Even though it confirmed my suspicions, the reveal that Donkey Kong Bananza was coming to us from the team behind Super Mario Odyssey couldn't help but strike a little bit of fear into my heart. We know that the group within Nintendo EPD is a talented bunch, but how was I ever going to be able to fully throw myself into another 3D adventure, with the all-timer 'Jump Up Superstar' sequence lurking at the back of my brain?
This was my overwhelming thought as I made my way through Bananza's opening layer. It was all fantastic, but I couldn't shake the feeling that I'd seen these slick moves and shiny object hunts before, albeit with a touch more punching this time around.
And then it happened. Rather than following the suggested approach, I ripped up a chunk of earth, solved a puzzle in a way that I never expected to work, and laughed as DK goofily ooh'ed and ahh'ed at the reward. On the surface, Donkey Kong Bananza has more than a little Odyssey in its DNA, and the comparisons are on display right from the jump; but once I dug beneath, I realised this is the devs swinging for something more chaotic, more destructive and — dare I say it — at times, more entertaining. Simply put, it's the most fun I've had with a platformer in years.
DK storylines generally go as deep as 'Big monkey loses big banana hoard', and Bananza doesn't stray a million miles from that format. While mining for Banandium Gems (Are they rocks? Are they fruit? I'm still not sure) on Ingot Isle, ol' DK has his collection ripped from him before being plunged underground by the Void Company, a mining operation bent on reaching the planet's core to have their deepest desire granted.
It doesn't make too much sense, but nor did a sentient cap with eyes, so stay with me here. Keen to catch up with the terrible trio and get his bananas back in the process, DK stumbles across Pauline — the artist formerly known as OddRock — who assumes the position of back companion and quickly learns that she can assist the titular tie-wearer through the magic of... song.
The pair dive through a series of underground worlds, or Layers, in pursuit of Void Co., collecting straggling Banandium Gems, helping out the locals, and picking up shape-shifting Bananza Transformations from huge underground Elders on the way, all in the hope of reaching the core first.
It's a simple, if somewhat ridiculous, set-up that only really comes into its own in the game's later stages, but it provides a strong enough backbone for the gameplay, and that's the important part.
Much like Odyssey's cap-throwing, Bananza has a big new mechanic to get to grips with in the shape of DK's fists. Equipped with nothing more than his primate palms, DK can punch, dig, and throw just about anything that he can see through the magic of Nintendo's voxel tech experimentation — which you might remember from the cheese digging in Odyssey's Luncheon Kingdom. Bananza wastes no time introducing you to this newfound strength, with the opening tunnels of Ingot Isle serving as little more than a demonstration of just how much you can smash. And boy, did I put it to good use.
To my own detriment, my first hours were spent doing just this. I couldn't bring myself to follow the mission marker because what if there was something under my feet? Nintendo's promise of everything being destructible holds true (mostly), and there's a certain dopamine hit to be had in levelling a cliff face just for the sake of it, but it quickly loses its impact if that's all you're doing.
And I think Nintendo knows this. I eased up on the 'Punch' button, put DK's smoking fists back in their holsters, and started to see Bananza differently. Because yes, everything can be broken, but that doesn't mean everything should be. Each layer is set up not to be destroyed, but to be explored, and I soon learned that while the odd Fossil or Treasure Chest may be waiting underground, the real attraction lies in the creativity on top.
When you put the digging to one side, DKB is all about the platforming. DK has a silky smooth moveset, consisting of three directional punches, a jump, a roll, and a hand slap. Oh, he can also climb just about any vertical surface in front of him. If that sounds pretty pared back, it is, but there's sweetness in that simplicity.
You can roll, jump, and roll again to clear more ground, rip up a chunk of earth and surf on it, then throw said chunk into the ground to double-jump all without pausing for thought. Bananza has a fast travel system, but I found it much more enjoyable to take the scenic route on foot.
That's not to say that digging and punching don't have their place — they are absolutely the headline mechanic — but if, like me, you feared Bananza would be nothing more than a smashathon, you can rest easy knowing that it's quite the opposite.
You see, each layer brings a new idea about how DK should use his surroundings. Whether it's surfing over slime in the mud-filled Hilltop Layer, growing paths in the Forest Layer, or pulling up chunks of floating Liftoff Ore in the Resort Layer, each level of DK's early descent demonstrates another way to get around, with none sticking about for long enough to become frustrating.
All of these introductions serve their purpose, too. The second act feels like Nintendo firing on all cylinders to up the inventiveness, and it uses your base understanding of the game's ruleset to showcase even wackier ideas. Part of the joy is finding out how these all work yourself, but rest assured that by the end, the uncanny Bananza Transformations will feel like old news compared to some of the originality on display.
