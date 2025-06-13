Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

In many ways, Split Fiction feels like the culmination of everything Hazelight Studios has accomplished in the co-op space.

The journey began with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, a charming fantasy that required solo players to coordinate both thumbs to control two characters simultaneously. The studio then progressed to A Way Out, a jailbreak caper that introduced several clever mechanics for two players, including the now-standard Friend's Pass system (more on that later). With It Takes Two, Hazelight pushed things even further, delivering a big adventure with a well-written, emotionally resonant story and great characters.

Now comes Split Fiction, a near-flawless dual odyssey that perfects the studio's formula and delivers an epic experience of staggering variety. The game’s many co-op trials might put your strongest relationships to the test, but you will never stop having fun.

The story is, fittingly, about stories. Mio and Zoe are two aspiring writers lured to the shady tech giant Rader Publishing by the promise of a no-strings book deal. Upon arrival, they’re suited up in Tron-like bodysuits and instructed to enter a set of strange, floating bubbles. Mio hesitates and, after a brief struggle, ends up inside Zoe’s bubble. They awaken inside the physical manifestation of their combined imagination. The two unlikely companions must survive their own ideas, while trying to stop Rader from stealing their IP.

The adventure unfolds across two vastly different mindscapes, built from the main characters' chosen theme. Mio’s choice of fiction is cyberpunk-style sci-fi, while Zoe prefers cosy fantasy. These contrasting settings give Hazelight the perfect excuse to drop partners into dramatically different environments that demand teamwork, creative problem solving, and synchronised playstyles.

At its heart, Split Fiction thrives on this collision of two distinct genres, using the stylistic clash as a narrative engine to drive inventive cooperative gameplay. The plot is built to sustain momentum; Mio and Zoe are constantly plunged into tense, in-media-res scenarios that keep the action moving and the players engaged.

After a brief introduction at Rader Corp, our deuteragonists are thrown straight into chaos, first piloting a spaceship in a frantic battle, then fleeing from a horde of giant ogres. Soon after, they’re swinging across the rooftop of a futuristic nightclub and bouncing around as a pair of pigs in a (surprisingly dark) fairytale scenario. This all happens in the opening chapter.

Each world is packed with elaborate set pieces, and the action rarely lets up. Mio and Zoe leap from one high-energy scenario to the next, pausing only occasionally for charming, character-driven moments that deepen their bond. Slowly bringing these two contrasting archetypes together in the middle of all this action is a storytelling masterstroke, one that pays off in the game's phenomenal final act.

So, what do you actually do in Split Fiction? What genre is it? The answer, quite simply, is all of them. It’s a puzzle game, a shooter, a brawler, and a platformer, sometimes all within the same level. Across its lengthy main story, there’s a little bit of everything. This grab-bag format means that you have a consistent grasp on what you will have to do next.

The only drawback is that, by its very nature, the game doesn't linger on any one activity for long. That’s unfortunate, because many of its ideas are strong enough to support a full game on their own.

Each chapter grants the aspiring writers a unique ability, and most of the level’s progression is built around using that power in creative ways. Often, both players are required to perform different tasks simultaneously, making strong communication and patience essential. These challenges never feel overwhelming, and the game’s generous checkpoint system ensures that frustration is kept to a minimum.

There are still moments that will really test the patience of you and your partner. Faster-paced sequences, like high-speed chases or boss fights, are often hilarious exercises in trial and error.

What makes Split Fiction exceptional is the sheer variety of challenges you face. There are hundreds of mechanically distinct minigames spread across this adventure and every single one feels thoughtfully crafted. Alongside the linear main story, optional side quests offer wild artistic swings and some of the most difficult activities in the game.

An unexpected bonus of this solid Switch 2 port is that it's a nice showcase of the console's capabilities, with the exception of mouse control, which is unfortunately missing.

Firstly, it looks great. This is a gorgeous game, with a vibrant art style and busy environments that often move at breakneck speeds. Performance remains stable throughout, with a locked 30fps that has only the slightest of stumbles in handheld mode for some of the bigger set pieces. It would be nice to have 60fps, but it runs incredibly well with the lower frame rate.

The big feature here is the Friend's Pass system. Like previous Hazelight titles, two separate consoles can share a single copy of the game. This time, too, you can use Switch 2 and Nintendo’s GameShare feature to host a session that an original Switch can join. This not only offers incredible value but also ensures that co-op partners who don’t own the new console aren’t left out. As it's running from the host console and not an installed version of the game, the performance on the OG Switch can be a tad unpredictable, but it's mostly steady.

Alongside GameShare — and the option to play local splitscreen and online — there’s also crossplay, so there’s a generous number of ways to play with others.

Split Fiction is a singular experience, one that you'll want to jump right back into after the credits roll. It's the crowning achievement of Hazelight, a studio whose every release is becoming a notable event. It's also a great time on Switch 2 and ranks among the very best of the launch lineup.