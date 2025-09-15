Hollow Knight: Silksong didn’t need to do much; it just needed to be 'more Hollow Knight'. That’s a huge task in itself; a slightly bigger, slightly better version of an already amazing, genre-defining game. But it’s clear that, after seven years of refining and perfecting and toiling, Team Cherry wanted more than just 'more Hollow Knight'. Hours and hours of love have been poured into every single aspect of Silksong, where the attention to detail is off the charts, and the surprises just keep coming. It elevates map design and purposeful challenge effortlessly, and is an improvement on Hollow Knight in every single way.
I knew from the moment I first stepped into Pharloom and was wowed by its beautiful colour palette and its eclectic mix of bug NPCs, I would fall in love with this game. But the moment that truly cemented it for me was when I was struck with a revelation (very literally) by being hit by an enemy for two masks of damage instead of one. Barbs, spikes, and booby trap benches lay in waiting to catch me off guard. Sawblades and pits are just out of view to punish a dashing Hornet. One time, I stood on a switch that activated a blade that killed me in one hit after a tricky platforming challenge. I couldn’t stop laughing; I owe Primal Aspids an apology.
Pharloom hates you, and it hates Hornet, but I adore it. Its workers slave away until death and the coils of religion and silk are wrapped around many of the pilgrims wandering around the world. The golden and white faded halls of the Citadel are far from a safe haven for the people. The very harshness of Silksong is baked into every aspect, including the narrative, which enriches everything about the game for me. Sometimes, it’s relentless, but that’s kind of the point.
Eventually, every moment of frustration turned into elation as I mastered each environment and challenge put in front of me. Every time I opened up a new Bellway, I’d smile as the Bell Beast emerged and stomped her feet excitedly. Whenever I found a Flea and freed it from a cage or woke it up from a nap, I’d imitate its high-pitched bark. Pharloom is an oxymoron of a world, a twisted knot of beauty and terror with small pockets of joy and secrets to discover that it made me fall in love with failure.
And what a world to fail in, too. Pharloom is still a sombre world, but it's a rainbow compared to the muted tones of Hallownest. It also pops beautifully on Switch 2, particularly in handheld. It’s also perfect at 120fps. When I think of Silksong’s world, I think of the ornate converted bells made into homes and the thickets of leaves in the background of the swamps, all accompanied by Christopher Larkin’s incredible score. The poignant strings of Hunter’s March is one of my favourites, hinting at the kingdom of the ants’ fate from time’s past. Cogwork Core’s ticking and piano notes helped me time my platforming perfectly. Then there’s the incredibly fast-paced strings of Widow’s fight, a relentless onslaught of violins and cellos to match her snappy movement.
While failure is common, it’s alleviated by the fact that Hornet’s movement is sublime; she’s much faster than The Knight from the get-go, and that only grows the more skills she learns. Being able to dash and attack at the same time blows combat and platforming wide open, as does being able to heal in mid-air. You can see where Team Cherry has learned from some of Hollow Knight’s fiddly platforming and taken advantage of Hornet’s full range; climbing up a blizzard-ridden mountain or hopping over thorny pits feels seamless when you nail it.
Because of how fast Hornet moves, I didn’t really realise how big the map was until I reached Act 2 and pulled it up. It’s staggering to look at in comparison to Hollow Knight, and no room is purposeless or empty. Even if you find a dead-end, come back later and you’ll find a surprise or secret. NPCs who just seem like flavour text eventually become key figures. Everything matters in Silksong, and everything has a place.
It’s the same with combat, where Hornet has so many more options than The Knight. While Hornet has four different basic attacks, you can completely change these by equipping different Crests. I fell in love with the Reaper Crest, which changed Hornet’s idle slash into a wide-arcing, slightly slower needle swipe. But they all have their value; one late-game Crest turned Hornet’s running stab into a double-slash which shredded foes in my path, while another allowed me to drain enemy health and go into berserk mode whenever I used my silk to bind (aka, heal).