Would you look at that, I made it 1,000 words in before touching on the abomination that is DK's Bananza forms! In truth, I never warmed to the sight of Donkey Kong melded with an ostrich or a zebra, but the devs needed to work in Mario's Power-Up prowess, and the time limit given to each transformation meant I didn't have to look them in the eye for long.
Kong Bananza is your Hulk-like big hitter and can crush just about any material with ease. Zebra Bananza is all about speed, and Ostrich Bananza can momentarily fly through the air when you inevitably see something shiny glimmering in the distance.
At first, each form felt a little too overpowered, particularly in the early boss fights, which are proper blink-and-you'll-miss-'em affairs if you have the right power-up equipped. Fortunately, things calm down in the later game and into the post-credits content (of which there's a lot), where the transformations feel like more of an integral piece of the puzzle than an OTT superpower for a quick insta-win. Heck, the difficulty of some of the later challenges, particularly the boss fights, had me wishing for that earlier sense of ease.
What's more, they feel strangely at home in Bananza's world. Walking the same path as Odyssey, each layer down to the planet's core presents a different flavour of off-the-wall weirdness. There are ice cream-loving zebras who all talk like frat boys, googly-eyed 'Fractone' rocks that look like they've been swept off the Rare cutting room floor, underground eels that will spit you between layers like a slimy Tube train. And DK reacts to it all with such a wonderful range of expression. He'll shiver in cold areas, sweat in hot ones, and you'll want to pay particular attention to how his interactions with Pauline shift as their relationship changes. No, you're crying at an idle animation.
All of this means that each layer is a pleasure to explore, which is a relief, because they are packed, and I mean packed, with things to do. Odyssey's Power Moons are succeeded by Banandium Gems picked up in main story missions or by exploring the surroundings. Battle and Challenge Ruins crop up on every corner, too, shuffling a certain BOTW Shrine-esque pit stop into the proceedings, and occasionally calling out specific DK touchstones like Mine Cart Madness or Bramble Blast to brilliant effect.
Which reminds me, Bananza's score is wonderful — stay with me for this quick musical sidebar. The atmospheric environmental tunes are one thing, but Pauline's Bananza songs are some of the catchiest damn bops I've heard from a game for a long time, which is a relief, because you'll hear them every time you want to transform (you can turn it off in settings if that's not your jam, don't worry). I dare you to listen to Kong Bananza without throwing in a little shoulder shimmy whenever you hear the main riff. And yes, much like those aforementioned Challenge Courses, there are musical cameos aplenty, so make sure you've brushed up on your Country music — and we don't mean Dolly Parton — before diving in.
Anyway, back to those bananas. The Gems serve their in-game purpose well enough — collect five to unlock a Skill Point, which can be used to level up DK's stats, Bananza Transformations, or grant some bonus abilities — but we all know they're really there to encourage exploration. Nintendo has crafted gorgeously detailed worlds, and it would feel like a waste if all I did with them was dig. Instead, the collectibles encouraged me to scour every corner and speak to every NPC, all while keeping things completely optional for those who'd prefer to storm ahead with the main quest. There's no 'Collect XX Bananas to power up the Odyssey' to see here.
I picked up around 600 gems throughout my roughly 35-hour playthrough (it would be much shorter, had I not been such a fiend for shiny collectibles), and I know that even more are still waiting. That's not to mention the Fossils, Smashin' Stats, and Outfits, all of which are calling me back for that sweet 100% completion.
And then there's the entirely optional sculpting DK Artist mode, which gobbled up more of my time than I was expecting in my crude attempt to build DK a Waluigi hat. The tools are deeper than I had imagined, and it's nice to see Mouse Mode in action, though it doesn't add much to the overall experience other than the worrying thought of what people will do with that poor banana model. Still, it's a nice little addition.
I spent the majority of my time playing solo, but you can bring a pal along for the ride to make the collectathon that bit more manageable. The co-op is more Mario Odyssey than 3D World. Player two stays tethered to DK as Pauline, and is on hand to dish out attacks and pick up collectibles.
It's a perfectly pleasant time playing with two adults — even if the option to have both players control the camera feels like a mistake — but it really feels designed for a parent-child paring, where a less-experienced player can still be part of the adventure without having to worry about all the pesky platforming and punching. You can even try this out between Switch 2 and Switch 1 systems via the magic of GameShare, though I wasn't able to test this during the review period. Elsewhere, an Assist Mode accessed from the menu at any time can make DK's health last a little longer and point you in the right direction. There are also tools for button remapping, language options for Pauline's dialogue (though the text language is set at a system level), and subtitle toggles.
