include that description because I’ve found that often people will say of a movie or a game that there’s nothing at all inappropriate in it for children — but they may not be remembering everything that occurred in the game; different parents have different standards for what they want their kids to experience; and of course every child is different too.
This looks like a good game but I won’t be buying it at this point either. I also didn’t buy It Takes Two for the same reason.
@Friendly err, neither does the Switch 2 my friend. Dunno why you’d boast that it runs at 4K on Switch 2, when it’s 1080p (and at 30fps, halved framerate). Given more time/budget and the use of DLSS, it’s likely a port could’ve managed to include a performance mode running at 60fps (at least docked).
I love It Takes Two, so I'm super interested in this game, but I have one major issue. I only buy physical, but now that I know you can play games directly off the microSD Express & therefore no longer have to worry about constantly moving things around, I've warmed to the idea of the key cards. The problem is that this is a code in a box. Why?! Nintendo went through all of the trouble of thinking of a solution to getting games on the system that are too big to fit on a cart only to still allow code in the box games. Key cards should have replaced them. I'm going to have to pass for that reason alone & that's super annoying.
@DashKappei it does output 4k docked. 1080p is handheld performance.
@Friendly No it doesn’t. You’re confusing image upscaling output (something that will merely make it so a 1080p image -or lower!- will fit the entire screen of a 4K panel) with proper rendering/output resolution.
It would be like saying BOTW on Switch is 1080p docked, while in reality it outputs a rendering resolution of 900p.
Split Fiction on Switch 2 outputs a rendering resolution of 1080p docked. Currently the only game to output 4k rendering docked is Fast Fusion iirc, while some games, such as the S2 Editions of BOTW/TOTK, output at 1440p. (Edit: Splatoon 3 is 4K! Dynamic, but it hits full 4k more often than not!)
Not even the home screen outputs at 4k when docked, only 1080p. Same as Switch 1 having the home screen at 720p even docked. That might be due to the instant dock/undock feature and thus matching the resolution of the console’s own screen, but it would’ve been appreciated if Nintendo found a more elegant solution to have the Home Screen in proper 4k.
Hope this helps clear things out!
Code in a box, it’ll go on sale eventually
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...