The customisation is off the charts when you throw in Tools and Silk Skills, subweapons and magic-like attacks that allow Hornet to set traps or throw items from a distance or even parry and counter. Some Tools provide passive effects like adding poison to your damage or letting you grab onto walls without sliding down them; I tinkered around with these for boss fights and trials meticulously, as sometimes poison isn’t as effective or a boss could parry your own projectiles.
Silksong is tough, but really only in the sense that the skill floor is much higher than Hollow Knight’s was; once you learn to weave Tools, Skills, and movement into combat, victory tastes delicious in the way that I only really felt during Hollow Knight’s best fights. Most of those came from the DLC, which is where Silksong has plucked much of its boss philosophy from and refined.
At their best, bosses are a ballet of movement and action, where every action has a reaction and you move almost rhythmically. One secret boss in Act 2 has become one of my favourites of all time, a fast-paced brawl where you have to move constantly and always be on the offensive. By the time I beat the fight, I felt like I could read every single attack like the back of my hand, despite the fact that both of us were speeding around the arena like lightning bolts; I gripped the controller tightly, breathed in time with the rhythm of the fight, counted every single beat and hit before they happened. It was pure magic.
If I sound like I’m good at this game, I’m not. I died a lot and spewed many expletives as I tried again and again to master these dances. But the joy of a Metroidvania is that you can walk away and find something else to do to power yourself up. It’s the in-game equivalent of taking a breather, doing something a little less intense, grabbing a bit of extra money to buy a new Tool or discovering a new Crest that better suits your playstyle.
My only real gripe is with currency in the late-game. A patch has helped reduce the cost of some end-game stuff, but I always found myself a bit short of rosaries for Tools or upgrades and Shards to rebuild Tools. Nothing a few minutes of fast-paced pilgrim murdering didn’t solve, but a tiny bit more leniency wouldn’t go unappreciated.
But after spending over 60 hours with Silksong, it’s not the cruelty or the rare-stringent moment that sticks with me: it’s the triumph. It’s the blue lake hiding in the corner of a sewer system. It’s the hauntingly beautiful choral music echoing the Citadel’s chambers. It’s the friendships Hornet forged throughout the kingdom. It’s the tears I’ve shed after beating a particularly beautiful boss.
Silksong is a game that demands everything from you, but it returns just as much. The Last Judge is hard because it's the final guard before the Citadel. And, in return for finally overcoming it, you get so much more to explore, even better maps, and even better bosses. There are multiple paths you can take to certain quests that change the difficulty or reward you with different equipment. The way that areas blend together as you approach new biomes hints at what's to come.
Silksong's map tells a story of suffering and struggling that reinvigorates the way a Metroidvania map can be utilised. Obstacles exist for a reason, not just for some fun platforming, and it completely understands how to blend its Souls and Metroidvania inspirations and make everything purposeful.
I’ve fought some of the hardest bosses since Sekiro or Shadow of the Erdtree and emerged triumphant. I’ve been at the very bottom, picked myself up, come back and sliced through challenges like butter over and over again. And yet, somehow, I still have more to uncover. But I’d gladly wipe my memory, go through the struggle, and perfect my techniques all over again.
Conclusion
Hollow Knight: Silksong’s beauty is beguiling, hiding an interior that’s deliberately harsh but endlessly rewarding. Everything feels deliberate, pushing you to learn, improve, and perfect, or simply just explore a little more. And what a world it is to dig into.
Somehow, Team Cherry has surpassed my expectations tenfold and delivered a mesmeric blend of balletic combat and movement with persistence, joy, and an incredibly invigorating map at the centre. I’ve never felt better surmounting the challenges put in front of me, and I’m already raring to do it a second time.
Comments 49
Only a few hours in, but it is indeed very good. Hard as nails, but if I can beat Hollow Knight I can beat this too.
So many great 2D games this year but this one is a masterpie(r)ce.
Nope this is not a 10/10 game, this is a 20/10 game. It's not just good, it's GREAT. It's a masterpiece, I would pay $70 for this if I had to, Team Cherry please tell me there's a physical release for this soon.
Patience is virtue. Glad this review wasn’t rush to get that Search Engine Optimization boost!