For the most part, Donkey Kong Bananza is a prime example of the Switch 2's beefed-up performance, running at a smooth 60fps for most of the time, with some genuinely stunning vistas and a nice touch of that swanky 3D audio thrown in for good measure — you'll hear the gramophone of a safe Getaway and know exactly which direction to head. The destruction left in DK's wake is permanent (until you leave the layer or opt to reset the terrain, that is), and while the environments don't obey the real-world laws of physics to the letter — you can punch through the base of a tree and the rest of the trunk will remain standing — some sections see hundreds of objects, each with their own physics, realised on screen at once, lifting the lid on a new console generation in style.
It's truly impressive stuff, but there are some hiccups along the way. More intense digging sequences see the camera get a little squiffy as it tries to realise DK without showing the underground areas around him. Distant textures lose their detail, and speeding towards them reveals pop-in aplenty. And, when you really put the game through its paces in the later layers, where new paths are being created, destroyed and moved all at the same time, the frame rate takes a noticeable dive before springing back.
All that said, it didn't come close to ruining my experience. This is an ambitious game where you can head in any direction at any time, make or break new routes to your will, and tear up the terrain knowing full well that the damage will still be there next time you come back.
So, can I say that Donkey Kong Bananza is better than Super Mario Odyssey? No, I can't. And honestly, what is? But if you loved Jumpman's planet-hopping adventure, you'll have no shortage of smiles on this underground descent.
Conclusion
Donkey Kong Bananza is an almighty re-introduction to the world of 3D platforming for DK, and arguably the Switch 2's first absolute must-play. The punching and crashing is a passing novelty that, once you get your fill, quickly becomes just another way of exploring the wonderfully varied and beautifully presented layers.
Whether it's smashing through the scenery with a Bananza Transformation or carefully planning a route to a hidden Banandium Gem, you'll have trouble finding more originality and, crucially, more enjoyment from a platformer in recent years. As the DK Rap so wisely said, "Donkey Kong is here." Now let's just hope he stays.
Comments 55
9 only because performance hiccups? Is that the only negative, because many other 10/10 games like BOTW had that.
From reading the review, seems more like a 10/10 but I guess I’ll see for myself tomorrow!
I feel like Mario is just a different kind of game than Donkey Kong.
DK, Donkey Kong is here! And how! Can't wait to get started on the game, but I'm not getting it day 1. My backlog is huge and I need to finish at least 2 games before I am allowed (by myself) to buy a new one...
"Can it beat Mario Odyssey?"
Man everything's a competition between these two! :3
Amazing review jim!!! so it looks like its shaping up to be an all time great, even with its little technical issues. man, shame there isnt actual dolly parton, but excited to play it tomorrow! DK!
Knew this would be a hit as soon as i saw the first gameplay! Got mine preordered. Should be shipping tomorrow!
He's finally back, and about time too
The biggest criticism I see of Mario Odyssey is related to the moons and how watered down they feel to get considering the number of them, unlike the stars in Mario 64 for example.
I'm wondering if there is any similar feeling in this game with regards to the collectables? I suppose this is a question for Jim or someone that has already played it.
“Big DK Energy” was brilliant.
Looking forward to this one lads and ladies. Next gen Nintendo is finally here!
After the 9 that NL granted Mario Kart World, I'm gonna have to take this review with a pinch of salt. Especially as Jim tends to be one of the more forgiving reviewers on this site.
It looks like it's a good game but I didn't think Odyssey was 'all that', so I was hoping DKB was going to be an objectively better experience.
NEVER DOUBTED THE GREAT APE FOR A SECOND BABY WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Its unfortunately going to be a very long time until I can get my hands on Bananza due to not having a Switch 2 but as a huge fan of Mario Odyssey, I can already tell that its gonna make for one hell of a console introduction 🔥
9/10 is a very solid score of an excellent game. But it also means that it lacks the special sauce that 10/10 games get. I do wonder if Bananza is therefore lacking that gameplay variety or if that loop gets a little stale in the latter half of the experience.
@Ellie-Moo That was my issue with Odyssey, there were just so many moons and collecting them didn't feel satisfying enough. I'm hoping that the skill point system in this game helps in that regard.
@Axecon Very excited (i.e. fearful) for Bananza to go through the exact same cycle as Mario Odyssey did back in the day:
Wow, actually scoring down because of performance issues in a first-party release? Is this the same Nintendo Life I've been visiting for years?
Hopefully y'all have that same energy if the next Zelda is chugging as much as BotW and TotK were in spots.
"arguably the Switch 2's first absolute must-play"
Oof, that MKW swipe!
Thanks for the review, love to have further confirmation that Bananza is practically Odyssey with its own DK twists including being overall just as good if not even better than that at times and I seriously doubt the odd performance hiccups etc. will particularly bother me if at all - so looking forward to playing it myself as soon as my copy arrives (unfortunately not until next week as my usual retailer is busy starting from tomorrow and for all the upcoming weekend at the convention I'm also going to so they'll send it at the start of next week)!
So good to see the universal acclaim. Can't wait to play this
Reads like a 10?
Seems like another banger from Nintendo!
90 on metacritic currently, not too shabby at all!
Gorilla can jump
Gorilla can climb
Gorilla's new game
Only got a 9
Gorilla don't like
Gorilla gets mad
Gorilla smash everything
Gorilla is sad
Gorilla find girl
Gorilla hear song
Gorilla steal girl
BOLO out for Donkey Kong
Call the police
Sound the alarm
Take down this gorilla
Send him to the farm
I don't know where I'm going
With this silly rhyme
I'll have to stop it here
It's the end of my lunchtime.
@YunoboCo I love the new look. It’s got loads more personality.
I'm really relieved that reviews did actually happen pre-launch, did wonder if Mario Kart World and Welcome Tour were going to set the new norm for 1st party game reviews.
Still waiting for the ability to buy a 1TB express card before getting a Switch 2 but really excited to play this game when that finally happens.
Expected nothing less from the people who made Oydessy. Can't wait to play it in a few days.
Y'all win the reviews with that sub-title.
@YunoboCo cringe-level rage bait.
@Maxz what are you talking about? I read joys and cons first, but there’s really not much complained about I saw in this review.
I was just stating my opinion based on the review, if this review/opinion can be stated, I can give my 2 cents as well
The Joys and Cons are there for a reason as well, if someone doesn’t have time to read the full review, it’s a good summary. Is this not a good summary? Does it not do a good job of showing this game’s complaints?
For whatever reason this game has not captured my interest. I’m happy it seems like a great game and maybe if it goes 30% off in a future sale I’ll pick it up.
That subheading hahaha!
Just pre-ordered from the eShop. Excited for another Switch 2 exclusive. Ready for some new experiences. This seems like a great pick up-and-play game. Love Odyssey so I know this will hit well for me too.
9 is only a number. You can’t play it, and you certainly can’t eat it, but you can play and enjoy the game itself and create a lasting memory, which this game sounds like it will certainly do.
IGN gave this a 10/10- their first 10 in over a year. For comparision, Astro Bot ( game of the year) got a 9.
From what i have seen, this game can even top zelda lol. Its been a long time i have been this hyped about a DK game!
My body is ready for some DK destruction time!!!!!
@JRiegler
What really? IGN? A 10/10 how is that even possible. I have to check that one out 😋
@Jack_Goetz right. Odyssey was good but it has many faults (moon tedium) and is not even the best Mario game or anything. If this is considered to be worse than odyssey then I am bracing for disappointment
Can’t wait til tomorrow this is what my switch 2 has been waiting for.
91% on metacritic now so glad most concur with NL!
@YunoboCo Digging for garbage must be hard work - especially if you have nothing to really contribute except for the most basic and boring armchair art critique
I had it preordered for a while assured that no review could dissuade me from having fun with but it's always good to hear from a trusted source that this going to be a stellar game.
Now, with that out of the way, what have you done with the subheading, Jim!?
it should be getting an 11/10, bonus points for the dropping frames feature that make the gameplay better.
About the performance.
The framerate drops pretty brutally, down to 30, and sticks to that, during some FX heavy bossfights. It's really jarring when it happens, as it's mostly 60 otherwise.
And no, this is not something you can blink and miss.
And it's yet another game, where they don't use VRR, to smooth out those drops...
Mario Odyssey = Mario throws the cap to possess other object or creature.
Donkey Kong Bananza = Donkey Kong smash everything like HULK
1/10 too much banana. Literally unplayable.
Can’t wait to get my copy and amiibo tomorrow!
@Exerion76 waiting for a Switch 3 performance boost before I play
@N00BiSH If my comment was so “garbage” why do you feel the need to reply to every single comment I make about DK
@PessitheMystic cringe-level response
The game may only be a 9, but the "Big DK Energy" tagline is a 10/10.
Except for the framerate problems, the game itself (too ME), is much more fun to play, than Odyssey. The pacing is better overall.
I just hope they can improve the performance, with a patch.
@YunoboCo why do you feel the need to make the exact same "new DK is a blight on humanity" comment every time the game is brought up
@Ralizah is that really how a review score works, the listed cons are -1 from a 10/10? Mario Kart World had 3 noted cons and got a 9/10, so I don’t think that’s how it goes when feeling out the overall rating for most reviewers
@YunoboCo oh you deleted your original comment with the poor take and embarrassing criticism? I wonder why.
I want to experience that big DK energy
@N00BiSH Ugly DK obviously equates to a bad video game. Duh. /s
This reads to me like it could be Switch 2’s GotY. Sounds like it may be a 10/10 for me too. I can’t wait to play this!
"Country music — and we don't mean Dolly Parton" 🤣
Anyway, I was actually guessing that this game would get a 9/10, it appears that I was correct!
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...