It's been really hard, but it's been really fun all the same. It's such a captivating game. It's captivated me so much that I stopped complaining about having to pay to make a save station available and other "perks"... Beautifully dark, wonderful music, perfect controls. Hard to say anything negative so far
I'm around 15 hours in. It's one of the best platformers I've ever played. Honest to goodness, it's a masterpiece.
Most challenging and rewarding game I've played in a long while. It succeeds where hard-for-no-reason games like Aeterna Noctis failed. It's a challenge that I find myself wanting to overcome. I want to see every nook and cranny of the game world. I haven't beaten it yet--I'm over 40 hours in on Act 2 trying to explore as much as I can, but I have no complaints. Everything in my backlog is pushed aside until I finish Silksong.
Brilliant game.
Many people called the first game a 10 and I disagree with that, but good to know they followed it up with another good game.
And no, I'm not one of those people who says "no video game is a 10." BotW and TotK are both relatively recent 10's for me.
Wow-wee a perfect 10! It’s been a while. Even the original Hollow Knight only rated a 9. If you’re telling me that Silksong is better than its forebear, it must be truly exceptional.
It’s going to be a long wait for a physical release! But perhaps it’s for the best. Maybe it’ll come with the DLC on the cart. And there’s too much to buy and play right now, anyway! 😅
I’ve actually enjoyed this game more since hitting Act 2, and so far I think it’s a solid 9/10.
I still slightly prefer Nine Sols, but Silksong is still a tremendous game…. And the quality of workmanship is quite something, considering the tiny dev team.
It’s had me banging my head against a wall quite a few times, but I really respect the devs for creating the game they wanted to - and not compromising by pandering to a mass-market.
It won’t be for everyone, and is perhaps even more obtuse than HK, but I’d definitely suggest giving it a shot if you don’t mind challenging games.
(The boss run backs though…! I must have done the run-back to Last judge about 100 times)
Still haven't beaten the game, about halfway (I think) and hitting a wall with the difficulty plus I got super busy with life. But I'm still finding ways to make progress and do side-quests in the meantime. The game is hitting the exact same way like the original Hollow Knight did and it feels amazing to play. Still waiting for the shocker reveal moment that blows my socks off like the OG HW, but if I had to score it right now, I'd give it a solid 9/10.
I wish we would stop lionizing games that pad their short runtime by arbitrarily cranking up the difficulty dial. That strategy made sense in the mid-80s when games were just arcade ports designed to take your quarters but now it just wastes people’s time.
But hivemind gonna hivemind.
I rage quit Hollowknight after an hour but silksong, 25 hours in, currently trying my earnest best to beat the high halls gauntlet, its amazing gameplay and flow has hooked me in, it's by far the better game
Agree 100%. My only complaint is one of preference, and it's that I oh-so-loved the litany of whimsical locations in HK. The only area that hit it for me in SS is Shellwood, otherwise they've leaned very heavily into musty and frankly pretty gross locations (not an insult, with names like Bilewater and Putrified Ducts, they knew what they were doing) and although it's certainly a vibe it's just not the vibe I adored in HK like Greenpath, Queen's Gardens, Crystal Peak etc. etc. I can't say whether I would dock it a whole point for that, it's otherwise perfect.
For anyone who might be interested, I'll have the Nintendo 3DS mod set up within a couple weeks I think. I don't remember how many people on this particular site showed interest in my Hollow Knight on 3DS project but it's actually a glorious little system for these games with the dozen+ layers spanning each area.
Does it work at 120fps in both handheld and docked mode? (with a compatible TV)
@SpaceboyScreams
Excuse me but 3DS MOD??? Link me to some more info?
On topic, silksong so far is a masterclass of a game. Only a couple hours into act 2 and loving the game. My friend who just got the true ending says best game ever. My only complaint is the money economy being super tight so far. I've heard it gets better and I've found some enemies that drop a significant amount in the area I just found though.
So excited to see where they take it. Original hollow knight is one of if not my favorite game I've ever beaten so expectations are very high for the endings here!
great review!!! i didnt expect a 10/10 but boy was i wrong! i still need to play the first one. a thing i appreciate about it is that it is challenging, not many games nowdays have a good difficulty (unless its cuphead or a soulslike). way to go team cherry! and 120fps 😻
@Aeralto Yeah, I wouldn't give a 10 to a game with no difficulty/accessibility options. I beat the original Hollow Knight, but I guess I don't have the same patience anymore. I gave up on Silksong after 2 hours. It runs great and it's satisfying to control, but I'm not looking forward to repeating the same stuff over and over again. I wish there was an easier difficulty option for those who just want to explore the world and enjoy the views. Yes, I've heard the argument that if the game was easier, you wouldn't experience the game as it was intended. But if I give up on it entirely, I won't experience it at all! I believe customers should be able to enjoy their purchases however they want and if I "break" the game by giving my character more health than it was intended, that's on me.
@SpaceboyScreams a 3D layered Hollow Knight? Ok... I'll bite... I'm interested
Woo hoo! Haven’t read the review yet or even seen the score, just wanted to jump straight to the comments and say I’m looking forward to sitting down shortly and enjoying the review! Have been really looking forward to this from @Alanahagues ☺️ Ok now I’ve read it, worth the wait for the review! Hollow Knight was nothing short of a masterpiece for me, I can’t wait till I’m in a position to play this… I don’t think I can wait till next year when I get a Switch2, I think it’ll be sooner rather than later on Switch1! Superb review… 10/10
I've not had in a 10 in mind so far, but it's probably too soon to judge. My recent post in the Silksong thread roughly sums up where I'm at with it.
I've enjoyed the design a lot, but obviously, having fallen in love with Hollow Knight upon the first time I saw it, Silksong had very little hope of delighting me quite as much, because the design is mostly an extension of the Hollow Knight design.
I do enjoy the challenge, but there are times when it tests my patience in terms of the frustrating pace of earning rosaries and upgrading, grinding just to recover a cocoon, backtracking etc.
And as yet there's been a lack of moments where I'm struck by the beauty and elegance of it.
Plenty to go though, so I'll reserve judgement. Enjoy, everyone. We've waited long enough.
@xmkbest Yeah! Celeste is another famous ultra-difficult platformer, one that actually beautifully blends the difficulty thematically with the story, and even IT offers a ton of difficulty and accessibility options, albeit with a disclaimer about the intended way to experience the game.
But let's be real, if gamers only every played games exactly the way they were intended to be played, none of us would play anything.
Agree with everything you say. They’ve created this perfect game. BUT.. the real shame is sadly, most people won’t get to see any of it due to its difficulty. They’ll give up and drop off the game.
I agree wholeheartedly with this review. I have a few nitpicks with the game, but they aren’t enough to detract from the immense brilliance this game has to offer. If it wasn’t for Clair Obscur it would be my GOTY. And this is coming from someone who didn’t vibe with the first game.
@mouseclicker Celeste was lovely! Difficult, but once you clear a screen, you don't have to worry about it anymore. And the way it encourages the player… I usually play my games on easy, but Celeste's message was so encouraging that I willingly played at the suggested difficulty. What a beautiful game!
If it's anything like Hollow Knight it's a 6/10 at best
25 hours in and if it keeps going like this is simply the best Metroidvania ever made.
Definitely not for you if you don't want to put A LOT of effort into learning how to play it properly, but man I really can't find anything to complain about as someone who enjoys hardcore difficulties.
Skaa!! oh wait, thats from mistborn, uhhh, what does hornet say again?
The placement of certain benches especially far away from certain bosses has created an artificial difficulty spike. For that , I knock it down a peg to a 9/10. It’s a great game though so far (I’m on act 2)
Sadly I'm not enjoying it as much as I expected. I was a huge fan of the original game's atmosphere, music and animation and thought it presented a tough but fair challenge but this one has gone so extreme and the difficulty is near sadistic at times. I find myself not wanting to play it, which I never expected a couple of weeks back.
Still, putting it in the company of Sekiro and the Souls games seems fair. I don't see it closely resembling the enjoyment I've had with certain metroidvanias, a genre that's typically a 'challenge' but usually doable with persistence. It's one for the people who actually enjoyed all the Pantheon additions that the Godfather DLC brought.
Also can we talk about how hard it is to play in handheld? My poor hands are hurting.
Just beat Savage Beastfly. Took me 2 hours, but I finally did it!
Where are her thick thighs and nice hips? Did the Twitter fan art mislead me?
I thought the first game was a bit too hard. When you get older, font sizes and degree of difficulty become real issues, and I appreciate companies that include difficulty settings and display options. The aging population of gamers might opt out of games due to these issue.
I would love to buy the game given its low price and high quality, but brutal difficulty is becoming an issue for me. I am just not as good of a gamer as I was in my youth, plus time to put into a game is not always on my side.
Yep, feels correct. Great review, Alana! 🕷️
"Pain and pleasure"
From all the footage I've seen of this game, that tagline fits perfectly 🤣.
@SirMarkusFarcus I am in this exact boat - got old, skills got worse, patience and reaction times slowed and arthritus starting to show early signs. The game looks beautiful but I suck at bosses and intense combat now so may have to pass on that.
@xmkbest Fully agree, and it's not just the difficulty but the ag it weaves in. Benchs far away from bosses. I've just had another moment where an NPC does something for you for free, and then tells you he can do it again if you bring him more stuff. I've done that, and he now wants money for it after spending all that money elsewhere because I didn't think I'd need it.
On its own, that doesn't sound like a lot, but piled on top of other things, it just brings it down from that perfect game. And, has as been said over and over, the difficulty is great for those that want it. But for people like me that like the art style, the movement, discovering the story, it would be nice to make it a little easier so I can crack on and enjoy it, and the must-be-super-difficult crowd can have it there way.
The latest patch that released and dropped the damage done by some enemies: what about those players that don't want the damage reduced?
I don't know why people cry about the difficulty.... I found it easy
@JumpingJackson Good point. Why try to find one-size-fits-all difficulty if you could keep the original, intended difficulty and then add other difficulties around it.
15 hours in. Been struggling with some really hard bosses. Feels so great to beat them though! Now I’m stuck again on a difficult boss and searching the world to improve Hornet so that I can beat it 🤪
I just love this game. The atmosphere, the characters, the music. The is so much to love about it.
@Charlirnie That's great if it was just right (or easy) for you, but people are different, with different levels of skill and expectations. Imagine that for one of the boss fights you'd have to play Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E Minor. If you're a violin player – that's great, fun even! But if you've never held a violin before… well, git gud.
Now, if we had difficulty options, maybe you'd manage to play it on a guitar? If not even that, how about a Guitar Hero-style battle? In the end, both the violin player and plastic fake guitar player would have the same amount of challenge and fun, instead of the least skilled player having to practice 40 hours a day (iykyk) to maybe have a chance at the boss fight.
About 25 hours in, I can confidently say this is my favourite indie game of all times.
Thank you for pushing that OpenCritic score back up to 92 today with this 10/10 review. There’s nothing I’d like to see more in gaming this year than see Silksong win GotY. It would be incredible to see!
Totally agree with the review score! Thank you for the review!
Definitely worth the wait. it's my third 10/10 of the year. Been a good year
It really is that good, insn't it? Im finishing the last act and still finding new stuff. 10/10 game indeed
Great review! I liked the first game, but I wasn’t a huge fan and ended up dropping it halfway through because I grew bored. This one, however, is on a whole other level. It’s one of the greatest Metroidvanias ever made, right up there with classics like Super Metroid and Castlevania SotN. It’s also one of the best games I’ve ever played. It runs great on the Switch 2 at 120 fps, and the rumble feedback is superb- you can feel the rain and the texture of metal surfaces on the Pro Controller 2.
I think it's a little too repetitive for a 10/10 and it's over reliance on gauntlet rooms rather than intricate platforming segments is a bit disappointing. Only about 30 hours in, but an 8 or 9 seems fair
Awesome review, I agree completely! Early on the difficulty surprised me compared to HK, but a little bit of patience goes a long way here. Just as good, if not better then the first game.
All the reviews mentioned difficulty and that just puts me off. I’m glad it’s there for the fans though.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...